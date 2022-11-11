News
Mets exercise Carlos Carrasco’s club option
The Mets have picked up the option for 2023 on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, giving them two starting pitchers for next season. Carrasco, a 35-year-old Venezuela native, remains under contract through next season and will earn $14 million.
Had the Mets elected to cut him loose, he would have received a $3 million buyout to become a free agent.
The Mets also extended qualifying offers to right-hander Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Outfielder Terrance Gore was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse but declined the assignment and elected free agency.
Carrasco was acquired in January of 2021 in the trade with Cleveland that brought back Francisco Lindor in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, minor league pitcher Josh Wolf and minor league outfielder Isaiah Greene. He went 16-12 with a 4.51 ERA in two seasons with the Mets, struggling at times as he tried to increase his workload after recovering from Leukemia and the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
In 2021, Carrasco was sidelined with a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for four months. When he returned, he went just 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA as the Mets fell out of playoff contention.
But Carrasco was a reliable back-end option for the Mets in 2022, going 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA and a 3.53 FIP. He missed a few starts late in the season with a strained oblique but still managed to throw 152 innings, the most he had logged since before the cancer diagnosis.
Carrasco was not used in the postseason with the Mets getting eliminated before needing him to make a start. However, Carrasco said his body and his arm felt great and that he would have been not only available for a postseason start but confident that he could have pitched well. It was a feel-good season for a player trying to make his way back to where he was before his diagnosis.
Carrasco provides the team with a veteran presence on the back end and will join right-hander Max Scherzer in the rotation. The club has a few more spots to fill but the pieces are starting to fall into place.
Regional Disaster Response Team trains to help anywhere, anytime
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Emergency rescue teams across central Michigan received specialized training Wednesday using specialized equipment in Midland.
They converged at Currie Stadium to hone their skills in an intense training session.
The simulation included an explosion that had three people missing.
“Today, teams are cutting concrete and accessing people through concrete. We build wooden systems to support a structure that is likely to fall,” said Mark Laux of the Midland Fire Department.
The men are part of Michigan’s Regional Response Team 3, which includes a 14-county area stretching from Genesee County to Alpena County. Today’s group included people from Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Midland’s Currie Stadium is due for demolition this month, and it’s given the crews a chance to really put their muscles into their work.
“Not all fire departments can handle such skills. Staff numbers are low across the country for fire departments,” Laux said.
A big motivator is being able to react quickly, almost anywhere, to help save lives.
“Our team is put together so we can go out and help other fire departments in the state. When they have a complex or a technical incident, we can come and help them,” said Laux.
Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj and a TikToker are dragging each other because of Nicki’s 2-year-old son’s name. According to the TikToker by the user name @whomamagonecheckme2, she’s positive Nicki’s kid nicknamed Papa Bear is Jacob. She went ahead to share a seeming excitement over a celebrity giving a normal name to their kid. Nicki who has had… Read More »Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero upgraded to questionable vs. Suns
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero could play in Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns after sitting for Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks because of a sprained left ankle.
He was listed as questionable on the team’s Thursday evening injury report for Friday.
The Magic ruled Banchero out pregame vs. the Mavericks after he suffered the injury in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
“He’ll be day to day,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s moving around a little bit but probably more sore than anything.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was originally added to the team’s evening injury report on Tuesday, listed as questionable until two hours before tipoff.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining against the Rockets.
Banchero did finish Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris, who also missed Wednesday’s win, was listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
NBA Player, Miles Bridges, Granted Restraining Order Against His Ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, After She Accused Him Of Abuse But Regularly Stalked Him
If you are familiar with NBA players and their relationships you know it is the perfect definition of sh-ts. Charlotte Hornet’s NBA player Miles Emmanuel Bridges Sr. after all the domestic abuse charges leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson has finally been granted a restraining order against her. According to Mile Bridges, Johnson… Read More »NBA Player, Miles Bridges, Granted Restraining Order Against His Ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, After She Accused Him Of Abuse But Regularly Stalked Him
Charges: Wisconsin nurse amputated man’s foot without orders
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat in his home was not turned on, and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged that it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization.
Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Her license is still listed as active. The agency said it has processed a complaint against Brown, and that the Wisconsin Board of Nursing is investigating.
Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
US sends Ukraine another $400m in aid as Russia pulls out of Kherson
WASHINGTON — The United States will send Ukraine an additional $400 million in weapons from Pentagon stockpiles, the 25th military aid package President Biden has approved since the summer of 2021, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
The latest installment will include several items not seen in previous deliveries, including four Avenger air defense systems and an undisclosed number of missiles for HAWK air defense systems.
“With Russia’s relentless and brutal air attacks against critical Ukrainian infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are essential,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The package also includes additional HIMARS rockets; 21,000 155mm artillery shells; 500 precision-guided 155 mm howitzer rounds; 10,000 120mm mortar shells; 100 Humvee tactical vehicles; 400 grenade launchers; various light and optical weapons; more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms and “demolition equipment for obstacle clearance”.
Also included are various ‘cold protective gear’ as the fighting, which began with the invasion of Russia on February 24, heads into Ukraine’s brutally cold winter months.
The aid announcement came as Russia said it was beginning to withdraw its troops from the strategic southeastern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kyiv forces were advancing cautiously towards the city, with presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak claiming that Russia had laid mines all over Kherson as it retreated to make it a “city of death”.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday he believed a retreat was underway, but added that Russia had amassed up to 30,000 troops in Kherson and that a complete withdrawal could take several weeks.
Arkadiy Dovzhenko, who fled Kherson in June, said his grandparents told him on Thursday that “the Russians brought a lot of equipment into the city and also exploited every square centimeter of it”.
The HAWK surface-to-air missiles will be used with six HAWK launchers that Spain recently promised Ukraine. The first four were delivered last week and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the other two on Thursday.
“I can tell you that two more launchers will be sent. This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine,” Robles said.
The Avengers are the Preferred Army air defense systems due to their lightweight and easily mobile nature. The Avengers can fire eight Stinger missiles at a time, which are usually launched individually using shoulder-mounted launchers.
The United States has sent Ukraine more than $19.3 billion in military and other aid since Biden took office in January 2021. All but $700 million of that total has been sent since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
