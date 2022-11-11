News
Iran promises a “proportionate and firm” response in the event of new European sanctions – RT in French
The day before a European summit, where the Twenty-Seven could ratify new sanctions against Tehran, the head of Iranian diplomacy warned his German counterpart against all “provocative and interventionist” positions.
“Proportionate and firm”: this will be Tehran’s response if the European Union (EU) adopts a new package of sanctions against it, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir on 10 November. Abdollahian.
FM @ABaerbock,
– Provocative, interventionist & undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication & wisdom
– Undermining old ties has long-term consequences
Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges-or confrontation.
Our response will be proportionate & firm.
— H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) November 10, 2022
“The provocative, interventionist and non-diplomatic positions do not show maturity and wisdom,” tweeted the Iranian minister, after Germany announced that it wanted to adopt European anti-Iranian sanctions. “Undermining long-standing relationships has long-term consequences. Germany can choose between joint action in the face of challenges or confrontation. Our response will be proportionate and firm,” he adds.
Germany can choose between joint action in the face of challenges or confrontation
“We will not stop”, promises German diplomacy
“We are working intensively on the next sanctions package. We want to adopt it next week,” had declared the day before, also on Twitter, the head of German diplomacy Annalena Baerbock. “We will not stop,” she said, adding that Berlin supports “the men and women of Iran, not just today, but for as long as necessary.”
European foreign ministers are due to meet on November 14 in Brussels, as Iran has been rocked by protests for several weeks. These follow the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died three days after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police.
Tehran denounces “interference”
A drama which the Western chancelleries immediately seized on in order to condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Iranian authorities were just as quick to point the finger at the “interference” and the “attempts to destabilize” the country perpetrated, according to them, by foreign powers.
On October 17, the 27 adopted a first round of sanctions against the Iranian morality police as well as 11 senior officials, including the Minister of Telecommunications. The same day, Tehran retaliated by adopting sanctions against several European elected representatives, journalists as well as EU organizations accused of having “incited violence” and “provoked riots, violence and terrorist acts” in Iran. Counter-sanctions themselves denounced by Brussels, which had castigated measures “motivated by political reasons”.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sees some positives during recent struggles
There is a laundry list of negative things occurring on the court for the Timberwolves through 12 games, as the team has stumbled out of the gates to its current 5-7 record heading into Friday’s nationally-televised contest in Memphis.
There is panic in the streets, and it doesn’t appear unjust.
But the feeling inside Minnesota’s locker room continues to be one of more calm — something Timberwolves coach Chris Finch contributed to with his comments to reporters on Thursday.
Yes, Finch again reiterated that Minnesota’s effort hasn’t been consistent enough. The Wolves, he said, are having 6-to-8 minute lapses that are negatively altering the courses of games. But the coach is not painting a picture of all doom and gloom.
Asked what he’s grabbing onto during the recent struggles in which Minnesota has lost five of its last six contests, Finch had a couple of positives.
“One is our offensive growth. A couple weeks ago, the ball was super sticky,” he said. “Now we’re moving it.”
Maybe even too much. The extra passes are leading to high turnover volume, which generates easy transition opportunities for Minnesota’s opponent. But the Wolves still prefer seeing the increased ball movement. Finch said if Minnesota had an average number of turnovers in Wednesday’s loss to Phoenix — instead of the 19 it committed, which resulted in 32 points for the Suns — the team would have sported an offensive rating “equivalent to the best in the league.”
To his point, since Nov. 2, the Wolves are fifth in the league in assist percentage and sixth in true shooting percentage — general indicators of ball movement. But that’s been negated by the fourth-worst turnover percentage in the NBA over that same span.
Finch also thinks Minnesota is “narrowing down” what it wants to do defensively. The Wolves implemented a number of defensive concepts through the first 10-plus games. That has perhaps led to some confusion between players during games about what exactly Minnesota is running. But Finch said the Wolves now see what they can do well and what they can’t.
“Now we can pick from those things, try to establish an identity through that process,” Finch said. “We’re trying to simplify things now and get a little bit better at those things.”
Minnesota’s coaching staff seems to think these morsels of success are signs of positive progression. It could be part of the reason why Finch said he currently has no plans to alter his starting lineup.
“I’m not there yet,” he said.
Neither, apparently, is his team, which Finch said is maintaining a positive morale.
“This team still believes it can be a good team, we just haven’t earned the right to be a good team,” the coach said. “That’s not something that anyone just gives you. We’re discovering that process. Now we gotta go out there and earn it.”
News
Monique Coleman teases that the HSMTMTS cameo will be “nostalgic”
Monique Colman returns to East High.
The musical high school star, who played Taylor McKessie, the smart best friend of Vanessa Hudgens‘Gabriella Montez, teases her upcoming appearance in season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesand according to the actress, it’s exactly what Wildcat fans have been looking for.
“It will be as nostalgic as everyone expects it to be,” Coleman exclusively told E! News at the BoxLunch gala honoring Feeding America on Nov. 9. “It won’t disappoint you.”
Coleman added that the role is “very, very meta,” as she’ll be playing a fictionalized version of herself that returns to the HSM universe for fiction High School Musical 4: Reunion.
“It’s really like a movie within a movie,” she explained. “It’s a show within a show, within a show. And so we play ourselves and our character. I play myself – an upgraded version of myself – and I come back as Taylor.”
Entertainment
News
Gophers forward Dawson Garcia was patient and efficient in his U debut
Gophers men’s basketball fans got their first glimpse of what Dawson Garcia can do in maroon and gold on Monday when he scored 23 points in the team’s 61-60 season-opening win over Western Michigan.
Head coach Ben Johnson has been seeing it in practice. “It wasn’t anything new,” Johnson said of Garcia. “That is a positive quality, especially from your guys you are going to rely on to do some things and give (them) offensive freedom.”
Garcia had the most points in a Gophers debut since Vincent Grier’s 23 points against Lipscomb in 2004. Garcia did it shooting 50 percent for the field (8 of 16), 60 percent from 3-point range (3 of 5) and 57 percent from the free-throw line (4 of 7).
Garcia did it within Minnesota’s offensive scheme, Johnson said. “I don’t think he forced the issue too much,” he said. “He was patient and let the game come to him. He scored and he didn’t take 20 shots to get there. He was pretty efficient.”
Honoring vets
Friday’s home game against St. Francis Brooklyn falls on Veterans’ Day, and Gophers players will wear shooting shirts featuring an image of the USS Minnesota Navy submarine.
Minnesota players did a Zoom meeting this week with service members on the vessel. “That was really fun and great picking their brain,” guard Taurus Samuels said. “And they asked us some questions, too, about hoops.”
Samuels’ mother, Maybelline Nicolas, was a member of the Air Force and served in Korea.
“It puts things in perspective because playing basketball or having a bad day of basketball, if that’s some of the worst things we have to encounter, then we are living a pretty good life,” said Samuels, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth.
Injury update
Jamison Battle, who had foot surgery on Oct. 28, remains out. He is listed as week-to-week.
“Jamison is progressing really well,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time with him. He’s coming along.”
Braeden Carrington (ankle) did a “little bit” in practice Wednesday. “We’ll see what he can do (Thursday),” said Johnson, adding the true freshman from Park Center might be able to make his college debut Friday.
Briefly
The Gophers are encouraging fans to plan accordingly and arrive early with four programs — men’s basketball, volleyball, men’s hockey and women’s swimming — each competing in close proximity on campus on Friday night. … Johnson is chalking up Minnesota’s poor free-throw shooting, 9 for 23 against Western Michigan on Monday, to nothing more than it being players’ first game and getting used to a game atmosphere. …. St. Francis Brooklyn is picked to finish fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. The Terriors beat Mount St. Mary College Merrimack 94-56 on Monday. A year ago, St. Francis Brooklyn lost 81-58 to Wisconsin.
News
Kansas School Board Recommends Public Schools Retire Native American Mascots
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) – In a 7-1-2 vote, the Kansas Board of Education has recommended that all public schools in the Sunflower State end all use of Native American mascots or markings.
The council recommended Thursday morning at a meeting that the process be completed for non-tribal K-12 schools within the next 3-5 years.
Editor’s note: KCTV5 will have more information on this story later on Thursday.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Markelle Fultz waits to be cleared by Magic, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he would’ve been on the floor for the Orlando Magic’s 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Amway Center.
Fultz, the sixth-year guard who’s been sidelined since fracturing his big left toe in September right before training camp started, is no longer wearing a boot and hasn’t experienced pain in his left foot for at least a couple of weeks.
But there are significant steps that need to be taken in his return-to-play process. The main ones: Knowing the fracture has fully healed and getting cleared to do more in practice.
“I feel good, ready to play,” Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday evening before the Magic’s third win of the season. “Just waiting on that day to get cleared.”
Fultz didn’t know whether the fracture had fully healed as of Wednesday.
His last scan, which he said was about two weeks ago, showed the toe improved but wasn’t fully healed.
He’s supposed to get another scan this week to see if the bone has healed completely — a significant step before getting cleared.
“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz said. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”
Fultz hopes to make his season debut “within the next 3-4 weeks” but understands his return to play will depend on the status of his next scan and how he responds to the increased workload.
Once cleared, he’ll be able to ramp up his conditioning and expand his on-court work.
“I’ve been pushing … but the biggest thing is that scan,” Fultz said. “Once that gets cleared, I’ll have a clear view of when I can actually hoop and play. If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Fultz has been working individually with coaches during practices — shooting, handling the ball and moving around “a little bit.”
Fultz confirmed to the Sentinel what Mosley said, adding that he runs on the treadmill, jumps, moves around on the court and works on his finishing.
“I just don’t do a lot of contact play,” he said. “I’m doing a little contact in my drills but not full. That’s pretty much it. I can pretty much do everything except I’m not doing 1-on-1 or 4-on-4 or stuff like that yet.
“I still [am] cutting, dribbling, shooting, jumping — I just haven’t done it against another player, full-on bumping and stuff like that.”
Fultz stopped wearing the boot last week and was seen going through on-court drills with assistant/skills coach Aubrey McCreary on Monday.
“It was pretty much going off my feeling like let’s try to ramp up some stuff on [the] court and see if you get any irritation and I haven’t last week and this week,” Fultz said about taking off the boot while he waits for the bone to fully heal. “It’s all good stuff. I’m moving in the right direction.”
Fultz is in the second season of a 3-year, $50 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He has a $16.5 million salary for 2022-23 that’s fully guaranteed, while $2 million of his $17 million salary is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Next season’s salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster past July 1.
Fultz’s injury struggles have limited his playing time (131 games in five seasons) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
“I’ve been through so much,” he said. “I understand this process, be patient and listen to your body and when that time comes, just be ready for it.”
He played in just 33 games across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a nerve issue in his right shoulder that was later diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before being traded to the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
Fultz’s healthiest season came with the Magic in 2019-20, when he played 72 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points (46.5% shooting from the field) and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.
He missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, just eight games into that season.
After a 14-month absence, Fultz returned in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
The Magic have gotten off to a 3-9 start without Fultz, as well as several other players, sidelined entering Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He’s liked what he’s seen from the team despite the record and is eager to play again while understanding he can’t rush it.
“Of course, I want to play but I don’t want to go out there, break it and then have to get surgery and sit out longer than now,” Fultz said. “My biggest thing now is being smart about and healing all the way so I can play a full season without any more hiccups. And not have any lingering pain.
“It’s tough with my competitive nature and seeing my brothers go out there and play the game, seeing where I can help at and seeing where I can go out there and be with them and not being able to do that. That’s probably the toughest part. I’m just waiting on my opportunity and supporting them any way I can while I’m off the court. When my time comes, best believe I’ll be ready.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Biden takes his democracy campaign on the road
“The rest of the world is looking to us. They are looking to see if we are a healthy democracy and if institutions matter,” Biden said at a farewell press conference on Wednesday. “These world leaders know we are doing better than anyone else in the world.”
Biden will make two stops before Bali. First, he will make a brief appearance at a major climate conference in Egypt, where he will highlight America’s commitment to fighting rising temperatures and their devastating impact. From there, he will arrive at the summit of Asian nations in Cambodia on Saturday where he is expected to reaffirm US ties with allies across the Pacific as it attempts to blunt China’s growing regional dominance. Biden will also likely issue a warning to North Korea, which has recently ramped up its missile program and threatened its neighbors.
And then comes the main event in Indonesia.
Democrats’ election success this week has bolstered the likelihood that US aid to Kyiv will continue, but the G-20 summit comes as war has tested Europe and put economies on the verge of collapse. recession. Unlike the G-7, which is made up exclusively of wealthy democracies, the G-20 also includes several autocracies. All the nations present should not gather around Ukraine as most European countries have done.
But it looks like the world’s leading outcast plans to dodge the festivities.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin will skip the summit, Kremlin officials revealed this week. US officials have long wondered if Putin, increasingly isolated on the world stage, would want to suffer the chilly reception he would surely receive from most world leaders on the balmy beaches of Bali. Putin was treated like an outcast after invading Ukraine, and his army suffered repeated humiliations, including one this week when it was forced to abandon one of its main prizes: the strategically important city of Kherson .
If Putin had been present, US officials have said publicly that Biden would not have met him – but have provided for the possibility of an informal confrontation which would have allowed the US president to denounce Putin’s war to the face and negotiate the release . of Brittney Griner and other Americans detained in Russia.
But another blockbuster summit is scheduled for Monday.
Officials in Washington and Beijing worked quietly for weeks to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi, his Chinese counterpart. The pair will discuss efforts to “maintain and deepen the lines of communication” between their two nations and “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges affecting the international community.” “, said Thursday the press attaché Karine Jean-Pierre. .
Officials concede the meeting, scheduled on the sidelines of the G-20, could still fall apart even if both parties want it to happen. And both leaders enter the top with their position strengthened.
Xi recently won a new five-year term as president at a Communist Party congress and some observers believe he could possibly try to retain power for life. Biden has long defined the 21st century as a rivalry between the United States and China, although at Wednesday’s press conference he said he was “seeking competition, not conflict.” But he also said he was “unwilling to make any fundamental concessions”.
Xi will likely bristle if Biden berates him about human rights abuses in China, and angered if Biden openly condemns China’s trade policy or any effort by Beijing to eventually settle in Taiwan. The president will have to tread lightly if he wants to use China’s aid to further ostracize Russia and North Korea.
“The President should work hard to stress to President Xi that continuing the war in Ukraine is in no one’s interest – especially China – as it struggles to exit the ‘zero Covid’ policy” , said retired Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe. “A nuclear weapon would be a disaster. Biden should do all he can to enlist Xi to convince Putin to come to the negotiating table.
Biden has regularly said that when he said at his first summit as president that “the United States is back” as a reliable international partner, he was met with some skepticism. Some world leaders, according to the president’s account, openly question whether Biden was an aberration before the return to a more isolationist, “America first” foreign policy.
As the election neared, White House aides privately feared those fears would take center stage on the world stage if a number of former supporters of President Donald Trump – most of whom denied the 2020 election results and refused to commit to honoring the results of future competitions – were victorious. If the prominent “Big Lie” candidates won, aides feared, and the GOP won control of both houses of Congress, foreign allies would be shaken and Biden would enter the week’s highs in a significantly diminished position.
This wave did not take place. Although control of Congress has yet to be formally settled, Biden’s Democrats appear poised to retain the Senate and could only lose the House by a few seats.
“The midterm elections should help the president because the Democrats did better than expected and it was not a vote of no confidence in him,” said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. “He was also helped by the normalcy of it all, which was reassuring given January 6.”
But the G-20 will also recall the limits of Biden’s persuasion abroad.
Over the summer, as gasoline prices soared, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, when he had previously pledged to make nation an outcast. Despite Biden’s entry, Saudi Arabia has defied US pleas to suspend oil production cuts. The crown prince will be in Indonesia but Biden does not plan to meet him again, officials said.
And there are many other sub-plots on top.
Biden is expected to meet Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took over last month after his predecessor, Liz Truss, passed away after just a few weeks in office due to an economic disaster largely her fault. And it will be the first international summit for Italian Giorgia Meloni, the first far-right candidate to be elected there since World War II.
Politices
Iran promises a “proportionate and firm” response in the event of new European sanctions – RT in French
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sees some positives during recent struggles
Monique Coleman teases that the HSMTMTS cameo will be “nostalgic”
Gophers forward Dawson Garcia was patient and efficient in his U debut
Kansas School Board Recommends Public Schools Retire Native American Mascots
Markelle Fultz waits to be cleared by Magic, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
Biden takes his democracy campaign on the road
11 Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Will Inspire You
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson ramping up practice workload, but where does he fit upon return?
European dictator’s granddaughter back in power — RT World News
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?