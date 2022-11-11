Patrick Thelwell bans carrying eggs in public: report

Former President Donald Trump issued his harshest criticism yet of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following the governor’s colossal midterm victory on Tuesday night, calling the rising star an “average Republican” who commands no ” loyalty and class”.

Released on Thursday, the former president’s statement paints DeSantis (whom he called Ron DeSanctimonious) as a puppet that establishment conservatives can use against him and the entire MAGA movement.

“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the the wall street journaland the ain’t great anymore New York Post (bring back the colonel!), is everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN governor with great PR,” the former president began.

Trump has largely attributed the Florida governor’s popularity to his anti-coronavirus lockdown policies, arguing that DeSantis “has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from poorly run northern states would go, regardless of the governor.”

As for how DeSantis became a rising star in the Republican Party, the former president attributed that to his endorsement in the 2018 midterm primary, arguing the governor would have been floundering politically without his support. Trump wrote:

Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was stuffed with money and big polls. Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, ‘Let’s go, Ron.’ When I approved it, it was like, to use a bad word, a nuclear weapon had gone off.

As for the primary election itself – when DeSantis won a narrow victory over disgraced Democrat Andrew Gillum – the former president said his use of the FBI and DOJ prevented the theft of the Broward County election. . Trump said:

I also fixed his campaign, which had completely collapsed. I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with current Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots ended immediately, just before they exhausted the votes needed to win.

“I prevented his election from being stolen,” he added.

Trump then called on DeSantis to show a little “loyalty and class” by outright pledging not to run in 2024, accusing him of “playing games” by teasing a possible presidential campaign. Trump concluded:

It’s like 2015 and 2016, a media onslaught (collusion!), when Fox News fought me all the way until I won, and then they couldn’t have been nicer or more supportive . The the wall street journal I worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush, and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually aligning themselves with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one. We are in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we will win. Put America First and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

NEW: Trump goes postal on DeSantis 👇 pic.twitter.com/WoXM0AEY2S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 10, 2022

It’s the third time in less than a week that the former president has hit out at Ron DeSantis after calling him “Ron DeSantimonious” at a rally last weekend. The former president also said on Monday he would make a “big announcement” next week, which most political pundits interpreted as a 2024 announcement.

The former president also issued a warning to DeSantis during an interview with Fox News Digital published on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if he runs. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself a lot. I really believe he could seriously hurt himself,” Trump said. “I think he would make a mistake, I think the base wouldn’t like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

“It’s all not good – you have other people who might come forward I guess. I don’t know if he runs. If he runs, he runs,” he added.

Trump then alluded to the dirt exposure on DeSantis without elaborating.

“I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anyone — except, maybe, his wife,” Trump said.