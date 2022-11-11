Connect with us

Millie Bobby Brown reveals if Finn Wolfhard is a good kisser

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If Finn Wolfhard Is A Good Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown is down to kiss and tell.

The actress didn’t hold back during her vanity lounge lie detector test including giving her honest thoughts about kissing her stranger things co-star Finn Wolfhard – which she revealed in 2016 was her first kiss.

“You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard,” the interviewer said in the November 10 video. “Is Finn just a bad kisser?”

Saying exactly as she sees it, Millie replied, “He is.” And according to the technician working behind the polygraph, Millie’s answer was true.

“So he hasn’t improved,” added the questioner, to which the Enola Holmes The star replied, “Not with me. No.”

Treasure of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

Treasure Of Bob Dylan'S Teenage Love Letters For Sale
The boy from Hibbing, Minnesota – still known at the time as Bob Zimmerman – wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959.

HIBBING, Minn.— Editor’s Note: The above video was first shown on KARE 11 in 2019.

A deeply personal collection of love letters in which teenage Bob Dylan tells his high school sweetheart that he plans to change his name and sell a million records goes on sale in Boston.

The Hibbing, Minnesota, boy – still known at the time as Bob Zimmerman – wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, which will be auctioned by RR Auction, n have never been made public before and sheds light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which little first-hand information is known.

“This archive is one of the most culturally significant of the 20th century that we have ever offered,” said RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston, a huge Dylan fan.

The collection, including a lavish Valentine’s Day card, is a “first-person account of Dylan’s formative years”, he said.

Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother passed away in 2020. They, along with the original envelopes addressed by Dylan’s handwriting, are offered as a single lot with a starting bid of $250,000. Bidding ends November 17.

RR Auction does not publish the exact contents of the letters in advance, but they deal with timeless and universal teenage concerns: clothes, cars and musical tastes, the auction house said.

Dylan, now 81, also included snippets of poetry and professed his love for Hewitt. Perhaps most impressively, he also imagined his future success.

In a letter, he asks Hewitt for comments on the name change (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he actually sold about 125 million) and about “American Bandstand” in front of crowds of screaming girls.

“They really give a preview of how he’s going to look,” Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed it all up, and it all came true – he planned it.”

Alas, like most teenage romances, it ended. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.

But it seems likely that Dylan hasn’t forgotten her. Hewitt’s daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother in the late 1960s after hitting the big time and asked her to come to California. She refused him.

Hewitt was redheaded, and Livingston speculates that Dylan’s references to redheaded women or auburn hair in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where, in one line, he wonders “if his hair was always red”.

Hewitt has moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube Playlist:

News

8 Crucial Things to Consider Before You Get a Personal Loan

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Personal Loan
You can never predict what will happen the next day. Life will occasionally throw you a curveball. If you have not kept an emergency monetary reserve to deal with such events, you may find it difficult to navigate the situation. But with a personal loan at your fingertips, you can put an end to all of your financial woes. This loan product is available without collateral, and you may use it for whatever purpose you see fit.

Although this loan is easily available, you need to keep various pointers in mind.

Points to consider before taking a personal loan

1. Consider your finances

Before you get a personal loan, dive deep into your finances. Assess your current obligations. See how much you pay for your child’s education each month, as well as different insurance premiums, groceries, and so on. If you believe you have enough disposable income to manage new debt after paying these expenses, you can proceed with your decision to apply for a loan.

2. Debt-to-income ratio

This is another vital factor that many people overlook. Furthermore, there is no information about the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio on the lender’s personal loan eligibility criteria page. DTI is the percentage of your monthly income that you pay toward current debt obligations. Before proceeding with your application, you should calculate DTI on your own.

Here is the DTI calculation formula.

DTI = (Total Monthly EMI) ÷ (Gross Monthly Income)

You may be turned down for funding even if you have a higher monthly income. Poor DTI could be the cause of this. Assume your monthly salary is Rs 2,00,000. However, your total EMI for all loans is Rs 1,70,000. In this case, the lender will not approve funds. And if they do, you should expect to pay higher interest rates.

3. Assess your needs

Evaluate how much money you will need to achieve your goal. For example, If you have shortlisted a bike worth Rs 95,000 but qualify for Rs 4,00,000 under the personal loan eligibility criteria, it makes no sense to apply for a higher amount.

There is a high likelihood that the surplus funds will be used to meet leisure expenses, which will only increase the interest burden while potentially creating a default situation.

4. Not considering the fine print

Never commit this mistake. The loan document is crucial. It contains information on repayment periods, interest rates, various penalties, provisions for complete or partial prepayment, and a few more.

There is a possibility of a hidden clause if you apply with a newly established lender. However, if you carefully read the fine print, you can avoid any negative scenarios that may arise in the future while making EMI payments.

5. Check the application process

Make an effort to comprehend the loan application process. Check to see if the lender accepts online applications.
Many financial institutions now have their own digital lending arm, which allows for approval in as little as 20 seconds. Disbursement time is also much faster than with a traditional lender.

6. Repayment flexibility

Check to see if the lender you are considering has a flexible repayment schedule. If the lender does not allow you to choose your own tenure, you might end up paying more in interest. Therefore, avoid proceedings with such a type of lender.

Assume you require a personal loan of Rs 5,00,000 and have a repayment plan that allows you to repay the loan in two years. The lender examines your credit profile and charges a 13% interest rate based on it.
Since there is no option to choose your own repayment period, you will have to stretch your loan for five years. The additional interest you will pay in this case is Rs 1,12,090.

7. Shop around

Shop around before deciding on a lender for a personal loan. Investigate what others have to offer. Each lender has a different minimum and maximum loan amount, eligibility requirements, disbursement process, repayment period, and interest rate.
If you apply with any lender at random, you may end up with an expensive loan.

8. Other alternatives

This may seem strange, but if you do not have a good credit history, you should look into other options to meet your needs. A personal loan is provided without the requirement of collateral, and the interest rate is slightly higher than that of a secured loan. If your profile is low, you can try to raise funds from friends or request a salary advance from your employer.

Conclusion

With the advancement of technology, getting a personal loan is no longer difficult. What is more important, however, is to obtain funds at a lower interest rate. And the suggestion given above will be useful in this regard. Assessing your budget, reviewing your profile, and exploring the different options can help you get a personal loan at best possible deal.

The post 8 Crucial Things to Consider Before You Get a Personal Loan appeared first on MEWS.

Bass closes in on Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Bass Closes In On Caruso In Los Angeles Mayoral Race
Rick Caruso also saw a 5-point lead early in the June primary after Rep. Karen Bass propelled him into second place a week later. The MP won 7 points after counting each vote. | Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso’s lead over Rep. Karen Bass in the race for mayor of Los Angeles fell to less than 3,000 votes on Thursday, after county election officials released a small batch of results in a contest that was still too early to be called.

With an estimated 900,000 mail-in ballots still uncounted, the outcome of the most expensive mayoral race in the city’s history is still likely days or even weeks away.

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Electors said Thursday it had counted just over 134,000 ballots since its last Election Day update. Thursday’s release included just over 52,000 votes in the mayoral race as election workers scramble to confirm signatures on mail-in ballots.

News

Britain reveals sum of frozen Russian assets — RT Business News

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Britain Reveals Sum Of Frozen Russian Assets — Rt Business News
The British government has frozen assets belonging to Russian businessmen and entities worth £18 billion ($20.6 billion) this year, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said on Thursday. (OFSI), which is part of the UK Treasury, in its annual report.

The figure exceeds all other UK sanctions regimes combined and makes Russia the most sanctioned nation in Britain, the OFSI said.

British sanctions have so far targeted around 1,200 Russian individuals, more than 120 entities and 19 banks. Punitive measures include asset freezes, travel bans and transportation sanctions.

Today’s report shows the scale of UK sanctions – freezing more than £18billion of Russian assets to arrest [Russian President Vladimir] Putin financing his war machine. We will continue to tighten our sanctions to exert maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine prevails.said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the Donbass republics. After that, the US, EU, UK and a number of other countries imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

READ MORE:
Russia’s foreign exchange reserves continue to grow

According to estimates released earlier this year by Moscow, nearly $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves have been frozen. kyiv has called on its Western allies to confiscate the money and use it to ‘rebuild’ Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that Brussels was working on ways to do so. . Russia has repeatedly criticized the seizure of its assets, saying the measure essentially amounts to theft.

For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section

You can share this story on social media:

Democrat Fontes stays ahead of Holocaust denier Finchem for secretary of state

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Democrat Fontes Stays Ahead Of Holocaust Denier Finchem For Secretary Of State
Voting results Wednesday night showed Republican Holocaust denier Mark Finchem continuing to trail Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state.

Fontes is up around 109,000 votes, giving him 52.7% of the votes counted so far while Finchem has 47.3%.

Some 500,000 ballots still need to be counted.

Much of the race boiled down to whether Arizonans want someone who administered an election, or someone who claims the results were fraudulent, to be the top election official in the state — and the first in line for the governorship if the incumbent leaves office.

Fontes served as Maricopa County’s recorder for four years before being defeated in a 2020 re-election bid. Finchem said Fontes was “fired by the taxpayers” for doing such a poor job.

But Fontes has an ally of sorts to deflect Finchem’s claims that the 2020 presidential election in the state’s largest county has been “irretrievably compromised,” giving Joe a wide enough margin of victory. Biden to defeat Trump support elsewhere.

People also read…

It was Stephen Richer, the Republican who ousted Fontes. And Richer defended both the way the 2020 race was conducted by his predecessor and the results, as did the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

This does not mean that his tenure was perfect.

In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — Republicans had none, choosing incumbent President Trump as their nominee — Fontes announced plans to mail every eligible voter a ballot. But Fontes had to back down after Attorney General Mark Brnovich obtained a court order to block the move.

Fontes, however, said he was trying to respond to the fact that there were people who, due to the COVID outbreak, were afraid to leave their homes. And he maintained that he was acting within his authority, even if the court disagreed.

There were also issues during the August 2018 primary where some polling stations failed to open on time.

But Fontes also implemented a polling center system, allowing any county resident to vote at any location rather than having to travel only to their own neighborhood.

Finchem practically built his campaign on the unproven claims of a rigged system and stolen elections, even claiming he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 state election results like the governor did. Doug Ducey and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

He acted accordingly in a number of ways, including being present during the Jan. 6 riot where some stormed into the Capitol in an effort to stop the Electoral College vote count that confirmed Biden’s election. .

Fontes dubbed Finchem an “insurgent”. But Finchem said he was scheduled to speak at an earlier rally near the White House and did not enter the Capitol.

But his efforts did not stop there.

Earlier this year, he introduced a resolution calling for the 2020 election results in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties to be vacated due to what he said was evidence of fraud and mismanagement and for the state ‘reclaims’ all 11 voters and their votes for Biden.

And Finchem, along with the hope of Republican Gov. Kari Lake, tried to convince a federal judge to require that ballots in this year’s election be counted by hand. Judge John Tuchi rules that their claims that an automatic count can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, supported only by “vague” claims about voting systems in general.

Although they have appealed, there seems to have been little action in this case.

Finchem was less than clear when asked if he would certify the results of the 2024 election — one of the Secretary of State’s jobs — if the results show Biden passing whoever is the presidential candidate. GOP.

He said he would comply “as long as all legal votes are counted and all votes cast comply with the law.”

But Finchem did not say how he would make that decision for himself. And he dismissed the possibility of a Biden victory as “something that, quite frankly, is a fantasy.”

Fontes is also a supporter of the current “no excuse” early voting system. This system, used by nearly nine in 10 people who voted in 2020, allows anyone to request an early ballot that can be filled out at home and mailed back or brought to a polling station.

Finchem, on the other hand, said he did not like early voting. And he even said during a debate earlier this year “that’s why I go to the polls”.

It turned out that Finchem had organized an early ballot for the elections as early as 2004.

When asked, he recognized the folder. “But that’s before I realize it’s not secure.”

While most of the campaign has focused on the conduct of the election, the race has another important implication.

Under the Arizona Constitution, it is the Secretary of State who becomes Governor if the incumbent dies, resigns, is convicted of a crime, or is impeached and removed by the Legislature. This has happened five times since 1977.

How ballots in Pima County are processed from start to finish

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported since 1970 and has covered state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or by email [email protected].

Santa Anita Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Friday, November 11, 2022 – Orange County Register

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Santa Anita Horse Racing Consensus Picks, Friday, November 11, 2022 - Orange County Register
The Santa Anita horse racing picks consensus box comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Thoroughbred racing on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Trouble viewing on a mobile device? View Consensus Picks

Take advantage of consensus horse racing choices online? Subscribe

Sign up for the Ponies Express newsletter and get the latest news and betting tips for weekend horse racing at Santa Anita and other Southern California tracks delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.

