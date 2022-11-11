News
Let these Twin Cities restaurants do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving
Fall feels like it’s flying by and Thanksgiving is fast approaching. While some of us thrive in the familiar chaos that follows planning and preparing a multi-course meal, others may do better when the annual feast falls in the hands of someone else.
Whether you’ve been tasked with picking up a pie, are looking for a spread that requires no prep beyond a preheated oven or you’re hoping to simply grab a seat at someone else’s table this year, these Twin Cities establishments have it all taken care of. Be sure to place your orders or make reservations in advance.
Acqua Restaurant & Bakery
Roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry chutney, wild mushroom soup with porcini cream and chives, salad with wild rice and lemon dressing, roasted apple and caramelized leek stuffing, butternut squash puree with sage and brown butter breadcrumbs, roasted fingerling potatoes with herb gremolata, tri-color baby green top heirloom carrots with pistachio pesto, roasted brussels sprouts with pancetta and saba, fresh baguette with whipped honey butter and pumpkin pie with toasted pecans, bourbon caramel and vanilla cream. Feeds 2-3, $150.
Acqua Restaurants: 4453 Lake Ave S, White Bear Lake; 651-407-7317; acqua-restaurants.com
Bellecour Bakery
Pumpkin chiffon crepe cake, chicken pot pie, take-and-bake croissant egg bake, pain perdu with vanilla creme brulee batter and frozen butter croissants available for preorder.
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill: 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com
Buca di Beppo
Sliced turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, fresh bread with butter and pumpkin pie. Baked ziti, chicken carbonara and meatballs available to add on. Feeds three, $105, or six, $192.
Buca di Beppo: 2728 Gannon Road, St. Paul; 651-772-4388; bucadibeppo.com
Chip’s Clubhouse
Smoked turkey, turkey gravy, green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, classic stuffing, cranberry sauce and cornbread with cheddar butter. Feeds four, full feast $125; just the sides $75; just the bird $50.
Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Chowgirls
Mashed potatoes and gravy, sourdough stuffing with apple, mushroom and leeks, organic green bean casserole, sweet potato souffle with pecan crumble, southern-style collards, apple-bacon Brussels, cranberry-orange relish, house-made focaccia with herbed butter, caramel apple crumble pie, Kentucky pecan pie and classic pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream. Everything available à la carte, including a full selection of vegan options.
Chowgirls Catering: 336 Hoover St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-203-0786; chowgirls.net
D’Amico Catering
Wild rice salad, spiced cranberries, sweet potatoes, smashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, stuffing, herb-roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. Add additional pies when ordering. Feeds six, $265.
D’Amico Catering: Pickup at Edinburgh USA (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park) or Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom (5418 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley); order.damicocatering.com
Fruit & Grain Bakery
Salted caramel apple and pumpkin spice cake pop tarts, butternut squash, kale & swiss hand pies, classic apple, cranberry apple, salted caramel, bourbon pumpkin, pear caramel cardamom, salted maple custard, brown sugar pretzel, chocolate oat, and apple slab pies, butternut squash bisque, wild mushroom and chard pot pie and zhug green sauce available.
Fruit & Grain Bakery: Pickup at Wildflyer Coffee (3262 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis); fruit-grain-bakery.square.site
Honey & Rye Bakehouse
Pumpkin, apple, pecan, and chocolate coconut cream pie, pie dough, milk buns, sourdough, rye, baguettes, banana bread, assorted pastries, monkey bread, quiche, breakfast sandwiches and more are available à la carte.
Honey & Rye Bakehouse: 4501 Excelsior Boulevard, St. Louis Park; 612-884-2555; honey-and-rye.com
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse
Roasted turkey, fresh baked bread, seasonal fruit, mashed potatoes, garlic and sage stuffing, sweet potato souffle, brown sugar glazed carrots, fall harvest salad, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, roasted pork loin with apple dijon sauce, bourbon mustard glazed ham and assorted desserts. $32.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids ages four to 11.
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: 12800 N.W. Bunker Prairie Road, Coon Rapids; 763-755-1234; kendallstc.com
Mason Jar
Herb-roasted turkey, traditional sage and rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, buttered green beans, salad and dinner rolls with butter. Serves six, generously, $159. Add-ons including smoked gouda mac and cheese, shrimp cocktail, chicken and wild rice soup, Sebastian Joe’s vanilla ice cream, cinnamon rolls and pies are available.
Mason Jar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen
Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie
Chef John Kraus’s family stuffing mix, herbed dinner rolls, pecan pie, autumn apple cake and assorted pastries and bread available to order.
Patisserie 46: 4552 Grand Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3257; patisserie46.com
Rose Street Patisserie: 171 Snelling Ave N., Saint Paul; 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com
Reverie
Kale and mesclun mixed greens with maple balsamic vinaigrette, gingered radish, jicama and cornbread croutons, Ethiopian celebration bread with herbed compound butter, Foxtail Farm’s seasonal roasted veggies with a bourbon maple glaze and orange smoked pepitas, roasted fingerling potatoes with chili crisp and preserved lemon cashew crema, Reverie’s herb-rubbed turkey roast with portobello gravy and spiced wine cranberry sauce. Feeds four to six, $120.
Reverie: 1517 East 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-987-7080; reveriempls.com
Spoon and Stable
Roasted and confit turkey, classic gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, Parker House rolls, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted delicata squash with balsamic vinaigrette, brussels sprouts with bacon and pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream. Feeds six to eight, $325, or 12-16, $595.
Spoon and Stable: 211 North First St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com
Surly Brewing
Three pounds of oak smoked, lemon-brined Ferndale MN turkey breast, white cheddar mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, wild rice stuffing with smoked turkey, maple glazed carrots and sage, pentagram-infused cranberry sauce, milk bun dinner rolls, Jojo & Co’s porter-infused pumpkin pie with chantilly vanilla bean cream and Surly’s Feastbier. Feeds four to six, $225.
Surly Brewing: 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis, 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com
The Buttered Tin
Thanksgiving feast includes sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, large house salad with cider vinaigrette and box of nine frozen dinner rolls. Feeds 4-6, $150.
French apple, banana cream, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, s’more, coconut cream, key lime, lemon meringue, pecan bourbon and pumpkin pies. $33.60 per pie.
The Buttered Tin: 237 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-224-2300; thebutteredtin.com
The St. Paul Grill
3-course prix fixe menu with options including pumpkin bisque soup, caesar salad, beet salad, oven-roasted turkey with pan gravy, honey glazed ham with apple raisin chutney, rotisserie chicken, assorted grill options, pumpkin pie, apple pie and a turtle tart. Entrees range from $45.95 to $72.95 per person. Menu for kids 12 and under available.
The St. Paul Grill: 350 N Market Street, St. Paul, 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com
Tria Restaurant and Bar
Roasted turkey, traditional dressing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed green salad, cranberries, baguette with butter and pumpkin pie. Cocktail kits available to add on when ordering. Serves four to five, $150.
Tria Restaurant and Bar: 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222; triarestaurant.com
Tullibee
Traditional or vegan options include upscale items like chestnut and sausage stuffing, green beans with smoked mushroom velouté and roasted butternut squash with an apple cider and maple glaze. Individual portions, $60 for regular or vegan menu. Optional wine pairing available.
Tullibee: 300 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis; 651-468-0600; hewinghotel.com
Vinai
Galobao (Hmong steamed buns), smoked turkey leg, steamed snapper, Hmong sausage, chilled glass noodles, roasted root vegetables, salad, fermented mustard greens, purple sticky rice and three sauces. Feeds three to four, $220, or six to eight, $375. Coconut lychee colada and bamboo stovetop steamer available to add on.
Pickup at Union Hmong Kitchen: 1717 2nd St. N.E., Minneapolis; unionkitchenmn.com
“That Slow Creep” – NBC Chicago
Michelle Obama is candid about the physical changes in her body since hitting menopause.
The former first lady, 58, opened up to People about her experience of menopause in a bid to eliminate the stigma attached to public discussions of hormonal changes in women’s bodies. “There’s not a lot of discussion about menopause. I go through it and I know all my friends go through it. And information is scarce,” she explained.
The Chicago-born lawyer revealed that she lives in the White House with her husband, former President Barack Obama, where she and her closest friends attend self-proclaimed fitness “boot camps.”
Now the friends – who teasingly called Obama the “Drillmaster” – lean on each other as they navigate menopause together.
“I find that when we get together and move and laugh, we spend some time talking about what we’re going through. “What is a hot flash? All this allows us to rise. »
As he got older, Obama said, his fitness workouts changed. “It’s part menopause, part aging,” she explained. and then I go out. The recovery time is not the same.
Obama is now focusing on stretching to stay flexible rather than pushing himself with intense cardio workouts. “You end up finding a balance between staying fit and being kind enough to your body to stay in the game,” she said.
Like many women going through menopause, Obama and some of his boot camp buddies have been gaining weight.
“I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you go through menopause you have this slow downturn that you just don’t realize,” said Obama said “We’re all going through menopause with elastic bands (waistbands) and our gym clothes, and you look up and can’t fit into the outfits you had on last year.”
As for monitoring her weight gain, she said, “I need to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful.”
Obama also told People that overall she feels “blessed” during this time in life. “I think my skin is still healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things I have to count my blessings on,” she said.
“I’m still physically active,” she added, “and my goal now, instead of having Michelle Obama’s arms, I just want to keep moving.”
In August 2020, Obama spoke about menopause on the “Michelle Obama Podcast”, where she revealed that she started using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) while living in the White House.
“I had a few (hot flashes) before I started taking hormones,” Obama explained. “I remember having one on Marine One. I’m dressed, I need to get out, into an event, and literally it was like someone put a furnace in my heart and turned it on full blast and then everything started to melt. I thought ‘Well, that’s crazy. I can not do that.’”
Obama said several women on her husband’s White House staff also suffered from hot flashes and other signs of hormonal changes. So she decided to tell the president what was going on in the lives of the women around him.
“He could see it in somebody, because the sweat was starting to roll out, and he was like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And it’s like, no, that’s just how we live,” Obama recalled. “He didn’t break down because he found out there were multiple women on his team going through the menopause. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, well, turn on the air conditioner.’”
This article first appeared on TODAY.com.
What the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson means for the war in Ukraine
Russia has indicated that it is now withdrawing its forces from the city of Kherson. This represents another setback for Putin’s campaign. The Black Sea port on the Dnieper River is the only major city Russia has managed to occupy – and it is the administrative capital of Kherson Oblast which was one of four regions annexed by Russia in September . His apparent abandonment will certainly have significant implications.
In northern and central Ukraine, the conflict is becoming increasingly static, without losing any of its desperation. A change in season makes rapid advances difficult for both sides as the weather deteriorates. Across the front lines, ground forces will simply struggle to survive the drop in temperatures.
In recent weeks, attention has been focused on the Kherson region, in the hope that it will represent a last major confrontation before winter changes the nature of the conflict.
Now the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has announced that Russian forces will withdraw from the city, retreating across the Dnieper to the south.
This came as something of a surprise. It was reported that Russia was consolidating its position in the city, in preparation for a major battle.
Surovikin’s announcement included a rare public admission of the insufficiency of Russian forces – he cited the logistical challenge of providing troops under his command as the reason for the withdrawal. This is naturally quite suspicious.
Urban warfare?
A withdrawal at this stage makes practical sense. Russia is now fundamentally on the defensive and must choose its battles carefully.
Kherson offers the opportunity for the Russians to coerce the advancing Ukrainians into engaging in urban warfare, a costly type of combat that is often disastrous for attackers.
But it would also impose a terrible cost on the defending Russian forces – and, at this point, Russia cannot afford losses of this magnitude.
There are indications that the withdrawal could be a deception, an example of the Russian tradition of mixing politics and military action to deceive an adversary – their famous “maskirovka”, or masked war.
Having learned from their own disastrous confrontations with the urban conflict in Chechnya, Russia may be trying to give Ukraine a taste of what it itself has experienced in the past.
But if so, it seems Ukrainian intelligence has already figured out their ruse.
Whatever the truth about the case, the decision causes division in Moscow. While some, including the influential leader of Wagner’s mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are prepared to view the move as pragmatic, others – like Chechen leader Kadyrov, who recently called for a “big jihad” against the Ukrainian people – are likely to be less tolerant of failure.
This division bears witness to both the material and symbolic value of the city. The largest population center captured during the special military operation, it represents a hub of industry and agriculture as well as a port with access to both the Black Sea and the neighboring Dnieper. Critically, if Ukraine are able to retake it, that puts them within striking distance of Crimea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot afford another humiliation – losing the city would jeopardize his hold on the illegally annexed region of Zaporizhzhia.
Still, a costly fight would further deplete his already crippled ground forces. Following a recent disastrous advance by Russian elite forces in the north, military leaders may now be taking action to preserve their remaining seasoned soldiers.
Next steps
Instead, the coming months will likely see Russian forces avoiding the prospect of a decisive confrontation while contesting the war in other ways, such as their drone attacks on civilian infrastructure.
They can further bet on a decrease in NATO aid over the winter months, hoping that economic pressures and energy shortages will force Ukraine’s supporters to refocus on their own populations. .
For their part, Ukraine’s military planners would like to maintain the offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also aware that a stalemate could see Western military support dry up.
Ukraine’s leaders have been firm in their promise to take back all occupied territories, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.
Success in Kherson, however, represents a test of another kind. While the United States and other key allies have backed Ukraine so far, it remains to be seen whether that commitment extends to reclaiming territory Russia claims it annexed earlier.
A much larger advance would make recapturing Crimea a real possibility – and there is speculation about Russia’s next move if that seems likely, fearing it could lead to a nuclear response. Fear of such a backlash could have Ukraine supporters pondering their options.
In the short term, the support flow should continue, but the long-term outlook is more complicated.
In the United States, a significant portion of the public feels that too much is being sent overseas. Given the Republican Party’s posture on this issue, some – including Russian leaders – have speculated that the midterm elections in the United States will represent a critical moment.
Of course, US President Joe Biden also had to weed out members of his own party who made it clear they would prefer a negotiated settlement.
American presidents make mistakes, of course, but after the disastrous result of the withdrawal of American support from the former Afghan government, expecting the same mistake to be repeated twice in the same administration is wishful thinking.
Whatever happens south of Kherson, Ukraine can probably count on the flow of arms and support for at least a little longer.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.
Intensive care is full, children await treatment as RSV cases overwhelm Boston hospitals – Boston 25 News
BOSTON – Pediatric intensive care units are filled to capacity and many young children await emergency treatment as Boston hospitals work to combat a rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases, health workers said Thursday. responsible.
They call it a “capacity disaster” at Massachusetts General Hospital.
According to Brian Cummings, Medical Director of the Department of Pediatrics at General Mass for Children.
More than 1,000 cases have been reported so far in November.
Cummings estimates that cases of RSV are 20-60% higher than an average fall – bearing in mind that RSV is usually a winter phenomenon. He said most infections were treated at the system’s urgent care centers or in emergency departments – but not all.
“Even if only ten percent need to be hospitalized, it creates a lot of stress for healthcare institutions,” he said. “We’ve had over 250 hospitalizations for RSV alone in addition to other circulating viruses.”
RSV is a common, contagious virus that causes respiratory tract infections. Mild symptoms of RSV in children include stuffy and runny nose, headache, cough, fever and sore throat. More serious symptoms include skin discoloration, difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, wheezing, severe cough, and fever.
“Viruses cause very severe respiratory illness in young children, leading to difficulty breathing or exacerbation of asthma,” Cummings said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. “There are no pediatric intensive care beds available and we are operating at overcapacity. Today we have seven patients who are outside the ICU who would normally be transferred to the ICU. »
Cummings noted that Mass General for Children cares for young children and infants with serious respiratory illnesses, many of whom require treatment in higher than normal acuity hospital settings, and a large influx of pediatric patients imposes severe constraints on the availability of hospital beds.
“It really exploded throughout October. It created tremendous stress on pediatric health care as the need for hospitalization increased,” Cummings explained. “What happened over the last two years with COVID is that many of the pandemic mitigation measures have disrupted normal viral transmission… Much of RSV has not spread in the previous two years.”
The younger a child is, the more likely they are to contract a severe case of RSV, according to Cummings.
“Now that it’s been circulating a bit more, there are usually a lot more people who are likely to be infected. The younger you are when infected, the more likely you are to have a more acute presentation,” Cummings explained. “The youngest patients are most at risk of being hospitalized. These are generally patients less than a year old. Usually, these hospitalizations are brief, but they can be very serious… Some patients may need respiratory assistance.
“All of this is happening against the backdrop of an extremely overcrowded healthcare system to begin with,” said Paul Biddinger, MD, director of the Center for Disaster Medicine and vice president of emergency preparedness. “It’s very different from when we entered the pandemic in March 2020 with a busy healthcare system – but which didn’t have the levels of overcrowding we see today.”
But it is not the only hospital with such problems. Recently, Tracie Charland’s 16-year-old daughter, Emma, was admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment for pneumonia.
“The capacity issue they have within the ER and the hospital is incredible,” Charland said. “The emergency room is full. The waiting room is full of patients. In lines. I mean, patients are in the hallways being treated because there aren’t enough rooms.
In a statement, the health facility said: “Boston Children’s has been on average at or overcapacity for nearly six weeks due to RSV, seasonal illnesses and the ongoing behavioral health crisis. We expect the numbers will continue to increase as we move into the winter months, so we use alternate care spaces where needed, these are spaces we have used many times before.
Some scheduled, elective procedures are now on hold as these hospitals work to treat those who need immediate care.
So one of the messages to parents from Thursday’s General Mass: Know when things are bad enough to see a doctor for possible RSV and recognize that it can often be treated at home.
“If they’re tired at rest, working harder to breathe, or not drinking enough fluids, that’s when you call your pediatric office,” said Alexy Aruaz Boudreau, MD, MPH, pediatrician. community at the MGH. “For the most part, we can manage infections by staying home, resting, drinking fluids and controlling fever.”
Doctors are urging everyone to practice good hygiene and wash their hands, in addition to masking up.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News App for the latest news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Premier League team news and latest World Cup: Football countdown – live | premier league
Key events
Manchester United reached the Carabao Cup round of 16 with a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last night, with Qatar-linked Marcus Rashford earning the hosts second place. Here is Jamie Jackson’s match report.
In crazy programming news, the fourth-round matches take place between the World Cup final (December 18) and the resumption of the Premier League (December 26). The Manchester City children/reserves against the Liverpool children/reserves is the most outstanding encounter. Here is the draw.
Wolves vs. Gillingham
Southampton v Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Liverpool
Manchester United v Burnley
MK Dons v Leicester
Charlton v Brighton
Let’s start with a must-have of the week. I will miss you my friend.
“Maddison hopes to retire from domestic duty by helping Leicester beat West Ham. However, an international teammate will stand in his way: Declan Rice. It’s a huge game for the West Ham captain. David Moyes’ side are two points above the bottom three after they could be knocked out against Crystal Palace last weekend and they could do with an inspiring display from Rice in midfield.
Preamble
And for the last time until Boxing Dayhere we go with another round of Premier League fixtures.
Sounds weird doesn’t it but due to an in-season World Cup in Qatar when Fulham’s game against Manchester United ends around 6.20pm on Sunday the Premier League table will be frozen in time for (calendar checks) 43 days.
As Premier League managers scramble to keep the standings as favorable as possible for them – Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace could actually enter the break in sixth if a lot of things happen – World Cup bosses will spend the weekend biting their nails.
Senegal coach Aliou Cissé is already cursing star man Sadio Mane might be out of shape after picking up an injury playing for Bayern Munich this week, so Gareth Southgate will have kittens every time Harry Kane plays a 50 -50 in Tottenham’s home game against a Leeds side not known to stand back and admire.
Let’s go then. If you’re looking for team news, press conference quotes and World Cup preparations, stop by here…
Yusniel Diaz’s departure shows why Orioles should be comfortable trading from prospect stockpile | ANALYSIS
Not every top prospect is an Adley Rutschman or Gunnar Henderson, skyrocketing to the majors and quickly boosting his organization’s playoff hopes upon arriving there.
Some are like Yusniel Diaz, who was outrighted off the Orioles’ 40-man roster before electing free agency Thursday after each of the other 29 organizations passed when he was made available to them on waivers. Four years ago, the 26-year-old outfielder was the Orioles’ No. 1 prospect after joining Baltimore as the centerpiece of the trade that sent superstar infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His lone major league plate appearance to this point resulted in a strikeout.
The Machado trade and the deals following it in the summer of 2018 have borne little fruit for the Orioles. With Diaz becoming a free agent, right-handed starter Dean Kremer is the only of the five players acquired from the Dodgers still with the organization. Like Kremer, right-handed reliever Dillon Tate further established himself as a major league piece in 2022, but they’re the only products of the deals that sent Machado, Jonathan Schoop, Zack Britton, Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day elsewhere for whom that’s the case in Baltimore.
The circumstances show why the Orioles shouldn’t hesitate to part with prospects this winter should they have the opportunity to add established major leaguers who boost their playoff hopes for 2023 and beyond. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, who replaced Dan Duquette months after that 2018 sell-off, has yet to acquire a tenured major league player through a trade, with his deals mostly sending them away from Baltimore to bring in young talent. The result, paired with the organization’s drafting efforts during his time leading the front office, is one of the deepest farm systems in the sport.
At the end of the regular season, Elias acknowledged the Orioles will likely be required to pull from that depth to strengthen their major league roster.
“I don’t know that we’re going to get it done without sending prospects,” Elias said last month. “I really like the players that we’ve been drafting and developing or trading for, but this is part of the business, and that’s why you amass such depth in your organization. There’s a 40-man roster. There’s a Rule 5 draft. You can’t keep everybody, and you also can’t play everybody. So, we just want to keep stacking good players and good drafts and good international development so that we’re able to use our players because we don’t have the same amount of money as the [New York] Yankees, you know? There’s going to be times when our richness in players is going to be what we have to lean into in order to win out here.”
In 2018, the Dodgers had the benefits of both types of wealth, able to part with five prospects led by Diaz for half a season of Machado and barely feel it. The Orioles’ system is perhaps at a similar point, though the recent state of the major league team has prompted the fan base to grow attached to some of the prospects the club might move this offseason. With so much of the organization’s focus and marketing devoted toward a bright future, Jordan Westburg, Connor Norby, Coby Mayo, Joey Ortiz and others have become players who fans believe can contribute to it.
But there’s not space for all of them, and those contributions might come as part of a trade package for a top-of-the-rotation starter or impact bat. There was hope Diaz could develop into the latter, but a series of lower body injuries has kept him from reaching his potential. When on the field, he hit .210 with a .608 OPS at Triple-A over the past two seasons, falling off top prospect lists and getting surpassed on the organizational outfield depth chart by Elias draftees Kyle Stowers and Colton Cowser.
Not all of the Orioles’ acquired prospects have disappointed. Kremer and Kyle Bradish, one of four right-handers they got from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Dylan Bundy in December 2019, figure to have an inside track to rotation spots come the spring. Part of the package from the Yankees for Britton, Tate will likely have a backend relief role again. Terrin Vavra showed his versatility and plate discipline in the majors two years after the Colorado Rockies traded him and two others for reliever Mychal Givens. But each of those trades also included prospects who have amounted to little thus far or are out of the organization. There is as much a possibility for regret in trading for prospects as there is in trading them away.
In the same announcement of outrighting Diaz, the Orioles reinstated left-hander John Means from the 60-day injured list, a procedural move that doesn’t change his status for the start of the 2023 season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. It leaves the Orioles with six open roster spots to protect eligible prospects, a group including Rodriguez and Ortiz, from the Rule 5 draft. Diaz was one of six prospects protected out of the 2020 shutdown, and just less than two years later, right-hander Mike Baumann is the only one of them still on Baltimore’s 40-man roster.
Such is the nature of prospects and why, if they find the right deal this offseason, the Orioles should be unafraid of parting with some.
()
Just Stop Oil to stop protests on M25 | Just stop the oil
Just Stop Oil protests that have disrupted the M25 motorway around London for the past four days must pause, organizers say, to give the government time to reconsider issuing new licenses for oil extraction and gas.
Protesters said they chose Remembrance Day to stop the action to call on Rishi Sunak “to honor all who have served and loved their country” by securing a “liveable future”.
Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from late September and throughout October which the Metropolitan Police say resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged and officers working a total of 9,438 additional teams.
The action on the M25 has caused outrage all week – and not just for the disruption to commuting.
Earlier in the week, Hertfordshire Police came under fire when it emerged they had arrested members of the media, including a photographer, a documentary filmmaker and LBC radio journalist Charlotte Lynch.
In Friday’s Daily Mail, police came under further pressure, with its front page asking ‘What are these cops for?’, along with footage of a protester atop a gantry above the orbital highway of London and several officers watching.
The protest group said on Friday it would end its action on the highway. The statement read: “As of today, Just Stop Oil will end its campaign of civil resistance on the M25. We are giving time to those in government who are in touch with reality to reflect on their responsibilities to this country at this time.
“We ask the Prime Minister to reflect on his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global warming, the 33 million people displaced by flooding in Pakistan and the moral and economic imperative to honor our promises.
“You can’t recycle words and promises – you owe it to the British people to act.”
They continued, “Take the first step needed to secure a livable future and stop new oil and gas. The UK government’s failure to do so is a criminal breach of its fundamental duty – to protect and safeguard the lives of its citizens, and is an act of utter betrayal of billions of people living in the global south. It’s murder, pure and simple.
“Just Stop Oil supporters are now those who uphold law and order and protect civil society. Under UK law, the people of this country have the right to cause disruption to prevent greater harm – we will not sit idly by.
Emma Brown of Just Stop Oil did not say whether the group would resume protests on the M25.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We are giving the government another chance to sit down and talk to us and deliver on our request, which is the obvious evidence we all want to see, which is not a new oil in the UK.”
She did not say whether the militants could return to the M25 if their demands were not met, but said: “How can we stop? It’s a risk to our lives and those of you and all your listeners, so we can’t stop.
According to Just Stop Oil, his supporters have been arrested more than 2,000 times since his campaign began on April 1.
theguardian
