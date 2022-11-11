News
Minnesota voter turnout was more than 60 percent for Tuesday’s election
Some 60.8 percent of Minnesota voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, according to the secretary of state’s office.
That was down from the nonpresidential year election in 2018, when turnout was 64.3 percent, but it was higher than the 50.5 percent turnout in 2014 and 55.8 percent in 2010.
The office reported 2,516,656 of the state’s 4,120,218 eligible voters turned out for this year’s election.
Tuesday’s ballot featured a number of statewide offices — including governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor — as well as legislative races, as well as county, municipal and judicial elections.
Sonja Morgan nearly got fired from ‘RHONY’
Bethenny Frankel claims she saved Sonja Morgan from being fired from the “Real Housewives of New York City” during season 10.
“Years later, one of the producers, I won’t say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go,’” Frankel said Thursday in the first episode of his “ReWives” podcast. “.
The ‘RHONY’ alum, 52, claimed that at this point in filming, Morgan, 58, was a “disaster” and was only focusing on his townhouse issues and various business pursuits.
“There was a scene at a restaurant called Cherry, a sushi restaurant, where I just lit a match on her and Tinsley [Mortimer]“, added Frankel.
At this point in the season, Morgan was maneuvering her evolving friendship with co-star and socialite Mortimer – who had moved in with Morgan after hitting a low point with a divorce and an arrest.
Country star Naomi Judd has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound…
However, after Morgan helped her out and got her on Season 9 of “RHONY,” the 47-year-old Mortimer had managed to get back on her feet – much to Morgan’s dismay.
“Tinsley started living in Sonja’s townhouse and was basically a person who had been arrested. Until then, she had this rich guy sending flowers and Sonja was poor and broke. I said something to stir it up, and it lit up Sonja, and she went for it and she didn’t let go,” Frankel continued.
“It is an absolute fact. I have the receipts,” she said, later adding that it was the night “Sonja came back to life.”
Frankel’s podcast guest Elisabeth Moss seemed stunned by the revelation and asked if Frankel had ever told her co-stars or Morgan herself.
“The girls, they wouldn’t have cared. They wouldn’t have believed it,” Frankel said. “But the producers will support it. One thousand percent.
As for Morgan, Frankel said she doesn’t think she knows because she never told him, but “she would totally believe me — she trusts me.”
Morgan has remained a staple of the hit show Bravo since she began starring on it during Season 3. The franchise is currently filming an all-out reboot with a new cast while fan-favorite cast members await news. of who will be chosen for the new “RHONY”. Show “Heritage”.
Meanwhile, Frankel was an original cast member on the show but left temporarily after season 3. She returned for season 7, but in August 2019 she unexpectedly left for good just before the season was filmed. 12.
‘Honoring Veterans With Restorative Justice’ program set for Friday
The University of St. Thomas will host, “Honoring Veterans With Restorative Justice,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in its Law School’s Atrium in downtown Minneapolis.
The program, which also will be livestreamed, aims to highlight why many veterans need restoration and healing from PTSD and other service-related injuries and the role that veterans courts and new state legislation can play.
The Minnesota Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which was signed into law last year, provides guidance to veterans courts on sentencing veterans who have service-related conditions and committed certain lower-level crimes.
The event is co-sponsored by St. Thomas Law’s Initiative on Restorative Justice and Healing and the Veterans Defense Project, a non-profit veterans advocacy group. It is free, but registration is required to attend in person or to receive an email with a link to the livestream. Go to: stthomas.edu/law/events/20221111irjhveteransrestorativejustice.html.
‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson’
NBC Office Star Rainn Wilson has announced that he changed his name to bring attention to global warming and other environmental emergencies. From now on it will be known as “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson”.
Lest you think this is a joke or a huge troll, it’s not.
“This is no joke, I am as serious as the Arctic melt, which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the world,” Wilson said in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. hurry. Its name change was timed to coincide with the UN climate summit COP27.
“I hope this name change will bring attention to this growing…er, merger problem,” Wilson said. “We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and act. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, but this problem can’t make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.
The actor said he’s been working with environmental group Arctic Basecamp to promote the renaming site ArcticRiskName.org so everyone can participate.
“Create a name that will draw attention to this issue. Next, and this is the important part, edit your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name,” he said. “And if enough of us do that, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit down and take notice of the Arctic risks and present a solution.”
In a video posted to Twitter, Wilson appeared to change his name again, this time to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson.”
Watch below:
Meet me @ @ArcticBasecamp to draw attention to the melting problem. We need world leaders to act at COP 27!
The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, but this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’re going to make a name for it.
Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Wilson hosted a YouTube documentary series with environmental activist Greta Thunberg that aimed to teach “idiots” about the threat posed by climate change. The series featured Wilson traveling to remote places around the world, including Greenland.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Event listing for Veterans Day
Here is a listing of area memorials and events in recognition of Veterans Day on Friday:
Inver Grove Heights: The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day event will be in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event kicks off with a free community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The program starts at 10 a.m. featuring remarks from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and elected officials. Those who prefer to watch from home can find a livestream of the event with information to be posted at
St. Paul: Legion Post 8 will be holding their annual walk at 1 p.m. starting at the Veterans Service Building, at 20 W. 12th St. The walk will stretch through downtown St. Paul and will be approximately a mile and a half. Participants are encouraged to bring flags.
North St. Paul: The North St. Paul Veterans Park, located at 2480 Margaret St. in North St. Paul, is hosting their annual Veterans Day Commemoration at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to gather at 10:45 a.m. The event includes the Veterans Park Committee, American Legion Post 39, VFW Post 1350, the North High Air Force JROTC and the North High Choir. The program features the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation, singing of the National Anthem, words of recognition, and three rifle volleys followed by Taps. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights: The Annual Veterans Day Assembly will start at 1:30 p.m. At the event St. Thomas Academy will honor four alumni veterans with the Fleming Alumni Veterans Award (Fleming Medal). They are: Lt. William McGowan ’37, Capt. John McErlane ’39, 1st Lt. J. Anthony Malerich ’40, and Maj. Harry Paulet ’43. Family members will accept the medals on behalf of the recipients. Also during the assembly, guests see the trailer for the forthcoming student-produced documentary on Fleming-Award-recipient McGowan. To RSVP go to:
Stillwater: A ceremony will be held at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial beginning at 11:30 a.m., following the annual downtown Stillwater salute to veterans at 11 a.m. These events honor St. Croix Valley area veterans from all branches of the armed forces, in concert with Veterans Day ceremonies all across the country. Patriotic music will be played, dedication of new pavers along with the reading of the essay “What Veterans Day Means to Me” by a Stillwater Area High School student. The Stillwater Veterans Memorial is located at the corner of Third and Pine Streets in Stillwater, across from the Washington County Historic Courthouse. The free event is open to all members of the community. As there is limited seating available, organizers ask that attendees consider bringing lawn chairs. For more information, visit Stillwater Veterans Memorial at and
Minneapolis: Veterans For Peace will conduct its yearly Reclaim Armistice Day remembrance service honoring the Armistice which was signed on Nov. 11, 1918. This year they will gather at the World War 1 Victory Memorial Monument on Victory Memorial Drive. For those up for a mile walk the event begins at 10 a.m. Attendees will walk from 33rd & Xerxes Ave. N. along Victory Memorial Drive to the Memorial at 45th St. and York Ave. N. At 10:30 a.m. the program will begin at the flagpole and will include words from president Dave Logsdon and Steve McKeown plus music from flutist Darren Thompson. They also will have a bell ringing at 11 a.m.. followed by Native flutist Darren Thompson playing taps.
Forest Lake: American Legion Post 225 will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. The legion is located at 355 W. Broadway Avenue.
Free food offers for veterans, active-duty military on Veteran’s Day
Many restaurants offer free or discounted food deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. Here are some:
Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military at all locations. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville and Woodbury.
Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. for veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15 percent off their grocery purchase on Veteran’s Day at any Hy-Vee or Dollar Fresh Market store, or on Hy-Vee Aisles Online using promo code ‘HOMEFRONT15′.
Starbucks: Free tall, 12-ounce, hot brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and military spouses. Multiple locations throughout the east metro. More info from Starbucks.
White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal at all locations for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Inver Grove Heights and St. Paul.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, West St. Paul and Woodbury.
FTX dipped into client accounts to fund risky bets
Crypto exchange FTX loaned billions of dollars in client assets to fund bets from its affiliate trading firm, Alameda Research, setting the stage for the exchange to implode, a person familiar with the matter said.
How the Nets saved their season: ‘We’re doing the exact same stuff’
How?
How can a team — running largely the same offensive and defensive sets, with the exact same players — swing the pendulum as drastically as the Brooklyn Nets have in the last two weeks.
Twelve days ago, Kevin Durant slapped the scorer’s table in frustration to cope with the inevitable: His Nets were headed to 1-5, down 13 to a lottery bound Indiana Pacers team despite 11-point odds in their favor.
Yet by Wednesday night, Durant was slapping hands and swapping smiles with all of his teammates after a thorough unpacking of the New York Knicks. It was the Nets’ fourth win in their last six games and the second time they led by at least 35 in one of those victories.
“We were struggling,” Durant said. “We went through a lot, and guys got pride — individual pride — and just wanted to come out and play better.”
There are a number of factors at play in the early season turnaround that has salvaged Brooklyn’s no-longer lost season. The team surprised the biggest of those factors in the locker room after Wednesday’s game.
***
The unfamiliar sound of the home team celebrating reverberated throughout the Barclays Center corridors.
Newly promoted and full-time head coach Jacque Vaughn recorded his first win as Steve Nash’s official replacement, and as he told his — and finally his — players to enjoy a day off on Wednesday, every player in the locker room jumped up and told him to pump the brakes.
That’s when Durant — the unquestioned leader of the locker room as one of the unquestioned best basketball players on the planet — made a gesture.
He gave his new coach the game ball and also gave a short speech.
“The interim tag is gone,” Durant said. “Head coach’s first win. Congratulations.”
It’s been a long road for Vaughn to reclaim the title he once held as the young coach of a rebuilding Orlando Magic team a decade ago. After all, Vaughn was an assistant-turned interim coach for the Nets years ago when the franchise parted ways with Kenny Atkinson. And despite Vaughn going 7-3 after Atkinson’s dismissal, the Nets still hired Nash — a Hall of Fame point guard but unproven rookie head coach — over him.
The Nets almost passed Vaughn over a second time this week. Even after the Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for having an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate, the Nets still strongly considered hiring Udoka — even as they endured a political superstorm in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic social media post.
“I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of the elections right now, but I’m OK with that,” Vaughn said. “I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.”
It’s too soon to make any declarative statements on whether or not hiring Vaughn was the right move to make. But the early returns are promising.
Through Vaughn’s first five games, the Nets own the NBA’s best defense. No opponent has scored more than 98 points against Vaughn this season.
How?
How did a bottom-five NBA defense become the league’s best overnight?
“They’ve obviously rallied around each other. They’ve rallied around the coaching staff. They’ve rallied around JV,” GM Sean Marks said after announcing Vaughn as the full-time head coach on Monday. “He’s been the catalyst for that, so I’ve got to give him credit.”
**
There are enough flowers to go around, and some, without question, must go to the general manager.
The Nets are only four months removed from Durant’s seismic trade request, followed by the “trade-me-or-fire-boffum” ultimatum he issued Nets ownership.
Marks never wavered. He built the roster as if Durant would be suiting up on opening night. He did not force a trade for pennies on the dollar, a move Durant said he appreciated as a sign of his greatness.
All of Marks’ moves have paid dividends. Maybe this will finally be the season his peers acknowledge him with Executive of the Year honors.
Edmond Sumner, fresh off a lost season following an Achilles injury, is playing his best basketball as the starting point guard in Irving’s absence. Royce O’Neale has broken into the starting lineup and has flexed his playmaking skills outside of his steady three-point shooting and defense. Even Yuta Watanabe, who Marks signed to a non-guaranteed contract this offseason, earned a role in Brooklyn’s rotation before injuring his ankle earlier this week.
Not to mention each of the second and third-year players who get steady minutes — specifically Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. — have taken visible strides year-over-year.
And now the recently injured players are starting to turn a corner.
Seth Curry and Joe Harris are each recovering from tricky ankle surgeries performed this calendar year. Curry had his first impactful game of the season against the Knicks, scoring 23 points on 6-of-11 shooting from downtown. Harris is now coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring outings. After battling foot soreness, he finally has air under his three-point shot and reinvigorated life on the defensive end.
Even Ben Simmons is starting to look better. After missing an entire season, getting offseason back surgery, then having the fluid drained from his swollen left knee, Simmons says he is pain-free. He is flashing the speed that made him an impossible open-court check. Barclays Center exploded when he cleaned up Durant’s missed three with a two-handed putback dunk against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Simmons is not remotely close to his old, perennial All-Star self, but he, like his recovering teammates, like his team, is starting to turn a corner.
“It feels good; just getting my legs back, feeling like myself a little bit more easy,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to see progress each game.”
There’s another wild card in Brooklyn: T.J. Warren, who has been cooking in the proverbial hyperbolic time chamber since signing with the Nets this offseason. Warren has missed each of the last two seasons with stress fractures in his foot, but the last time played, he was averaging about 27 points and six rebounds for the Indiana Pacers in the Orlando Bubble.
It’s fair to assume Warren will reach his optimal level of play because Sumner, Harris, Curry and Simmons are each on track or ahead of schedule with their injury rehab. Even Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a ruptured Achilles, is playing better basketball in Brooklyn than he did pre-injury.
And he’s the one pushing for more from those who are still on the road to recovery.
“We just demand the level of play that we need [from them],” Durant said. “Can’t baby nobody through no injuries. If you on the court, you on the court, and that’s how they all feel. If you can’t play, then go rehab. But once you’re out there, we expect you to do your job — and nobody’s out there complaining about being injured.”
**
But how?
These are still the same players, minus Irving, whose evaporated scoring punch should have been crippling for a Nets team once exclusively built on the foundation laid by its stars.
In Irving’s absence, the Nets have simply worked harder.
It’s how they hung a record-setting 42-point victory on the Wizards at Capital One Arena, how they lapped a team coached by Tom Thibodeau, and how they nearly pulled off a five-game winning streak had it not been for Durant’s anomalous crunch-time missed free throw in the two-point loss in Dallas.
“We’re playing harder on the defensive end. That’s something that we’re really trying to build on because defense wins games. I know it’s cliche, but it’s the truth,” said Sumner, who scored 18 points in 19 minutes against the Knicks and has started at the point in each of the Nets’ last four games. “Losing. You lose some games that you felt you should have won, and you look back at it, and you were giving up easy baskets. There’s no second efforts, no helping each other.”
Sumner said the team film sessions have been honest, with players calling each other out for “unacceptable” defensive effort.
“Us not playing hard is not acceptable. Us not caring on the defensive end is just not acceptable,” he said. “The schemes are still the same; we’re doing the exact same stuff. I just feel like we’re covering for each other. If I get beat off the bounce, I know somebody is right there to pick me up. I feel like we’re really just coming together. … We’re a lot more games in, and we’re willing to sacrifice, so we’re really trusting guys more.”
And in comes the elephant in the room — the Nets have hit their stride without their second-best player.
It remains unclear when Irving will complete the requirements needed to return to the floor after the Nets deemed him “unfit to be associated with” the franchise. He is serving a minimum five-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, but the Nets outlined six time consuming steps he must complete before returning to action — including meeting with both the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders in Brooklyn, condemning the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” denouncing antisemitism and completing sensitivity training.
As of Wednesday, Marks had no update on Irving’s progress back to the court. Marks has yet to speak with Irving directly following the suspension. He has only spoken with Irving’s representatives, and it’s considered unlikely the star guard meets the necessary benchmarks to return by Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers, which would be the first game after his five-game suspension Irving would be eligible to play.
How will the Nets approach reintegrating Irving — who has picked up a reputation as a ball stopper due to his superior offensive gifts — into a free-flowing offensive system? Can they keep the same defensive energy? Will he accept the individual challenge on the defensive end?
That’s what comes next for a Nets team finally hitting its stride without its superstar guard. Folding Irving, provided he returns from his suspension, into the rotation will be easier said than done.
“We showed two clips at halftime: the two clips were us shifting [defensively] very much,” said Vaughn. “Covering for each other, the talk behind it is not going to be perfect. That’s what we talked about. The basketball isn’t perfect, but you cover for your teammate and he covers with someone else and we can live with it.”
()
