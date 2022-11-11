News
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
By JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behavior on trial this fall. Jurors also plan to award additional punitive damages.
Veering from sex to red-carpet socializing to Scientology, the civil court trial pitted Haggis, known for writing best picture Oscar winners “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” against Haleigh Breest, a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s.
After hugging her lawyers, Breest said she was “very grateful” for the verdict as she left court. In a statement released later, she said she was thankful “that the jury chose to follow the facts — and believed me.”
Haggis said he was “very disappointed in the results.”
“I’m going to continue to, with my team, fight to clear my name,” he said as he left the courthouse with his three adult daughters. One had wept on a sister’s shoulder as the verdict was delivered.
After a screening afterparty in January 2013, Haggis offered Breest a lift home and invited her to his New York apartment for a drink.
Breest, 36, said Haggis then subjected her to unwanted advances and ultimately compelled her to perform oral sex and raped her despite her entreaties to stop. Haggis, 69, said the publicist was flirtatious and, while sometimes seeming “conflicted,” initiated kisses and oral sex in an entirely consensual interaction. He said he couldn’t recall whether they had intercourse.
After a day of deliberating, jurors sided with Breest, who said she suffered psychological and professional consequences from her encounter with Haggis. She sued in late 2017.
While awarding her $7.5 million to compensate for suffering, the jury concluded that punitive damages should also be awarded. Jurors return Monday for more court proceedings to help them decide that amount.
The verdict came weeks after another civil jury, in the federal courthouse next door, decided that Kevin Spacey didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor and then-teenager Anthony Rapp in 1986. Meanwhile, “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson and former movie magnate Harvey Weinstein are on trial, separately, on criminal rape charges in Los Angeles. Both deny the allegations, and Weinstein is appealing a conviction in New York.
All four cases followed the #MeToo upwelling of denunciations, disclosures and demands for accountability about sexual misconduct, triggered by October 2017 news reports on decades of allegations about Weinstein.
Breest, in particular, said she decided to sue Haggis because his public condemnations of Weinstein infuriated her.
Four other women also testified that they experienced forceful, unwelcome passes — and in one case, rape — by Haggis in separate encounters going back to 1996. None of the four took legal action.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Breest has done.
Haggis denied all of the allegations. His defense, meanwhile, introduced jurors to several women — including ex-wife and former longtime “Dallas” cast member Deborah Rennard — who said the screenwriter-director took it in stride when they rebuffed his romantic or sexual overtures.
During three weeks of testimony, the trial scrutinized text messages that Breest sent to friends about what happened with Haggis, emails between them before and after the night in question, and some differences between their testimony and what they said in early court papers.
The two sides debated whether Haggis was physically capable of carrying out the alleged attack eight weeks after a spinal surgery. Psychology experts offered dueling perspectives about what one called widespread misconceptions about rape victims’ behavior, such as assumptions that victims would have no subsequent contact with their attackers.
And jurors heard extensive testimony about the Church of Scientology, the religion founded by science fiction and fantasy author L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s. Haggis was an adherent for decades before publicly renouncing, and denouncing, Scientology in 2009.
Through testimony from Haggis and other ex-members, his defense argued that the church set out to discredit him and might have had something to do with the lawsuit.
No witnesses said they knew that Haggis’ accusers or Breest’s lawyers had Scientology ties, and his lawyers acknowledged that Breest herself does not. Still, Haggis lawyer Priya Chaudhry sought to persuade jurors that there were “the footprints, though maybe not the fingerprints, of Scientology’s involvement here.”
The church said in a statement that it has no involvement in the matter, arguing that Haggis is trying to shame his accusers with an “absurd and patently false” claim. Breest’s lawyers, Ilann Maazal and Zoe Salzman, have called it “a shameful and unsupported conspiracy theory.”
The Canadian-born Haggis penned episodes of such well-known series as “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Thirtysomething” in the 1980s. He broke into movies with a splash with “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” which he also directed and co-produced. Each film won the Academy Award for best picture, for 2004 and 2005 respectively, and Haggis also won a screenwriting Oscar for “Crash.”
His other credits include the screenplays for the James Bond movies “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace.”
___
Associated Press journalist Ted Shaffrey contributed.
News
Ana Navarro claims DeSantis ‘played the system’ and won against a ‘political corpse’
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro on Wednesday accused Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of messing with the system that led to his landslide victory on election night.
“I’ve been dying to talk about Florida and I think it’s completely misinterpreted. I think the narrative is all wrong,” she said.
“I told you he was going to win big, but listen, Ron DeSantis barely won in 2018 by a narrow 35,000 votes against a black, progressive, little-known mayor of Tallahassee, Florida,” Navarro continued. “Yesterday he won by 20 percentage points, why? Because he played with the system.”
She suggested that DeSantis somehow enacted multiple policies to create an “unequal playing field” in favor of his party.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
“Because he turned Florida into an unequal playing field. They changed the election laws, making it harder to vote by mail. They paraded a bunch of people — black people they arrested for voter fraud and paraded them in front of the national media,” she said. . “He created an election police force. He was also very good at responding to hurricanes and other tragedies…he also invested in and focused on Miami-Dade.”
Navarro said that in addition to DeSantis’ use of these tactics, fewer people in the general population turned out to vote.
‘THE VIEW’ SHOWS NEW CO-HOST ANA NAVARRO AS ‘REPUBLICAN POWER PLAYER’ DESPITE LIBERAL VIEWS, BIDEN SUPPORT
“Turnout was 10 points lower than 2018, and in 2018 it was 63%. Yesterday in Florida it was 53%. So it’s not a red wave. The red wave, it’s when people come out on the streets and vote. When you got what you got the Democrat vote depressed and deflated,” she said.
Navarro also criticized DeSantis’ Democratic opponent Charlie Crist for failing to rally the Democratic base.
“Who can blame them when you name a corpse? I mean, yeah, [DeSantis] largely won, but he won against a corpse, a political corpse and that’s an insult to corpses,” she said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Ahead of the election, Navarro called Crist a “recycled has-been.”
“I think tonight Ron DeSantis is going to come out of this without the help of Donald Trump, as a winner, you know, conqueror and with a lot more numbers,” she told a panel. previous. “Honestly because the Democrats were running a recycled has-been who had been a Republican, independent, and is now a Democrat.”
Fox
News
DaBaby Shuts Trolls Up With Bunch Of Cars Following “Buy One Get One Free” Ticket Sales Humiliation
So why are y’all not buying DaBaby‘s tickets? The dude is selling two tickets for the price of one and y’all still won’t buy them? DaBaby is being mocked online for a possible failed career as the rapper is having the lowest point of his career. Social media folks claim the 30-year-old’s upcoming Alabama show… Read More »DaBaby Shuts Trolls Up With Bunch Of Cars Following “Buy One Get One Free” Ticket Sales Humiliation
The post DaBaby Shuts Trolls Up With Bunch Of Cars Following “Buy One Get One Free” Ticket Sales Humiliation appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Write-in candidates are having a serious moment in Washington County
A write-in candidate who moved to Birchwood Village in 2020 believes she garnered enough votes on Nov. 8 to be the city’s next mayor.
There were 270 write-in votes cast for mayor on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
Margaret Ford, who launched her write-in campaign at the end of September, believes most of those votes will be counted in her favor when Birchwood Village officials meet to canvass the results on Tuesday night.
The other candidates, James Nelson and Michael McKenzie, received 171 votes and 148 votes, respectively.
“Ninety-nine is the differential right now,” said Mayor Mary Wingfield, who helped run Ford’s campaign. “Our worst nightmare is that someone would write in her name and not fill in the circle next to it, but we got at least 270 circles filled in. Unless people wrote in ‘Mickey Mouse’ 99 times, we’re home free.”
‘A 100-yard dash’
Ford, 62, is a retired attorney who practiced property-tax law. She said she planned to file for mayor after Wingfield announced she was not going to seek re-election, but changed her mind when a family member developed a potential health problem.
When the health issue was resolved, Ford decided to mount a write-in campaign that involved knocking on almost every door in the city.
“It was a 100-yard-dash,” she said. “But after door knocking, I felt like I had already won. It was so much fun hearing everyone’s stories. You don’t know where the conversation is going to go. You hear about their life experience, about living in the village and where they were living beforehand. … Road safety was a big issue – people speeding through the village – and the use of parks. What should we do with our wonderful green spaces? We have a lot of new families who have moved in, and there was a lot of discussion about what we can do with our beautiful parks.”
If elected, Ford said her top priority as mayor would be “to invite all of Birchwood to join in the creative work of building community togetherness.
“I want to bring a respectful and welcoming style of leadership to the Village,” she said. “I believe my experience will benefit the community need for strong fiscal leadership and wetland, shoreline and green space stewardship.”
‘I should have bought a lottery ticket’
Ford is the type of person who shows up when help is needed, said Wingfield, who grew up in Birchwood and has been mayor intermittently for 14 years. “When something needs to be done, she’s there,” she said. “And then when we’re done, she says, ‘What can we do next?’”
Wingfield said she projected that Ford’s campaign would need 270 votes to win. “I said, ‘When we hit that, we’re there,’” she said. “I’m either really smart or really lucky. I should have bought a lottery ticket.”
The biggest hurdle, she said, was proving that Ford was “not only a viable candidate, but a winning candidate. People did not want to throw away their vote.”
Ford grew up in Silver Bay, Minn., and went to St. Catherine University in St. Paul and Notre Dame Law School. She serves on the board of the Itasca Condo Association. She previously served on the board of St. Catherine University Board for 14 years, serving as board president for four years.
She and her husband, David, have two daughters and four grandchildren.
Stillwater Township
Birchwood Village isn’t the only Washington County municipality waiting for write-in votes to be counted. Stillwater Township also has a race that will be determined by write-in.
No one filed to run for the township supervisor Seat 2; 60 write-in votes were cast in that race. The town board expects to canvass the results on Tuesday, said Township Clerk Barb Riehle.
If a candidate who is elected to office declines, it’s considered a vacancy, said Amy Stenftenagel, who oversees elections for Washington County. For a township, the town board can fill the vacancy by appointment of an individual who is eligible to hold office, she said.
Alan Robbins-Fenger, a member of the township’s planning commission, ran unopposed for Seat 1 on the township board.
His election to the town board means there will be another open seat on the planning commission in January, bringing the total number of vacancies to four, Riehle said. The commission is supposed to have nine members, she said.
“It’s just sad,” Riehle said. “We’re just seeing people really back off from community involvement and community response. I’m largely a proponent of community involvement. Stillwater Township is a great place to live, but people are just not wanting to make the commitment and put in the effort.”
News
BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
Lately, plastic, liposuction, BBL, and facial surgeries are everyday things to entertainers. So once fans see part of their bodies slightly different from before, it parks speculation, and mostly, it turns out to be true despite the initial denial. 39-year-old sensational actor Lupita Nyong’o is being grilled following a fairly larger a** she displayed at… Read More »BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
The post BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Raiders pluck TE Jacob Hollister off Vikings’ practice squad
Just when the Vikings are getting back a tight end, they’re losing one.
A source said the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday plucked Jacob Hollister off Minnesota’s practice squad. Hollister, a six-year veteran who was with the Raiders in the preseason, will provide depth after they placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury. Ellefson has missed the minimum of four games while on injured reserve and could be activated for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
In the four games in which Ellefson was out, Hollister was elevated twice from the practice squad and rookie tight end Nick Muse was elevated twice. In his two games, Hollister played one snap from scrimmage and 17 on special teams.
News
France quits widely hated military mission in Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced on Wednesday the “end of Operation Barkhane”, France’s decade-long mission against jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region.
Macron said a new strategy would be formulated with new partners as a “consequence of what we have been through”, a tactful admission that France’s relations with some African powers have deteriorated, particularly strategically vital Mali. .
“Our military support for African countries will continue, but according to new principles that we have defined with them,” Macron said. said during a speech on military policy at the Toulon naval base.
“In the coming months, we must determine how to fundamentally change our methods and our engagements alongside our African partners,” he said. saidanticipating “a lighter and more integrated deployment with them”.
Operation Barkhane began in 2013 with a French military intervention against al-Qaeda, which supported a violent insurgency against the government of Mali by a nomadic people called the Tuareg.
The Tuareg had been restless and dissatisfied with the modern Malian state since it gained independence from France in 1960 and had fought several unsuccessful rebellions in the past, but now they had al-Qaeda support and a reserve of fighters with combat experience returning from Libya. after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The Tuareg offensive launched in January 2012 was exceptionally brutal, displacing tens of thousands of Malians and drawing repeated condemnations from the French government for the summary execution of Malian soldiers and civilians. International human rights monitors have also criticized the Malian army for its abuses.
France intervened at the request of the Malian government, which welcomed the French forces as heroes. At its height, Operation Barkhane included some 5,500 French soldiers, deployed in Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso as well as Mali. France reported suffering 53 military casualties during the nine-year deployment.
About 3,000 French soldiers are still on the ground in the other countries, but they withdrew from Mali in August, partly because the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was reversed by a military coup in August 2020, producing a “transitional government” reversed by another one coup in 2021.
Mali’s relations with France and the European Union deteriorated rapidly after the coups, especially after the start of the junta development close ties to Russia and allegedly hired mercenaries from the infamous Russian Wagner Group.
The junta called France began withdrawing its troops “without delay” in February 2022, and in May announced it was withdrawing from its defense agreement with Paris, citing alleged “flagrant violations” of Malian sovereignty.
The French-led European Task Force Takuba, which began operations in 2019, withdrew in July 2022, followed by France’s full strength a month later. France offered to provide air support to Malian troops against the jihadists, but the offer was flatly refused.
In an August letter to the UN Security Council, the junta accused France of supporting jihadists and committing “acts of aggression” against the Malian military regime, including alleged violations of Malian airspace by France to “gather intelligence for the benefit of terrorist groups…and drop arms and ammunition on them”.
France angry rejected these accusations, insisting that jihadist groups “remain his designated enemies across the planet”. French officials complained of a flood of “misinformation” in Mali that sought to turn the public against French forces while glorifying Russia.
The Macron administration pledged to continue the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, but it was increasingly clear that the reconfigured intervention would no longer be known as Operation Burkhane.
The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) wrote a somber post-mortem on Operation Burkhane in July 2021, after Macron announced a partial withdrawal of French forces:
The French strategy has been to keep the jihadists at bay to allow the states of the region to develop the capacity to ensure their own defence. The longer they stayed, the more the French sought to “internationalize” their involvement, seeking the participation of other EU states – the motivation behind Takuba – to complement Barkhane and MINUSMA, the peacekeeping force of the EU. UN in Mali, and emphasizing that the initiative should be taken by threatened African governments. Successive administrations in Washington supported the French approach and provided logistical assistance.
The strategy has not been successful, with jihadist groups seemingly going from strength to strength. In 2021, the jihadist threat is more widespread than in 2013, causing concern even in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.
In hindsight, the French military presence was too weak in a vast region to be transformative. The governments the French support are largely run by elites isolated from the populations they ostensibly govern, leading to coup attempts, including two successful attempts in Mali last year. The internal security services are regularly accused of human rights abuses.
Macron’s office said Wednesday, the new strategy for the Sahel “would reduce the exposure and visibility of our military forces in Africa and focus on cooperation and support; mainly in terms of equipment, training, intelligence and operational partnerships for the countries that so wish.
“In the field of perceptions, Barkhane continues to occupy a very important presence on social networks. We must put a clear end to it to move on to another logic, ”says the press release from the Macron cabinet.
Breitbart News
Jury orders Filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $7.5M in rape suit
Ana Navarro claims DeSantis ‘played the system’ and won against a ‘political corpse’
DaBaby Shuts Trolls Up With Bunch Of Cars Following “Buy One Get One Free” Ticket Sales Humiliation
Write-in candidates are having a serious moment in Washington County
BBL Alert! Black Panther Star, Lupita Nyong’o, Gets Fans SUS Over Her Huge A** On A Recent Red Carpet Appearance
Raiders pluck TE Jacob Hollister off Vikings’ practice squad
France quits widely hated military mission in Africa
Rapper Tierra Whack Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In Philadelphia Airport
Mets exercise Carlos Carrasco’s club option
Regional Disaster Response Team trains to help anywhere, anytime
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?