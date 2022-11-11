Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment

The Tomb of the Unknown United States Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery – following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean – on this historic day, November 11, 1921.

The remains of the American hero buried under the grave were chosen from thousands of unidentified pastors killed during World War I and buried in France.

“Here lies in honored glory an American soldier, known but of God,” reads the inscription on the marble tombstone.

Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial,” according to the U.S. Army Cemeteries Online Education Program.

“He stood in the heart of the cemetery, serving as a place of reflection on service, bravery and sacrifice… The Unknowns represent all unidentified military personnel who have given their lives for the United States.”

Among the purposes of the grave: to help bring comfort to the thousands of American families who never knew the fate of loved ones lost overseas. Instead, they can know that the sacrifices of their loved ones are commemorated by the nation.

More than 60,000 US military personnel are still missing from World War II alone, according to the federal government’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

It is a grim reminder of the human devastation of this conflict.

About 20,000 other Americans were lost and remain missing in the conflicts that followed, including Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Gulf War and the War on Terror. The government no longer holds or provides a number of World War I missing persons.

Impressed by France’s efforts to honor a “Soldat Inconnu” – an unknown soldier – US Army Brigadier G. William D. Connor proposed a similar US project to the Army Chief of Staff, the General Peyton C March, October 29, 1919.

Congress approved a resolution to fund the U.S. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on March 4, 1921, to be dedicated on Armistice Day — now Veterans Day — of that year.

The bodies of four unknown American soldiers were exhumed that fall, each from four different American cemeteries in France: Aisne-Maine, Meuse-Argonne, Somme and Saint-Mihiel.

Arlington National Cemetery describes in rich and powerful detail the elaborate process that brought the first Unknown Soldier back to the United States.

“Early in the morning of October 24, 1921, Major Robert P. Harbold of the Quartermaster Corps, aided by French and American soldiers, reorganized the [four] caskets so that each rests on a shipping crate other than the one in which it arrived.”

sergeant. Edward F. Younger of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 50th Infantry, U.S. Forces Germany, had the honor of choosing the Unknown Soldier, which he did by placing a wreath of white roses on the one of the coffins.

The Unknown Soldier was transported by caisson to the port of Le Havre then by the cruiser USS Olympia to the United States.

“The Unknown arrived at the Washington Navy Yard on November 9, 1921… [and] was in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol. Approximately 90,000 visitors paid their respects during the November 10, 1921 public viewing period,” according to Arlington National Cemetery.

“On November 11, 1921, the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C., and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at the New Memorial Amphitheater in the Arlington National Cemetery, and the Unknown was buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

President Warren G. Harding placed the Medal of Honor on the casket while foreign dignitaries offered their country’s highest honors. President Harding led the nation in a two-minute moment of silence.

Today, the tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by elite volunteer members of the US 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), headquartered near Fort Myer, Va. .

It is the oldest active duty infantry unit in the U.S. Army, defending the nation since 1784 and protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since 1948.

Their Changing of the Guard ceremony is a popular yet reverential tourist attraction, witnessed daily by visitors from across the United States and around the world.

“Tomb Guards, also known as Sentinels, are chosen for this prestigious and highly selective position only after rigorous training and a series of demanding exams,” reports the cemetery.

The guards are guided by The Creed of the Sentinels.

“My devotion to this sacred duty is total and unreserved,” the Creed begins.

It ends: “Surrounded by well-meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night/This soldier in honored Glory shall rest under my eternal watch.”