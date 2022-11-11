News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz waiting to be cleared, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he would’ve been on the floor for the Orlando Magic’s 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at Amway Center.
Fultz, the sixth-year guard who’s been sidelined since fracturing his big left toe during the offseason in September right before training camp started, is no longer wearing a boot and hasn’t experienced pain in his left foot for at least a couple of weeks.
But there are significant steps that need to be taken in his return-to-play process. The main ones: Knowing the fracture has fully healed and getting cleared to do more in practice.
“I feel good, ready to play,” Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday evening before the Magic’s win over the Mavericks. “Just waiting on that day to get cleared.”
Fultz didn’t know whether the fracture had fully healed as of Wednesday.
The last scan he got, which he said was about two weeks ago, showed the toe improved but wasn’t fully healed.
He’s supposed to get another scan this week to see if the bone has healed completely — the significant step before getting cleared.
“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz said. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”
Fultz hopes to make his season debut “within the next 3-4 weeks” but understands his return to play will depend on the status of his next scan and how he responds to the ensuing ramping-up process.
Once he’s cleared, he’ll be able to ramp up his conditioning and expand his on-court work.
“I’ve been pushing…but the biggest thing is that scan,” Fultz said. “Once that gets cleared, I’ll have a clear view of when I can actually hoop and play. If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Fultz has been working individually with coaches during practices — shooting, handling the ball and moving around “a little bit.”
Fultz confirmed to the Sentinel what Mosley said, adding that he runs on the treadmill, jumps, moves around on the court and works on his finishing.
“I just don’t do a lot of contact play,” Fultz said. “I’m doing a little contact in my drills but not full. That’s pretty much it. I can pretty much do everything except I’m not doing 1-on-1 or 4-on-4 or stuff like that yet.
“I still [am] cutting, dribbling, shooting, jumping — I just haven’t done it against another player, full-on bumping and stuff like that.”
Fultz stopped wearing the boot last week and was seen going through on-court drills with assistant/skills coach Aubrey McCreary Monday.
“It was pretty much going off my feeling like let’s try to ramp up some stuff on [the] court and see if you get any irritation and I haven’t last week and this week,” Fultz said about taking the boot off while he waits for the bone to fully heal. “It’s all good stuff. I’m moving in the right direction.”
Fultz is in the second season of a 3-year, $50 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He has a $16.5 million salary for 2022-23 that’s fully guaranteed, while $2 million of his $17 million salary is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Next season’s salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster past July 1, 2023.
Fultz’s injury struggles have limited his playing time (131 games in five seasons) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
“I’ve been through so much,” Fultz said. “I understand this process, be patient and listen to your body and when that time comes, just be ready for it.”
He played in just 33 games across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a nerve issue in his right shoulder that was later diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before being traded to the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
Fultz’s healthiest season came with the Magic in 2019-20, when he played 72 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points (46.5% shooting from the field) and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.
He missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, just eight games into the 2020-21 season.
After a 14-month absence, Fultz returned to the floor in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
The Magic have gotten off to a 3-9 start with Fultz, as well as several other players, sidelined entering Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He’s liked what he’s seen from the team despite the record and is eager to get back on the floor with his teammates while understanding he can’t rush his process.
“Of course, I want to play but I don’t want to go out there, break it and then have to get surgery and sit out longer than now,” Fultz said. “My biggest thing now is being smart about and healing all the way so I can play a full season without any more hiccups. And not have any lingering pain.
“It’s tough with my competitive nature and seeing my brothers go out there and play the game, seeing where I can help at and seeing where I can go out there and be with them and not being able to do that. That’s probably the toughest part. I’m just waiting on my opportunity and supporting them any way I can while I’m off the court. When my time comes, best believe I’ll be ready.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
EXCLUSIVE in the photo: ‘foolish and irresponsible’ driver who avoided jail for blocking an ambulance
It’s about the driver who intentionally delayed an ambulance tending to a collapsed man by preventing him from passing his car.
On February 2, paramedics responding to a medical emergency were traveling along the A4 Bath Road in Reading towards Maidenhead, Berks, when they overtook a red Suzuki Vitara, driven by Albert Butler.
The ambulance driver had turned on the blue lights and siren, but Butler, 38, decided to pull back directly in front of the vehicle and apply the brakes – intentionally slowing it down.
The ambulance continued along the A4 after other members of the public stopped to let it pass, but Butler overtook the vehicles before slowing down again, blocking the ambulance’s path.
Butler was described as an “unpleasant” and “aggressive job” by neighbors at his former home in Rainham, Essex.
A neighbour, who went only by the name of Christine, told MailOnline: ‘It’s a dirty job that man.
“He was standing on the other side of the road, looking at us and waving his fists for nothing.
Albert Butler locked himself out of his own house after being asked why he drove so badly
Albert Butler, 38, was driving his red Suzuki Vitara when he continued to block the ambulance
“One day he threw a block of plastic at me.
Answering the door to his apartment block home, a clearly startled butler, dressed in a red Manchester United t-shirt and black shorts, shouted: ‘Leave now. I’m not happy about that.
When asked if he wanted to comment on his sentencing, he replied, “No, I’m sorry.”
Paramedics responding to a medical emergency were traveling along the A4 Bath road in Reading towards Maidenhead, Berks, on February 2 when they overtook a red Suzuki Vitara, driven by Albert Butler (pictured)
Moments later, he stormed out of the apartments barefoot and stomped the sidewalk while using his mobile phone to take photos of the reporter and called the police.
Butler, who now has a suspended prison sentence hanging over his head, became nervous and angry when he arrived at the blue-painted common front door of his building when he surrendered realized that he had locked himself away.
In the video, he again obstructed the path of the emergency services vehicle as it continued down Wargrave Road by applying the brakes hard, squeezing into the center of the freeway and encroaching on the wrong side of the road .
His reckless driving was captured on the ambulance’s dash cam and partly recorded by a paramedic in the passenger seat on his phone.
A subsequent investigation by Thames Valley Police saw Butler, of Windermere Road, Reading charged with dangerous driving and obstructing/obstructing a rescue worker.
He pleaded guilty to both offenses at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on August 10 and the case was adjourned for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on November 2.
Appearing in Crown Court last Wednesday, Butler was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitative activity and 200 hours of unpaid work over an 18-month period.
He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £600 costs.
Investigating Officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore, Thames Valley Police, said: ‘Butler’s driving style was totally unacceptable.
“By deliberately trying to impede the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other roads at great risk and, at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency.
Butler admitted driving dangerously and getting in the way/hindering rescue workers in court
“This kind of behavior on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take strong action against anyone who seeks to drive in this manner.
‘Butler will have to pass an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification in order to get his license back, and has been given a suspended prison sentence, which will be enacted immediately if he is convicted of any other offences.
“When you see an emergency vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, please allow them to pass when it is safe to do so.
“Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance responds to an emergency call, and the delays caused by Butler could have had significant impacts on the call they were on.”
Mark Ainsworth, operations manager of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, added: ‘This was the worst standard of driving experienced by any of our hard-working ambulance crews responding to blue lights at a potentially very serious that I have already seen.
“Our ambulance crews are highly trained, able to drive safely at high speeds when needed and I am grateful that the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel with emergency lights.
“In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions taken by the accused himself, as well as other road users and our ambulance crew, risk serious injury or worse.
“I have been in touch with the crew and thanked them for maintaining their professionalism at such a trying time.
“I would also like to thank Thames Valley Police for their assistance in convicting and removing a dangerous driver from our roads for at least the next three years.”
Which pitchers should the Mets target in free agency?
MLB free agency officially opened Thursday, meaning Jacob deGrom is free to negotiate with other teams and the Mets are in the market for pitching. A lot of pitching.
The offseason got off to a solid start with the club re-signing closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year deal worth $102 million. It has a signing bonus, an opt-out, a club option, no-trade protection and it’s backloaded for competitive balance purposes. Speaking at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas, Mets’ GM Billy Eppler said the last part was key in getting a deal done.
Backloading the deal is necessary with a roster makeover underway. The Mets do intend to be aggressive in their dealings with deGrom as Eppler says he has been in touch with the homegrown ace and his representatives. But the Mets still need to fill out their rotation and add a few bullpen pieces as well.
David Peterson and Tylor Megill will be used in some capacity, whether as spot-starters or long relievers, but the Mets are not ready to commit to using them in the rotation just yet. The pitching pipeline is not flowing at a high rate right now and the Mets are attempting to address that with the hiring of Eric Jagers as the director of pitching development. The former Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and at Driveline Academy. Jagers is considered a young, forward-thinking pitching coach who can maximize the talent of pitchers in order to progress them to the major leagues.
It’s important to remember that free agency is a marathon, not a sprint. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the top pitchers on the market to see if they could be a fit for the Mets. We’ll divide this into a few categories, starting with the group that could return to the Mets next season.
RUNNING IT BACK
DeGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker all opted out of their contracts to become free agents.
Walker is projected to make about $12-14 million annually over the next 2-3 years as a free agent and Carlos Carrasco would make $14 million if the club picks up his option. Bassitt would come at a much higher cost, likely around $20 million annually and at 33, he’s probably aiming for a deal of three or more years.
But Bassitt was an integral part of the Mets’ rotation last season. He was a workhorse, throwing 181 2/3 innings and making 30 starts as Max Scherzer and deGrom battled through injuries. He gets the ball on the ground with his sinker and doesn’t give up a ton of hard contact. Bassitt had some trepidation when it came to pitching in New York but came to appreciate the fans and the intensity of the atmosphere, and said he proved something to himself with a successful season in a tough market. Maybe his fondness for the area and the relationship he developed with deGrom will end up being beneficial for the Mets this winter.
THE CYS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still mulling whether or not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer. He’s threatened to go home to the Texas Rangers in the past and the Rangers are expected to make a big splash this winter. However, the Mets’ desire to emulate the Dodgers is well-documented, so could they become a Wild Card contender for the 34-year-old, three-time Cy Young Award winner?
Justin Verlander is 39 but he’s still a Cy Young contender. He missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but he had a sensational 2022 season with the Houston Astros and finally recorded his first World Series win on the mound en route to the Astros’ second title in five seasons.
This would reunite him with his former Detroit Tigers teammate Scherzer. However, the two have never been particularly close off the field and the Mets probably want to keep one of their franchise faces happy.
THE HEADLINER
For the second year in a row, Carlos Rodon will test free agency as an All-Star. Rodon was the second-most valuable pitcher in 2022 with a 6.2 fWAR and he got the bats swinging with a league-high 11.98 strikeouts-per-nine innings last year. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants to seek a nine-figure deal. At 29, he has age working in his favor and the Mets can certainly afford a contract of that value.
Kodai Senga, who will be 30 in January, has a blistering 100-MPH fastball and four pitches. There is some concern with the transition from Japan but he’s an enticing option.
BEST OF THE REST
Tyler Anderson had a 4.0 WAR for the Dodgers last season due in large part to a reworked changeup. He only had moderate success with the Colorado Rockies but the 32-year-old turned his career around in Southern California. However, there are questions as to whether or not he can replicate that performance away from the Dodgers’ system.
Nathan Eovaldi or Zach Eflin could be middle-rotation options. Eflin was somewhat underwhelming last season and was limited by a knee contusion but he’s only 28 and had a good showing in the postseason out of the bullpen, with a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 postseason innings and a save.
Noah Syndergaard, who left the Mets last winter for the Los Angeles Angels and was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, is no longer the same pitcher he was in Queens. He can still get outs but the 30-year-old doesn’t have the same velocity and hasn’t been as effective as he was in his early years with the Mets.
THE RELIEVER TO TARGET
With the Mets needing to replace Trevor May and Trevor Williams, a bullpen piece will be in order. Robert Suarez had a sizzling debut season with the San Diego Padres after spending much of his career in Japan and Mexico. There are some questions that come with such a small major-league sample size but the 31-year-old should still garner plenty of interest.
look back on nine years of presence of the French army on Malian soil (VIDEO) – RT in French
Emmanuel Macron has officially announced the end of Operation Barkhane in the Sahel after almost ten years of existence. A look back at an operation with anti-jihadist aims, which ended with the forced departure of French soldiers from Mali.
By presenting Paris’ new defense strategy on November 9, the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron announced the official end of the anti-jihadist operation in the Sahel, Barkhane.
The French army left Mali in August 2022, after nine years of presence, pushed by Bamako, with whom relations have deteriorated since 2021. On the UN platform, the Malian Prime Minister recently accused the French government of “neocolonial, condescending, paternalistic and revengeful practice”.
RT France proposes to come back to the evolution that led to this French departure from Mali.
Five games for Ravens fans to watch during the team’s Week 10 bye
While the Ravens (6-3) are enjoying their bye, there’s plenty to learn from the NFL’s Week 10 schedule about how the rest of Baltimore’s season might play out. Here are five games for Ravens fans to watch:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.)
We know this is the game the players and coaches will be watching, since the Ravens host the Panthers in Week 11 and face the Falcons (4-5) on Christmas Eve. The big question will be what happens at quarterback for Carolina (2-6).
After struggling in the first half and getting replaced by Baker Mayfield in Sunday’s 42-21 loss to the Bengals, PJ Walker will remain the starter Thursday night. Before going 3-for-10 for 9 yards against Cincinnati, Walker had his best game of the season against the Falcons, completing 19 of 36 attempts for 316 yards, including a game-tying 62-yard touchdown pass to former Maryland star DJ Moore with 12 seconds left in regulation.
“I could bench everybody if we go off bad games,” interim coach Steve Wilks, who has gone 1-3 since Matt Rhule was fired Oct. 10, told reporters this week. “We’re going to rally behind PJ and definitely give him the things he needs from a game plan standpoint so he can execute.”
Adding further intrigue is the return of Sam Darnold, who was activated to the 53-man roster after suffering a high left ankle sprain in the preseason finale. Darnold struggled in his first season as the full-time starter after being acquired from the New York Jets, but he could potentially start against the Ravens if both Walker and Mayfield stumble. The offense looks very different since Darnold last threw a pass in a Panthers uniform, as wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey were traded for draft picks midseason.
No matter who lines up under center, next week’s game at M&T Bank Stadium will be yet another reminder of what could have been for the 2018 draft class. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, and Darnold, selected No. 2 by the Jets, were among the four quarterbacks drafted ahead of Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
If the Ravens hope to claim the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, they’ll need to have a better record than Buffalo (6-2), which owns the tiebreaker thanks to its 23-20 comeback victory over Baltimore in Week 4. That looked like an uphill battle heading into Week 9, but the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the Jets coupled with an injury to star quarterback Josh Allen opened the door for the Ravens to climb into that top spot.
Allen is day to day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, which means the Most Valuable Player candidate could miss Sunday’s game and potentially even more time. He missed four games during his rookie season with an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and ESPN reported that it’s the same UCL — and related nerves — that is causing discomfort this time. Case Keenum, whom the Bills acquired in a trade with the Browns in the offseason, is the backup.
Keenum would face his old team that he led to a surprising berth in the NFC championship game in the 2017 season. That playoff run included the Minneapolis Miracle, a 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs — the former Terps and current Bills star — on the final play of a 29-24 divisional-round win over the Saints.
The Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season, starting 7-1 under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, but Sunday’s game will be just their third against a team that has a winning record entering Week 10.
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
The Dolphins (6-3) could be one of the teams the Ravens are battling for the top seed in the AFC, while the Browns (3-5) could be on the verge of turning their season around.
Miami is 5-1 in games quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started this season, including three straight wins. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, acquired from the Chiefs in the offseason in a blockbuster trade, is on pace to smash the NFL single-season receiving yards record with 1,104 in just nine games. The Dolphins clearly believe in their ability to make a deep postseason run under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, trading for Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb before the Nov. 1 deadline.
The Browns, meanwhile, breathed some life into their playoff hopes with a 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8, ending a four-game losing streak. Cleveland faces the ninth-toughest remaining schedule, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, but they have a strong offensive line, the league’s best running back in Nick Chubb and perhaps the Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Myles Garrett. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will also return from his 11-game suspension next month.
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
After a potentially season-altering win over the Jaguars in London in Week 8, the Broncos (3-5) could be much more formidable by the time they face the Ravens in Week 13. Sunday’s game will be the first chance to see if Russell Wilson and company can build on that momentum.
After trading a huge package of picks and players for Wilson and giving him a five-year deal worth $245 million in the offseason, the veteran quarterback has failed to meet expectations. The Broncos’ offense ranks 27th in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, while Wilson ranks 28th in QBR, an all-encompassing stat that takes rushing into account. The offense, led by Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, was supposed to carry this team. Instead, it’s the defense, which ranks second in DVOA and seventh in pressure rate (25%).
The Titans’ defense has had to carry much of the load, too, especially in Sunday night’s overtime loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains limited by an ankle injury and could miss a third straight game, which would thrust rookie Malik Willis back into the starting lineup after he completed just five of 16 passes for 80 yards against Kansas City. Tennessee (5-3) is also dealing with injuries to starting linebackers Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons and safety Amani Hooker, making it difficult to envision a repeat performance.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
The Ravens avoid the Chiefs (6-2) this year, but they travel to Jacksonville for the first time since 2016 in Week 12. The teams have changed dramatically since, with Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, kicker Justin Tucker and defensive lineman Brent Urban the only holdovers on both sides.
While the Ravens built a perennial contender around Jackson after trading up for him in the 2018 draft, the Jaguars (3-6) are looking to do the same after picking quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021. The former Clemson star experienced a rocky rookie season, but a lot of that can be blamed on the dysfunction created by former coach Urban Meyer and his staff. Now under the tutelage of coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, Lawrence is starting to flash the talent that made him an elite prospect, ranking ninth in the league in passing yards (2,075) while throwing 11 touchdown passes to six interceptions. He’s been helped by the addition of free-agent receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and the emergence of former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, who ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards (680), nearly half of which (379) have come in the past three games.
While Jacksonville’s record isn’t pretty, they’ve been very unlucky, with all six losses coming by eight points or fewer. According to Pythagorean calculations, which gives an expected winning percentage using the ratio of a team’s wins and losses related to the number of points scored and allowed, Jacksonville has played well enough to earn five wins. Their plus-21 point differential is by far the best in the AFC South and better or equal to the Jets, Giants and Seahawks, all of whom have at least six wins. Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes — an early favorite for MVP after his masterful start to the season — is an ideal opportunity for Jacksonville to prove it’s better than its record.
A tribute to ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman : NPR
marvel studios
Given how casually Marvel movies have dealt with death over the years – this is a franchise that killed and then resurrected half of its cast – there’s something powerful about how directly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confronts the issues of bereavement and mortality.
In the very first scene, we learn that T’Challa, ruler of the African kingdom of Wakanda, has died of a mysterious illness. It’s devastating news, but not a shock to those of us watching: We knew this was coming, ever since it was announced, some time after Chadwick Boseman’s death, that T’Challa – the Black Panther himself – would also be buried.
And so wakanda forever is both entertainment and elegy, where tragedies on and off screen intertwine. It’s a moving and sometimes unwieldy effort, but I came away admiring director Ryan Coogler’s decision to acknowledge the reality of the loss and honor Boseman’s memory as respectfully as possible. After all, what made the first Black Panther film so great was its engagement with the real world. Coogler may have given us a wonderful utopian vision of Wakanda, an isolated, technologically advanced nation that had never been conquered. But it also delved into difficult questions about African and African-American identity and placed Wakanda in conversation with the larger struggle for racial justice.
As the new film opens, Wakanda grapples with the consequences of her recent decision to join the international community. Still reeling from T’Challa’s death, the kingdom is under attack from other countries who covet its supply of the almighty metal known as vibranium. But the most serious threat comes from elsewhere: a secret Atlantis-like underwater city called Talokan, which ultimately too works with vibranium. The people of Talokan may have blue skin and fish-like gills, but they are actually descended from an ancient Mayan civilization that was attacked thousands of years ago, forcing them to take refuge in the ‘ocean.
The bronze-chested leader of Talokan, Namor, wants to join forces with Wakanda against would-be vibranium thieves and threatens war if they don’t agree. Coogler and his co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, cleverly expanded the cultural landscape of the story, delving into the history of ancient Mesoamerican communities and bringing together characters from Black, Latino and Indigenous backgrounds.
At the same time, they bring back many of the characters that made the first movie so memorable. Letitia Wright returns as T’Challa’s brilliant scientist sister, Shuri, and it’s nice to see Winston Duke again as the boisterous tribal elder M’Baku. I wish Danai Gurira, as a fearsome Okoye warrior, wasn’t mysteriously sidelined mid-game. I also wish the great Lupita Nyong’o had more to do as the skilled spy Nakia, who returns from self-imposed exile to help Wakanda through this latest crisis.
There are also new faces in the mix, including Michaela Coel from the HBO series I can destroy you as a Wakandan warrior, and Dominique Thorne as a 19-year-old tech prodigy who’s moving here for her own upcoming Disney-Marvel TV show, Stone heart. It’s a reminder that ultimately the movie is just one piece of a never-ending, overarching Marvel story.
Coogler is a terrific and sensitive director, but even he can’t get past some of the show’s more stereotypical beats: as always in these movies, the action scenes are murky and hard to follow. A parallel CIA-related subplot falls flat. This raises a sacrilegious and probably absurd question: Why wakanda forever has to be a superhero movie at all? What if, instead of falling back on the usual comic book tropes, he developed his characters more fully and let his story of grief, loss, and redemption unfold naturally?
But for better or for worse, he is a superhero movie. And so inevitably, someone new – I won’t say who – ends up donning T’Challa’s suit, becoming the new Black Panther, and saving the day. It’s a somewhat hollow result, and it reminds you of how tedious and rote Marvel’s storytelling has become. I was moved by the beauty and sincerity of this film’s farewell to T’Challa and the great actor who played him. But I also wish that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever found a more imaginative way to move us forward.
Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season
The Miami Heat are facing the likelihood of being without Omer Yurtseven for an extended period, with a possibility of the second-year center being out for the season, the Sun Sentinel has learned.
Out since the first exhibition with what the Heat have been listing as an ankle impingement, Yurtseven is facing the possibility of surgery that would not have him back until well after the turn of the calendar. Even without surgery, the absence would be extensive.
According to a source familiar with the injury, Yurtseven continues to seek further opinion for what appears to be a bone-spur issue.
The Heat had put in extensive time during training camp in the Bahamas of working on the pairing of Yurtseven playing alongside center Bam Adebayo. The two then started together for Yurtseven’s lone preseason appearance.
Yurtseven is an impending free agent, which could hasten a move toward surgery in order to then move on to needed rehabilitation. He then would be free to sign with any team in the offseason.
Because of the Heat’s payroll, a replacement player for Yurtseven would put the Heat into the luxury tax, even if a disabled-player exception were to be granted by the NBA.
Yurtseven initially downplayed the injury, hopeful of an expedited return.
“It’s not in my control,” Yurtseven said during the opening week of the season, with the Heat, by NBA rule, not required to make him available again for interviews until a return. “What I’m trying to do right now is control the recovery and maximize it, and that’s the process for me right now.”
Initially, it did not appear to be a severe injury.
“I went to like five different doctors just to make sure everything was fine just to double, triple and quadruple check,” he said late last month.
The Heat have primarily been utilizing Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon as either/or options at center, rarely utilizing another big man.
Among other options with length on the roster are seldom-used team captain Udonis Haslem and rookie Nikola Jovic.
Among centers who remained available as free agents are DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside, with Dwight Howard this past week signing to play overseas.
As it is, due to the Heat’s position against the onerous luxury tax, the team has been carrying only 14 players under standard contract, one below the league maximum.
The Heat also have been carrying perimeter players Jamal Cain and Dru Smith on two-way contracts, with the option of instead utilizing one of those two ancillary spots on a young big man.
Yurtseven is coming off a whirlwind rookie season in 2021-22, when he thrived during the midseason stretch when Adebayo was out due to thumb surgery.
Yurtseven recorded a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double in his first career start last December, joining Kurt Thomas as just the second player in franchise history to close with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in a Heat debut. With that performance, he also became just the second undrafted player in NBA history (since starts were tracked in 1970) to post a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double in their first career start, joining only Bonzie Colson, who did it in 2019 for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yurtseven went on to grab double-figure rebounds in 14 consecutive games from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15 last season, the longest such streak by a Heat rookie, surpassing the previous record held by Michael Beasley and Rony Seikaly. It was the longest such streak by an NBA rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns did so in 15 consecutive games in 2016.
