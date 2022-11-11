News
Scott McTominay crowns Manchester United’s 4-2 win over Villa | Carabao Cup
This encounter was the very definition of a two-half game: Manchester United and Aston Villa produced a borefest before the break and a classic cup thriller after that which featured six goals and ended in strikes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay taking on Erik ten Hag’s team. through.
Robin Olsen was Villa’s culprit for Fernandes’ goal which made it 3-2: his sloppy pass went straight to Alejandro Garnacho and when the Portuguese recovered from the winger his effort deflected off Tyrone Mings. Then, in added time, McTominay slid home and, after Unai Emery’s men had twice taken the lead, Ten Hag can rightly salute the spirit his side showed in refusing to give up. being beaten then going to the jugular.
United’s mission was to avenge Sunday’s tasteless 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa. In that quest, they had Anthony Martial as their attacking spearhead in just his second start of an injury-plagued campaign, and his first touch was crisp: twice the ball bounced off him and twice he sent it back to a colleague.
There was also sweetness in a United corner corner routine which featured Fernandes tossing the ball to Marcus Rashford whose cross was sent to Harry Maguire’s header. The captain’s connection was reversed, however, and Tyrell Malacia stabbed his takedown attempt. The left-back was better on Rashford’s next reception, forcing United’s second corner, but this time Fernandes disappointed as his delivery was easily erased.
Each manager made seven changes, Martin Dubravka made his Ten Hag debut for the hosts while Ashley Young, a former United captain, was appointed by Emery, who was a picture of perpetual motion in his technical area.
The Villa manager watched United control the ball and territory but lacked imagination. The Spaniard’s side also grabbed ideas when in possession and suddenly they turned around: Fernandes’ ball to Rashford was given to Malacia on the overlap and his cross was headed, via a deflection, by Diogo Dalot onto the roof of Robin Olsen’s net.
All of this made the contest a test of United’s ability to smash their opponents and Villa’s prowess at counter-attacking quickly to expose Maguire and the rest of his backline. So it was surprising when Ludwig Augustinsson created Villa’s best moment as his side camped out in United’s half. He won a corner on the left in which Douglas Luiz appeared to fly straight until Scott McTominay cleared from under the bar.
A second corner followed and this time, when the delivery went out of the area, Young unloaded a volley that still missed. Villa were soon back deep in their territory, gratefully watching Malacia kick the ball in, a backheel from Fernandes was worthless and Rashford squandered a free kick from 20 yards out as a scoreless and quality first half unfolded. was finishing.
The second half, surely, could be less mundane: it was hope and that is precisely what happened as in a breathless 60 seconds Villa surged before United caught up with them . First United thought Boubacar Kamara was handballing after winning the ball and feeding Jacob Ramsey, who unlocked the home full-back with a pass that sent Ollie Watkins rushing to dink the opener on Dubravka . After United’s complaints subsided and they restarted the game, Dalot immediately released Fernandes down the right and his perfectly weighted ball was headed home by Martial.
Suddenly – and thankfully – the tie was alive, with the vibrancy of the crowd pumping up the volume at Old Trafford as the two sides clashed to the beat. Emery made changes, one of which, Leon Bailey, helped Villa regain the lead. Young came forward and floated the ball towards the back post and the striker, 90 seconds after coming on, headed for goal. Dalot tried to clear but could only beat Dubravka.
Rashford fended off a golden chance to register United’s second equalizer by exploding wide before making amends. The hapless Mings slipped and Rashford ignored Calum Chambers and swooped in. The Villa centre-back, who failed to make it into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, has now suffered further as his leg unwittingly helped Fernandes’ strike past the hapless Olsen.
In the 91st minute, McTominay made no mistake about it and left the jubilant home support.
Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’
By JOHN LEICESTER and YURAS KARMANAU (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a “city of death.”
Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped with their assessments, reporters not present and spotty communications, it was difficult to know what was happening in the port city, where the residents who remained after tens of thousands fled were afraid to leave their homes.
A forced pullout from Kherson — the only provincial capital Moscow captured after invading Ukraine in February — would mark one of Russia’s worst war setbacks. Recapturing the city, whose pre-war population was 280,000, could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
Ukrainian forces seem to be scoring more battlefield successes elsewhere in the Kherson region and closing in on the city. President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Thursday night the pace has increased so much that residents “are now checking almost every hour where our units have reached and where else our national flag was raised.”
The armed forces commander-in-chief, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, said Kyiv’s forces have advanced 36.5 kilometers (22.7 miles) and retaken 41 villages and towns since Oct. 1 in the province, which the Kremlin has illegally annexed. That included 12 settlements on Wednesday alone.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russian troops laid mines throughout Kherson as they withdrew to turn it into a “city of death” and predicted they would shell it after relocating across the Dnieper River.
From these new positions, the Kremlin could try to escalate the 8 1/2-month war, which U.S. assessments showed may already have killed or wounded tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of soldiers.
Arkadiy Dovzhenko, who fled Kherson in June, said his grandparents still living there told him Thursday that “the Russians were bringing a lot of equipment into the town and also mining every inch of it.”
Zelenskyy said Thursday night his forces were racing to remove land mines from 170,000 square meters (65,637 square miles) nationwide, and planned also to do so in Kherson. A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Ukrainian television that resistance forces working behind enemy lines “carefully collect information” about critical infrastructure threatened by mines.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered a troop withdrawal from Kherson and nearby areas on Wednesday after his top general in Ukraine reported that a loss of supply routes during Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive made a defense “futile.”
Shoigu’s ministry reported Thursday a “maneuver of units of the Russian group” to the Dnieper River’s eastern bank, also known as its left bank.
On Thursday, Ukrainian officials appeared to soften the skepticism they had expressed over whether the Russians were really on the run or trying to trap Ukraine’s soldiers. “The enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing,” armed forces chief Zaluzhny said, because Kyiv’s army destroyed supply systems and disrupted Russia’s local military command.
Still, he said the Ukrainian military could not confirm a Russian withdrawal.
Alexander Khara, of the Kyiv-based think tank Center for Defense Strategies, echoed those concerns, saying he remained fearful that Russian forces could destroy a dam upriver from Kherson and flood the city’s approaches. The former Ukrainian diplomat also warned of booby traps and other possible dangers.
“I would be surprised if the Russians had not set up something, some surprises for Ukraine,” Khara said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who just over a month ago celebrated the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions and vowed to defend them by any means, has not commented on the withdrawal.
A resident said Kherson was deserted Thursday and that explosions could be heard from around Antonivskiy Bridge — a key Dnieper River crossing that Ukrainian forces have repeatedly bombarded.
“Life in the city seems to have stopped. Everyone has disappeared somewhere and no one knows what will happen next,” said Konstantin, a resident whose last name was withheld for security reasons.
He said Russian flags have disappeared from the city’s administrative buildings, and no signs remain of the Russian military personnel who earlier moved into the apartments of evacuated residents. Russian state news agency Tass reported that emergency services such as police officers and medical workers would leave along with the last Russian troops.
Halyna Lugova, head of the Ukrainian administration of Kherson city, told Ukrainian television Thursday that the Russian military was moving vehicles towards the Antonivskiy Bridge. Lugova, who is now based in Ukrainian-controlled territory, described conditions in the city as brutal.
Kherson remains without power, heating and internet service, gas stations in the city are closed, and there is no fuel, she said. The city also has run out of medications for cancer and diabetes patients. Ukrainian news reports said the Russians blew up the local television center, some of the cellphone towers and energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials have been cautious at other times in declaring victories against a Russian force that at least initially outgunned and outnumbered Ukraine’s armed forces.
Orysia Lutsevych, head of the Ukraine Forum at international affairs think-tank Chatham House, said the reticence explains “why, until Ukrainians are in the city, they don’t want to declare that they have it (in) control.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was similarly cautious. He spoke to Zelenskyy on Thursday, and his office said they agreed “it was right to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city.”
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday he believed a retreat was underway, but that Russia had amassed as many as 30,000 troops in Kherson and that a full withdrawal could take several weeks.
One analyst noted that the Ukrainian army has destroyed bridges and roads as part of its counteroffensive, making a quick transfer of Russian troops across the Dnieper River impossible.
“The main question is whether the Ukrainians will give the Russians the opportunity to calmly withdraw, or fire at them during the crossing to the left bank,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said. “The personnel can be taken out on boats, but the equipment needs to be taken out only on barges and pontoons, and this is very easily shelled by the Ukrainian army.”
Putin’s allies rushed to defend the retreat as tough, but necessary. However, Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov broke ranks and described the move as “Russia’s biggest geopolitical loss since the collapse of the Soviet Union” and warned that “political consequences of this huge loss will be really big.”
Karmanau reported from Tallinn, Estonia. Raf Casert contributed from Brussels. Jill Lawless contributed from London. Andrew Katell contributed from New York.
Paul Haggis found guilty in rape trial and ordered to pay $7.5 million
Paul Haggis was ordered to pay at least $7.5 million to former publicist Haleigh Breest after being found liable in her rape trial stemming from a 2013 incident.
Haggis was charged with three counts of rape and sexual abuse.
Punitive damages will be decided next week.
Haggis’ attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
HOLLYWOOD ON TRIAL: HARVEY WEINSTEIN, DANNY MASTERSON AND PAUL HAGGIS IN COURT ON SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Although Nicole’s winds died down after it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach, its storm surge slammed into the shoreline in the neighboring barrier island communities of Wilbur-by-the-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores, sending some homes crashing into the ocean.
George Recktenwald, the manager for Volusia County, which is northeast of Orlando and includes the two battered beach communities, said during a news conference that officials assessing the damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented. We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” Recktenwald said, noting that it’s unknown when it will be safe for evacuated residents to return home.
The county’s sheriff, Mike Chitwood, said in a social media post that multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea had collapsed and that several other properties were at “imminent risk.” He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was in effect.
Krista Dowling Goodrich, who manages 130 rental homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores as director of sales and marketing at Salty Dog Vacations, witnessed backyards collapsing into the ocean just ahead of the storm.
In the aftermath, the backsides of about seven colorful houses along Highway A1A had disappeared. One modern house was missing two bedrooms and much of its living room as water lapped below its foundations. On a partially collapsed wall, decorations spelled out “Blessed” and “Grateful.” Goodrich burst into tears when she saw it.
“Half of the house is gone, but we did manage to get out family photos yesterday,” Goodrich said. “It is overwhelming when you see this. These are hard-working people who got to this point in their lives and now they lose it all.”
In Daytona Beach Shores, where beachfront bathrooms attached to the city’s Beach Safety Ocean Rescue building collapsed, officials deemed several multistory buildings unsafe and went door-to-door telling people to grab their possessions and leave.
“These were the tall high-rises. So the people who wouldn’t leave, they were physically forcing them out because it’s not safe,” Goodrich said.
The homeowners association at the Marbella condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores had just spent $240,000 to temporarily rebuild the seawall Ian destroyed in September, said Connie Hale Gellner, whose family owns a unit there. Live video from the building’s cameras showed Nicole’s storm surge washing the seawall away.
“We knew it wasn’t meant to stop a hurricane, it was only meant to stop the erosion,” Gellner said. But after Nicole, the building’s pool deck “is basically in the ocean,” Gellner said. “The problem is that we have no more beach. So even if we wanted to rebuild, they’ll probably condemn the building because the water is just splashing up against the building.”
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
Although Nicole’s winds did minimal damage, its storm surge was more destructive than might have been in the past because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. It adds up to higher coastal flooding, flowing deeper inland, and what used to be once-in-a-century events will happen almost yearly in some places, he said.
“It is definitely part of a picture that is happening,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to happen elsewhere. It’s going to happen all across the world.’
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage and some rivers in the Tampa Bay area also nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.
Although Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, it caused no significant damage there, officials said. Part of a fishing pier washed away in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, but the brunt of the storm hit north of its center. By 1 p.m., Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were down to 45 mph (70 kph) as it moved toward Tallahassee.
The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.
Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it is only the first November hurricane to hit their shores since 1985 and only the third since recordkeeping began in 1853.
All 67 Florida counties were under a state of emergency. President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, ordering federal help for the tribal nation. Many Seminoles live on six reservations around the state.
The skeletal remains of six people believed to be from a Native American burial ground were unearthed on by Nicole’s wind and waves on a Hutchinson Island beach, according to the sheriff’s office in Martin County, which is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) south of Volusia County.
“Detectives are working diligently to preserve and carefully remove the remains that are exposed with the utmost care and respect,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The remains will be taken to a medical examiner and then to the state Bureau of Archeological Research.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference in Tallahassee that about 333,000 customers were without power at mid-morning, about 2.9% of the state’s total. He said there were 17,000 electricity linemen ready to begin restoring power and that numerous other assets including rescue boats and vehicles will be deployed as needed.
Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday. Almost two dozen school districts were closing schools and 15 shelters had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.
Parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with — and sent a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) onshore, causing widespread destruction.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer in Vero Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, David Fischer in Miami and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Militia leader convicted after pointing AR-15 at 2 deputy federal agents
The leader of a pro-gun group who was convicted of pointing a gun at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a protest has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison , officials said.
KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTER, RELEASED AFTER 25 YEARS, SAYS HE STILL HEARS VOICES
The sentencing of John F. Johnson, 59, of Cincinnati, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” was announced Wednesday in a joint statement by U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett, FBI Special Agent Jodi Cohen and the Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields.
A federal jury convicted Johnson in May of assaulting, resisting or obstructing law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago. Court documents and evidence presented at the trial indicate that Johnson pointed an AR-15 platform rifle and a tactical flashlight at two deputized federal agents on a downtown Louisville rooftop. The alleged incident happened the day before the Kentucky Derby, when hundreds of protesters marched peacefully to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Johnson’s group has often demonstrated against white supremacy and police brutality
Class 4A volleyball semifinals: ‘Fun’ is name of the game as Lakeville North sweeps East Ridge
Volleyball coaches often are too locked in on consuming what’s transpiring in front of them during a match, particularly one of high magnitude, to express much in the way of emotion.
But Lakeville North coach Jackie Richter can’t help but crack frequent smiles right now, given the way her Panthers are playing at the most important time of the year.
“Oh, that’s so good to hear,” she said when informed of her obvious joy.
Why wouldn’t the coach be happy? Not only did Lakeville North sweep third-seeded East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in Thursday’s Class 4A semifinals at Xcel Energy Center, but it did so with the selfless approach with which the Panthers have performed all season.
“We have so much fun with this team. It’s a team of personality, it’s a team of players that love playing volleyball, and they really are giving to each other,” Richter said. “So when you see that and you see them stay locked in with what we’re asking them to do, we talk about you don’t have to be perfect ever, we don’t expect perfection.
“But as long as we rebound and just keep giving to each other, the match is going to feel better at the end, regardless of the outcome. So that’s just fun to be a part of.”
The Panthers will square off with top-seeded Wayzata in Saturday’s 7 p.m. state final in St. Paul after the Trojans dispatched Rogers in Thursday’s other semifinal match, also settled in straight sets.
Senior setter Ava Blascziek said she’s never experienced anything like what the Panthers have established.
“There’s just this natural chemistry that’s really been there all season,” Blascziek said. “I think we’re all so selfless and we’re constantly giving to each other, and it’s a really fun experience to be a part of.”
That selflessness was on full display in Lakeville North’s semifinal victory. The Panthers (29-4) had six players tally three-plus kills – led by 13 from Sydney Carlson and 12 from Emily Ramsay. Nine players recorded multiple digs. Everyone is stepping up to do whatever is required to help the team win.
Everything – from serving to passing to setting to hitting – was on point.
“I think it’s really just sticking to our game, focusing on our side of the court and sticking to our systems,” Carlson said.
Whatever it is, it’s working at an incredibly high level. The Panthers have been one of the state’s top teams all season, but they’ve found another gear of late. Lakeville North lost to Lakeville South and Northfield, but topped both in sections. The Panthers beat East Ridge twice during the campaign, but the second meeting was highly competitive.
Thursday was not.
“We talked before the game about needing to get into the fight, and kind of talking about what would happen if we didn’t. We kind of saw what happened,” East Ridge coach Steve Anderson said. “They were aggressive from the start with their service pressure, they mixed it up a lot, hit great shots, kept us off balance. Yeah, the better team won today.”
That’s not to take anything away from what the Raptors (24-8) achieved this season. A year after finishing as the state runner-up, East Ridge was right back in the final four despite graduating a number of high-profile contributors.
Anderson noted how the success of the Gophers’ volleyball program just built on itself once Minnesota started to roll. He’s seeing some of that with the Woodbury school, given the rise of youth numbers and general excitement about the sport.
“So that culture is starting to build. It’s fun to see, but these girls did it,” he said. “They were the ones that started that, and hopefully it continues, and we’re excited about the future, too.”
East Ridge junior middle blocker Alexa Dietz is equally as enthused about what’s to come with the program. Thursday’s loss only added fuel to the Raptors’ fire.
“It just makes us look at what we need to do next year and want to work even harder,” she said, “and become even better as a team and as an individual.”
Mortgage rates fall sharply to less than 7% after inflation falls
A ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Mortgage rates fell sharply on Thursday after a government report showed inflation cooled in October, leading to a drop in bond yields.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate plunged 60 basis points, from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. This matches the record low at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
In turn, shares of homebuilders such as Lennar, DR Horton and Pulte surged, alongside broader market gains. These stocks have been hammered by the sharp rise in rates over the past six months.
The consumer price index rose in October at a slower pace than expected. As a result, bond yields fell sharply, and mortgage rates followed, as they loosely track the 10-year Treasury yield.
So what happens next?
“It’s the best argument yet that rates have finished rising, but confirmation requires next month’s CPI to tell the same story,” said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily. . “It was always about needing two back-to-back reports of this nature combined with the Fed’s acknowledgment that the inflation narrative is changing.”
But Graham said rates aren’t out of the woods yet. They are also unlikely to drop significantly, as there is still a lot of economic uncertainty in US and global financial markets.
