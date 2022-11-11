Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball to be delayed

MINNEAPOLIS– The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tier verification process was behind the unprecedented delay in drawing the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot this week.

Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all the winning numbers, becoming the first Powerball jackpot winner in more than three months.

But Monday night’s multi-state draw was delayed nearly 10 hours – until Tuesday morning – while lottery officials resolved the issue.

Minnesota Lottery officials said Thursday it had a problem with its two-tier verification system, which is operated by outside vendors. The lottery said the system is designed to ensure that every lottery ticket purchased has a fair and equal chance of winning.

The Minnesota Lottery said a vendor is responsible for printing tickets and recording each transaction to verify that each ticket is authentic; another salesperson is responsible for verifying the work of the first. Each night, before a draw can take place, the two systems must “balance” – meaning every data entry must pass between the two and match perfectly, the Minnesota Lottery said.

On Monday evening, the two systems were unable to communicate in real time, so there was a delay in balancing them, the Minnesota Lottery said. Officials worked on the issue for hours, then realized that the entire day’s sales data needed to be reprocessed, which took another 5.5 hours.

“While we were disappointed to delay the national raffle, the integrity and accuracy of our games always comes first,” the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement, adding, “At no time will sales data or the game have been compromised.”

The Minnesota Lottery apologized, but added, “Any mistake in the drawing would have been worse than the actual delay.”

The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the biggest lottery prize ever won, surpassing the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016. Only four previous jackpots have surpassed $1 billion. dollars, but none of them come close to the current price, which started at $20 million on August 6 and has been rising for three months without a win. No one had won the jackpot since August 3.

The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all of the winners go for cash, which has been valued at $997.6 million.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.