Intensive care is full, children await treatment as RSV cases overwhelm Boston hospitals – Boston 25 News

When Ernest Albert “Andy” Andrews Jr. died in 2016, hundreds of people gathered in an auditorium in the small mountain town of Montreat, North Carolina, to pay their respects to the elderly World War II veteran. 92 years old.

“He was an old man living in this little community in the mountains, and about 700 people showed up for his memorial service,” Andy’s son, Al Andrews, told Fox News Digital. “It was crazy, wild.”

At the age of 20, Andy Andrews was part of the third wave of troops to land on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He would go on to fight in other key battles of the conflict. , such as the Battle of Aix-la-Chapelle, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

Andrews’ wartime memoir, published last summer and titled “A Machine Gunner’s War: From Normandy to Victory with the 1st Infantry Division in World War II,” details his experience as a U.S. Army machine gunner. – a position with a combat life expectancy of about seven minutes.

“Faith and Humanity”

Author and historian David B. Hurt worked for 15 years to help Andrews collect his many memories of the war into a book.

“For Andy, that experience as a soldier was defined by his Christian faith,” Hurt told Fox News Digital. “In that sense, you could say that the central theme of the book is about Andy’s commitment to preserving his faith and his humanity amidst the horror and brutality of war.”

Born July 27, 1923, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Andrews grew up near Signal Mountain, the fourth of six children. The first part of Andrews’ book details his devout Christian upbringing, which he attributes to his support during the war. He won four Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars, and suffered several close calls, including once when his glasses were pulled in his face.

Hurt identified several parts of the book where Andrews’ faith and humanity shone amid the deep darkness of World War II.

In one instance, Andrews was ordered to throw a grenade into a machine gun nest that was spitting fire at them.

When he approached the dugout, Andrews heard children sobs and discovered that three German boys under the age of 7 were pulling a rope to operate the machine gun. The Nazis had apparently ordered the children to maintain this position during their retreat. He hugged the terrified boys, offered them gum, and made sure the Americans took care of them.

In another incident, Andrews disobeyed a direct order from a lieutenant when he was ordered to shoot 10 Germans who were waving a white flag of surrender. “You can go to hell,” Andrews told her. “You can ask someone else to do your dirty work for you. Shit if I’ll do it!”

The lieutenant, who Andrews said was unusually angry after being injured by shrapnel, later calmed down.

‘Me Christian too!’

Andrews’ most harrowing and harrowing battle took place on November 18-19, 1944, when his unit was tasked with holding down high ground called Hill 232 outside Hamich, Germany.

When the enemy attacked, they wiped out all but five of the 35 Americans. Andrews had to shoot the Germans point-blank in the head with his pistol as they came over the cliff.

Andrews’ closest friend was shot in the head and killed in the battle, panting helplessly on his knees as blood poured from his mouth, nose, ears and eyes. eyes.

After the four gunners in front of him were shot in the face, Andrews was ordered to take the machine gun back. He shot a German soldier who had wounded him in the shoulder after throwing a grenade at him.

The silence lingered for 30 minutes, during which time Andrews thought the soldier was dead until a white handkerchief appeared in the early morning darkness.

“Can I surrender? Please can I come? the bloodied soldier shouted at Andrews in broken English as he crawled towards him.

Andrews recounted how he picked her up and asked her name. The German soldier named Erich was 17, he learned, and was afraid Andrews would kill him. After Andy explained that he would never kill anyone for being a Christian, Erich said, “I’m a Christian too!” Both of them, injured by each other, hobbled to the nearest aid station.

Erich gave Andy a small gold cross, which he kept for the rest of his life.

“Seek God’s Goodness”

After returning from the war, Andrews married his wife, Hellon, and had two children, Al and Sarah. Al Andrews said his father struggled throughout his life to reconcile his faith with the horrific violence he suffered and perpetrated in his youth.

“Back then, if you were called up, you were going to war,” Al Andrews said. “And I feel like in talking about it, he was doing something that had to be done because of the horrors of war. But I don’t know if he ever really reconciled it. It was a tension in him, as I think. it would probably be for anyone of faith.”

When Al Andrews and his father traveled to Normandy in 1994 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion, he recalled Andy knelt and wept among the graves of Germans, begging their forgiveness.

“It was so emotional for me, because his deepest grief was not what was done to him – and he was hurt many times – but what he did to them,” the son noted. dandy.

Andy Andrews would go on to serve in Christian youth ministry for many decades, a calling he noticed when he met the young German boys in the machine gun nest.

In the closing remarks of his memoir, Andrews reflected on the healing he experienced telling his war stories to many audiences over the years, and he urged other veterans to do the same.

“Many former soldiers simply don’t believe that an audience will be able to capture the terror of combat and the horrors they witnessed on the battlefield,” he wrote. “Other veterans may just believe they weren’t heroes and don’t have stories worth telling.”

Andrews encouraged these veterans to overcome their reluctance.

“By helping to shine a light on the terrible suffering and horrors that inevitably accompany all wars, I also believe that we veterans can perhaps prevent history from repeating itself,” he said.

Speaking at his father’s memorial service, Al Andrews said: ‘In the last year of his life when you asked dad how he was he always said, ‘Well I can’t hear and I can’t see, but God is good. And he told us that in the midst of pain and trials, seek the goodness of God. She is always there.

“As I watched him day in and day out living his hopeful, sweet, joy-filled life, caring and loving everyone he met, he taught us that if you love, people will see Christ,” Al Andrews added.