News
J&K Apni party to hold Kashmir’s ‘biggest rally’ since revoked special status of Section 370 divided state
Srinagar:
J&K Apni Party (JKAP) is holding a large public rally in Srinagar on November 12, which is believed to be the largest rally in Kashmir since the repeal of special status and the splitting of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UT – Ladakh clipping — in August 2019.
The party, led by Altaf Bukhari and launched with central government support after the removal of Article 370, expects more than 40,000 people to attend Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. The show of force is the first of its kind by a party ahead of assembly elections, likely early next year.
Traffic police issued a notice and asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to Lal Chowk and the stadium area given the large number of vehicles expected to enter the city with people attending the rally.
Comprised of a number of former MPs from former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the J&K Apni party leadership had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi shortly after its formation. It was the first such outreach by any part of Kashmir after the dismissal decision.
Altaf Bukhari said his party “will not provoke people based on their emotions”. “We will fight for their aspirations such as statehood, protection of land and jobs,” he told the media.
Mr Bukhari wants statehood to be restored ahead of assembly elections.
Of the two UTs formed, Jammu and Kashmir provides for a state assembly – like Pondicherry – while Ladakh has none, like Chandigarh. Ladakh has witnessed protest marches demanding a full state.
Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for over four years now. Elections can be announced at any time after the completion of the revision of voter lists on November 25.
Along with a number of regional parties, including the PDP and the National Conference – and the national Congress and BJP parties – former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who bitterly split from the Congress, recently launched his party Democrat Azad to fight against the upcoming legislative elections in the region.
News
Women’s basketball: Lindsay Whalen reminds Gophers to focus on ‘all the work we did’
The Gophers women’s basketball team hasn’t lacked confidence early this season, telling all inquisitors that they will be better than anyone expects a team with 11 newcomers to be.
That optimism was strengthened in Minnesota’s season opener, a 75-45 rout of Western Michigan on Monday at Williams Arena.
That’s OK with Lindsay Whalen. Confidence is good. Still, the Gophers’ head coach made it a point to get her players’ feet back on the floor when practice resumed Wednesday after a day off.
“I told them they can’t forget what got us this win,” she said.
That would be a good four months of hard work, since summer practice started in June..
“With a new team and a younger group, that’s part of my job, making them aware that, hey, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter you get the likes, you get the tweets, you get this and that — and then it’s gone in 24 hours,” Whalen said this week. “But what got us all those things there was all the work that we did in here, all the hours and practices and days.
“This can’t just be a group that forgets that and just thinks, ‘It’s one game and we’ve had all this stuff written about us.’ You’ve got to remember what got us here was practice, and now it’s over. We’ve got to focus on Lehigh.”
The Mountain Hawks visit for a 3 p.m. tipoff on Sunday with a veteran team and more motivation than a team from Bethlehem, Pa., should have. Six of Lehigh’s players are from Minnesota, including forward Frannie Hottinger, a 6-foot senior wing from Inver Grove Heights who attended Cretin-Derham Hall.
“She’s tough; like, physically tough. She’s strong,” Whalen said. “And you can see she wants to lead the team and have a great year.”
In the Mountain Hawks’ opener against Stonehill — a former Division III team recently reclassified to Division I — Hottinger had 21 points and 18 rebounds.
“That’s incredible,” Whalen said. “I’ve seen enough of her to know it’s a huge matchup for us and we have our work cut out for us.”
Hottinger is joined by fellow Minnesotans Anna Harvey, a senior guard from Lakeville South; Mackenzie Kramer, a junior guard from St. Michael-Albertville; freshman wing Katie Hurt from Rochester John Marshall; sophomore guard Kaylee Van Eps from Chaska; and freshman forward Lily Fandre of Eagan.
Van Eps won a Class 4A state championship with Gophers freshman forward Mallory Heyer in 2020.
“I think that will be a pretty good test about what kind of team we are at this time of the season, because they’re a good team — and they have some veterans on the team,” Gophers freshman guard Amaya Battle said.
Battle was one of three freshmen to play well in the Gophers’ opener, coming off the bench for six points and a game-high nine assists. Classmate Mara Braun led the team with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Heyer finished with eight points and eight boards.
The Gophers pulled down 54 rebounds against Western Illinois.
“We know it’s not going to be easy, and we’re a new team — we’re full of a bunch of young people. So, we’re going to take some hits this year,” Battle said. “… Just because we had a great win (on Monday) doesn’t mean it’s always going to happen like that. We have to stay focused for the next game.”
Whalen said she wants to see the Gophers focus on playing better when in transition defense, noting that Lehigh threw up 34 3-pointers against Stonehill.
“For a first game, and a team that’s a relatively new group, they were a cohesive bunch that played well together for the most part,” Whalen said.
The Mountain Hawks were scheduled to play Friday night at South Dakota State, which last year finished 29-9 and won the NIT championship — beating Minnesota on the way, 78-57 in the second round.
MIAC football: Bethel quarterback Jaran Roste hopes to play through shoulder injury against rival St. John’s
Jaran Roste isn’t naive to the dwindling clock ticking down toward the end of his football career. He’s just hoping it didn’t hit zero last week against Augsburg.
The sixth-year Bethel quarterback’s status for the MIAC championship game against St. John’s at 1 p.m. Saturday is in question after spraining the AC joint in his shoulder during the first half of last week’s victory over the Auggies.
He’s “extremely hopeful” to play and coach Steve Johnson says it’s “moving that way,” but Roste has long understood nothing in the sport is guaranteed.
“I’ve always known football is not eternal,” he said. “I’m very much at peace with when this game is going to be over for me, but I’m very much looking forward to the time that I hopefully get to have over the next couple of weeks.”
The task at hand begins in Collegeville, where Bethel will try to knock off the Johnnies on the road for the first time since 2013, which was also the last time the Royals won the MIAC championship. A win would give them an automatic spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs, clinching back-to-back appearances for the first time in 10 years.
The catalyst for it all is Roste. A native of Alexandria, Minn., Roste has quarterbacked the team since transferring to Bethel from the University of Minnesota in 2018. After three consecutive seasons of .500 play before his arrival, the team has won at least eight games in each season since.
He’s the program’s leader in all-time passing yards, rushing touchdowns and total offense. And he is four touchdowns shy of the school’s all-time passing touchdowns record.
“He just raises the level of all of us,” said Johnson, who believes Roste’s current injury is more about pain management than anything else. “If he can play, I know he’ll play. That’s who he is.”
The injury occurred during the second quarter of Bethel’s 30-27 victory at Augsburg. Roste broke free on a fourth-and-1 run play and was tackled awkwardly after a 19-yard gain; Roste said the full weight of the defender went right onto his shoulder. He stayed in the game for the rest of the series but was pulled after the shoulder tightened up at halftime.
It’s not the first time Roste has been hurt this year. He dislocated his left elbow in the first game of the season and missed the only game Bethel lost this year, 10-7 at Wisconsin-Platteville in Week 2. The game he returned for? The following week’s home game against St. Johns. Playing with a brace on his arm, Roste helped the Royals to a 28-24 win, the first time he had beaten the Johnnies in his career. Johnson hopes he can repeat the script this weekend.
“I think Jaran’s got the best toughness you can have. It’s not bravado. It’s poise and determination,” Johnson said.
Those characteristics were present from the moment he stepped on campus, Johnson said. After originally committing to the Gophers as a walk-on in 2017, Roste left after a year to go to Bethel. He already had a deep connection with Johnson through high school recruiting, and both felt he matched the culture of the school.
“I think a lot of people think he left the U because he couldn’t play,” Johnson said. “But I think the everyday life of Bethel just really was him.”
Joining the team, Roste began as the backup to a more veteran quarterback, but after the offense stumbled in the opening game of 2018, Johnson turned to the redshirt freshman. The Royals made the Division III playoffs that year, advancing to the Elite Eight with Roste at quarterback.
“It was a hard thing, because the other guy was starting for a year and a half,” Johnson said, “but Jaran came in with humility, no expectations of entitlement and fit right in.”
That personality has stuck with Roste despite his success. He’s quick to deflect the talk of his accomplishments and records, placing the credit on his teammates while acknowledging the “honor” of being considered with other Bethel greats. He give credit to his coaches. He nearly didn’t return for this season but decided to play mostly to be with his teammates for one more year.
“I came here to win but also to love the teammates that are around me,” Roste said. “I wouldn’t trade anything for the guys that I’ve met and the relationships I’ve built here. I can go down the list of so many people that have been instrumental to my growth as a person.”
Roste is part of that growth for others too. He works in Bethel’s BUILD program, which helps students with intellectual disabilities have a better college experience. Roste will continue working there full-time after the football season. “The kids stinking adore him, and he loves them,” Johnson said.
So does Johnson. He had a conversation with his wife this summer, reflecting on his 33 years of coaching, and he began to think about Roste and the other great quarterbacks he’s had before him. It made him emotional.
“We’ve had humble studs. Jaran’s a humble stud who I want my kids to be like. That’s a pretty cool thing,” Johnson said.
Even Johnson admitted it’s weird to think about Roste’s final weeks as a Royals football player. He knows the senior’s mannerisms to a tee, watching him going back to high school, and seeing him come to Bethel and develop into a leader who helped the program through the COVID year. When it’s not Roste taking snaps, it looks weird, Johnson said.
If the Royals lose to St. John’s on Saturday, they’ll still have an opportunity for an at-large bid to make the NCAA playoffs, so whether or not Roste plays this weekend, he still may have another chance or two to play. However the next few weeks play out, Roste’s impact on the school will remain.
“On one of our walls we have a big mural with a bunch of Bethel greats… Jaran’s on there no doubt,” Johnson said.
Omicron variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now dominant in the United States:
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising concerns that they could fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 – appear to be among the best able to evade immunity from vaccination and previous infections, and have now surpassed the BA.5 omicron subvariant that has dominated in the US since the summer.
“It’s a bit oddly familiar,” says Dr. Jeremy Luban of the University of Massachusetts, who has been tracking variants since the pandemic began.
“This time last year, we were optimistic. We were coming out of the delta wave, and it was steadily decreasing, and we went to Thanksgiving to wake up to omicron. So there’s this sort of sense of deja vu from l last year,” Luban said.
BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, had rapidly gained ground in the United States in recent weeks. They officially surpassed BA.5 on Friday, accounting for about 44% of all new infections nationwide and nearly 60% in some parts of the country, such as New York and New Jersey, according to CDC estimates. BA.5 now accounts for around 30% of all new infections nationwide.
Recent laboratory studies indicate that new mutations in the virus’ spike protein appear to make BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 up to seven times more “immune-evasive” than BA.5.
But even if new subvariants spike this winter, most experts believe any surge in infections won’t hit as hard as the pandemic’s first two winter surges.
“We hope that the amount of immunity that has been induced either by previous infection or by vaccination” will prevent most people from becoming seriously ill or dying, said White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. , to NPR.
That said, a new study suggests that reinfection with the virus can still pose significant risks, both for short- and long-term complications, including an increased risk of hospitalization, long-lasting COVID symptoms, and even death. dead.
“The risk of reinfection is certainly not trivial,” says Ziyad Al-Aly, assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and author of the new study. “So, going into the winter surge, people should do their best to try to avoid getting re-infected,”
“You are playing Russian roulette again,” he says. “You can dodge the bullet next time, but you might not.”
Since the newly dominant variants appear to be highly immune, many people can become reinfected.
“The bad news is that it’s likely that people who have been vaccinated and/or infected will still be infected” with these new subvariants, says Dr. Daniel Barouch, a virologist at Beth Deaconess Hospital in Boston who studies the new strains. .
The new strains become dominant as winter approaches and people will travel and congregate for the holidays, factors which had previously raised fears of another winter surge.
“The United States is going to experience a winter surge in COVID infections,” predicts William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “And I think if nothing else changes, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 will probably be very big players.”
The key question is the magnitude of any winter surge that emerges.
“The question is whether this increase is going to be nationwide and whether the magnitude of the increase and surge will be something like what we experienced with delta and omicron, or much smaller,” says Samuel Scarpino, vice president of Pathogen Surveillance for the Rockefeller Foundation.
“I think it’s quite worrying,” he adds.
Infections, and even hospitalizations, have already started to rise in some parts of the country.
A promising sign is that recent surges in other countries suggest that if the subvariants are involved in a new US surge, any upside may be short-lived. For example, while France experienced a surge involving the new subvariants, the increase in cases quickly receded.
Nevertheless, experts are urging more people to get one of the updated boosters, which target omicron for the first time.
“Hopefully more people will get their updated vaccine — the bivalent vaccine,” Fauci said. “It will dampen a real push and at worst we will have a sharp hit from a major push.”
While some preliminary studies have questioned whether the new boosters are better than the original vaccine at protecting against omicron, others have suggested they might be. Vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech recently released a statement indicating that their new booster stimulates much higher levels of antibodies capable of neutralizing the BA.5 omicron subvariant than the original vaccine.
Another concern is that these new subvariants risk rendering the latest monoclonal antibodies, including the one that people with weakened immune systems use to protect themselves, useless.
“Winter is going to be especially worrisome for immunocompromised people,” Harvard’s Hanage said.
What’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Friday is Veterans Day. It is a federal holiday, which means many federal offices such as Social Security Administration offices are closed.
The U.S. Post Office is also closed for retail operations, with regular mail not delivered or collected (with exceptions). UPS is open as usual, but could experience delays due to the federal holiday; FedEx is also open for business on Veterans Day. Amazon deliveries should continue as usual.
Also: Events listing for Veterans Day 2022; plus, freebies.
Many banks and credit unions also are closed, though ATMs are generally available. Most libraries are closed, including all branches of the St. Paul Public Library. Most public schools are open.
Veterans Day is also a state holiday so many Minnesota offices are closed.
If you have business Friday at a municipal office it might be good to check ahead to see if it’s open. Same with parking meters — although in St. Paul, no payment is required on Veterans Day.
Jimmy Butler on coming to Heat’s rescue: ‘Sometimes we think we’re too good’
The fact that the Miami Heat required playoff Jimmy Butler less than a month into the regular season could be viewed as concerning.
It is to Butler.
So, yes, the Heat snapped their two-game losing streak with Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime victory over the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. But it also required Butler to muster 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
“I think I’m a pretty good scorer and I can put the ball in the basket from anywhere,” Butler said, with the Heat turning their attention to Saturday’s rematch with the visiting Hornets, “but I like to get my guys involved. So I’m going to continually do that.
“I hope I don’t have to score 35 ever again this season in order for us to win. But sometimes that is what’s needed.”
With Tyler Herro missing a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, it was needed.
But even Butler recognized that work remains for a team at 5-7 and 21st in the league in offensive rating.
“We’re a very good team when we want to be on both sides of the ball,” he said. “And I think sometimes we think we’re too good, and that’s when leads slip away.”
As they have been, blowing 15-point leads in their last two, including Monday night’s home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers that was decided on Jason Hart’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Thursday night’s escape required Butler to score 26 of his 35 points in the second half and overtime, just his sixth regular-season game with 35 or more with the Heat. It also required a season-high of 42:19 of action, not quite where you want to put a 33-year-old leading man in November.
And while five of Butler’s eight assists led to 3-pointers, there also was, in Butler’s view, too much reliance on his one-on-one skills for bailout baskets.
“That’s not good basketball. I’m not going to sit here and pretend that it is,” he said of playing in isolation, “And I don’t like to play like that. I don’t like to play like that. I don’t do that anymore. I used to. I don’t.”
Instead, Butler said there has to be an awakening of the team’s dormant 3-point game, a missing element that has the Heat 20th in the NBA in 3-point percentage, with Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and others yet to find their 3-point range. The Heat closed Thursday’s game 10 of 36 from beyond the arc, 1 of 7 in the 17 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I really enjoy, seriously, making sure that Duncan gets his threes and Max and Tyler, Kyle, Caleb, Gabe,” Butler said of avoiding becoming too one-on-one centric. “Because I know whenever they’re making shots, my job is going to be super easy. I get layups. I get wide-open jump shots. I don’t like to play it. I can, and I enjoy it like whenever we’re in practice. But that’s not winning basketball.”
And, yet, when needed, there still is playoff Butler who remains on call, to put out fires such as Thursday’s.
“Jimmy just makes brilliant decisions going down the stretch,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s not all about just about him trying to score. He makes the right play. He really does. He reads the defense.
“He understands what the coverage is going to be, and he’ll know how to manipulate it and force a second defender. Or if they don’t, he’s just so good at shot-making going down the stretch.”
So playoff Jimmy Butler it was on what should have been a far less stressful November evening against an opponent now on a seven-game losing streak that is playing in the injury absences of LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin.
“Jimmy was obviously sensational,” Spoelstra said, “particularly when we went down in the fourth quarter.”
