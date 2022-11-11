News
Heat win one the hard way 117-112 over Hornets in OT to snap slide
A good team takes care of this efficiently.
The Miami Heat at the moment are still something short of a good team.
So even against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets it becomes a struggle.
And on Thursday night almost another blown lead before hanging on for a 117-112 overtime victory at FTX Arena that prevented a three-game losing streak, after blowing similar leads against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
This time the lead was 15 in the first half and again in the third period.
And this time there again was a meltdown.
Ultimately, it took some of the best of Jimmy Butler, who closed with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Yes, the Heat were without guard Tyler Herro for a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, but this was against a last-place team that entered on a six-game losing streak and had flown overnight after a Wednesday night home game.
Ultimately it came down to the type of late 3-pointer that Portland’s Jason Hart made on Monday night and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier missed at the end of overtime on this night.
Beyond Butler, the Heat got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 14 points from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Max Strus.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 29 points, supported by 22 from Rozier.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Overtime: The extra period opened tied 104-104, with it then again tied at 106-106 and 109-109, after a Butler three-point play with 3:08 remaining.
A Kyle Lowry jumper then put the Heat up 111-109, before P.J. Washington drove the lane for a 111-111 tie with 1:51 left.
Rozier then made one of two free throws after Adebayo made a pair, to leave the Heat with a 112-111 lead.
Misses followed on each end, as did a Butler 20-foot jumper with 15.7 seconds remaining.
That put Charlotte in possession down one with 14.8 seconds left, only to have Oubre called for traveling after receiving the inbounds pass.
The result was Heat guard Gabe Vincent sent to the line with 9 seconds to play, draining both for a 115-112 Heat advantage, with Rozier’s miss following.
2. Before overtime: The Heat led 32-27 at the end of the first period, pushed their lead to 15,went into halftime up 58-50, Then after their lead was trimmed to three in the third, they went into the fourth quarter up 85-73.
But as has been the case recently, it got shaky from there, with the Hornetsand taking a 90-89 lead with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
From there, a 3-pointer by Oubre put the Hornets up 98-93 with 3:57 to play in the fourth, before an 18-foot Butler jumper tied it 100-100 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth.
The game was again tied at 102-102, before Butler scored the second of his consecutive baskets for a 104-102 Heat lead with 36.4 seconds to play in regulation, only to see Dennis Smith Jr. tied it on a driving layup with 26.5 seconds left.
Butler then ran down most of the clock before he was called for an offensive foul with 5.2 seconds to play in the fourth, with Charlotte’s Rozier off on a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.
3. Timed takeover: After a somewhat passive three-point first half, Butler took a far more aggressive approach.
After converting his lone free-throw attempt in the first half, Butler shot 9 of 11 from the line in the third period, ending the quarter with 22 points.
But no sooner did Butler go to the bench, then the Hornets made their move at the start of the fourth.
It was a noteworthy night from the line. Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt was the 4,500th of his career. His seventh free throw moved him past Dennis Johnson for 88th on the NBA all-time list and his eighth pushed him past Dan Issel for 87th.
4. Robinson at home: Robinson continues to be on the mark at home games, this time converting an early pair from beyond the arc.
Robinson entered at .441 percent (15 of 34) on 3-pointers at FTX Arena this season.
Robinson not only scored from deep, but also off cuts and with his emerging floater.
With his third point, Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list.
Capitalizing at moments such as these could lead to regular minutes once Herro returns (and possibly reestablish trade value).
5. Short again: Herro was sidelined for a second consecutive game by the sprained left ankle suffered during the first half of Friday’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers. With the Heat’s light scheduling, it gives him six days off if he returns in Saturday’s rematch against the Hornets.
Forward Caleb Martin, who had been listed as questionable pregame with a quad bruise, was in the Heat starting lineup, but his twin brother, Hornets forward Cody Martin, was unavailable due to a sore left quad.
The Hornets also were without Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and LaMelo Ball (ankle).
Goldman Sachs CEO says he expects capital markets to ‘reopen’ next year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Thursday he expects capital markets to recover in the coming months.
“I think what we’re going through right now is a reset in valuation expectations,” he said in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “In the coming months we will see a small reopening of capital markets as people get used to this valuation adjustment.”
While a low interest rate environment allowed start-ups to thrive and see their valuations soar rapidly at the onset of the pandemic, the initial public offering market has plunged this year. U.S.-listed companies raised $4.8 billion in revenue in the first half of 2022, up from $155 billion in 2021, according to EY and Dealogic.
The main culprits are soaring inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns which caused investors to avoid risky bets and strong growth and to turn to safer defense actions.
As these headwinds continue to persist, Solomon says the market is adjusting to its new reality.
“There is still a backlog of companies that need to go public,” he said. “We’re three quarters into a tougher capital markets environment. History would tell you, three, four, five, six quarters, you get that readjustment.”
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia.
The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).
The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Although Nicole’s winds died down after it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach, its storm surge slammed into the shoreline in the neighboring barrier island communities of Wilbur-by-the-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores, sending some homes crashing into the ocean.
Officials in Volusia County, which is northeast of Orlando, said Thursday evening that building inspectors had declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach to be unsafe and had ordered their evacuations. At least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea had been declared structurally unsafe by building inspectors and also were evacuated, county officials said.
“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented. We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” county manager George Recktenwald said during a news conference earlier, noting that it’s unknown when it will be safe for evacuated residents to return home.
The county’s sheriff, Mike Chitwood, said in a social media post that multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea had collapsed and that several other properties were at “imminent risk.” He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was in effect.
Krista Dowling Goodrich, who manages 130 rental homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores as director of sales and marketing at Salty Dog Vacations, witnessed backyards collapsing into the ocean just ahead of the storm.
In the aftermath, the backsides of about seven colorful houses along Highway A1A had disappeared. One modern house was missing two bedrooms and much of its living room as water lapped below its foundations. On a partially collapsed wall, decorations spelled out “Blessed” and “Grateful.” Goodrich burst into tears when she saw it.
“Half of the house is gone, but we did manage to get out family photos yesterday,” Goodrich said. “It is overwhelming when you see this. These are hard-working people who got to this point in their lives and now they lose it all.”
In Daytona Beach Shores, where beachfront bathrooms attached to the city’s Beach Safety Ocean Rescue building collapsed, officials deemed several multistory buildings unsafe and went door-to-door telling people to grab their possessions and leave.
“These were the tall high-rises. So the people who wouldn’t leave, they were physically forcing them out because it’s not safe,” Goodrich said.
The homeowners association at the Marbella condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores had just spent $240,000 to temporarily rebuild the seawall Ian destroyed in September, said Connie Hale Gellner, whose family owns a unit there. Live video from the building’s cameras showed Nicole’s storm surge washing the seawall away.
“We knew it wasn’t meant to stop a hurricane, it was only meant to stop the erosion,” Gellner said. But after Nicole, the building’s pool deck “is basically in the ocean,” Gellner said. “The problem is that we have no more beach. So even if we wanted to rebuild, they’ll probably condemn the building because the water is just splashing up against the building.”
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
Although Nicole’s winds did minimal damage, its storm surge was more destructive than might have been in the past because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. It adds up to higher coastal flooding, flowing deeper inland, and what used to be once-in-a-century events will happen almost yearly in some places, he said.
“It is definitely part of a picture that is happening,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to happen elsewhere. It’s going to happen all across the world.’
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage and some rivers in the Tampa Bay area also nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.
Although Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, it caused no significant damage there, officials said. Part of a fishing pier washed away in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, but the brunt of the storm hit north of its center. By 1 p.m., Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were down to 45 mph (70 kph) as it moved toward Tallahassee.
The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.
Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it is only the first November hurricane to hit their shores since 1985 and only the third since recordkeeping began in 1853.
All 67 Florida counties were under a state of emergency. President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, ordering federal help for the tribal nation. Many Seminoles live on six reservations around the state.
The skeletal remains of six people believed to be from a Native American burial ground were unearthed by Nicole’s wind and waves on a Hutchinson Island beach, according to the sheriff’s office in Martin County, which is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) south of Volusia County.
“Detectives are working diligently to preserve and carefully remove the remains that are exposed with the utmost care and respect,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The remains will be taken to a medical examiner and then to the state Bureau of Archaeological Research.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference in Tallahassee that about 333,000 customers were without power at mid-morning, about 2.9% of the state’s total. He said there were 17,000 electricity linemen ready to begin restoring power and that numerous other assets including rescue boats and vehicles will be deployed as needed.
Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday. Almost two dozen school districts closed schools and 15 shelters opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.
Parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with — and sent a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) onshore, causing widespread destruction.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer in Vero Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, David Fischer in Miami and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Bus driver admits drinking whiskey while taking Twin Cities children to Iron Range summer camp
CARLTON, Minn. — A commercial bus driver has admitted to drinking whiskey while transporting nearly three dozen children to an Iron Range summer camp in August.
Patrick David Bullard, 49, of Cannon Falls, Minn., pleaded guilty last week in Carlton County District Court to a gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. Judge Rebekka Stumme sentenced him at the same hearing to a year in jail, but stayed the time for two years of supervised probation.
Bullard was driving the Twin Cities-area children to YMCA Camp Warren, on Half Moon Lake, just south of Eveleth, on Aug. 21, when he was stopped and arrested along Interstate 35 in Carlton County.
Court documents indicate he was driving erratically and that those aboard the bus reported he was drinking from a cup that troopers later determined to contain a mixture that included Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
A roadside breath test reportedly placed Bullard’s blood-alcohol concentration at 0.257 — more than three times the legal limit in Minnesota. The 35 children aboard the bus ranged in age from 11 to 14, and were accompanied by two adult chaperones.
Bullard, who was fired following his arrest, already completed one condition of probation — attending a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim-impact panel — according to a certificate filed with the court.
He must also abstain from alcohol, avoid bars, comply with random testing and ignition interlock requirements, among other conditions of probation. Stumme additionally imposed 40 hours of community service and a total of $1,110 in fines and fees.
The Carlton County Attorney’s Office dismissed three other counts, per the terms of a plea agreement.
According to court documents:
The Minnesota State Patrol was alerted that the charter bus was being driven shoulder to shoulder along the northbound lanes of I-35, almost crashing into the ditch on at least one occasion. Troopers found the bus, observing as it swerved onto the shoulder and kicked up dust.
The officers activated their emergency lights, but Bullard apparently did not notice as the bus “continued to weave considerably out of its lane of travel.” After activating their sirens and pulling up next to the driver, Bullard finally pulled over, neglecting to use the parking brake and causing the bus to begin rolling backward.
Troopers reported that he “seemed quite dazed and disoriented,” with watery eyes, slurred speech, and slow, deliberate motions. Bullard, unsteady on his feet, was asked to step off the bus and perform field-sobriety tests, all of which indicated impairment. He initially claimed that his last drink was a few days prior, and then said it was about three hours before the stop.
Troopers found a 1.75-liter bottle of Fireball, approximately one-third empty, in Bullard’s backpack. Next to the driver’s seat was a mixed beverage that apparently contained the alcohol. A chaperone confirmed to troopers that Bullard had been drinking from the container while driving.
Taken to the Carlton County Law Enforcement Center for further investigation, Bullard refused to provide another breath test, “because I don’t want to.” He was given a chance to call an attorney, but instead only contacted his supervisor.
Joan Schimml, a spokeswoman for YMCA of the North, told the News Tribune in August that public safety officials drove the bus to a nearby gas station and waited with the passengers until a new driver arrived and completed the trip.
She said the YMCA had been using Eagan-based Northfield Lines without issue for nearly two decades, but would review their relationship following the incident.
Winderman’s view: A less-than-convincing victory for the Heat
Observations and other notes of interest from Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime victory the Charlotte Hornets:
– When you get down to it, this had to be a no-lose situation for the Heat.
– As in they couldn’t afford to go south in this one the way they had in their previous two, against the Pacers and Blazers.
– The Heat were coming off a two-day break, with one game over the previous five days.
– The Hornets were playing on the second night of a back-to-back that had them flying through a hurricane overnight.
– And were without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin.
– Entering last in the East.
– On a six-game losing streak.
– If not now, then when?
– And still, this type of struggle.
– No, never should have gone overtime.
– But it did.
– It is hard to deny that there is a late-game crisis of confidence in place.
– Saturday, the rest factor won’t be as arresting when the teams meet again.
– But to be who they want to be, the Heat have to do it again.
– They can’t keep settling for two-game splits.
– As they previously have done against the Raptors, Blazers, Kings and Warriors.
– Because after Saturday, there are the Suns at home on Monday and then a challenging four-game trip that included a matchup against the resurgent Cavaliers.
– Tyler Herro missed his second consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle.
– Caleb Martin, who also had been listed as questionable pregame due to a quad contusion, was available and in the starting lineup.
– The Heat’s other starters were Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry.
– With the start, Butler tied Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
– The game was Butler’s 700th regular-season appearance.
– Dedwayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson again entered together as the Heat’s first substitution.
– With Erik Spoelstra mostly going with an eight-man rotation in Herro’s absence.
– Butler’s second rebound moved him past Dan Majerle for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
– With his third point, Duncan Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list.
– With his first steal, Dedmon reached 250 for his career.
– With his first steal, Vincent reached 100 for his career.
– Adebayo’s first steal tied Goran Dragic for 11th on the Heat all-time list.
– Adebayo’s 11th shot moved him past Hassan Whiteside for 15th on the Heat all-time list.
– Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt was the 4,500th of his career.
– Butler’s seventh free throw moved him past Dennis Johnson for 88th on the NBA all-time list.
– Butler’s eighth free throw moved him past Dan Issel for 87th on the NBA all-time list.
– Spoelstra spoke pregame of his team’s run of close games and close losses.
– “I think those are really good opportunities for your team to get better,” he said. “That’s when you have the most focus, the most context. Everything has to be done with great detail. And you also have to stay the course and understand what’s putting us in position to have opportunities to win and what’s hurting us.”
– Spoelstra added, “We’re not looking for moral victories, that’s not what I’m talking about. We’re doing some things better and the result hasn’t been what we want it to be. But you just keep on doing these and stacking these kinds of days, eventually it turns in your favor.”
– The game marked the second of eight occurrences this season when Heat play the same opponent in consecutive games at the same venue, with six of those coming in Miami. They previously did so earlier this season against Toronto, splitting the two games.
– Hornets coach Steve Clifford said he embraced the no-travel scheduling.
– “I think it’s great we don’t have to travel,” he said. “It’s like a mini kind of playoff thing.”
– Clifford said he fully expects the Heat to come around.
– “They haven’t shot the ball as well as they will,” he said.
– He added, “At the end of the year, they’ll be right there.”
– Clifford said he also sees better days ahead for his team, once LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin return.
– “Those guys are all going to come back,” he said, “and when they do, we’re a good team.”
Used chopsticks transformed into furniture, decoration by ChopValue Boston
Millions of used chopsticks that would otherwise have been thrown away are being turned into furniture by a new Boston-area business franchise. ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into state-of-the-art sterilized building tiles through a process that involves sorting, soaking, baking, hammering and pressing. “It’s very strong,” said Elaine Chow, founder of ChopValue Boston. “Bamboo is a strong material on its own and when you group it like that, it was found to be stronger than oak and maple.” Chow spent decades working in the nonprofit world, but during the pandemic he decided to change. She came across a video on ChopValue online and realized there were plenty of used chopsticks in the Boston area to support the business. “Do people want to buy recycled materials? Do people want to buy sustainable building materials, carbon negative stuff? The answer to that – I really believe so,” she said. Once his ChopValue operation was up and running in Charlestown, Chow was quick to confirm his findings. “We signed up 100 restaurants in March and within six months we had collected nearly eight tons of material,” she said. That’s approximately 2.5 million used wands that are diverted from landfill and instead find new life in corporate gifts, light fixtures, table tops and more. “A lot of times when people see and touch our product, they say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s made of chopsticks. I can’t believe it’s made from recycled materials,’” she said. ChopValue Boston is only the second franchise in the United States
Millions of used chopsticks that would otherwise have been thrown away are being turned into furniture by a new Boston-area business franchise.
ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into state-of-the-art sterilized building tiles through a process that involves sorting, soaking, baking, hammering and pressing.
“It’s very strong,” said Elaine Chow, founder of ChopValue Boston. “Bamboo is a strong material on its own and when you group it that way it has been found to be stronger than oak and maple.”
Chow spent decades working in the nonprofit world, but during the pandemic he decided to change. She came across a video on ChopValue online and realized there were plenty of used chopsticks in the Boston area to support the business.
“Do people want to buy recycled materials? Do people want to buy sustainable building materials, carbon negative stuff? The answer to that – I really believe so,” she said.
Once his ChopValue operation was up and running in Charlestown, Chow was quick to confirm his findings.
“We signed up 100 restaurants in March and within six months we had collected nearly eight tons of material,” she said.
That’s approximately 2.5 million used wands that are diverted from landfill and instead find new life in corporate gifts, light fixtures, table tops and more.
“A lot of times when people see and touch our product, they say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s made of chopsticks. I can’t believe it’s made from recycled materials,’” she said.
ChopValue Boston is only the second franchise in the United States
___
___
