Let these Twin Cities restaurants do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving

Russia has indicated that it is now withdrawing its forces from the city of Kherson. This represents another setback for Putin’s campaign. The Black Sea port on the Dnieper River is the only major city Russia has managed to occupy – and it is the administrative capital of Kherson Oblast which was one of four regions annexed by Russia in September . His apparent abandonment will certainly have significant implications.

In northern and central Ukraine, the conflict is becoming increasingly static, without losing any of its desperation. A change in season makes rapid advances difficult for both sides as the weather deteriorates. Across the front lines, ground forces will simply struggle to survive the drop in temperatures.

In recent weeks, attention has been focused on the Kherson region, in the hope that it will represent a last major confrontation before winter changes the nature of the conflict.

Now the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has announced that Russian forces will withdraw from the city, retreating across the Dnieper to the south.

This came as something of a surprise. It was reported that Russia was consolidating its position in the city, in preparation for a major battle.

Surovikin’s announcement included a rare public admission of the insufficiency of Russian forces – he cited the logistical challenge of providing troops under his command as the reason for the withdrawal. This is naturally quite suspicious.

Urban warfare?

A withdrawal at this stage makes practical sense. Russia is now fundamentally on the defensive and must choose its battles carefully.

Kherson offers the opportunity for the Russians to coerce the advancing Ukrainians into engaging in urban warfare, a costly type of combat that is often disastrous for attackers.

But it would also impose a terrible cost on the defending Russian forces – and, at this point, Russia cannot afford losses of this magnitude.

There are indications that the withdrawal could be a deception, an example of the Russian tradition of mixing politics and military action to deceive an adversary – their famous “maskirovka”, or masked war.

Having learned from their own disastrous confrontations with the urban conflict in Chechnya, Russia may be trying to give Ukraine a taste of what it itself has experienced in the past.

But if so, it seems Ukrainian intelligence has already figured out their ruse.

Whatever the truth about the case, the decision causes division in Moscow. While some, including the influential leader of Wagner’s mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, are prepared to view the move as pragmatic, others – like Chechen leader Kadyrov, who recently called for a “big jihad” against the Ukrainian people – are likely to be less tolerant of failure.

This division bears witness to both the material and symbolic value of the city. The largest population center captured during the special military operation, it represents a hub of industry and agriculture as well as a port with access to both the Black Sea and the neighboring Dnieper. Critically, if Ukraine are able to retake it, that puts them within striking distance of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot afford another humiliation – losing the city would jeopardize his hold on the illegally annexed region of Zaporizhzhia.

Still, a costly fight would further deplete his already crippled ground forces. Following a recent disastrous advance by Russian elite forces in the north, military leaders may now be taking action to preserve their remaining seasoned soldiers.

Next steps

Instead, the coming months will likely see Russian forces avoiding the prospect of a decisive confrontation while contesting the war in other ways, such as their drone attacks on civilian infrastructure.

They can further bet on a decrease in NATO aid over the winter months, hoping that economic pressures and energy shortages will force Ukraine’s supporters to refocus on their own populations. .

For their part, Ukraine’s military planners would like to maintain the offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also aware that a stalemate could see Western military support dry up.

Ukraine’s leaders have been firm in their promise to take back all occupied territories, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Success in Kherson, however, represents a test of another kind. While the United States and other key allies have backed Ukraine so far, it remains to be seen whether that commitment extends to reclaiming territory Russia claims it annexed earlier.

A much larger advance would make recapturing Crimea a real possibility – and there is speculation about Russia’s next move if that seems likely, fearing it could lead to a nuclear response. Fear of such a backlash could have Ukraine supporters pondering their options.

In the short term, the support flow should continue, but the long-term outlook is more complicated.

In the United States, a significant portion of the public feels that too much is being sent overseas. Given the Republican Party’s posture on this issue, some – including Russian leaders – have speculated that the midterm elections in the United States will represent a critical moment.

Of course, US President Joe Biden also had to weed out members of his own party who made it clear they would prefer a negotiated settlement.

American presidents make mistakes, of course, but after the disastrous result of the withdrawal of American support from the former Afghan government, expecting the same mistake to be repeated twice in the same administration is wishful thinking.

Whatever happens south of Kherson, Ukraine can probably count on the flow of arms and support for at least a little longer.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

