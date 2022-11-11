Republican Eli Crane defeats Rep. Tom O’Halleran, incumbent Arizona Democrat

Believe it or not, it really is possible to ride waterslides and roller coasters, practice your slide, shop, and enjoy local and international cuisine all in one place – just minutes from New York City. If you are looking for an adventure for the whole family, shopping for the holidays or enjoying a romantic evening, American Dream is the ideal destination.

The 3 million square foot space opened in 2019 and continues to expand its offerings and amenities. Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just 5 miles from New York City, the American Dream is easily accessible. With attractions ranging from the Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park to high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, and restaurants like Carpaccio and House of ‘Que, American Dream can be a morning session of surfing or a water park, a destination for luxury lunchtime shopping, or a memorable family dinner spot.

There are seemingly endless ways to have fun at American Dream, so we’ve curated a list of adventures that will keep you coming back for more!

Experiences

Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream

Iconic Nickelodeon characters and fan-favorite locations come to life at the largest indoor theme park in the Western Hemisphere! You can explore character-themed roller coasters and rides with a variety of pass options that allow you to specifically customize an unforgettable family adventure! Whether it’s all-day unlimited access, a special after-school pass, the Twilight pass (enjoy the park after dark!) or a -Points pass that lets you pay only for the number of rides you choose, there’s a perfect pass for your family. There are also birthday party options and daily entertainment featuring famous Nickelodeon characters including Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol Puppies and more!

DreamWorks Water Park

DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream

It’s summer all year round at North America’s largest indoor water park! Featuring a dizzying array of waterslides for all levels of thrill seekers, the park is maintained daily in a mild tropical climate of 81 degrees. Experience rides inspired by DreamWorks classics, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more! You can surf – or just splash around – in the world’s largest indoor wave pool, then elevate your experience with VIP skybox suites, poolside cabanas and even dive movie nights!

SEA LIFE Aquarium

SEA LIFE Aquarium at American Dream

Continue the aquatic adventures at SEA LIFE Aquarium where you can take an incredible journey through stunning marine habitats and exhibits inspired by legendary New York landmarks, explore a breathtaking underwater tunnel, see sharks and dolphins up close. rays, and more!

Wheel of Dreams:

Dream Wheel at American Dream

New Jersey’s only observation wheel offers breathtaking views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the Meadowlands via 27 air-conditioned gondolas. The main gondolas can accommodate 30 people with plenty of room to sit or stand to take in the incredible views. And if you’re celebrating a special occasion, you can upgrade to a more intimate VIP gondola exclusively for your group!

Heavy SNOW

Heavy SNOW at American Dream

Surfing in the morning and snowboarding in the afternoon isn’t just possible in certain areas of California – you can do it 365 days a year at American Dream too! After hitting Skudin Surf’s wave pool, you can ski or snowboard at Big SNOW, the only year-round ski resort in the United States. As well as equipment hire, the park offers a program for kids ages 5-12, a range of lesson options, or an all-access pass for those already experienced and ready to get out there!

Purchases

The Avenue at American Dream

The Avenue, American Dream’s high-end retail experience, boasts New Jersey’s only Saks Fifth Avenue, which offers a luxury Shop-in-Shop experience including Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores. American Dream is also home to the flagship stores of Aritzia, H&M, Sephora, Uniqlo and Zara, as well as the largest Primark on the East Coast. Check the shopping directory for specific stores – chances are everything you’re looking for can be found here!

To eat

American Dream Carpaccio

You’re sure to have worked up an appetite, and luckily there’s a wide range of dining options waiting for you! Guests can choose from full-service restaurants like Carpaccio’s fine Italian dining and House of ‘Que’s Texas-style barbecue, plus a 10,000-square-foot Food Hall that offers local favorites like Vanessa’s Dumpling House, Artisan Van Leeuwen ice cream, Vinoteca and Lady M patisserie. The inviting and stylish Food Hall features sofas and conversation seats, plus a faux lawn set up with oversized Jenga and Connect 4 games!.

These are just a few of the many experiences that are sure to delight visitors to American Dream. Whether you’re planning a weekend activity, shopping for that special someone, or looking to satisfy a particular culinary craving, American Dream has what you’re looking for.

And don’t forget: you can plan ahead and skip the lines. Book tickets for your next adventure today!