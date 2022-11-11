News
Nicki Minaj Slams TikToker Who Claims Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj and a TikToker are dragging each other because of Nicki's 2-year-old son's name. According to the TikToker by the user name @whomamagonecheckme2, she's positive Nicki's kid nicknamed Papa Bear is Jacob. She went ahead to share a seeming excitement over a celebrity giving a normal name to their kid. Nicki who has had…
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero upgraded to questionable vs. Suns
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero could play in Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns after sitting for Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks because of a sprained left ankle.
He was listed as questionable on the team’s Thursday evening injury report for Friday.
The Magic ruled Banchero out pregame vs. the Mavericks after he suffered the injury in Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets at Amway Center.
“He’ll be day to day,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He’s moving around a little bit but probably more sore than anything.”
Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, was originally added to the team’s evening injury report on Tuesday, listed as questionable until two hours before tipoff.
He rolled the ankle on a drive to the basket with 2:51 remaining against the Rockets.
Banchero did finish Monday’s game, recording 30 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
He’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points, which also is the most among rookies, to go with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes.
Two-way guard Kevon Harris, who also missed Wednesday’s win, was listed as questionable because of a left rib contusion.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
NBA Player, Miles Bridges, Granted Restraining Order Against His Ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, After She Accused Him Of Abuse But Regularly Stalked Him
If you are familiar with NBA players and their relationships you know it is the perfect definition of sh-ts. Charlotte Hornet's NBA player Miles Emmanuel Bridges Sr. after all the domestic abuse charges leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson has finally been granted a restraining order against her. According to Mile Bridges, Johnson…
Charges: Wisconsin nurse amputated man’s foot without orders
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat in his home was not turned on, and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged that it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization.
Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Her license is still listed as active. The agency said it has processed a complaint against Brown, and that the Wisconsin Board of Nursing is investigating.
Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
US sends Ukraine another $400m in aid as Russia pulls out of Kherson
WASHINGTON — The United States will send Ukraine an additional $400 million in weapons from Pentagon stockpiles, the 25th military aid package President Biden has approved since the summer of 2021, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
The latest installment will include several items not seen in previous deliveries, including four Avenger air defense systems and an undisclosed number of missiles for HAWK air defense systems.
“With Russia’s relentless and brutal air attacks against critical Ukrainian infrastructure, additional air defense capabilities are essential,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.
The package also includes additional HIMARS rockets; 21,000 155mm artillery shells; 500 precision-guided 155 mm howitzer rounds; 10,000 120mm mortar shells; 100 Humvee tactical vehicles; 400 grenade launchers; various light and optical weapons; more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms and “demolition equipment for obstacle clearance”.
Also included are various ‘cold protective gear’ as the fighting, which began with the invasion of Russia on February 24, heads into Ukraine’s brutally cold winter months.
The aid announcement came as Russia said it was beginning to withdraw its troops from the strategic southeastern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kyiv forces were advancing cautiously towards the city, with presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak claiming that Russia had laid mines all over Kherson as it retreated to make it a “city of death”.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday he believed a retreat was underway, but added that Russia had amassed up to 30,000 troops in Kherson and that a complete withdrawal could take several weeks.
Arkadiy Dovzhenko, who fled Kherson in June, said his grandparents told him on Thursday that “the Russians brought a lot of equipment into the city and also exploited every square centimeter of it”.
The HAWK surface-to-air missiles will be used with six HAWK launchers that Spain recently promised Ukraine. The first four were delivered last week and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced the other two on Thursday.
“I can tell you that two more launchers will be sent. This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine,” Robles said.
The Avengers are the Preferred Army air defense systems due to their lightweight and easily mobile nature. The Avengers can fire eight Stinger missiles at a time, which are usually launched individually using shoulder-mounted launchers.
The United States has sent Ukraine more than $19.3 billion in military and other aid since Biden took office in January 2021. All but $700 million of that total has been sent since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
With post wires
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
By DAVE KOLPACK
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
The system started with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky in the Dakotas. It led to a chain reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 in eastern North Dakota for a few hours on Thursday morning.
Travel was hazardous throughout southern North Dakota by Thursday afternoon, when I-94 was closed from Dickinson in the west to Jamestown in the east, a distance of about 200 miles (322 kilometers). The move was due to zero visibility, blowing snow and icy conditions. Officials also warned of impassable secondary roads.
“Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely,” the North Dakota Department of Transportation said in a release.
The state’s capital city, Bismarck, was at a standstill with numerous closings and cancellations. A scheduled appearance by comedian Bert Kreischer was postponed to March and Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow before reaching the city. About a dozen people responded to a rescue plea by Kreischer on social media, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
Storm warnings were issued Thursday for western Montana, for southwestern through northeastern South Dakota and for northwestern Minnesota, but meteorologist Carl Jones said North Dakota was getting the worst of it.
“It’s mainly driven by heavy snow amounts,” said Jones, who works out of the weather service’s eastern North Dakota office in Grand Forks. “We are talking 1- to 2-inch per hour rates over a pretty wide swath.”
A blizzard was hammering central North Dakota. Jacqueline Swiftbird, a cashier at the Flying J truck stop in Mandan, Bismarck’s neighboring city, said a semi-trailer that had been hauling other vehicles was stuck outside her window. She said she was the only cashier who could make it into work and that she picked up employees for restaurants and other shops in the travel center.
“It is extremely, extremely hazardous out there,” Swiftbird said. “I am really busy being the only cashier but I would rather not have any other employees try to make it here in these conditions.”
Snow totals by late afternoon Thursday included about 13 inches (33 centimeters) in Bismarck, 16 inches (41 centimeters) in New Salem, 14 inches (36 centimeters) in Steele, 10 inches (25 centimeters) in Harvey and 9 inches (23 centimeters) in Williston.
The crash involving the North Dakota trooper’s vehicle happened about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 near Jamestown, the state Highway Patrol said. The officer had gotten out of a vehicle after seeing a semi jackknife on the road and the patrol car was struck by a passenger car. The trooper was not injured.
There were seven additional crashes at the same location, all in quick succession. Several people were transported to a Jamestown hospital with injuries, including one person with a broken leg, the patrol said.
Jones, the meteorologist, said the first storm is always a learning or relearning experience.
“We kind of lean on that. That first storm, if you will, of the season, we really try to get the message out to be extra cautious,” Jones said. “We’re really trying to remind people to practice good safe driving habits and get their winter survival kits into their vehicles.”
FTX Boss Sam Bankman-Fried on Crypto Platform’s Imminent Collapse: “IF*cked Up”
Crypto exchange Binance reportedly backed out of plans to acquire rival platform FTX, leaving the company on the brink of collapse. In a rambling Twitter thread that attempts to explain the current state of FTX, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried wrote, “I’m sorry. This is the most important thing. I screwed up and I should have done better.
CNBC reports that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced earlier this week that the world’s largest cryptocurrency company saved non-US FTX companies from a liquidity crunch by buying them for an undisclosed amount. . FTX was valued at $32 billion by private investors earlier this year.
But in a tweet on Wednesday, Binance announced it was backing out of the deal: “At first, our hope was to be able to help FTX customers provide liquidity. But problems are beyond our control or our ability to help.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, scrambled to raise funds from venture capitalists and other investors to save the company from a major liquidity crunch before the announcement of the deal with Binance. Zhao initially agreed to step in and acquire the platform in order to save it, but quickly reversed his decision citing reports of “mismanaged client funds and alleged investigations by US agencies”.
Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors that the company faced a significant shortfall of up to $8 billion from withdrawal requests and needed emergency funding. The bankruptcy of FTX would be one of the most shocking collapses in the crypto world in quite some time. Bankman-Fried tried to reassure investors that the company’s assets were fine, but after Zhao publicly stated that his company was selling its holdings in FTX’s native FTT token, the owners of the token began a sell-off. massive.
The embattled CEO took to Twitter to post a rambling thread explaining the current state of his platform. It starts with an ominous excuse:
1) I’m sorry. This is the most important thing.
I screwed up and I should have done better.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022
Bankman-Fried continues in the thread to explain that the platform has several issues that he is still trying to resolve.
5) The full story here is one I’m still fleshing out every detail of, but as a very high level I messed up twice.
The first time around, poor internal labeling of bank accounts meant I was considerably off my sense of user margin. I thought it was much lower.
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022
According to freelance journalist Eric Newcomer, Sequoia Capital has invested $210 million in the company. FTX recently told its investors that its 2022 operating profit is expected to be $144 million, down from $338 million last year, while revenue will be $1.1 billion, down from $1 billion. dollars last year, Newcomer said.
On Tuesday, Bankman-Fried said customers demanded withdrawals of $6 billion. He also deleted tweets from the previous day assuring that FTX had enough assets to support client holdings.
Reuters reports that Bankman-Fried addressed employees on Tuesday morning, saying, “I’m sorry, I messed up.”
Cryptocurrencies fell following news of the turmoil, with Bitcoin dropping 15% on Wednesday after falling 13% on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency is trading below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020. Ether has plunged more than 30% in the past two days and is now worth less than $1,000.
Read Binance’s full statement on its decision not to buy FTX below:
As a result of the company’s due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mismanaged client funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided not to pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.
At first, we hoped we could help FTX customers provide liquidity, but issues are beyond our control or our ability to help.
Every time a major player in an industry goes bankrupt, retail consumers will suffer. We have seen over the past few years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe that over time, outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market.
As regulatory frameworks are developed and the industry continues to move towards greater decentralization, the ecosystem will strengthen.
Learn more about CNBC here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
Breitbart News
