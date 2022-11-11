News
Gophers forward Dawson Garcia was patient and efficient in his U debut
Gophers men’s basketball fans got their first glimpse of what Dawson Garcia can do in maroon and gold on Monday when he scored 23 points in the team’s 61-60 season-opening win over Western Michigan.
Head coach Ben Johnson has been seeing it in practice. “It wasn’t anything new,” Johnson said of Garcia. “That is a positive quality, especially from your guys you are going to rely on to do some things and give (them) offensive freedom.”
Garcia had the most points in a Gophers debut since Vincent Grier’s 23 points against Lipscomb in 2004. Garcia did it shooting 50 percent for the field (8 of 16), 60 percent from 3-point range (3 of 5) and 57 percent from the free-throw line (4 of 7).
Garcia did it within Minnesota’s offensive scheme, Johnson said. “I don’t think he forced the issue too much,” he said. “He was patient and let the game come to him. He scored and he didn’t take 20 shots to get there. He was pretty efficient.”
Honoring vets
Friday’s home game against St. Francis Brooklyn falls on Veterans’ Day, and Gophers players will wear shooting shirts featuring an image of the USS Minnesota Navy submarine.
Minnesota players did a Zoom meeting this week with service members on the vessel. “That was really fun and great picking their brain,” guard Taurus Samuels said. “And they asked us some questions, too, about hoops.”
Samuels’ mother, Maybelline Nicolas, was a member of the Air Force and served in Korea.
“It puts things in perspective because playing basketball or having a bad day of basketball, if that’s some of the worst things we have to encounter, then we are living a pretty good life,” said Samuels, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth.
Injury update
Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery on Oct. 28, remains out. He is listed as week-to-week.
“Jamison is progressing really well,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time with him. He’s coming along.”
Braeden Carrington (ankle) did a “little bit” in practice Wednesday. “We’ll see what he can do (Thursday),” said Johnson, adding the true freshman from Park Center might be able to make his college debut Friday.
Briefly
The Gophers are encouraging fans to plan accordingly and arrive early with four programs — men’s basketball, volleyball, men’s hockey and women’s swimming — each competing in close proximity on campus on Friday night. … Johnson is chalking up Minnesota’s poor free-throw shooting, 9 for 23 against Western Michigan on Monday, to nothing more than it being players’ first game and getting used to a game atmosphere. …. St. Francis Brooklyn is picked to finish fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. The Terriors beat Mount St. Mary College Merrimack 94-56 on Monday. A year ago, St. Francis Brooklyn lost 81-58 to Wisconsin.
Kansas School Board Recommends Public Schools Retire Native American Mascots
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) – In a 7-1-2 vote, the Kansas Board of Education has recommended that all public schools in the Sunflower State end all use of Native American mascots or markings.
The council recommended Thursday morning at a meeting that the process be completed for non-tribal K-12 schools within the next 3-5 years.
Editor’s note: KCTV5 will have more information on this story later on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Markelle Fultz waits to be cleared by Magic, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he would’ve been on the floor for the Orlando Magic’s 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Amway Center.
Fultz, the sixth-year guard who’s been sidelined since fracturing his big left toe in September right before training camp started, is no longer wearing a boot and hasn’t experienced pain in his left foot for at least a couple of weeks.
But there are significant steps that need to be taken in his return-to-play process. The main ones: Knowing the fracture has fully healed and getting cleared to do more in practice.
“I feel good, ready to play,” Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday evening before the Magic’s third win of the season. “Just waiting on that day to get cleared.”
Fultz didn’t know whether the fracture had fully healed as of Wednesday.
His last scan, which he said was about two weeks ago, showed the toe improved but wasn’t fully healed.
He’s supposed to get another scan this week to see if the bone has healed completely — a significant step before getting cleared.
“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz said. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”
Fultz hopes to make his season debut “within the next 3-4 weeks” but understands his return to play will depend on the status of his next scan and how he responds to the increased workload.
Once cleared, he’ll be able to ramp up his conditioning and expand his on-court work.
“I’ve been pushing … but the biggest thing is that scan,” Fultz said. “Once that gets cleared, I’ll have a clear view of when I can actually hoop and play. If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Fultz has been working individually with coaches during practices — shooting, handling the ball and moving around “a little bit.”
Fultz confirmed to the Sentinel what Mosley said, adding that he runs on the treadmill, jumps, moves around on the court and works on his finishing.
“I just don’t do a lot of contact play,” he said. “I’m doing a little contact in my drills but not full. That’s pretty much it. I can pretty much do everything except I’m not doing 1-on-1 or 4-on-4 or stuff like that yet.
“I still [am] cutting, dribbling, shooting, jumping — I just haven’t done it against another player, full-on bumping and stuff like that.”
Fultz stopped wearing the boot last week and was seen going through on-court drills with assistant/skills coach Aubrey McCreary on Monday.
“It was pretty much going off my feeling like let’s try to ramp up some stuff on [the] court and see if you get any irritation and I haven’t last week and this week,” Fultz said about taking off the boot while he waits for the bone to fully heal. “It’s all good stuff. I’m moving in the right direction.”
Fultz is in the second season of a 3-year, $50 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He has a $16.5 million salary for 2022-23 that’s fully guaranteed, while $2 million of his $17 million salary is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Next season’s salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster past July 1.
Fultz’s injury struggles have limited his playing time (131 games in five seasons) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
“I’ve been through so much,” he said. “I understand this process, be patient and listen to your body and when that time comes, just be ready for it.”
He played in just 33 games across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a nerve issue in his right shoulder that was later diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before being traded to the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
Fultz’s healthiest season came with the Magic in 2019-20, when he played 72 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points (46.5% shooting from the field) and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.
He missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, just eight games into that season.
After a 14-month absence, Fultz returned in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
The Magic have gotten off to a 3-9 start without Fultz, as well as several other players, sidelined entering Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He’s liked what he’s seen from the team despite the record and is eager to play again while understanding he can’t rush it.
“Of course, I want to play but I don’t want to go out there, break it and then have to get surgery and sit out longer than now,” Fultz said. “My biggest thing now is being smart about and healing all the way so I can play a full season without any more hiccups. And not have any lingering pain.
“It’s tough with my competitive nature and seeing my brothers go out there and play the game, seeing where I can help at and seeing where I can go out there and be with them and not being able to do that. That’s probably the toughest part. I’m just waiting on my opportunity and supporting them any way I can while I’m off the court. When my time comes, best believe I’ll be ready.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Biden takes his democracy campaign on the road
“The rest of the world is looking to us. They are looking to see if we are a healthy democracy and if institutions matter,” Biden said at a farewell press conference on Wednesday. “These world leaders know we are doing better than anyone else in the world.”
Biden will make two stops before Bali. First, he will make a brief appearance at a major climate conference in Egypt, where he will highlight America’s commitment to fighting rising temperatures and their devastating impact. From there, he will arrive at the summit of Asian nations in Cambodia on Saturday where he is expected to reaffirm US ties with allies across the Pacific as it attempts to blunt China’s growing regional dominance. Biden will also likely issue a warning to North Korea, which has recently ramped up its missile program and threatened its neighbors.
And then comes the main event in Indonesia.
Democrats’ election success this week has bolstered the likelihood that US aid to Kyiv will continue, but the G-20 summit comes as war has tested Europe and put economies on the verge of collapse. recession. Unlike the G-7, which is made up exclusively of wealthy democracies, the G-20 also includes several autocracies. All the nations present should not gather around Ukraine as most European countries have done.
But it looks like the world’s leading outcast plans to dodge the festivities.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin will skip the summit, Kremlin officials revealed this week. US officials have long wondered if Putin, increasingly isolated on the world stage, would want to suffer the chilly reception he would surely receive from most world leaders on the balmy beaches of Bali. Putin was treated like an outcast after invading Ukraine, and his army suffered repeated humiliations, including one this week when it was forced to abandon one of its main prizes: the strategically important city of Kherson .
If Putin had been present, US officials have said publicly that Biden would not have met him – but have provided for the possibility of an informal confrontation which would have allowed the US president to denounce Putin’s war to the face and negotiate the release . of Brittney Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.
But another blockbuster summit is scheduled for Monday.
Officials in Washington and Beijing worked quietly for weeks to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi, his Chinese counterpart. The pair will discuss efforts to “maintain and deepen the lines of communication” between their two nations and “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges affecting the international community.” “, said Thursday the press attaché Karine Jean-Pierre. .
Officials concede the meeting, scheduled on the sidelines of the G-20, could still fall apart even if both parties want it to happen. And both leaders enter the top with their position strengthened.
Xi recently won a new five-year term as president at a Communist Party congress and some observers believe he could possibly try to retain power for life. Biden has long defined the 21st century as a rivalry between the United States and China, although at Wednesday’s press conference he said he was “seeking competition, not conflict.” But he also said he was “unwilling to make any fundamental concessions”.
Xi will likely bristle if Biden berates him about human rights abuses in China, and angered if Biden openly condemns China’s trade policy or any effort by Beijing to eventually settle in Taiwan. The president will have to tread lightly if he wants to use China’s aid to further ostracize Russia and North Korea.
“The President should work hard to stress to President Xi that continuing the war in Ukraine is in no one’s interest – especially China – as it struggles to exit the ‘zero Covid’ policy” , said retired Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe. “A nuclear weapon would be a disaster. Biden should do all he can to enlist Xi to convince Putin to come to the negotiating table.
Biden has regularly said that when he said at his first summit as president that “the United States is back” as a reliable international partner, he was met with some skepticism. Some world leaders, according to the president’s account, openly question whether Biden was an aberration before the return to a more isolationist, “America first” foreign policy.
As the election neared, White House aides privately feared those fears would take center stage on the world stage if a number of former supporters of President Donald Trump – most of whom denied the 2020 election results and refused to commit to honoring the results of future competitions – were victorious. If the prominent “Big Lie” candidates won, aides feared, and the GOP won control of both houses of Congress, foreign allies would be shaken and Biden would enter the week’s highs in a significantly diminished position.
This wave did not take place. Although control of Congress has yet to be formally settled, Biden’s Democrats appear poised to retain the Senate and could only lose the House by a few seats.
“The midterm elections should help the president because the Democrats did better than expected and it was not a vote of no confidence in him,” said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. “He was also helped by the normalcy of it all, which was reassuring given January 6.”
But the G-20 will also recall the limits of Biden’s persuasion abroad.
Over the summer, as gasoline prices soared, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, when he had previously pledged to make nation an outcast. Despite Biden’s entry, Saudi Arabia has defied US pleas to suspend oil production cuts. The crown prince will be in Indonesia but Biden does not plan to meet him again, officials said.
And there are many other sub-plots on top.
Biden is expected to meet Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took over last month after his predecessor, Liz Truss, passed away after just a few weeks in office due to an economic disaster largely her fault. And it will be the first international summit for Italian Giorgia Meloni, the first far-right candidate to be elected there since World War II.
11 Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You
When it comes to inspirational quotes, few people can compete with Swami Vivekananda. This great man of wisdom, who’s credited with bringing Vedanta philosophy to the Western world, wrote countless wonderful messages that still resonate today, such as the ones featured here in this article on Vivekananda quotes. In this article, we’ll discuss 11 Swami Vivekananda quotes that will inspire you to take action and make a positive impact on the world around you.
Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You
1) “Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.” – Vivekananda Quotes
2) “You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
3) “We reap what we sow. We are the makers of our own fate. None else has the blame, none has the praise.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
4) “It is our own mental attitude which makes the world what it is for us. Our thought make things beautiful, our thoughts make things ugly. The whole world is in our own minds. Learn to see things in the proper light.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
5) “Watch people do their most common actions; these are indeed the things that will tell you the real character of a great person.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
6) “The difference between architecture and building is that the former expresses an idea, while the latter is merely a structure built on economical principles. The value of matter depends solely on its capacities of expressing ideas.” – Vivekananda Quotes
Also Read: Timeless Quotes By Osho That Will Change Your Perspective
7) “Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
8) “So long as there is desire or want, it is a sure sign that there is imperfection. A perfect, free being cannot have any desire.” – Swami Vivekananda Bani
9) “Purity, patience, and perseverance are the three essentials to success and above all, love.” – Swami Vivekananda Quotes
10) “When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state.” – Swami Vivekananda Thoughts
11) “The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them.” – Vivekananda Quotes
These were some of the best Vivekananda quotes and thoughts we could find for you. We hope that these are helpful and that you enjoy this short blog post about Swami Vivekananda thoughts. Thank you for reading!
The post 11 Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You appeared first on MEWS.
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson ramping up practice workload, but where does he fit upon return?
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson earned the team’s starting right tackle spot in the preseason, but a lot has changed since then.
Jackson, the 2020 first-round pick, suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s opener, sending him to injured reserve. The following week, veteran tackle Brandon Shell was signed, initially to the practice squad. Shell worked his way onto the active roster and emerged as a solid right tackle in the starting lineup over the past four games. Two games ago, left guard Liam Eichenberg suffered a knee injury, sending him to IR as Jackson was reactivated.
The Dolphins have slowly eased Jackson back into practice. He worked in drills again on Thursday after getting a session of limited work last Friday, when Jackson was doubtful to play against the Bears, and ultimately didn’t. Jackson said Thursday’s workload was the most he’s done in practice since being designated to return.
“It feels good,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to be back out there, doing my job. It’s been fun. It’s been a long time, and I’m just glad that everything is working out the way it should.”
The question now is, where does Jackson, after missing Miami’s last eight games, fit as he gets closer to a return?
“Our goal is to play the best five, and whatever combination that is, is what we’re going to try and put out there,” Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. “When it comes to his return, we’ll evaluate that when we get there, but ultimately, right now, our goal is just to get him back to the practice field, get him back to the game field.
“We’re just trying to make sure we get Austin ramped up in an appropriate way so we don’t have any setbacks. So, introduce him back in, slow ramp-up into getting ready for the game.”
It may not be imminent for Jackson to return to being active on game day, and Shell’s play could give the veteran a hold on right tackle. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are using backup lineman Robert Jones at left guard for Eichenberg. Left guard is the spot that Jackson played mostly in his second season after getting shifted in from left tackle, where he was originally drafted to play.
“It’s definitely not ideal to switch positions out the blue, for any football player,” Jackson said. “I’m definitely looking to play right tackle or wherever I can fit. That’s where I was at last time. There’s no plans of me switching, that I know of.”
Jackson added on Shell: “He’s done a great job at right tackle,” Jackson said. “He’s a great dude, great football player, and I think he really fits in with our room.”
Smith felt Jones was serviceable in his first start of the season after getting one as an undrafted rookie in the finale of the 2021 season.
“I thought he did a good job,” Smith said of Jones. “I thought there were a couple of things, as far as making sure you’re looking at the right things, constantly working on technique as things move. Overall, we felt like he executed the game plan, was physical. Things that he needs to work on and improve on, he’s well aware of.”
Like Jackson, left tackle Terron Armstead also returned for his weekly Thursday practice as he nurses his toe injury.
Good and bad on special teams
There was a good special teams play and a bad special teams play from Sunday’s win over the Bears that special teams coordinator Danny Crossman offered his thoughts on Thursday.
First, the punt block for a touchdown where Jaelan Phillips came through to get his chest on the booted ball and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered it for the 25-yard touchdown.
“We liked some matchups, and the players did a great job of executing,” Crossman said. “Jaelan almost got there too cleanly, almost overran it. And then great job by Andrew Van Ginkel with the scoop and score.”
But then, there was kicker Jason Sanders’ missed 29-yard field goal at the end of the half.
“Make no question, that’s a kick that has to be made. You can’t miss that kick,” Crossman said.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel used the wind at Soldier Field as an excuse for Sanders, but Crossman didn’t give him that out on the field goal that was shorter than extra point.
“Wind’s a factor in everything, but we got to make that kick,” he said.
Salute to Service
With Veterans Day on Friday, Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson is the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award, which “acknowledges the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.”
“We have a history in my family of military service — both my granddads, my great uncle, my great grandad, my best friend was in the Air Force, served in Afghanistan,” said Ferguson, whose brother, Reid, is the Buffalo Bills’ nominee. “I have a huge respect for what those men and women do when they go overseas to fight for our safety and for our freedom.”
Ferguson’s efforts range from charity events to barbecues for local veterans. Last Thanksgiving, Ferguson helped distribute 800 Thanksgiving meals to Broward County’s military veterans and active reserve members.
“I don’t take that lightly, but I also don’t do it for myself,” said Ferguson, who was also Miami’s nominee last season. “I do it because I want to show the importance of the military, the armed forces in our South Florida community.”
()
European dictator’s granddaughter back in power — RT World News
A descendant of Italy’s Benito Mussolini is back in the European Parliament after ostensibly stepping back from politics
Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian dictator and father of fascism Benito Mussolini, is once again a Member of the European Parliament (MEP). She was one of eight replacement Italian MEPs who were to sit in the national parliament, the Chamber of Deputies.
Mussolini previously served as an MEP for central Italy from 2014 until 2019, when she lost her re-election bid. Previously, she was a member of the Chamber of Deputies twice, in 1992-2004 and 2008-2013. In 2020, she publicly criticized a policy of her party, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI), and announced a withdrawal from politics, calling it a “circle that has closed for me” in an interview with Italian outlet Il Tempo.
Born in Rome in 1962, Alessandra is the daughter of Mussolini’s fourth son, Romano. Before entering politics, she had a career in modeling and acting, helped by her maternal aunt, actress Sophia Loren.
Mussolini also has three children. His son Romano was signed by Lazio football club’s youth team last year, deflecting questions about his surname. Her mother also refused to change her name to make her life in show business easier.
During her political career, she repeatedly defended her infamous grandfather, who formulated the ideology of fascism and ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943 as “Il Duce”. After Italy surrendered in 1943, he was evacuated by Nazi paratroopers and ruled a German-allied rump state in the north until he was executed by Communist partisans in 1945.
Mussolini and current Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were members of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a party widely seen as the ideological successor to the fascists. Meloni became Italy’s new prime minister in October, after the coalition led by her Brothers of Italy (FdI) won the general election.
You can share this story on social media:
