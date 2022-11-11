Mike Mcdaniel Makes Austin Jackson Affirmation — Sort Of; Details On Dolphins Safety Rotation, Other Updates

Jaran Roste isn’t naive to the dwindling clock ticking down toward the end of his football career. He’s just hoping it didn’t hit zero last week against Augsburg.

The sixth-year Bethel quarterback’s status for the MIAC championship game against St. John’s at 1 p.m. Saturday is in question after spraining the AC joint in his shoulder during the first half of last week’s victory over the Auggies.

He’s “extremely hopeful” to play and coach Steve Johnson says it’s “moving that way,” but Roste has long understood nothing in the sport is guaranteed.

“I’ve always known football is not eternal,” he said. “I’m very much at peace with when this game is going to be over for me, but I’m very much looking forward to the time that I hopefully get to have over the next couple of weeks.”

The task at hand begins in Collegeville, where Bethel will try to knock off the Johnnies on the road for the first time since 2013, which was also the last time the Royals won the MIAC championship. A win would give them an automatic spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs, clinching back-to-back appearances for the first time in 10 years.

The catalyst for it all is Roste. A native of Alexandria, Minn., Roste has quarterbacked the team since transferring to Bethel from the University of Minnesota in 2018. After three consecutive seasons of .500 play before his arrival, the team has won at least eight games in each season since.

He’s the program’s leader in all-time passing yards, rushing touchdowns and total offense. And he is four touchdowns shy of the school’s all-time passing touchdowns record.

“He just raises the level of all of us,” said Johnson, who believes Roste’s current injury is more about pain management than anything else. “If he can play, I know he’ll play. That’s who he is.”

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Bethel’s 30-27 victory at Augsburg. Roste broke free on a fourth-and-1 run play and was tackled awkwardly after a 19-yard gain; Roste said the full weight of the defender went right onto his shoulder. He stayed in the game for the rest of the series but was pulled after the shoulder tightened up at halftime.

It’s not the first time Roste has been hurt this year. He dislocated his left elbow in the first game of the season and missed the only game Bethel lost this year, 10-7 at Wisconsin-Platteville in Week 2. The game he returned for? The following week’s home game against St. Johns. Playing with a brace on his arm, Roste helped the Royals to a 28-24 win, the first time he had beaten the Johnnies in his career. Johnson hopes he can repeat the script this weekend.

“I think Jaran’s got the best toughness you can have. It’s not bravado. It’s poise and determination,” Johnson said.

Those characteristics were present from the moment he stepped on campus, Johnson said. After originally committing to the Gophers as a walk-on in 2017, Roste left after a year to go to Bethel. He already had a deep connection with Johnson through high school recruiting, and both felt he matched the culture of the school.

“I think a lot of people think he left the U because he couldn’t play,” Johnson said. “But I think the everyday life of Bethel just really was him.”

Joining the team, Roste began as the backup to a more veteran quarterback, but after the offense stumbled in the opening game of 2018, Johnson turned to the redshirt freshman. The Royals made the Division III playoffs that year, advancing to the Elite Eight with Roste at quarterback.

“It was a hard thing, because the other guy was starting for a year and a half,” Johnson said, “but Jaran came in with humility, no expectations of entitlement and fit right in.”

That personality has stuck with Roste despite his success. He’s quick to deflect the talk of his accomplishments and records, placing the credit on his teammates while acknowledging the “honor” of being considered with other Bethel greats. He give credit to his coaches. He nearly didn’t return for this season but decided to play mostly to be with his teammates for one more year.

“I came here to win but also to love the teammates that are around me,” Roste said. “I wouldn’t trade anything for the guys that I’ve met and the relationships I’ve built here. I can go down the list of so many people that have been instrumental to my growth as a person.”

Roste is part of that growth for others too. He works in Bethel’s BUILD program, which helps students with intellectual disabilities have a better college experience. Roste will continue working there full-time after the football season. “The kids stinking adore him, and he loves them,” Johnson said.

So does Johnson. He had a conversation with his wife this summer, reflecting on his 33 years of coaching, and he began to think about Roste and the other great quarterbacks he’s had before him. It made him emotional.

“We’ve had humble studs. Jaran’s a humble stud who I want my kids to be like. That’s a pretty cool thing,” Johnson said.

Even Johnson admitted it’s weird to think about Roste’s final weeks as a Royals football player. He knows the senior’s mannerisms to a tee, watching him going back to high school, and seeing him come to Bethel and develop into a leader who helped the program through the COVID year. When it’s not Roste taking snaps, it looks weird, Johnson said.

If the Royals lose to St. John’s on Saturday, they’ll still have an opportunity for an at-large bid to make the NCAA playoffs, so whether or not Roste plays this weekend, he still may have another chance or two to play. However the next few weeks play out, Roste’s impact on the school will remain.

“On one of our walls we have a big mural with a bunch of Bethel greats… Jaran’s on there no doubt,” Johnson said.