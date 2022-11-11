News
Intensive care is full, children await treatment as RSV cases overwhelm Boston hospitals – Boston 25 News
BOSTON – Pediatric intensive care units are filled to capacity and many young children await emergency treatment as Boston hospitals work to combat a rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases, health workers said Thursday. responsible.
They call it a “capacity disaster” at Massachusetts General Hospital.
According to Brian Cummings, Medical Director of the Department of Pediatrics at General Mass for Children.
More than 1,000 cases have been reported so far in November.
Cummings estimates that cases of RSV are 20-60% higher than an average fall – bearing in mind that RSV is usually a winter phenomenon. He said most infections were treated at the system’s urgent care centers or in emergency departments – but not all.
“Even if only ten percent need to be hospitalized, it creates a lot of stress for healthcare institutions,” he said. “We’ve had over 250 hospitalizations for RSV alone in addition to other circulating viruses.”
RSV is a common, contagious virus that causes respiratory tract infections. Mild symptoms of RSV in children include stuffy and runny nose, headache, cough, fever and sore throat. More serious symptoms include skin discoloration, difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, wheezing, severe cough, and fever.
“Viruses cause very severe respiratory illness in young children, leading to difficulty breathing or exacerbation of asthma,” Cummings said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. “There are no pediatric intensive care beds available and we are operating at overcapacity. Today we have seven patients who are outside the ICU who would normally be transferred to the ICU. »
Cummings noted that Mass General for Children cares for young children and infants with serious respiratory illnesses, many of whom require treatment in higher than normal acuity hospital settings, and a large influx of pediatric patients imposes severe constraints on the availability of hospital beds.
“It really exploded throughout October. It created tremendous stress on pediatric health care as the need for hospitalization increased,” Cummings explained. “What happened over the last two years with COVID is that many of the pandemic mitigation measures have disrupted normal viral transmission… Much of RSV has not spread in the previous two years.”
The younger a child is, the more likely they are to contract a severe case of RSV, according to Cummings.
“Now that it’s been circulating a bit more, there are usually a lot more people who are likely to be infected. The younger you are when infected, the more likely you are to have a more acute presentation,” Cummings explained. “The youngest patients are most at risk of being hospitalized. These are generally patients less than a year old. Usually, these hospitalizations are brief, but they can be very serious… Some patients may need respiratory assistance.
“All of this is happening against the backdrop of an extremely overcrowded healthcare system to begin with,” said Paul Biddinger, MD, director of the Center for Disaster Medicine and vice president of emergency preparedness. “It’s very different from when we entered the pandemic in March 2020 with a busy healthcare system – but which didn’t have the levels of overcrowding we see today.”
But it is not the only hospital with such problems. Recently, Tracie Charland’s 16-year-old daughter, Emma, was admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment for pneumonia.
“The capacity issue they have within the ER and the hospital is incredible,” Charland said. “The emergency room is full. The waiting room is full of patients. In lines. I mean, patients are in the hallways being treated because there aren’t enough rooms.
In a statement, the health facility said: “Boston Children’s has been on average at or overcapacity for nearly six weeks due to RSV, seasonal illnesses and the ongoing behavioral health crisis. We expect the numbers will continue to increase as we move into the winter months, so we use alternate care spaces where needed, these are spaces we have used many times before.
Some scheduled, elective procedures are now on hold as these hospitals work to treat those who need immediate care.
So one of the messages to parents from Thursday’s General Mass: Know when things are bad enough to see a doctor for possible RSV and recognize that it can often be treated at home.
“If they’re tired at rest, working harder to breathe, or not drinking enough fluids, that’s when you call your pediatric office,” said Alexy Aruaz Boudreau, MD, MPH, pediatrician. community at the MGH. “For the most part, we can manage infections by staying home, resting, drinking fluids and controlling fever.”
Doctors are urging everyone to practice good hygiene and wash their hands, in addition to masking up.
Premier League team news and latest World Cup: Football countdown – live | premier league
Key events
Manchester United reached the Carabao Cup round of 16 with a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last night, with Qatar-linked Marcus Rashford earning the hosts second place. Here is Jamie Jackson’s match report.
In crazy programming news, the fourth-round matches take place between the World Cup final (December 18) and the resumption of the Premier League (December 26). The Manchester City children/reserves against the Liverpool children/reserves is the most outstanding encounter. Here is the draw.
Wolves vs. Gillingham
Southampton v Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
MK Dons v Leicester
Charlton v Brighton
Let’s start with a must-have of the week. I will miss you my friend.
“Maddison hopes to retire from domestic duty by helping Leicester beat West Ham. However, an international teammate will stand in his way: Declan Rice. It’s a huge game for the West Ham captain. David Moyes’ side are two points above the bottom three after they could be knocked out against Crystal Palace last weekend and they could do with an inspiring display from Rice in midfield.
Preamble
And for the last time until Boxing Dayhere we go with another round of Premier League fixtures.
Sounds weird doesn’t it but due to an in-season World Cup in Qatar when Fulham’s game against Manchester United ends around 6.20pm on Sunday the Premier League table will be frozen in time for (calendar checks) 43 days.
As Premier League managers scramble to keep the standings as favorable as possible for them – Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace could actually enter the break in sixth if a lot of things happen – World Cup bosses will spend the weekend biting their nails.
Senegal coach Aliou Cissé is already cursing star man Sadio Mane might be out of shape after picking up an injury playing for Bayern Munich this week, so Gareth Southgate will have kittens every time Harry Kane plays a 50 -50 in Tottenham’s home game against a Leeds side not known to stand back and admire.
Let’s go then. If you’re looking for team news, press conference quotes and World Cup preparations, stop by here…
Yusniel Diaz’s departure shows why Orioles should be comfortable trading from prospect stockpile | ANALYSIS
Not every top prospect is an Adley Rutschman or Gunnar Henderson, skyrocketing to the majors and quickly boosting his organization’s playoff hopes upon arriving there.
Some are like Yusniel Diaz, who was outrighted off the Orioles’ 40-man roster before electing free agency Thursday after each of the other 29 organizations passed when he was made available to them on waivers. Four years ago, the 26-year-old outfielder was the Orioles’ No. 1 prospect after joining Baltimore as the centerpiece of the trade that sent superstar infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His lone major league plate appearance to this point resulted in a strikeout.
The Machado trade and the deals following it in the summer of 2018 have borne little fruit for the Orioles. With Diaz becoming a free agent, right-handed starter Dean Kremer is the only of the five players acquired from the Dodgers still with the organization. Like Kremer, right-handed reliever Dillon Tate further established himself as a major league piece in 2022, but they’re the only products of the deals that sent Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Zack Britton, Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day elsewhere for whom that’s the case in Baltimore.
The circumstances show why the Orioles shouldn’t hesitate to part with prospects this winter should they have the opportunity to add established major leaguers who boost their playoff hopes for 2023 and beyond. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, who replaced Dan Duquette months after that 2018 sell-off, has yet to acquire a tenured major league player through a trade, with his deals mostly sending them away from Baltimore to bring in young talent. The result, paired with the organization’s drafting efforts during his time leading the front office, is one of the deepest farm systems in the sport.
At the end of the regular season, Elias acknowledged the Orioles will likely be required to pull from that depth to strengthen their major league roster.
“I don’t know that we’re going to get it done without sending prospects,” Elias said last month. “I really like the players that we’ve been drafting and developing or trading for, but this is part of the business, and that’s why you amass such depth in your organization. There’s a 40-man roster. There’s a Rule 5 draft. You can’t keep everybody, and you also can’t play everybody. So, we just want to keep stacking good players and good drafts and good international development so that we’re able to use our players because we don’t have the same amount of money as the [New York] Yankees, you know? There’s going to be times when our richness in players is going to be what we have to lean into in order to win out here.”
In 2018, the Dodgers had the benefits of both types of wealth, able to part with five prospects led by Diaz for half a season of Machado and barely feel it. The Orioles’ system is perhaps at a similar point, though the recent state of the major league team has prompted the fan base to grow attached to some of the prospects the club might move this offseason. With so much of the organization’s focus and marketing devoted toward a bright future, Jordan Westburg, Connor Norby, Coby Mayo, Joey Ortiz and others have become players who fans believe can contribute to it.
But there’s not space for all of them, and those contributions might come as part of a trade package for a top-of-the-rotation starter or impact bat. There was hope Diaz could develop into the latter, but a series of lower body injuries has kept him from reaching his potential. When on the field, he hit .210 with a .608 OPS at Triple-A over the past two seasons, falling off top prospect lists and getting surpassed on the organizational outfield depth chart by Elias draftees Kyle Stowers and Colton Cowser.
Not all of the Orioles’ acquired prospects have disappointed. Kremer and Kyle Bradish, one of four right-handers they got from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Dylan Bundy in December 2019, figure to have an inside track to rotation spots come the spring. Part of the package from the Yankees for Britton, Tate will likely have a backend relief role again. Terrin Vavra showed his versatility and plate discipline in the majors two years after the Colorado Rockies traded him and two others for reliever Mychal Givens. But each of those trades also included prospects who have amounted to little thus far or are out of the organization. There is as much a possibility for regret in trading for prospects as there is in trading them away.
In the same announcement of outrighting Diaz, the Orioles reinstated left-hander John Means from the 60-day injured list, a procedural move that doesn’t change his status for the start of the 2023 season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. It leaves the Orioles with six open roster spots to protect eligible prospects, a group including Rodriguez and Ortiz, from the Rule 5 draft. Diaz was one of six prospects protected out of the 2020 shutdown, and just less than two years later, right-hander Mike Baumann is the only one of them still on Baltimore’s 40-man roster.
Such is the nature of prospects and why, if they find the right deal this offseason, the Orioles should be unafraid of parting with some.
Just Stop Oil to stop protests on M25 | Just stop the oil
Just Stop Oil protests that have disrupted the M25 motorway around London for the past four days must pause, organizers say, to give the government time to reconsider issuing new licenses for oil extraction and gas.
Protesters said they chose Remembrance Day to stop the action to call on Rishi Sunak “to honor all who have served and loved their country” by securing a “liveable future”.
Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from late September and throughout October which the Metropolitan Police say resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged and officers working a total of 9,438 additional teams.
The action on the M25 has caused outrage all week – and not just for the disruption to commuting.
Earlier in the week, Hertfordshire Police came under fire when it emerged they had arrested members of the media, including a photographer, a documentary filmmaker and LBC radio journalist Charlotte Lynch.
In Friday’s Daily Mail, police came under further pressure, with its front page asking ‘What are these cops for?’, along with footage of a protester atop a gantry above the orbital highway of London and several officers watching.
The protest group said on Friday it would end its action on the highway. The statement read: “As of today, Just Stop Oil will end its campaign of civil resistance on the M25. We are giving time to those in government who are in touch with reality to reflect on their responsibilities to this country at this time.
“We ask the Prime Minister to reflect on his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global warming, the 33 million people displaced by flooding in Pakistan and the moral and economic imperative to honor our promises.
“You can’t recycle words and promises – you owe it to the British people to act.”
They continued, “Take the first step needed to secure a livable future and stop new oil and gas. The UK government’s failure to do so is a criminal breach of its fundamental duty – to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens, and is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the global south. It’s murder, pure and simple.
“Just Stop Oil supporters are now those who uphold law and order and protect civil society. Under UK law, the people of this country have the right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm – we will not sit idly by.
Emma Brown of Just Stop Oil did not say whether the group would resume protests on the M25.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We are giving the government another chance to sit down and talk to us and deliver on our request, which is the obvious evidence we all want to see, which is not a new oil in the UK.”
She did not say whether the militants could return to the M25 if their demands were not met, but said: “How can we stop? It’s a risk to our lives and those of you and all your listeners, so we can’t stop.
According to Just Stop Oil, his supporters have been arrested more than 2,000 times since his campaign began on April 1.
New memoirs detail Christian D-Day hero’s ‘faith and humanity’ amid WWII hell
When Ernest Albert “Andy” Andrews Jr. died in 2016, hundreds of people gathered in an auditorium in the small mountain town of Montreat, North Carolina, to pay their respects to the elderly World War II veteran. 92 years old.
“He was an old man living in this little community in the mountains, and about 700 people showed up for his memorial service,” Andy’s son, Al Andrews, told Fox News Digital. “It was crazy, wild.”
At the age of 20, Andy Andrews was part of the third wave of troops to land on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He would go on to fight in other key battles of the conflict. , such as the Battle of Aix-la-Chapelle, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
Andrews’ wartime memoir, published last summer and titled “A Machine Gunner’s War: From Normandy to Victory with the 1st Infantry Division in World War II,” details his experience as a U.S. Army machine gunner. – a position with a combat life expectancy of about seven minutes.
WWII MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS FOUNDATION CARRIES LEGACY OF HELPING GOLD STAR FAMILIES: “HERE TO SERVE”
“Faith and Humanity”
Author and historian David B. Hurt worked for 15 years to help Andrews collect his many memories of the war into a book.
“For Andy, that experience as a soldier was defined by his Christian faith,” Hurt told Fox News Digital. “In that sense, you could say that the central theme of the book is about Andy’s commitment to preserving his faith and his humanity amidst the horror and brutality of war.”
Born July 27, 1923, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Andrews grew up near Signal Mountain, the fourth of six children. The first part of Andrews’ book details his devout Christian upbringing, which he attributes to his support during the war. He won four Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars, and suffered several close calls, including once when his glasses were pulled in his face.
Hurt identified several parts of the book where Andrews’ faith and humanity shone amid the deep darkness of World War II.
100-YEAR-OLD WWII VET CLOSES, SAYS THIS IS NOT THE ‘COUNTRY WE FIGHTED FOR’: ‘I AM SO DISTURBED’
In one instance, Andrews was ordered to throw a grenade into a machine gun nest that was spitting fire at them.
When he approached the dugout, Andrews heard children sobs and discovered that three German boys under the age of 7 were pulling a rope to operate the machine gun. The Nazis had apparently ordered the children to maintain this position during their retreat. He hugged the terrified boys, offered them gum, and made sure the Americans took care of them.
In another incident, Andrews disobeyed a direct order from a lieutenant when he was ordered to shoot 10 Germans who were waving a white flag of surrender. “You can go to hell,” Andrews told her. “You can ask someone else to do your dirty work for you. Shit if I’ll do it!”
The lieutenant, who Andrews said was unusually angry after being injured by shrapnel, later calmed down.
‘Me Christian too!’
Andrews’ most harrowing and harrowing battle took place on November 18-19, 1944, when his unit was tasked with holding down high ground called Hill 232 outside Hamich, Germany.
When the enemy attacked, they wiped out all but five of the 35 Americans. Andrews had to shoot the Germans point-blank in the head with his pistol as they came over the cliff.
Andrews’ closest friend was shot in the head and killed in the battle, panting helplessly on his knees as blood poured from his mouth, nose, ears and eyes. eyes.
After the four gunners in front of him were shot in the face, Andrews was ordered to take the machine gun back. He shot a German soldier who had wounded him in the shoulder after throwing a grenade at him.
The silence lingered for 30 minutes, during which time Andrews thought the soldier was dead until a white handkerchief appeared in the early morning darkness.
VETERANS DAY: 5 THINGS TO DO AND SAY TO HONOR AMERICA’S HEROES
“Can I surrender? Please can I come? the bloodied soldier shouted at Andrews in broken English as he crawled towards him.
Andrews recounted how he picked her up and asked her name. The German soldier named Erich was 17, he learned, and was afraid Andrews would kill him. After Andy explained that he would never kill anyone for being a Christian, Erich said, “I’m a Christian too!” Both of them, injured by each other, hobbled to the nearest aid station.
Erich gave Andy a small gold cross, which he kept for the rest of his life.
“Seek God’s Goodness”
After returning from the war, Andrews married his wife, Hellon, and had two children, Al and Sarah. Al Andrews said his father struggled throughout his life to reconcile his faith with the horrific violence he suffered and perpetrated in his youth.
“Back then, if you were called up, you were going to war,” Al Andrews said. “And I feel like in talking about it, he was doing something that had to be done because of the horrors of war. But I don’t know if he ever really reconciled it. It was a tension in him, as I think. it would probably be for anyone of faith.”
When Al Andrews and his father traveled to Normandy in 1994 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion, he recalled Andy knelt and wept among the graves of Germans, begging their forgiveness.
“It was so emotional for me, because his deepest grief was not what was done to him – and he was hurt many times – but what he did to them,” the son noted. dandy.
VETERANS DAY IS NOT ALWAYS EASY FOR OUR HEROES — HERE’S WHAT TO SAY AND DO
Andy Andrews would go on to serve in Christian youth ministry for many decades, a calling he noticed when he met the young German boys in the machine gun nest.
In the closing remarks of his memoir, Andrews reflected on the healing he experienced telling his war stories to many audiences over the years, and he urged other veterans to do the same.
“Many former soldiers simply don’t believe that an audience will be able to capture the terror of combat and the horrors they witnessed on the battlefield,” he wrote. “Other veterans may just believe they weren’t heroes and don’t have stories worth telling.”
Andrews encouraged these veterans to overcome their reluctance.
“By helping to shine a light on the terrible suffering and horrors that inevitably accompany all wars, I also believe that we veterans can perhaps prevent history from repeating itself,” he said.
Speaking at his father’s memorial service, Al Andrews said: ‘In the last year of his life when you asked dad how he was he always said, ‘Well I can’t hear and I can’t see, but God is good. And he told us that in the midst of pain and trials, seek the goodness of God. She is always there.
“As I watched him day in and day out living his hopeful, sweet, joy-filled life, caring and loving everyone he met, he taught us that if you love, people will see Christ,” Al Andrews added.
Tried to apply, here’s what you need to know
My first thought about Mastodon’s app was that it looks like a nicely designed game.
The second was that it seemed quite overwhelming.
The third was “why is my email confirmation link not going through?”
The last point was quickly explained when, 10 hours later, I got the link and was able to log in. Mastodon was having technical issues, its developers “tweeting” (Mastodon speaks for tweets) early Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of users have joined the platform since Elon Musk took over Twitter. His reign so far has been characterized by mass layoffs and a series of changes to content moderation and the vetting process. Reports also emerged that Musk was considering putting all of Twitter behind a paywall.
Mastodon itself is a decentralized open-source network which, according to its website, comes with no algorithm or advertising and does not sell user data. On its website, it describes itself as “radically different social media, back in the hands of the people.”
User reports, however, show that the network is not without problems.
Twoots, servers and fedivers
Twoots isn’t the only complicated part of Mastodon.
To create a Mastodon account, you first need to choose a server – the source of my initial feeling of overwhelm. Some of the questions I had were: What are servers? What do they mean for users? How are you supposed to choose?
Some research helped. Servers, also called “instances”, are actually mini-networks or communities. Their name becomes part of your username (in my case, @[email protected]), they all have different rules, and some require you to address them. They are centered on topics such as art, living or being from a certain country, musical genres and more.
Anyone can set up a server and then control it – you can moderate the content or even delete it. However, you can communicate with each other. Mastodon calls this configuration “federated”. They are also part of the “fediverse”, or “fedi” for short – which simply means the sum of all servers.
Content across the fedivers can be found on the “federated timeline”, while the two from your home server can be accessed via the “local timeline”. The home page only displays content from people you follow.
Anne Bailey, director of search strategy at cybersecurity analytics firm KuppingerCole, said that made it difficult for the network to gain and retain users.
“Mastodon still looks too technical for the standard user, which will cause adoption issues,” she told CNBC’s Make It.
User experience
The user experience isn’t entirely smooth either. Twoots complaining that images, videos and messages are not loading or are delayed have increased – an issue that Mastodon developers have attributed to increased activity on the platform.
The login button in the app always takes me to the registration server page. When I was able to log in, Mastodon opened in my phone’s browser rather than the app. On my desktop, the website often refuses to accept my username and password, even when they are correct.
Mastodon did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on this article.
Stronger sense of community and more control
Long-term users praise the app for making it easy to build a community, having open and friendly chats without piling up, and the autonomy it gives to hosts and server members.
User autonomy is particularly tied to the decentralized nature of Mastodon, according to Nishanth Sastry, research director in the Department of Computing at the University of Surrey.
“Decentralization means that users are not beholden to the whims of a platform and its owners (like Twitter/Musk or Facebook/Zuckerberg). They can decide what they are comfortable with – for example, if an instance wants to ban Trump, it can,” he said.
This brings another advantage – user data is not accessible or controlled by a large organization, Sastry added.
Diana Zulli, an assistant professor at Purdue University whose research focuses on media and technology, made the same point.
“Mastodon is a great example of how you can have a thriving social media network while avoiding some of the negative aspects of corporate social media such as monitoring user activity, selling user data and centralized control,” she said.
Some risks
But Mastodon is not without risks – choosing a server can lead to longer-term problems, said Gareth Tyson, a computer science researcher at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
“The person running the server you’ve chosen may be low on money and need to shut down, or they may have very different perspectives on moderation practices than the ones you desire,” he said. .
There are also wider risks associated with the open source nature of Mastodon – anyone can access and replicate the software it is running on, regardless of their intentions. The white supremacist group Gab, for example, uses parts of Mastodon’s software.
Could it really replace Twitter?
Experts are still divided on whether Mastodon will replace Twitter. Tyson says his growth makes him promising.
“It already has a very active user base. Thousands of servers already exist and they are growing day by day. At the very least, I see Mastodon can become a clear competitor in the next 12 months,” said- he declared.
Zulli added that Mastodon would likely benefit from its similarities to Twitter. “Because Mastodon replicates many features of Twitter, it can be (and is) a welcoming haven for those who are dissatisfied with Twitter,” she said.
Others, including Bailey, argue that Mastodon needs to undergo changes before it becomes widely used.
“Being a real alternative to Twitter will take massive momentum,” she said. “Some might find Mastodon still seems a bit technical. Adoption would require an easy-to-use app for the broad masses.”
As for me, I haven’t quite decided how much I will use Mastodon. The development of Twitter could play a role, as well as what my friends and colleagues ultimately do with their social media usage. For now, I’ll continue to get to know the app, but I won’t delete my Twitter account.
Find out which Judy Blume book is getting the Netflix treatment
This love is Still.
Netflix announced on November 10 that Judy Blumeiconic 1975 novel Still turns into a show. Still will be written and produced by Mara Brock Akilwho created series like girlfriends, The game and To be Mary Jane.
The show, which Netflix says is being “reimagined for a new generation”, will focus on two black teenagers who “explore romance and their identities through the delicate journey of being each other’s first”. .
Clearly, Akil is a Blume fan herself, writing in a press release that she’s “honoured” to bring one of her “favorite books” to the screen.
“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we feel during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and my writing voice,” she said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Still is shared with the world through the prism of black love.”
