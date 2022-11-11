I’ve been dating my girlfriend for 2 years, we still haven’t had sex

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a woman for almost two years. We are a couple and we sleep in the same bed. She says she is my girlfriend and I am her boyfriend. Yet after all this time, she still won’t sleep with me. I keep thinking she’s doing it with someone else. She is 40 years old; I am 50 years old. What’s going on ? — OVERVIEW IN OREGON

DEAR OVERVIEW: I would be interested to know how this woman reacted if you asked her why she did not want to have sex with you. If you didn’t, the time you asked was after you started sharing the same bed. Do not let your imagination run free, because it may not see anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If so, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to work. We just learned that in our state, 14 and 15 year olds can work if they get a permit. I am very worried. I tried to negotiate with her, telling her that her father and I were going to give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family’s finances. I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency that’s why I can’t work outside the home. Her father, my husband, is the only source of income.

Although I admire her desire to help financially, I am very anxious that she is in the workforce. I’m not paranoid. At various times in my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. In reality, it’s dangerous, and I personally think she’s far too young to work outside the home. Please tell me if I’m being overprotective or if my concerns are legitimate. — GRATEFUL BUT CONCERNED

DEAR GRATEFUL: Your daughter should be applauded for wanting to help out with the family finances. For me, it shows his level of maturity. Because she is inexperienced in the ways of the world, you and her father should sit down with her for frank discussions.

Explain what sexual harassment is and make it clear that if she feels any pressure, she should tell you so you can help her deal with it safely. Unlike years ago, today there are laws that provide protection for working women. She needs to understand what the term “hostile work environment” means. As long as she knows she can talk to you and her dad about anything that makes her feel uncomfortable, she should be safe.

DEAR VETERANS: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, selflessness and devotion to our country. I also want to thank your families for the sacrifices they also made while you served your country. — Love, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.