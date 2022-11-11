News
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted”
Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter employees since buying the company for $44 billion, said bankruptcy was a possibility if it didn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. .
The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company – a two-week period in which he fired half of Twitter’s staff, ousted most top executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home.
An executive, who until Thursday had emerged from Musk’s new leadership team, Yoel Roth, has left, people familiar with the matter said. Another, Robin Wheeler, also quit – but Musk persuaded her to stay, some people said, who requested anonymity to protect their personal and professional relationships.
As the takeover removed Twitter from public market scrutiny, Musk loaded the company with nearly $13 billion in debt that is now in the hands of seven Wall Street banks that have been unable to release them to investors.
Confidence in the company eroded so quickly that even before Musk’s bankruptcy comments, some funds were offering to buy the loans for as little as 60 cents on the dollar – a price typically reserved for companies judged in financial difficulty, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
In his address to staff, Musk issued several stark warnings. Employees must prepare for 80-hour work weeks. There will be less office perks like free food. And it ended the pandemic-era flexibility that allowed employees to work from home.
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted,” he said, according to a person familiar with the matter.
When asked about the attrition prospect, Musk said, “We all need to be more hardcore.”
Discussing Twitter’s finances and future, Musk said the company needs to act urgently to make its $8 subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will want to pay for, given the setback. advertisers concerned about harmful content.
Musk has in the past used the threat of financial ruin to try to motivate workers, according to a person familiar with his management style. He’s trying to convey the idea that if people don’t work hard, Twitter will be in a really tough spot, this person said.
The Information and Platformer previously reported Musk’s bankruptcy filing.
He also hinted at products he would like to introduce, including payments, more conversational ads, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Integration with the Twitter app should be smoother, as it is with TikTok, he said.
Earlier Thursday, Twitter’s chief information security officer, privacy officer and compliance officer left, raising concerns about the company’s ability to keep its platform secure. and comply with regulations. Twitter is currently bound by a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that regulates how the company handles user data, and could be subject to fines for violations.
Roth had since taken over all trust and safety efforts for the social network, while Wheeler, a vice president of sales, had recently taken over to oversee relations with nervous advertisers. She hinted at her decision to stay in a tweet, as well as a post on an internal Slack channel.
The debt Twitter took on to fund the Musk takeover leaves it with interest costs that one estimate will reach $1.2 billion a year.
The social network has seen pushback from some advertisers concerned about Musk’s content moderation plans.
Debt investors and credit assessors are also showing little confidence. The company’s banks have been quietly probing hedge funds and other asset managers for their interest in buying some of the company’s debt.
Talks so far have focused on the $6.5 billion portion of leveraged funding, people familiar with the talks said. The banks had seemed unwilling to sell at less than 70 cents on the dollar, according to one of the people. Even at that level, losses could reach billions of dollars, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.
Moody’s Investors Service, meanwhile, recently downgraded Twitter’s credit rating deeper into junk territory. “Twitter’s governance risk is highly negative, reflecting Moody’s expectations of aggressive financial policies and concentrated Elon Musk ownership,” the ratings firm said.
Musk, in an email late Wednesday, warned employees of “tough times ahead,” with “no way to water down the message” about the company’s economic outlook. He ended the ability for employees to work remotely unless he personally approved it.
Ex-Playboy model accepts plea deal for murder of California psychiatrist
A former Playboy model accused of murdering a California psychiatrist and stuffing his body in the trunk of a car after he stopped paying his rent has quietly accepted a plea deal.
Kelsey Turner pleaded Wednesday for Alford, meaning she avoids a trial and maintains her innocence of the heinous 2019 murder, but accepts the punishment of a guilty verdict on a second-degree murder charge.
Investigators said Turner and Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, were in a relationship and the child psychiatrist paid her rent for at least a year before traveling from California to Las Vegas to tell Turner he could no longer afford the bill, which leads to a fight.
Turner and her then-boyfriend allegedly bludgeoned Burchard to death with a baseball bat and stuffed his body in the trunk of Turner’s Mercedes Benz on a desert road in rural Nevada.
Turner pleaded Wednesday and has stipulated to face 10 to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in January, Law & Crime reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 15.
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner, accused of murdering Dr Thomas Burchard, 71, and stuffing his body in the trunk of a car after he stopped paying his rent, has agreed to a plea deal
The decomposing body of Dr. Thomas Burchard (left) was discovered in the trunk of Turner’s car (right) on March 7, 2019 in Nevada.
Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Logan Kennison previously pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in the case. Kennison was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for his role in the murder.
In a jailhouse interview with Access Hollywood, he denied their involvement in the murder and insisted the victim was not his girlfriend’s “sugar daddy”.
Kennison maintained his and Turner’s innocence, saying “we’re not freaks, we didn’t,” and instead pointed the finger at his girlfriend’s former roommate, Diana Pena.
Kennison confirmed that before his death, Burchard paid for Turner’s house, car, and bills in Las Vegas, but denied he was her “sugar daddy”.
“I think he was just a really good friend. He had a good heart,” Kennison said.
However, after Burchard stopped paying Turner’s $3,200 a month rent in the fall of 2018, Turner, her two children and her mother were evicted for not paying rent, Law & Crime reported.
Judy Earp, Burchard’s fiancée and life partner of 17 years, told Access Hollywood at the time that she told him of her concerns that Turner and other young women were running out of money. money could have taken advantage of him, but she said he told her: ‘It’s ok, I can afford it.’
Murder suspect Logan Kennison said in jail interview that he and his girlfriend, former Playboy model Kelsey Turner did not kill a psychiatrist in Las Vegas in 2019
Jon Logan Kennison vehemently insisted that he did not hurt or hurt Burchard. He said of himself and Turner: “we are not monsters”
The former model was arrested on March 21, 2019 in Stockton, California. Kennison was arrested on April 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. Turner is pictured here in 2021
According to Earp, Burchard had given Turner some $300,000 over the years, but just before his death in March 2019, he went to Las Vegas to tell the former Playmate he wouldn’t be paying for her style anymore. of life.
On or around March 2, 2019, Burchard attended a party at the home of Turner and her boyfriend. According to Kennison, at some point during the evening, the semi-retired child psychiatrist got into an argument with their roommate, Diana Pena.
Kennison claimed that he and Turner left the house on foot in fear that their neighbors would call the police with a noise complaint.
When asked how Burchard’s rotting corpse ended up in the trunk of Turner’s car, he replied, “Diana had something to do with it.”
The imprisoned suspect further added that “it appears that” it was Pena who killed the psychiatrist.
Burchard’s fiancée Judy Earp (left) said he gave Turner around $300,000 over the years. She said that before her death he traveled to Las Vegas to tell the model he was cutting her
Kennison pointed to Turner’s roommate Diana Pena (left and right) implying that she killed Burchard. Pena testified against the couple before the Grand Jury
In his testimony to the Grand Jury, Pena said it was Kennison who chased Burchard with a baseball bat after the doctor argued with Turner.
Pena claimed to have seen Burchard come out with a bruise on his head and seek medical attention. As the victim waited in the car to be taken to the hospital, the roommate said Kennison and Turner asked her to clean up the blood in the apartment.
Pena eventually pleaded guilty to accessory to murder in connection with Burchard’s death and will testify against Kennison and Turner, who could face life in prison if convicted.
The 71-year-old’s body was found in the trunk of the Mercedes on March 7. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Kennison denied allegations that Burchard had been Turner’s sugar daddy, but admitted the elderly man paid his rent and bills.
Kennison was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for his role in the murder. Turner’s next court appearance is November 15.
From the abandoned vehicle, investigators recovered Burchard’s vest and house keys; collected fingerprints and possible DNA evidence; noted apparent blood spatter on seats and blue latex gloves; and found cleaning products.
“Evidence of blood in the back seat suggests that Burchard was attacked in the vehicle,” police said in Turner’s arrest warrant application.
The former model was arrested on March 21, 2019 in Stockton, California. Kennison was arrested on April 17, 2019 in Las Vegas.
When asked directly during the prison interview if he had killed Burchard, Kennison replied, “no”.
He added: “I would never hurt her. I would never hurt him. I never did anything to him. When I left, he was perfectly fine.
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes.
Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices edged higher.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index soared 5.5% on Thursday for its best day in 2 1/2 years after the government reported consumer prices rose 7.7% over a year ago in October. That was lower than the 8% expected by economists and the fourth month of decline.
The announcement “drove a ‘more dovish’ calibration of interest rate expectations,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.
The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising rates to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Investors worry they might tip the global economy into recession. They hope lower inflation might prompt the Fed to ease off plans for more increases.
Forecasters warned Thursday it was too early to be certain prices are under control. Fed officials have said rates might have to stay elevated for some time.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index soared to 16,948.96 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 2.7% to 28,186.34.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.2% to 3,073.36 after the ruling Communist Party promised to alter quarantine and other anti-virus tactics to reduce the cost of China’s severe “zero-COVID” strategy that has disrupted the economy.
The Kospi in Seoul rose 2.8% to 2,471.10 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 2.4% higher at 7,128.40. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta gained while Bangkok declined.
On Wall Street, the S&P gained to 3,956.37, propelled by big gains for tech heavyweights. Amazon soared 12.2%, Apple rose 8.9% and Microsoft climbed 8.2%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.7%, or more than 1,200 points, to 33,715.37.
The Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, shot up 7.4% to 11,114.15 for its best day since March 2020, when Wall Street was rebounding from a crash at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors were reassured that U.S. inflation was declining from its June peak of 9.1%, though forecasters said the Fed’s campaign to cool price rises was far from over.
Traders expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate in December but by a smaller margin of half a percent following four increases of 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. That benchmark stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.
The Fed is trying to slow economic activity to reduce pressure for prices to rise.
The latest figures are a sign the Fed is “on the right path,” but it will face “a lot of variables” over the next few quarters, said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. He said the benchmark rate could be raised to 5% and “if inflation proves to be sticker, it could be as high as 5.50%.”
Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices and is more closely watched by the Fed, was 6.3% over a year earlier, down from September’s 6.6% and below the consensus forecast of 6.5%. Core prices rose 0.3% month on month, half of September’s 0.6% gain.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.82% from 4.15%. The two-year yield, which more closely follows expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.32% from 4.62% and was on pace for its sharpest fall since 2008.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $86.76 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 64 cents to $86.47 on Thursday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 27 cents to $93.94 per barrel in London.
The dollar rose to 142.08 yen from Thursday’s 141.83 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0186 from $1.0180.
BART plans to expand services for new line, night trains by 2030
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A new vision for BART could soon see the light of day by 2030 and changes would include the addition of a new line and more night trains.
BART says these changes will largely depend on public interest.
“I ride BART every day,” said Jesse Lugo of San Leandro.
Lugo’s ride begins at the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro and ends in San Francisco where he takes a bus to the shipyard.
“I work all shifts,” Lugo said, “Days, graveyard, swing.”
MORE: New renderings unveiled for BART’s 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
He said the same goes for his colleagues.
Over the next few weeks, BART is looking to hear from people like Lugo.
They have just published a survey entitled “BART Metro: 2030 and Beyond”.
He asks people if they would take more BARTs if they added a sixth line and if they added trains after 9 p.m.
Both options would expand East Bay’s daytime and early evening service and expand evening service into the core of its system.
VIDEO: The Birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A Bold and Inspiring Vision to Get Commuters Out of Their Cars
“What happens for the seven days now is that we go from a five-line service during the day (then) in the early evening at 9 p.m. it goes to a three-line service”, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said, “So one of the exciting opportunities here is a chance to expand that evening service and have more Transbay trips.”
Filippi says that to do this they would consider adding part of the Red Line from Richmond to Daly City that would continue after 9 p.m., as well as part of the Green Line from Bay Fair to Daly City.
“That would be a great thing for people who work rotating shifts,” Filippi said, “It’s something we’ve seen during the pandemic, especially for people who commute to downtown San Francisco and in downtown Oakland, working in bars and restaurants.”
BART is still working to recover ridership after the pandemic. October 2022 ridership was 40% of pre-COVID expectations.
With that in mind, ABC7 asked where the funding for any potential service expansion would come from.
MORE: BART ridership a problem as emergency funding set to run out in a few years
BART says they are looking at different options but nothing has been finalized yet.
“A key part of getting this funding is having a clear roadmap and knowing what our riders want us to do,” said Filippi, “So this (survey) is an important step in that process. we talk to lawmakers, it’s something they want to hear, they want to know our riders are okay with it.”
The public has until November 23 to complete the survey.
For more information and to take the survey, click here.
Bloomington police warn public about ‘unique and dangerous’ form of fentanyl on the streets
Bloomington police are warning the public that a new deadly form of fentanyl is on the streets.
During a Tuesday search in the 10300 block of Devonshire Circle, officers found various narcotics that included 57 grams of fentanyl and another 755 pills that tested positive as fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. This illicit fentanyl, unlike other versions, is gray and has a “rock-like” appearance.
The investigation and search warrant led to the detention of Jamie Lynn Keener, 35, Demetri Montoya, 30, who were arrested on suspicion of first-degree sale of narcotics and second-degree possession of narcotics and booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
During a Thursday press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said so far this year his city has seen 70 drug overdoses and 15 fatalities, a record.
The form of fentanyl is called “gray death,” he said, noting that it “looks like mud” and is resistant to Narcan, which is the treatment given to save the lives of people who have overdosed on narcotics. Another form confiscated looks like black tar heroin.
All the seized drugs laid out on a table at the press conference were “enough to kill 32,000 people,” Hodges said.
“The gray death is extremely concerning to us,” Hodges said, because people might not realize they are looking at fentanyl because it looks like mud or “tar someone might have from smoking out of a marijuana pipe” instead of a very highly concentrated and deadly form of fentanyl that is resistant to Narcan.
Republican Eli Crane defeats Rep. Tom O’Halleran, incumbent Arizona Democrat
PHOENIX — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent of Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, was defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican.
Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane beat the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane bet on the redistricting, which made it easier to eliminate O’Halleran.
Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd congressional district, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern suburbs of Tucson. The redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP drawing in the Prescott area.
O’Halleran relied on his moderate voting record, name identification and consistent work throughout the district that includes the Navajo Nation to retain the seat.
Crane had the support of former President Donald Trump and the new Republican advantage in the district in his favor.
Besides O’Halleran’s district, three more of Arizona’s nine congressional seats were up for grabs in the election that ended Tuesday, two now held by Democrats and only one by Republicans. All were too early to call.
High school football roundup: Eden Prairie tops Shakopee in Class 6A quarterfinals
Class 6A
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12: Dominic Jackson struck first for Shakopee (7-4), scoring on a 9-yard rushing touchdown to put the Sabers up 6-0 in the first frame. But it was essentially all Eden Prairie (9-2) from there.
Nick Fazi hit Adam Mertens for a 9-yard scoring strike to knot the game in the second, and Devin Jordan added a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns to put the contest away for Eden Prairie.
The Eagles avenged a regular-season loss in which they fell 31-14 to Shakopee.
Class 4A
Rocori 22, North Branch 12: Jack Spanier threw a pair of second-half touchdowns — one to Hunter Nistler and the other to Sebastian Novak — to push Rocori (9-2) into a semifinal date with Simley.
Preston Peterson and Samuel Robillard each logged second-half rushing touchdowns for North Branch (8-3), which trailed by just two points at one point in the final frame.
Class 3A
Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30: Albert Rundell tallied three total touchdowns for Watertown-Mayer (11-1), including two in the final frame to rally the Royals from a 30-20 deficit.
Rundell rushed in a 1-yard score to cut the deficit to three, then found Wyatt McCabe for a 51-yard, game-winning scoring strike.
Jonathan Banks rushed in two touchdowns for Cannon Falls (10-2).
