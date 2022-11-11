News
Himachal Congress women’s wing workers take selfies with Nirmala Sitharaman
Shima:
Local workers from the women’s wing of Congress took selfies and shared bright moments with BJP leader and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Shimla on Thursday in a rare display of bonhomie on the final day of the aggressive campaign for Himachal Pradesh elections.
Ms Sitharaman was in the state capital campaigning for the BJP candidates who are seeking to retain power in the November 12 elections.
Congress workers awaiting party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spotted the Union finance minister as his convoy crossed Mall Road near the Simla Club.
Ms Vadra was due to take part in a Jan Sampark campaign on the route du Mall in the afternoon.
BJP media officer Karan Nanda, who accompanied Ms Sitharaman, said: “The finance minister stopped her convoy when she saw the congress workers waving at her. She got out of her vehicle and met them. They took selfies with the finance minister. .”
Sources say as Mahila’s Congress leader called out party supporters wearing Congress sashes, they challenged their leader saying Sitharaman had made women proud and wanted selfies to be clicked with her.
Earlier on Thursday, students from Halet Day School spotted the Union Finance Minister on her way to a press conference at the Mall Road Hotel. Sitharaman stopped and spoke to them.
ndtv
News
News
Vikings nose tackle Harrison Phillips ready for ’emotional’ return to Buffalo
Vikings players have been getting football tips this week from coaches and restaurant advice from Harrison Phillips.
Phillips, a nose tackle in his first season with the Vikings, will return to Buffalo for Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium after playing his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bills. The 26-year-old already has dinner reservations for Saturday night at Ilio DiPaolo’s, where he plans to eat a lot of chicken parmesan. He is recommending that spot and several others.
“Bar-Bill (Tavern) Wings, Rachels Mediterranean Grill or Buffalo Chophouse,” he said Thursday. “I’m trying to divvy it all out.”
Phillips is looking forward to his return to Buffalo, where he became ingrained in the community after being a third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Stanford. He started the charity Harrison’s Playmakers, which remains active in western New York. And he had his moments on the field with the Bills, starting 11 of the 45 games he played on a team that made three playoff appearances.
“I’m pumped up to see a bunch of my old family friends that are still in the area and teammates who are great friends of mine,” he said. “Yes, it’s going to be an emotional time. … And then obviously Sunday, going into what used to be my home stadium, I’m sure I’ll be flooded with (emotions).”
When Phillips is back in Buffalo, he might think back to when his hope was to spend his entire NFL career there. But the Bills didn’t make a strong effort to retain him when he became a free agent in March, and he signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with Minnesota to become a regular starter.
While Phillips didn’t offer specifics, he said Buffalo was not among the “half-dozen or dozen teams that were very competitive” with an offer. He said the Bills saw him ay a “different value” than other teams he talked to.
“That’s the transactional part of this business apparently,” Phillips said. “I was ignorant to the fact that it can happen to anyone, but I couldn’t be more happy that it did now looking back with the perspective that I have of being in such a fantastic environment that values me in where I truly fit in. But at the time, looking back, living in that moment, I just never thought I’d be anywhere but Buffalo.”
Phillips said he won’t have any extra incentive Sunday because “the front office isn’t lining up out there against me” and because “I love my former teammates.” He said he’ll be trying to win this game in the same manner he would against any opponent.
Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, though, expects Phillips to be extra fired up.
“Of course he will be,” said Osborn, who played at the University of Buffalo from 2016-18 before finishing his college career at Miami in 2019 and joining the Vikings in 2020. “It’s his former team. … I’m sure he’ll be pumped up.”
Leading into the game, Phillips said he has reached out to several former teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Matt Milano. Allen, who suffered an elbow injury in last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and it’s uncertain if he will play against the Vikings.
“When I saw Josh was injured, I wanted to make sure that he was OK and hoping for a speedy, healthy recovery,” Phillips said.
Phillips also has reached out to a number of people who have continued to do work in the area with Harrison’s Playmakers, his charity that mentors kids with social, physical and economic challenges. Phillips has been pleased with what has transpired since he left the Bills.
“We actually have had more Playmakers who have signed up for my organization even since I’ve left than before,” said Phillips, whose charity has conducted five events in western New York since he joined the Vikings, along with several in Minnesota. “So it’s growing. … (What) added the most emotion (in leaving the Bills) was not Bills-related but Buffalo-related, western New York-related. That was something I was insecure about, wondering, ‘Is it going to be the same? Can I still have this impact and still do the the great work I do?’ ”
Still, Phillips has plenty of football-related memories from his time in Buffalo. They include the Bills’ return from a road trip in 2020 after clinching their first AFC East division championship in 25 years.
“When we landed at like 2 in the morning, it probably took us an hour and half to drive a block because there was 20,000 fans all there,” he said. “It was really, really cool. I still have the videos on my phone.”
When playing for Buffalo, Phillips said players always talked about the weather being a “competitive advantage” for the home team. The forecast for Sunday is for a high of 41 degrees with a chance of snow and winds between 10 and 20 mph.
Phillips has been talking to his teammates this week about how to handle the swirling winds. So he has been dispensing more than just restaurant advice.
News
College ‘Get Out the Vote’ effort lays out blueprint for left to use youth vote
Polling data coming out of the 2022 midterm elections revealed that Gen Z and Millennials, ages 18 to 29, voted for the Democrats with an overwhelming majority – showing that voting efforts on college campuses are becoming more substantial.
63% of the age population opted for Democrats, while only 35% opted for Republicans. Although they only made up 12% of the electorate – the smallest age group – there was not a single age group more loyal to either party.
Exit poll data from NBC News and CNN found that people between the ages of 18 and 29 made up 13 and 12 percent of the electorate, respectively.
People 65 and older, who are the oldest demographic recorded in the data, were the most likely to support Republicans, with 55% of their votes going to the GOP.
An important mechanism for encouraging this youth participation is found on college campuses, which frequently encourage students to register to vote.
Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, a small private school, provides a valuable case study. Located in the pivotal watershed state that elected John Fetterman to be their next senator, Muhlenberg College has run a strong vote-to-vote (GOTV) campaign dedicated to increasing youth voter registration, which often does not display at the polls.
The effort was multifaceted, with a nonpartisan student organization founded in 2016 called “BergVotes” encouraging students to register from orientation, filing each week before the registration deadline.
The school, which has just over 2,000 undergraduate students, is also home to the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, which involves students in its efforts to conduct large-scale public opinion polls.
Meanwhile, the Department of Political Science is hosting an election speaker series that discussed “topics such as Pennsylvania election reform and U.S. foreign policy.”
The college has a lot higher student vote rate than the national average, with a whopping 82.6% of students voting in the 2020 elections. Conversely, 66% of students at all higher education institutions and 69% of students at private institutions vote nationally .
GOTV’s efforts at Muhlenberg College are by no means representative of the average college, but rather constitute a potential roadmap that other institutions could very well adopt in order to increase youth participation, probably at the detriment Republicans.
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and contact us at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
News
Twins’ Luis Arraez wins Silver Slugger Award
Luis Arraez, who won the American League batting championship this season, has been selected as a 2022 AL Silver Slugger Award, the Twins announced Thursday evening.
Arraez, who primarily played first and second base this season, was named the winner at the utility position by vote of AL coaches and managers. It’s his first Silver Slugger Award and the first by a Twins player since designated hitter Nelson Cruz won in 2020.
Arraez hit .316 in 144 games, edging Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.311) for the AL batting title. He hit 31 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and drove in 49 runs. Arraez led Twins players with 88 runs and a .375 on-base percentage.
Arraez, 25, also led the AL in batting average with runners in scoring position (.366) and with two strikes (.281), and led all of baseball with the lowest swing-and-miss percentage (7.1) of pitches.
He made $1.5 million in 2022 and has two more years of arbitration including this offseason.
TWINS SILVER SLUGGERS
Minnesota Twins who have won a Silver Slugger Award, given to the best offensive producers at each position by vote of league coaches and managers:
Designated hitter: Paul Molitor (1996); Nelson Cruz (2019, 2020).
Catcher: Joe Mauer (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010); Mitch Garver (2019).
First base: Justin Morneau (2006, 2008).
Second base: Chuck Knoblauch (1995,1997)
Outfield: Kirby Puckett (1986, 1987, 1988. 1989, 1992, 1994); Josh Willingham (2012)
Utility: Luis Arraez (2022)
News
