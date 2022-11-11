News
Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball to be delayed
MINNEAPOLIS– The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that a technical issue with its two-tier verification process was behind the unprecedented delay in drawing the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot this week.
Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all the winning numbers, becoming the first Powerball jackpot winner in more than three months.
But Monday night’s multi-state draw was delayed nearly 10 hours – until Tuesday morning – while lottery officials resolved the issue.
Minnesota Lottery officials said Thursday it had a problem with its two-tier verification system, which is operated by outside vendors. The lottery said the system is designed to ensure that every lottery ticket purchased has a fair and equal chance of winning.
The Minnesota Lottery said a vendor is responsible for printing tickets and recording each transaction to verify that each ticket is authentic; another salesperson is responsible for verifying the work of the first. Each night, before a draw can take place, the two systems must “balance” – meaning every data entry must pass between the two and match perfectly, the Minnesota Lottery said.
On Monday evening, the two systems were unable to communicate in real time, so there was a delay in balancing them, the Minnesota Lottery said. Officials worked on the issue for hours, then realized that the entire day’s sales data needed to be reprocessed, which took another 5.5 hours.
“While we were disappointed to delay the national raffle, the integrity and accuracy of our games always comes first,” the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement, adding, “At no time will sales data or the game have been compromised.”
The Minnesota Lottery apologized, but added, “Any mistake in the drawing would have been worse than the actual delay.”
The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the biggest lottery prize ever won, surpassing the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016. Only four previous jackpots have surpassed $1 billion. dollars, but none of them come close to the current price, which started at $20 million on August 6 and has been rising for three months without a win. No one had won the jackpot since August 3.
The $2.04 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all of the winners go for cash, which has been valued at $997.6 million.
The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
ABC News
World population will reach 8 billion on November 15, says UN report
The United Nations has estimated that the world’s population will reach eight billion by November 15. They further stated in a report that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation in 2023.
The projection was revealed in UN World Population Prospects 2022 released on World Population Day on July 11 this year, but is gaining momentum now as the projected deadline is just days away. The agency also said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 for the first time since 1950.
The report says more than half of the projected population increase to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Tanzania.
According to the most recent UN estimates, the world population could reach around 8.5 billion people in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, then peak at around 10.4 billion during the 2080s and is expected to remain at this level until 2100.
The majority of countries in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as parts of Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, have experienced a “demographic dividend” as a result of recent declines in fertility. This increase in the proportion of the population of working age (25 to 64 years old) presents an opportunity to accelerate economic growth per capita.
“This is a time to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at the advances in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” the secretary said. UN General Antonio Guterres, quoted in the report.
The UN Secretary General also highlighted the responsibility for sustainability and the Sustainable Goals. “At the same time, it’s a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to each other,” he continued.
ndtv
Eco-warriors stick to a dinosaur — RT World News
The stunt in a Vienna museum was aimed at convincing the authorities to introduce a speed limit of 100 km/h on the motorways
Two climate activists stuck to a dinosaur exhibit at the Austrian capital’s Natural History Museum on Thursday to protest the government’s fossil fuel policy. While the skeleton itself suffered no damage, the stunt was quickly interrupted by police.
The women, part of the climate movement Letzte Generation (The Last Generation), organized the action “before the remains of the vanished giants” urge the national government to “stop the extinction of humanity.” To achieve this goal, they proposed to impose a speed limit of 100 km/h on motorways as “immediate actionto reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
One of the activists, Jelena Saf, 24, insisted the world was rapidly sinking into “climatic hell”. She described the speed limit as a simple first countermeasure that won’t cost anything. “We are not dinosaurs. We have the choice” says the activist.
Protesters also pointed out that “As always, we try not to damage anything valuable,” adding that’s why they decided to stick their hands to the stand, not the skeleton itself.
Local law enforcement used solvent to peel the activists off the pedestal. Police also said they would press charges for disturbing public order, adding that the activists are suspected of damaging museum property.
The speed limit on Austrian motorways is currently 130 km/h.
The incident is the latest in a series of protests targeting museum masterpieces across Europe and beyond. More recently, activists from a campaign group called Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies vandalized Andy Warhol’s famous “Campbell’s Soup I” at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra to urge authorities to “immediately stop all subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.”
RT
“Initiated” or “outsider”? Here’s who’s on track to win key races for Mayor of San Jose, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — The race for mayor of San Jose and sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces in the area.
And so far, it’s been these newcomers who have driven the results.
Matt Mahan and Bob Jonsen took the lead in their races, touted by many as “underdog” candidates.
They told us that someone with a fresh perspective on old South Bay issues was exactly what voters were looking for.
We spoke to Mahan today and Jonsen last week.
“I think it’s clear that voters want new leadership,” Jonsen said Nov. 2. “One with a fresh perspective and one who has the experience to carry out the necessary reform.”
“I think they want to hear us acknowledging that when it comes to homelessness, crime and affordable housing, we’re going in the wrong direction,” Mahan said. “And, while we don’t have complete control over everything that happens in society, we need public policy to make things better.”
Mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez and sheriff candidate Kevin Jensen both have years of experience working in the South Bay – both are trailing behind.
Chavez was unavailable to speak today, but told us last week there were no insiders or outsiders as she and Mahan have both held leadership positions.
She acknowledges that voters want change, but she said she wants it too.
“We have to clean up San Jose if we really want to make it safer. It’s really the only way,” Chavez said Nov. 2. “I think it takes a level of experience and connections in the community that allows us to move a lot of people in a better direction.”
Meanwhile, Jensen acknowledges he’s considered the insider, but told Us Today that voters who don’t acknowledge he tried internally to fix issues attributed to former Sheriff Laurie Smith are unjust.
“I think you’re right,” Jensen said. “I think people are looking for change. I’ve been calling for change for 12 years, and it’s hard to get people to understand the nuances of a race and not just current events, ‘Here’s a bit about each race . I’m going to vote.’”
SJSU political science professor Melinda Jackson told us that while candidates feel they may not fit their insider or outsider mold, she thinks voters are making their feelings known. .
“Voters are getting impatient and really want faster progress on these issues,” Jackson said.
The Registrar of Electors is trying to process the majority of ballots over the next week.
ABC7
Dan McAllister still has a big lead in the race for tax collectors
San Diego County Treasurer-Collector Dan McAllister continued to have a decisive lead Thursday night in his bid for re-election.
McAllister, who has held the position since 2002, is running against business executive Greg Hodosevich. He has had a substantial lead since the first votes were released on Tuesday evening.
McAllister has 76% of all votes cast and Hodosevich 24%. They are separated by 294,369 votes. There are approximately 400,000 votes left to count.
Determining the winner of the race could stretch into next week, with the San Diego County Registrar of Electors still counting the ballots.
The position is for four years and oversees a department that collects over $7 billion in annual property taxes.
The post is nonpartisan, but Hodosevich is a Democrat and McAllister is a Republican.
California Daily Newspapers
Respiratory illness forces Christ the King School at KCK to close for rest of week
A flare-up of an upper respiratory illness shut down a school in Kansas City, Kansas, and fill pediatric wards in the metro area. Micah Nelson turned 9 months old on Wednesday. He is being treated at the University of Kansas Health System for RSV and has been in and out of the hospital’s pediatric ward for about a week. “He was grunting and making a lot of noise when he was breathing. He was having trouble,” said Melody Nelson, Micah’s mother. Respiratory illnesses closed Christ the King School in Kansas City, Kansas, for the rest of the week.A team of custodians spent Wednesday spraying disinfectant and wiping down school surfaces.According to principal Cathy Fithian , 50 to 60 of the 250 students were sick and seven of its 21 teachers have the flu, RSV or COVID-19, a difficult decision because the protocol is not so much the number of students absent when the school could close , but the number of teachers and staff. If you can’t staff your building and have teachers in the classrooms, you just can’t have a school,” she said. Overland Park Regional Medical Center is reporting a 100% increase in patient volume with up to 60 children being treated daily in the pediatric emergency room in recent weeks with viral infections, primarily RSV. The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department reported from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, there were an average of 90 emergency room visits per day for children under 18 in the emergency room for flu-like symptoms, including RSV. That same week greatly exceeded any previous year since at least 2017. The Kansas City Il alth Department reports that children under 18 are 10 times more likely to be seen in emergency rooms for these respiratory infections than the adults. Centers for Disease Control Data for the Midwest region, which includes Kansas and Missouri, shows a significant increase in RSV cases since October 1. According to the Unified Government Department of Public Health, in addition to increased hospitalizations for RSV and influenza, COVID-19 is still circulating in our area and is expected to increase this winter. The health department is also encouraging people to get influenza and COVID -19 vaccines if they haven’t already do. RSV is especially troublesome for children and infants under 2 years of age. young people have trouble breathing, Sood recommended seeking medical attention as soon as possible. He also recommended washing hands and disinfecting surfaces to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV.
A resurgence of an upper respiratory illness has shut down a school in Kansas City, Kansas, and is filling pediatric wards in the metro area.
Micah Nelson turned 9 months old on Wednesday. He is being treated at the University of Kansas Health System for RSV and has been in and out of the hospital’s pediatric ward for about a week.
“He was growling and making a lot of noise when he breathed. So we knew he was in trouble,” said Melody Nelson, Micah’s mother.
“The shifts have been long. There have been a lot of admissions and bed shufflings to make sure we’re taking care of sick children,” said Dr. Shawn Sood, pediatric critical care physician at the system of Health from the University of Kansas.
Respiratory illnesses closed Christ the King School in Kansas City, Kansas, for the rest of the week. A team of custodians spent Wednesday spraying disinfectant and wiping down school surfaces.
According to principal Cathy Fithian, 50 to 60 of 250 students were sick and seven of her 21 teachers have the flu, RSV or COVID-19.
“It was a difficult decision because the protocol is not so much the number of students absent when the school could close, but the number of teachers and employees. If you cannot staff your building and have teachers in the classrooms, you can just I don’t have a school,” she said.
Overland Park Regional Medical Center is reporting a 100% increase in patient volume with up to 60 children being treated daily in the pediatric ER in recent weeks with viral infections, primarily RSV.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department reported from Oct. 23-30 that there were an average of 90 emergency room visits per day for children under 18 in the emergency room for pseudo-symptom issues. influenza, including RSV.
That same week far surpassed any previous year since at least 2017.
The Kansas City Health Department reports that children under 18 are 10 times more likely to be seen in the emergency room for these respiratory infections than adults.
Centers for Disease Control data for the Midwest region, which includes Kansas and Missouri, shows a significant increase in RSV cases since October 1.
According to the Unified Government Department of Public Health, in addition to increased hospitalizations for RSV and influenza, COVID-19 is still circulating in our region and is expected to increase this winter.
The health department is also encouraging people to get their flu and COVID-19 shots if they haven’t already.
RSV is especially troublesome for children and infants under 2 years of age.
“The main treatment is supportive care, oxygen therapy and IV fluids if they need it,” Sood said.
If children this young have trouble breathing, Sood recommends seeing a doctor as soon as possible. He also recommended washing hands and disinfecting surfaces to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV.
Cnn
Vikings’ K.J. Osborn goes from watching the Bills in the stands to playing against them
Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn knows what Buffalo Bills fans are all about. Five years ago, he sat in the stands with them.
In 2017, Osborn was playing for the University of Buffalo when former Bulls star linebacker Khalil Mack left him and some other players tickets for an Oct. 29 Oakland Raiders game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mack was then with the Raiders.
“The tickets were way up high but it was a good atmosphere,’’ Osborn said Thursday. “The Bills fans, man, they’re rowdy. They’re jumping through tables and they’re having fun. There’s not too much to do up there, so everybody loves the Bills.”
On Sunday, Osborn will be back at Highmark Stadium when the Bills play host to the Vikings. He figures to reflect on how far he’s come since he was sitting there in the stands.
“Now, I’ll actually be playing there,’’ Osborn said. “It’s really kind of full circle. Sometimes I have to pinch myself like I’m living my dream.”
Osborn played for Buffalo from 2016-18, a time when the Bulls often used the Bills’ indoor practice facility in the spring since the school then didn’t have such a facility. After catching 53 passes for 892 yards for Buffalo in 2018, Osborn spent his final college season of 2019 at Miami before being a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020.
After Osborn left Buffalo, he didn’t return until last April, when he went to the Bulls’ spring game and spoke to players. He will return this weekend as Minnesota’s fourth-leading receiver with 21 catches for 185 yards.
“It’ll be really exciting,’’ Osborn said. “I’ve still got some friends up there and some former teammates.”
Jefferson linked with Diggs
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson always will be linked to Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs.
In March 2020, the Vikings traded Diggs to Buffalo in a deal in which they received the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft. With that selection, they took Jefferson.
Diggs has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years. But so has Jefferson.
“It is crazy that we are both doing a great job with our team,” Jefferson said
Jefferson has gotten to know Diggs a bit, including when they train in the offseason at the same South Florida facility. But Jefferson said they haven’t talked about what happened in 2020.
“I definitely love him as a person, and I respect his game and only want the best for him,’’ Jefferson said.
Jefferson is from New Orleans and was attending LSU when Diggs made his famous “Minneapolis Miracle” catch that beat the Saints in the 2017 playoffs.
“During that time, I wasn’t really a Saints fan, but I was going for the Saints of course (while watching that game),’’ Jefferson said. “I remember being very, very upset that that happened. … It was crazy that I so happened to be drafted to Minnesota.”
Injury updates
Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) again both sat out practice Thursday, and both are likely to be out Sunday. Dantzler was hurt Sunday at Washington and Tomlinson is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game.
Returning to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday due to an ankle injury was center Garrett Bradbury. Bradbury, who missed two plays late in the first half against the Commanders because of the injury, said he will be “good to go” against the Bills. Also, wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Raiders pick up Hollister
Las Vegas plucked Jacob Hollister off Minnesota’s practice squad. Hollister, who was with the Raiders in the preseason, will provide depth after they put tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve.
After being signed Sept. 27 by the Vikings, Hollister was elevated for two games, getting one snap from scrimmage and 17 on special teams. Minnesota’s depth at tight end was helped when Ben Ellefson (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing four games. He could be activated to play Sunday.
