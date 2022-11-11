Kim Kardashian Secretly Dating Ex-husband, Kanye West’s Rap Rival Drake After Dumping Pete Davidson?

Vikings players have been getting football tips this week from coaches and restaurant advice from Harrison Phillips.

Phillips, a nose tackle in his first season with the Vikings, will return to Buffalo for Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium after playing his first four seasons in the NFL with the Bills. The 26-year-old already has dinner reservations for Saturday night at Ilio DiPaolo’s, where he plans to eat a lot of chicken parmesan. He is recommending that spot and several others.

“Bar-Bill (Tavern) Wings, Rachels Mediterranean Grill or Buffalo Chophouse,” he said Thursday. “I’m trying to divvy it all out.”

Phillips is looking forward to his return to Buffalo, where he became ingrained in the community after being a third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Stanford. He started the charity Harrison’s Playmakers, which remains active in western New York. And he had his moments on the field with the Bills, starting 11 of the 45 games he played on a team that made three playoff appearances.

“I’m pumped up to see a bunch of my old family friends that are still in the area and teammates who are great friends of mine,” he said. “Yes, it’s going to be an emotional time. … And then obviously Sunday, going into what used to be my home stadium, I’m sure I’ll be flooded with (emotions).”

When Phillips is back in Buffalo, he might think back to when his hope was to spend his entire NFL career there. But the Bills didn’t make a strong effort to retain him when he became a free agent in March, and he signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with Minnesota to become a regular starter.

While Phillips didn’t offer specifics, he said Buffalo was not among the “half-dozen or dozen teams that were very competitive” with an offer. He said the Bills saw him ay a “different value” than other teams he talked to.

“That’s the transactional part of this business apparently,” Phillips said. “I was ignorant to the fact that it can happen to anyone, but I couldn’t be more happy that it did now looking back with the perspective that I have of being in such a fantastic environment that values me in where I truly fit in. But at the time, looking back, living in that moment, I just never thought I’d be anywhere but Buffalo.”

Phillips said he won’t have any extra incentive Sunday because “the front office isn’t lining up out there against me” and because “I love my former teammates.” He said he’ll be trying to win this game in the same manner he would against any opponent.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, though, expects Phillips to be extra fired up.

“Of course he will be,” said Osborn, who played at the University of Buffalo from 2016-18 before finishing his college career at Miami in 2019 and joining the Vikings in 2020. “It’s his former team. … I’m sure he’ll be pumped up.”

Leading into the game, Phillips said he has reached out to several former teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Matt Milano. Allen, who suffered an elbow injury in last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and it’s uncertain if he will play against the Vikings.

“When I saw Josh was injured, I wanted to make sure that he was OK and hoping for a speedy, healthy recovery,” Phillips said.

Phillips also has reached out to a number of people who have continued to do work in the area with Harrison’s Playmakers, his charity that mentors kids with social, physical and economic challenges. Phillips has been pleased with what has transpired since he left the Bills.

“We actually have had more Playmakers who have signed up for my organization even since I’ve left than before,” said Phillips, whose charity has conducted five events in western New York since he joined the Vikings, along with several in Minnesota. “So it’s growing. … (What) added the most emotion (in leaving the Bills) was not Bills-related but Buffalo-related, western New York-related. That was something I was insecure about, wondering, ‘Is it going to be the same? Can I still have this impact and still do the the great work I do?’ ”

Still, Phillips has plenty of football-related memories from his time in Buffalo. They include the Bills’ return from a road trip in 2020 after clinching their first AFC East division championship in 25 years.

“When we landed at like 2 in the morning, it probably took us an hour and half to drive a block because there was 20,000 fans all there,” he said. “It was really, really cool. I still have the videos on my phone.”

When playing for Buffalo, Phillips said players always talked about the weather being a “competitive advantage” for the home team. The forecast for Sunday is for a high of 41 degrees with a chance of snow and winds between 10 and 20 mph.

Phillips has been talking to his teammates this week about how to handle the swirling winds. So he has been dispensing more than just restaurant advice.