Kraken’s Jesse Powell Blast FTX And Sam Bankman-Fried Without Naming Them
Leave it to Jesse Powell to say what everyone in crypto is thinking. “I’m really trying to control my rage,” the mind behind Kraken tweeted to begin his rant. In the following article, we’ll comment on several of his very interesting points. Make no mistake, though, Jesse Powell thinks this isn’t over and the crypto industry will have to work for years to make up for… some other cryptocurrency exchange’s mistake. “More business failures are sure to come as the contagion spreads,” he warned.
2/ Our good, trusting nature makes us easy targets for con artists. Some even tell us straight up that they’re here for profits, not crypto, and we praise them for their honesty.
Yet we’re surprised when they turn out to be who they said they are. We need to raise our standards.
— Jesse Powell (@jespow) November 10, 2022
At one point, Powell even gave the best advice possible for future crypto investors. “Don’t trust. Verify.”
What he didn’t do, though, was naming Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, or Alameda Research. We are assuming this is all about them, but it’s just an assumption.
Jesse Powell Allegedly Blast Sam Bankman-Fried
First of all, the head of Kraken doesn’t buy the “I made a mistake” line that Sam Bankman-Fried has been feeding the public via Twitter. And Powell doesn’t mince words while doing so.
“This isn’t about aiming high and missing. This is about recklessness, greed, self-interest, hubris, sociopathic behavior that causes a person to risk all the hard-won progress this industry has earned over a decade, for their own personal gain.”
The thing is, Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t only blow up his two billion-dollar businesses. He blew up the whole crypto industry. “We give them power to speak for us but they haven’t earned that privilege. When they blow themselves up, it’s our house, our reputation, our people which bear the brunt of the damage,” Powell tweeted. And he’s probably right about this. Everyone will have to pay for Bankman-Fried’s mistakes.
5/ The damage here is huge. An exchange implosion of this magnitude is a gift to #bitcoin haters all over the world. It’s the excuse they were waiting for to justify whatever attack they’ve been keeping in their back pocket.
We’re going to be working to undo this for years.
— Jesse Powell (@jespow) November 10, 2022
Then, in a bizarre turn of events, Jesse Powell brought bitcoin into the mix:
“An exchange implosion of this magnitude is a gift to bitcoin haters all over the world. It’s the excuse they were waiting for to justify whatever attack they’ve been keeping in their back pocket.”
What does the FTX implosion have to do with bitcoin? In fact, out of all the crypto world, bitcoiners are the less affected by all of this. In bitcoin culture, the self-custody of your assets is paramount. And people who make the effort and self-custody aren’t directly affected by exchanges blowing up and losing their customer’s hard-earned money. They are affected by the price movements these black swan events generate, though.
FTT price chart for 11/10/2022 on Binance | Source: FTT/USD on TradingView.com
Are The Media, VCs, And The US Government To Blame?
This is the most interesting part of Jesse Powell’s rant. As bitcoiners denounced Sam Bankman-Fried’s shady business model left and right, the man became a media darling like few others. His frequent political donations, the way he said what the establishment wants to hear about crypto regulation, and the whole myth about him being an effective-altruism vegan were the perfect combination.
“VCs, the media, the “experts” failed. People torched their own reputations vouching for individuals, projects, businesses they had not diligenced.”
We’re pretty sure “diligenced” is not a word, but Jesse Powell’s message stands. The media failed miserably and led retail astray. They will never admit it, but Sam Bankman-Fried was on the cover of “Fortune” a couple of weeks ago. “The New Warren Buffet?” was the article’s title.
9/ Red flags:
* acting like you know everything after showing up to the battle 8 years late
* 9 figs buying political favor
* being overeager to please DC
* huge ego purchases, like 9-fig sports deals
* being a “media darling”, seeking out puff pieces
* EA virtue signaling
* FTT
— Jesse Powell (@jespow) November 10, 2022
What about VCs, though? Aren’t they at least partially responsible for financing FTX? Before you answer, read what Jesse Powell has to say about it. He’s got inside information:
“I know for a fact that VCs wrote checks blindly. Why? Because revenues were strong. Were they sustainable? Were they bleeding out money the other side? Was it all predicated on an untenable self-dealing setup, frontrunning clients, misappropriation of user funds? Never asked.”
11/ US lawmakers & regulators have some accountability too. You drove this business offshore because you refused to provide a workable regime under which these services could be offered in a supervised manner. Enforcement wrongfully focuses on convenient, on-shore good actors.
— Jesse Powell (@jespow) November 10, 2022
Last but not least, what about the US Government and its lack of crypto regulation clarity?
“US lawmakers & regulators have some accountability too. You drove this business offshore because you refused to provide a workable regime under which these services could be offered in a supervised manner.”
Jesse Powell is not saying those institutions are as guilty as Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly is, but they really dropped the ball on this one. And, as it always happens, the people suffered.
Featured Image by Luke Jernejcic on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Some days back, the crypto market was celebrating a significant rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a remarkable recovery surpassing the $20K level to $21,500.
However, the story quickly changed as the FTT crash dragged the other tokens down. Due to the ongoing FTX crisis in the crypto space, many assets have recorded new all-time lows.
Latest reports show that BTC has hit a two-year low, plummeting to $15,500 and leaving the market with a $200 billion loss. It all began with a clash of interest between Binance and FTX, which drove the former’s decision to liquidate its FTT holdings irregularities. Not long after the feud, FTX liquidated its ETH holdings amid rumors of insolvency issues.
Bitcoin Plummets To A Two-Year Low
The cascade effect landed on Bitcoin. Within hours after the celebration, the multi-week high above $21,500, Bitcoin crash-landed to $17,000. As the crisis continued, Bitcoin recorded another decline on Bitstamp yesterday. Finally, bitcoin slumped to $15,500, an all-time low since November 2020.
Although BTC has recovered over $1000 since the last slump, its valuation – 6.81% down – is still below the psychological level. Nevertheless, it maintains a market cap above $317 billion and 38.4% dominance.
Bitcoin is not the only receiver of the hard blow in the market recently; other cryptocurrencies got even more. For example, Ethereum dropped from $1,600 to nearly $1,100 but recovered slightly above $1,300.
Binance Coin (BNB) also went down the drain, dropping by 8.87% after a short rally to $400 with news of the FTX acquisition. BNB further pushed down with reports that Binance would no longer move forward with the FTX acquisition.
Solana, which went down to $9 yesterday, now trades at $14 with a 17% decline. Given the news of the upcoming event to Unlock SOL tokens, Solana may meet more volatility today. The total crypto market has lost about $200 billion since the FTX/Binance feud began.
FTX Token Tumbles Further As Binance Withdrew Plans of Acquisition
Meanwhile, FTT’s situation is terrible. The token has incurred an additional 42% loss in value and now trades at $2.76. Given the circumstances surrounding FTX’s situation, including the alleged investigations against the firm, Binance has pulled out of its plans to acquire the exchange.
In the announcement, Binance noted that it hoped to assist FTX in providing liquidity to settle its customers. However, it cannot overlook the fact that FTX misused customers’ funds. Binance condemned FTX’s bad business practices, saying that such actors must be removed from the market.
The crypto exchange also said a regulatory framework and decentralization transition would strengthen the crypto industry.
Binance’s comments are in line with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s opinions, which he aired on Tuesday. Armstrong believes that a clear regulatory framework and adoption of decentralized exchanges will prevent problems such as the FTX crisis.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Maker (MKR) Records 27% Gains Undermining Market Downtrends
MKR, the native token of the Maker Protocol, has recorded substantial gains despite the most recent market downturn. After news of FTX’s liquidity crisis rocked the crypto market, several coins have struggled to bag daily gains to no avail. However, MakerDAO’s governance token has experienced an impressive surge today. Specifically, MKR trades at $873 press time, gaining over 26% on the day.
Despite the huge jump in the day, Maker still hasn’t recovered its weekly losses. However, if its bullish trend continues, it might fully recover in a short time.
MKR Surges As Bullish Momentum Kicks In
After a steep drop and sell-off over the last day, bulls have succeeded in turning around the Maker’s (MKR) negative trend. MKR’s price increased by $177.40, or 13.64 percent, to $840 during this recovery. The main catalyst for the price surge is an increase in 1-day trading activities and market cap. Specifically, MKR saw a 27.26% increase in its market capitalization and a 15.37% surge in trading volume.
MKR’s gains were most felt in the DeFi sector of the Maker Protocol. According to a Token Terminal Intern on Twitter, the DeFi sector lost around 20% of its total value locked in the last 24 hours. This is unsurprising and expected due to FTX’s controversy. However, despite the downturn, Maker recorded an increase in its TVL. Precisely, Maker saw a TVL increase of 28% over the same period.
This increase results from the recent surge in borrowing activities on the platform. As per the thread, Token Terminal Intern noted that the top-three lending protocols, including Maker, facilitated $27B worth of trading volume. The account mentioned that the increase resulted from traders fleeing centralized exchanges due to the FTX collapse.
What The Charts Say About MKR’s Movement
The intersection of the upper and lower Bollinger Bands is located at 780 and 615, respectively. The widening of the bands indicates a rise in trading activity, which may lead to a price breakthrough.
Since the market has broken out above the upper range, bulls appear to be in control, and this upward trend might continue for a while. The RSI is currently at 57.45, which has been quite constant over the past few hours. As a result, the MKR market shows signs of balance between buyers and sellers, suggesting the positive trend will continue.
The MACD line is still negative at -8. However, it has crossed over the signal line and is trending upward into positive territory. The histogram is trending upwards, supporting the current bullish pattern. As the MACD line rises above the EMA line, we may be certain that the MKR market will continue to rise.
Moving averages for 5 and 20 days are 749 and 698, respectively. This uptrend is further backed by the rise of market prices above both moving averages. The Coppock curve, which has just climbed from the negative zone to a value of 8, also implies sustained growth in the MKR market. Overall, the market is expected to stay positive, and major technical signs point to more gains coming up soon.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The recent crisis in the world’s third-largest crypto exchange, FTX, is creating more devastating conditions in the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the past few days, the FTX token (FTT) has lost more than 70% of its value.
The events seem to have unlocked the bears into the market. As a result, the cumulative market cap has drastically decreased, indicating an overall negative performance.
Also, several other crypto assets have been in the south. For example, Bitcoin has experienced more downward pull this week. The price of BTC has dipped by almost 21% in just five days. The primary crypto asset, Bitcoin, now trades at $17,745, showing in increase
The impact of the bearish crypto market is gradually spreading. The largest global institutional Bitcoin fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has been caught in the web of the crisis.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Caught In The Web Of FTX Crumble
A report revealed that GBTC ended the day at a record discount of 41%. Its price was $8.76 per share. The BTC trust has been plummeting for almost a year since November 12, 2021, after hitting its high of $51.47 per share.
GBTC has a structure issue since it is an investment trust fund. Hence, it lacks the free creation of its shares or a suitable redemption program. Such a lapse offers significant price discrepancies against the fund’s underlying BTC holdings.
Subsequently, Grayscale has been attempting to convert GBTC to an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This will enable the market maker to create and redeem shares and permanently reduce the premium and discount of its shares.
Having filed its application in October 2021, Grayscale now awaits the decision of the Security Exchange Commission (SEC). However, the SEC officially denied the firm’s allocation in converting GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 29.
The denial didn’t go down well with Grayscale, as the company took the matter to court. It filed the opening legal brief on October 11, challenging the decision of the SEC.
Root Of FTX Crypto Exchange Crisis
The recent crisis and collapse of the FTX crypto exchange are traced back to November 2. Then, Alameda Research, owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), suffered a balance sheet leakage. This revealed that the firm holds a large amount of FTX Token (FTT), the native token of the FTX crypto exchange.
The fact that a prominent trading firm holds a massive amount of a token raised concern in the crypto community. Hence, there were multiple questions regarding the relationship between FTX and Alameda.
The entire saga created doubts in most users of FTX leading to panic withdrawals of funds from the platform and its crumble. On November 7, there was over $451 million worth of stablecoin outflows on FTX, as per data from Nansen.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Bakkt To Participate in Oppenheimer’s 5th Virtual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy
ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate at the Oppenheimer 5th Virtual Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, on Panel: Payments and Remittance. The panel will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on November 17, at 10:45AM ET.
Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.
About Bakkt
Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through partners, delivers access to crypto and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/
Bakkt-C
Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media
Lauren Post, Head of Communications
[email protected]
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Reaffirms 2022 Guidance
Veterans Administration Approval to Operate
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
“Our Q3 financial results demonstrated continued revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins despite the volatile economic conditions. In addition, we celebrated the first anniversary of the Spin, devoting significant resources to separate from our former parent and fill out the roles as a separate public company. We achieved a significant milestone receiving the Authority to Operate from the Veterans Administration in late Q3. This combined with our pipeline of new customer opportunities bodes well for the remainder of the year and into 2023.” said Scott Turicchi, CEO of Consensus.
THIRD QUARTER UNAUDITED 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Q3 2022 GAAP quarterly revenues increased by $6.7 million or 7.5% to $95.9 million compared with $89.2 million for Q3 2021. Our growth was primarily due to an increase of $8.0 million or 18.6% in our Corporate business (inclusive of $1.9 million due to the Summit acquisition); partially offset by a decline of $1.2 million or 2.7% in our SoHo business. On a constant dollar basis, revenues grew by $8.1 million or 9.2% compared to the prior year.
GAAP net income from continuing operations decreased to $17.1 million in Q3 2022 compared to $41.1 million for Q3 2021. The decrease is primarily related to the interest expense associated with the 2026 and 2028 notes, additional costs as a standalone publicly traded company, including increased headcount and sales tax related expenses; partially offset by higher revenues.
GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (1) decreased to $0.86 in Q3 2022 compared to $2.07 for Q3 2021. The decrease is related to the items discussed above.
Adjusted EBITDA (3) for Q3 2022 of $51.3 million is favorable compared to Q3 2021 pro forma adjusted EBITDA (5) of $50.9 million. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (1)(2)(3) for the quarter increased to $1.52 or 5.6% compared to pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (4) of $1.44 for Q3 2021.
Consensus ended the quarter with $103.7 million in cash and cash equivalents after cash outlays related to capital expenditures of $7.3 million and payments to the Former Parent of $7.2 million, primarily related to commingled cash and the settlement of certain cost associated with the spin.
Key financial results from continuing operations for Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021 are set forth in the following table. Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma results from operations are to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures accompany this press release.
|
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts and percentages)
|
Continuing Operations
|
Pro Forma (4)
|
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
$
|
95,912
|
|
$
|
89,198
|
|
$
|
89,198
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
17,141
|
|
$
|
41,132
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per diluted share (1)
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP net income (2)
|
$
|
30,294
|
|
$
|
43,894
|
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP income per diluted share (1)(2)(3)
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|
$
|
51,307
|
|
$
|
55,478
|
|
$
|
50,886
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
|
62.2
|
%
|
|
57.0
|
%
|
Non-Consensus assets are classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements for the prior period. Results in this press release represent continuing operations, and where appropriate, results from discontinued operations have been disclosed.
REAFFIRMS 2022 GUIDANCE
For 2022 full year guidance, the Company estimates revenues between $375 million and $385 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $201 million and $207 million and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $5.36 and $5.50, excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of unanticipated items, in the case of adjusted non-GAAP net income, net of tax. The non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be between 19.5% and 21.5%. Full year guidance is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measures are unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.
VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax), available through our partnership with prime contractor Cognosante, has achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and marks Consensus’ official entry into the U.S. federal government marketplace.
Notes:
|
(1)
|
|
The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 28.8% for Q3 2022 and 21.9% for Q3 2021. The estimated pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was approximately 24.0% for Q3 2021. The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 20.9% for Q3 2022 and 19.9% for Q3 2021. The estimated pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was approximately 24.0% for Q3 2021.
|
(2)
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Such exclusions totaled $0.66 and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. Pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain pro forma items, as defined in footnote (4) below. Such exclusions totaled $(0.77) per diluted share for three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are presented solely for informational purposes.
|
(3)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; other income, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and other items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but is presented solely for informational purposes.
|
(4)
|
|
The % change is a comparison of Q3 2022 actual results versus Q3 2021 pro forma. Q3 2021 pro forma adjustments represent incremental costs incurred as a standalone public company, incremental interest expense related to the debt of $805 million and the effects of pro forma adjustments at the applicable statutory tax rates. See Certain Other Pro Forma Financial Information for a reconciliation from GAAP to pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP net income and pro forma Adjusted non-GAAP income per diluted share.
|
(5)
|
|
See Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the components of pro forma adjusted EBITDA.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance and statements regarding the Company’s share buyback program. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine);and the numerous other factors set forth in Consensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Consensus, refer to the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Consensus on April 15, 2022 and the other reports filed by Consensus from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Scott Turicchi’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2022 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.
About non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this Release.
|
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
103,683
|
|
|
$
|
66,778
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,410 and $4,743, respectively
|
|
31,075
|
|
|
|
24,829
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
4,921
|
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
139,679
|
|
|
|
96,257
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
47,441
|
|
|
|
33,849
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
7,419
|
|
|
|
7,233
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
49,702
|
|
|
|
43,549
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
342,104
|
|
|
|
339,209
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
39,077
|
|
|
|
41,842
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,967
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
627,389
|
|
|
$
|
562,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
61,695
|
|
|
$
|
40,206
|
|
Income taxes payable, current
|
|
4,883
|
|
|
|
5,227
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
26,050
|
|
|
|
24,370
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
|
2,421
|
|
Due to Former Parent
|
|
908
|
|
|
|
5,739
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
95,994
|
|
|
|
77,963
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
793,387
|
|
|
|
792,040
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
13,998
|
|
|
|
14,108
|
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
|
6,969
|
|
|
|
4,795
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
6,239
|
|
|
|
6,027
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
917,049
|
|
|
|
895,477
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 120,000,000; total issued is 20,016,950 and 19,978,580 shares and total outstanding is 19,827,836 and 19,978,580 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost (189,114 and zero shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
|
|
(7,596
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
16,419
|
|
|
|
2,878
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(263,954
|
)
|
|
|
(318,886
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(34,729
|
)
|
|
|
(16,857
|
)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
|
(289,660
|
)
|
|
|
(332,665
|
)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
|
$
|
627,389
|
|
|
$
|
562,812
|
|
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
$
|
95,912
|
|
|
$
|
89,198
|
|
|
$
|
280,000
|
|
|
$
|
263,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues (1)
|
|
15,419
|
|
|
|
14,604
|
|
|
|
46,111
|
|
|
|
43,128
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
80,493
|
|
|
|
74,594
|
|
|
|
233,889
|
|
|
|
220,532
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
16,626
|
|
|
|
13,115
|
|
|
|
48,850
|
|
|
|
40,031
|
|
Research, development and engineering (1)
|
|
3,236
|
|
|
|
2,019
|
|
|
|
8,313
|
|
|
|
5,635
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
25,604
|
|
|
|
8,237
|
|
|
|
61,860
|
|
|
|
20,262
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
45,466
|
|
|
|
23,371
|
|
|
|
119,023
|
|
|
|
65,928
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
35,027
|
|
|
|
51,223
|
|
|
|
114,866
|
|
|
|
154,604
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(13,941
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(39,573
|
)
|
|
|
(611
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
2,992
|
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
|
|
4,742
|
|
|
|
1,833
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
24,078
|
|
|
|
52,644
|
|
|
|
80,035
|
|
|
|
155,826
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
6,937
|
|
|
|
11,512
|
|
|
|
21,915
|
|
|
|
36,606
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
17,141
|
|
|
|
41,132
|
|
|
|
58,120
|
|
|
|
119,220
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13,908
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17,118
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
17,141
|
|
|
$
|
27,224
|
|
|
$
|
58,120
|
|
|
$
|
102,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
5.99
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.86
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.70
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.86
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
5.13
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
2.91
|
|
|
$
|
5.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
19,791,019
|
|
|
|
19,902,924
|
|
|
|
19,879,759
|
|
|
|
19,902,924
|
|
Diluted
|
|
19,885,880
|
|
|
|
19,902,924
|
|
|
|
19,951,653
|
|
|
|
19,902,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
219
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
|
$
|
136
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
Research, development and engineering
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
3,736
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
12,052
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,254
|
|
Total
|
$
|
4,614
|
|
|
$
|
1,451
|
|
|
$
|
14,608
|
|
|
$
|
4,370
|
|
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021 (1)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
58,120
|
|
|
$
|
102,102
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,359
|
|
|
|
48,744
|
|
Amortization of financing costs and discounts
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
|
3,991
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
14,608
|
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
6,562
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
(2,435
|
)
|
|
|
10,722
|
|
Loss on sale of businesses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,798
|
|
Goodwill impairment on business
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
32,629
|
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,530
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(10,162
|
)
|
|
|
3,546
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(7,392
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(1,097
|
)
|
|
|
(1,119
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
19,991
|
|
|
|
(13,921
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
(6,911
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(2,797
|
)
|
|
|
(2,631
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(1,389
|
)
|
|
|
(6,553
|
)
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
|
2,174
|
|
|
|
(2,374
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(6,648
|
)
|
|
|
(704
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
89,272
|
|
|
|
196,389
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(21,060
|
)
|
|
|
(28,280
|
)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received
|
|
(12,230
|
)
|
|
|
(56,838
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
48,876
|
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1,511
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(34,290
|
)
|
|
|
(37,753
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(7,596
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shares withheld related to net share settlement
|
|
(1,698
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred payments for acquisitions
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,267
|
)
|
Contribution from Former Parent
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,238
|
|
Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(593
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(8,895
|
)
|
|
|
14,378
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(9,182
|
)
|
|
|
(3,411
|
)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
36,905
|
|
|
|
169,603
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
66,778
|
|
|
|
128,189
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
103,683
|
|
|
$
|
297,792
|
|
Less cash and cash equivalents at end of period, discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
266,582
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period, continuing operations
|
$
|
103,683
|
|
|
$
|
31,210
|
(1) The prior period includes cash flows from discontinued operations of the non-Consensus business. As a result, the prior period is not comparable.
|
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
The following tables sets forth reconciliations regarding certain non-GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 to the most closely comparable GAAP measure.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
Per Diluted
Share *
|
|
2021
|
|
Per Diluted
Share *
|
Net income
|
$
|
17,141
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
41,132
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
4,460
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Amortization (2)
|
|
814
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Spin-off related costs (3)
|
|
128
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Non-income related sales tax (4)
|
|
6,425
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition related integration costs (5)
|
|
220
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Intra-entity transfer (6)
|
|
1,106
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
30,294
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
43,894
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
Pro forma adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(15,315
|
)
|
|
(0.77
|
)
|
Pro forma adjusted non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
30,294
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
28,579
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.
|
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
15,419
|
|
|
$
|
14,604
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
(219
|
)
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
Amortization (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$
|
15,200
|
|
|
$
|
14,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
16,626
|
|
|
$
|
13,115
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
(269
|
)
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
Spin-off related costs (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
16,357
|
|
|
$
|
12,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research, development and engineering
|
$
|
3,236
|
|
|
$
|
2,019
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
(390
|
)
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
Spin-off related costs (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering
|
$
|
2,846
|
|
|
$
|
1,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
25,604
|
|
|
$
|
8,237
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
(3,736
|
)
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
Amortization (2)
|
|
(1,061
|
)
|
|
|
(1,211
|
)
|
Spin-off related costs (3)
|
|
(157
|
)
|
|
|
(485
|
)
|
Non-income related sales tax (4)
|
|
(7,422
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition related integration costs (5)
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
12,937
|
|
|
$
|
6,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
$
|
(13,941
|
)
|
|
$
|
(131
|
)
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Non-income related sales tax (4)
|
|
657
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net
|
$
|
(13,284
|
)
|
|
$
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
$
|
6,937
|
|
|
$
|
11,512
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Amortization (2)
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
Spin-off related costs (3)
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Non-income related sales tax (4)
|
|
1,654
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition related costs (5)
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Intra-entity Transfer of IP (6)
|
|
(1,106
|
)
|
|
|
(1,124
|
)
|
Adjusted non-GAAP income tax expense
|
$
|
7,986
|
|
|
$
|
10,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
$
|
(13,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,762
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
2.07
|
|
Adjustments *
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.
The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) and adjusted non-GAAP net income as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measures, as it believes they are useful metrics by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that these Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.
Adjusted non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted non-GAAP net income are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share or net income and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, these Adjusted non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These Adjusted non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
Contacts
Laura Hinson
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc
844-211-1711
[email protected]
Read full story here
6G-Datacast.tv, LLC Develops Transformational Communication Protocol
TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce an exclusive representation agreement on a revolutionary technology for the communications industry.
6G-Datacast.tv, LLC (6G-Datacast.TV) has developed and patented a transformational communication protocol by which a serial data stream is pushed to unlimited numbers of clients wirelessly. 6G-Datacast.TV supports and is a part of multiple ATSC 3.0 initiatives and its technology makes good on the standard’s promise of datacasting. 6G-Datacast.TV’s patented IP broadcast protocols are the first and only protocols that make it possible to broadcast a live, linear, data stream and have successfully demonstrated the ability to broadcast any type of IP data to audiences of unlimited size, with virtually zero latency. Evolved from telemetry developed for CBS Sports/Paramount’s auto racing coverage, we now offer a robust uni-directional transmission protocol useful for any and all over-the-air and over-the-top distribution. AT&T currently licenses on a nonexclusive basis the protocol branding it as AT&T Mobilecast.
Advantages of 6G-Datacast.TV’s protocol:
- Linear data stream broadcasting
- Near zero latency
- Reduces bandwidth and infrastructure necessary to deliver serial streams of data
Fundamentally different from existing distribution protocols which require file transfers to be unicast over a bi-directional network, 6G-Datacast.TV enables any type of data to be multicast to all client devices with virtually zero latency while incorporated or synchronized with video/audio all-in-one broadcast. The Bandwidth required to deliver the data is reduced and no return wireless network is required.
The proprietary and patented protocol requires no hardware modification to any existing receivers including iOS and Android devices.
Applications include but are not limited to:
- Critical infrastructure data such as emergency broadcasts, transportation data, etc.
- Providing data to receivers with zero latency such as gaming opportunities, sports betting, etc.
- Wireless distribution and control of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smart home appliances, cars, etc.
These unique capabilities are available immediately by licensing the technology.
6G-Datacast.tv, LLC is owned by:
CeWi Networks, Inc.
Founded by C.Y. Smith, his experience includes holding the position of Chief Engineer for General Dynamics STANDARD Missile, the Navy’s premier surface-to-air supersonic missile system. In 1994, he founded Zytex Instruments, Ltd., a company formed to provide telemetry data systems and displays for use in the television broadcast of auto races. The company was ultimately sold to Sports Line, Inc. (www.sportsline.com) a subsidiary of CBS Television. He received his B.S. in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, after which he served as an officer and Naval Aviator in the United States Marine Corps.
and
All 6G, LLC
Founded by Dean Goodman who brings his experience in management and ownership of private and publicly traded companies and several billions of dollars of communications transactions; and Stephan Sloan, expert in the valuation of spectrum and communications networks, All 6G identifies technologies that enable the paradigm shifts required to meet the demands of future generations.
About CEA Group
Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.
CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.
Contacts
J. Patrick Michaels, Jr.
Chairman & CEO
[email protected]
813-226-8844
Dean Goodman
Senior Advisor
[email protected]
813-226-8844
