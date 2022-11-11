Connect with us

Blockchain

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The Ftx Calamity
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value.

The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market. As a result, the cumulative market cap has drastically decreased, indicating an overall negative performance.

Also, several other crypto assets have been in the south. For example, Bitcoin has experienced more downward pull this week. The price of BTC has dipped by almost 21% in just five days. The primary crypto asset, Bitcoin, now trades at $17,745, showing in increase

Bitcoin price surges above $17,000 l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

The impact of the bearish crypto market is gradually spreading. The largest global institutional Bitcoin fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has been caught in the web of the crisis.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Caught In The Web Of FTX Crumble

A report revealed that GBTC ended the day at a record discount of 41%. Its price was $8.76 per share. The BTC trust has been plummeting for almost a year since November 12, 2021, after hitting its high of $51.47 per share.

GBTC has a structure issue since it is an investment trust fund. Hence, it lacks the free creation of its shares or a suitable redemption program. Such a lapse offers significant price discrepancies against the fund’s underlying BTC holdings.

Subsequently, Grayscale has been attempting to convert GBTC to an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This will enable the market maker to create and redeem shares and permanently reduce the premium and discount of its shares.

Having filed its application in October 2021, Grayscale now awaits the decision of the Security Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the SEC officially denied the firm’s allocation in converting GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 29.

The denial didn’t go down well with Grayscale, as the company took the matter to court. It filed the opening legal brief on October 11, challenging the decision of the SEC.

Root Of FTX Crypto Exchange Crisis

The recent crisis and collapse of the FTX crypto exchange are traced back to November 2. Then, Alameda Research, owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), suffered a balance sheet leakage. This revealed that the firm holds a large amount of FTX Token (FTT), the native token of the FTX crypto exchange.

The fact that a prominent trading firm holds a massive amount of a token raised concern in the crypto community. Hence, there were multiple questions regarding the relationship between FTX and Alameda.

The entire saga created doubts in most users of FTX leading to panic withdrawals of funds from the platform and its crumble. On November 7, there was over $451 million worth of stablecoin outflows on FTX, as per data from Nansen.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bakkt To Participate in Oppenheimer’s 5th Virtual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Bakkt To Participate In Oppenheimer’s 5Th Virtual Blockchain &Amp; Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 And The Creator Economy
google news

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate at the Oppenheimer 5th Virtual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, on Panel: Payments and Remittance. The panel will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on November 17, at 10:45AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through partners, delivers access to crypto and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C

Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media
Lauren Post, Head of Communications

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
google news

Reaffirms 2022 Guidance

Veterans Administration Approval to Operate

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

“Our Q3 financial results demonstrated continued revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins despite the volatile economic conditions. In addition, we celebrated the first anniversary of the Spin, devoting significant resources to separate from our former parent and fill out the roles as a separate public company. We achieved a significant milestone receiving the Authority to Operate from the Veterans Administration in late Q3. This combined with our pipeline of new customer opportunities bodes well for the remainder of the year and into 2023.” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus.

THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 GAAP quarterly revenues increased by $6.7 million or 7.5% to $95.9 million compared with $89.2 million for Q3 2021. Our growth was primarily due to an increase of $8.0 million or 18.6% in our Corporate business (inclusive of $1.9 million due to the Summit acquisition); partially offset by a decline of $1.2 million or 2.7% in our SoHo business. On a constant dollar basis, revenues grew by $8.1 million or 9.2% compared to the prior year.

GAAP net income from continuing operations decreased to $17.1 million in Q3 2022 compared to $41.1 million for Q3 2021. The decrease is primarily related to the interest expense associated with the 2026 and 2028 notes, additional costs as a standalone publicly traded company, including increased headcount and sales tax related expenses; partially offset by higher revenues.

GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (1) decreased to $0.86 in Q3 2022 compared to $2.07 for Q3 2021. The decrease is related to the items discussed above.

Adjusted EBITDA (3) for Q3 2022 of $51.3 million is favorable compared to Q3 2021 pro forma adjusted EBITDA (5) of $50.9 million. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (1)(2)(3) for the quarter increased to $1.52 or 5.6% compared to pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (4) of $1.44 for Q3 2021.

Consensus ended the quarter with $103.7 million in cash and cash equivalents after cash outlays related to capital expenditures of $7.3 million and payments to the Former Parent of $7.2 million, primarily related to commingled cash and the settlement of certain cost associated with the spin.

Key financial results from continuing operations for Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma results from operations are to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages)

Continuing Operations

Pro Forma (4)

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q3 2021

% Change

Revenues

$

95,912

 

$

89,198

 

$

89,198

 

7.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

17,141

 

$

41,132

 

 

 

GAAP net income per diluted share (1)

$

0.86

 

$

2.07

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP net income (2)

$

30,294

 

$

43,894

 

$

28,579

 

6.0

%

Adjusted Non-GAAP income per diluted share (1)(2)(3)

$

1.52

 

$

2.21

 

$

1.44

 

5.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

51,307

 

$

55,478

 

$

50,886

 

0.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)

 

53.5

%

 

62.2

%

 

57.0

%

 

Non-Consensus assets are classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements for the prior period. Results in this press release represent continuing operations, and where appropriate, results from discontinued operations have been disclosed.

REAFFIRMS 2022 GUIDANCE

For 2022 full year guidance, the Company estimates revenues between $375 million and $385 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $201 million and $207 million and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $5.36 and $5.50, excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of unanticipated items, in the case of adjusted non-GAAP net income, net of tax. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be between 19.5% and 21.5%. Full year guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measures are unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax), available through our partnership with prime contractor Cognosante, has achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and marks Consensus’ official entry into the U.S. federal government marketplace.

Notes:

(1)

 

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 28.8% for Q3 2022 and 21.9% for Q3 2021. The estimated pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was approximately 24.0% for Q3 2021. The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 20.9% for Q3 2022 and 19.9% for Q3 2021. The estimated pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was approximately 24.0% for Q3 2021.

(2)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Such exclusions totaled $0.66 and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. Pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain pro forma items, as defined in footnote (4) below. Such exclusions totaled $(0.77) per diluted share for three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes.

(3)

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; other income, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and other items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but is presented solely for informational purposes.

(4)

 

The % change is a comparison of Q3 2022 actual results versus Q3 2021 pro forma. Q3 2021 pro forma adjustments represent incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company, incremental interest expense related to the debt of $805 million and the effects of pro forma adjustments at the applicable statutory tax rates. See Certain Other Pro Forma Financial Information for a reconciliation from GAAP to pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP net income and pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP income per diluted share.

(5)

 

See Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the components of pro forma adjusted EBITDA.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance and statements regarding the Company’s share buyback program. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine);and the numerous other factors set forth in Consensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Consensus, refer to the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Consensus on April 15, 2022 and the other reports filed by Consensus from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

103,683

 

 

$

66,778

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,410 and $4,743, respectively

 

31,075

 

 

 

24,829

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

4,921

 

 

 

4,650

 

Total current assets

 

139,679

 

 

 

96,257

 

Property and equipment, net

 

47,441

 

 

 

33,849

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

7,419

 

 

 

7,233

 

Intangibles, net

 

49,702

 

 

 

43,549

 

Goodwill

 

342,104

 

 

 

339,209

 

Deferred income taxes

 

39,077

 

 

 

41,842

 

Other assets

 

1,967

 

 

 

873

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

627,389

 

 

$

562,812

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

61,695

 

 

$

40,206

 

Income taxes payable, current

 

4,883

 

 

 

5,227

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

26,050

 

 

 

24,370

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

2,458

 

 

 

2,421

 

Due to Former Parent

 

908

 

 

 

5,739

 

Total current liabilities

 

95,994

 

 

 

77,963

 

Long-term debt

 

793,387

 

 

 

792,040

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

109

 

 

 

184

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

13,998

 

 

 

14,108

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

 

6,969

 

 

 

4,795

 

Deferred income taxes

 

6,239

 

 

 

6,027

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

353

 

 

 

360

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

917,049

 

 

 

895,477

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 120,000,000; total issued is 20,016,950 and 19,978,580 shares and total outstanding is 19,827,836 and 19,978,580 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

200

 

 

 

200

 

Treasury stock, at cost (189,114 and zero shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

(7,596

)

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,419

 

 

 

2,878

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(263,954

)

 

 

(318,886

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(34,729

)

 

 

(16,857

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

(289,660

)

 

 

(332,665

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

$

627,389

 

 

$

562,812

 

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

$

95,912

 

 

$

89,198

 

 

$

280,000

 

 

$

263,660

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)

 

15,419

 

 

 

14,604

 

 

 

46,111

 

 

 

43,128

 

Gross profit

 

80,493

 

 

 

74,594

 

 

 

233,889

 

 

 

220,532

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

16,626

 

 

 

13,115

 

 

 

48,850

 

 

 

40,031

 

Research, development and engineering (1)

 

3,236

 

 

 

2,019

 

 

 

8,313

 

 

 

5,635

 

General and administrative (1)

 

25,604

 

 

 

8,237

 

 

 

61,860

 

 

 

20,262

 

Total operating expenses

 

45,466

 

 

 

23,371

 

 

 

119,023

 

 

 

65,928

 

Income from operations

 

35,027

 

 

 

51,223

 

 

 

114,866

 

 

 

154,604

 

Interest expense

 

(13,941

)

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(39,573

)

 

 

(611

)

Other income, net

 

2,992

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

4,742

 

 

 

1,833

 

Income before income taxes

 

24,078

 

 

 

52,644

 

 

 

80,035

 

 

 

155,826

 

Income tax expense

 

6,937

 

 

 

11,512

 

 

 

21,915

 

 

 

36,606

 

Income from continuing operations

 

17,141

 

 

 

41,132

 

 

 

58,120

 

 

 

119,220

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1)

 

 

 

 

(13,908

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,118

)

Net income

$

17,141

 

 

$

27,224

 

 

$

58,120

 

 

$

102,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

$

5.99

 

Diluted

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

2.91

 

 

$

5.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.86

)

Diluted

$

 

 

$

(0.70

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.86

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

2.92

 

 

$

5.13

 

Diluted

$

0.86

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

2.91

 

 

$

5.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

19,791,019

 

 

 

19,902,924

 

 

 

19,879,759

 

 

 

19,902,924

 

Diluted

 

19,885,880

 

 

 

19,902,924

 

 

 

19,951,653

 

 

 

19,902,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

$

219

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

658

 

 

$

136

 

Sales and marketing

 

269

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

281

 

Research, development and engineering

 

390

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

1,086

 

 

 

300

 

General and administrative

 

3,736

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

12,052

 

 

 

399

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,254

 

Total

$

4,614

 

 

$

1,451

 

 

$

14,608

 

 

$

4,370

 

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

58,120

 

 

$

102,102

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,359

 

 

 

48,744

 

Amortization of financing costs and discounts

 

1,391

 

 

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

1,130

 

 

 

3,991

 

Share-based compensation

 

14,608

 

 

 

4,370

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

5,250

 

 

 

6,562

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(2,435

)

 

 

10,722

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

21,798

 

Goodwill impairment on business

 

 

 

 

32,629

 

Other

 

 

 

 

3,530

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(10,162

)

 

 

3,546

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(83

)

 

 

(7,392

)

Other assets

 

(1,097

)

 

 

(1,119

)

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

19,991

 

 

 

(13,921

)

Income taxes payable

 

(140

)

 

 

(6,911

)

Deferred revenue

 

(2,797

)

 

 

(2,631

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,389

)

 

 

(6,553

)

Liability for uncertain tax positions

 

2,174

 

 

 

(2,374

)

Other liabilities

 

(6,648

)

 

 

(704

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

89,272

 

 

 

196,389

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(21,060

)

 

 

(28,280

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

 

(12,230

)

 

 

(56,838

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested

 

 

 

 

48,876

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(1,511

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(34,290

)

 

 

(37,753

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(232

)

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

631

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(7,596

)

 

 

 

Shares withheld related to net share settlement

 

(1,698

)

 

 

 

Deferred payments for acquisitions

 

 

 

 

(6,267

)

Contribution from Former Parent

 

 

 

 

21,238

 

Other

 

 

 

 

(593

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(8,895

)

 

 

14,378

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(9,182

)

 

 

(3,411

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

36,905

 

 

 

169,603

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

66,778

 

 

 

128,189

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

103,683

 

 

$

297,792

 

Less cash and cash equivalents at end of period, discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

266,582

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, continuing operations

$

103,683

 

 

$

31,210

 

(1) The prior period includes cash flows from discontinued operations of the non-Consensus business. As a result, the prior period is not comparable.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

The following tables sets forth reconciliations regarding certain non-GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 to the most closely comparable GAAP measure.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

Per Diluted

Share *

 

2021

 

Per Diluted

Share *

Net income

$

17,141

$

0.86

 

$

41,132

 

$

2.07

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

4,460

 

0.22

 

 

336

 

 

0.02

 

Amortization (2)

 

814

 

0.04

 

 

888

 

 

0.04

 

Spin-off related costs (3)

 

128

 

0.01

 

 

414

 

 

0.02

 

Non-income related sales tax (4)

 

6,425

 

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (5)

 

220

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfer (6)

 

1,106

 

0.06

 

 

1,124

 

 

0.06

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

30,294

$

1.52

 

$

43,894

 

$

2.21

 

Pro forma adjustments

 

 

 

 

(15,315

)

 

(0.77

)

Pro forma adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

30,294

$

1.52

 

$

28,579

 

$

1.44

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Cost of revenues

$

15,419

 

 

$

14,604

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

(219

)

 

 

(37

)

Amortization (2)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

15,200

 

 

$

14,566

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

16,626

 

 

$

13,115

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

(269

)

 

 

(93

)

Spin-off related costs (3)

 

 

 

 

(50

)

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

16,357

 

 

$

12,972

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and engineering

$

3,236

 

 

$

2,019

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

(390

)

 

 

(99

)

Spin-off related costs (3)

 

 

 

 

(28

)

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

2,846

 

 

$

1,892

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

25,604

 

 

$

8,237

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

(3,736

)

 

 

(123

)

Amortization (2)

 

(1,061

)

 

 

(1,211

)

Spin-off related costs (3)

 

(157

)

 

 

(485

)

Non-income related sales tax (4)

 

(7,422

)

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (5)

 

(291

)

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

12,937

 

 

$

6,418

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

$

(13,941

)

 

$

(131

)

Plus:

 

 

 

Non-income related sales tax (4)

 

657

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

(13,284

)

 

$

(131

)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

$

6,937

 

 

$

11,512

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

154

 

 

 

16

 

Amortization (2)

 

247

 

 

 

324

 

Spin-off related costs (3)

 

29

 

 

 

149

 

Non-income related sales tax (4)

 

1,654

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related costs (5)

 

71

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity Transfer of IP (6)

 

(1,106

)

 

 

(1,124

)

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax expense

$

7,986

 

 

$

10,877

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(13,153

)

 

$

(2,762

)

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

0.86

 

 

$

2.07

 

Adjustments *

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.14

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

1.52

 

 

$

2.21

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) and adjusted non-GAAP net income as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measures, as it believes they are useful metrics by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that these Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted non-GAAP net income are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share or net income and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, these Adjusted non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These Adjusted non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Laura Hinson

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc

844-211-1711

[email protected]

Read full story here

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC Develops Transformational Communication Protocol

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

6G-Datacast.tv, Llc Develops Transformational Communication Protocol
google news

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exclusive representation agreement on a revolutionary technology for the communications industry.

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC (6G-Datacast.TV) has developed and patented a transformational communication protocol by which a serial data stream is pushed to unlimited numbers of clients wirelessly. 6G-Datacast.TV supports and is a part of multiple ATSC 3.0 initiatives and its technology makes good on the standard’s promise of datacasting. 6G-Datacast.TV’s patented IP broadcast protocols are the first and only protocols that make it possible to broadcast a live, linear, data stream and have successfully demonstrated the ability to broadcast any type of IP data to audiences of unlimited size, with virtually zero latency. Evolved from telemetry developed for CBS Sports/Paramount’s auto racing coverage, we now offer a robust uni-directional transmission protocol useful for any and all over-the-air and over-the-top distribution. AT&T currently licenses on a nonexclusive basis the protocol branding it as AT&T Mobilecast.

Advantages of 6G-Datacast.TV’s protocol:

  • Linear data stream broadcasting
  • Near zero latency
  • Reduces bandwidth and infrastructure necessary to deliver serial streams of data

Fundamentally different from existing distribution protocols which require file transfers to be unicast over a bi-directional network, 6G-Datacast.TV enables any type of data to be multicast to all client devices with virtually zero latency while incorporated or synchronized with video/audio all-in-one broadcast. The Bandwidth required to deliver the data is reduced and no return wireless network is required.

The proprietary and patented protocol requires no hardware modification to any existing receivers including iOS and Android devices.

Applications include but are not limited to:

  • Critical infrastructure data such as emergency broadcasts, transportation data, etc.
  • Providing data to receivers with zero latency such as gaming opportunities, sports betting, etc.
  • Wireless distribution and control of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart home appliances, cars, etc.

These unique capabilities are available immediately by licensing the technology.

6G-Datacast.tv, LLC is owned by:

CeWi Networks, Inc.

Founded by C.Y. Smith, his experience includes holding the position of Chief Engineer for General Dynamics STANDARD Missile, the Navy’s premier surface-to-air supersonic missile system. In 1994, he founded Zytex Instruments, Ltd., a company formed to provide telemetry data systems and displays for use in the television broadcast of auto races. The company was ultimately sold to Sports Line, Inc. (www.sportsline.com) a subsidiary of CBS Television. He received his B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, after which he served as an officer and Naval Aviator in the United States Marine Corps.

and

All 6G, LLC

Founded by Dean Goodman who brings his experience in management and ownership of private and publicly traded companies and several billions of dollars of communications transactions; and Stephan Sloan, expert in the valuation of spectrum and communications networks, All 6G identifies technologies that enable the paradigm shifts required to meet the demands of future generations.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

Contacts

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.

Chairman & CEO

[email protected]
813-226-8844

Dean Goodman

Senior Advisor

[email protected]
813-226-8844

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Japanese Regulator Orders FTX Japan To Cease Operations

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Japanese Regulator Orders Ftx Japan To Cease Operations
google news
58 seconds ago |