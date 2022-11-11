State high school football: Simley marches past Chisago Lakes in 4A quarterfinal

A year ago, senior Gavin Nelson and his Simley teammates advanced to the Class 4A state tournament, only to fall in disappointing fashion in the quarterfinals.

This time around, the Spartans made sure early on that wouldn’t happen again.

Nelson rushed for three first-half touchdowns and finished with 216 yards in all as Simley rolled past Chisago Lakes 46-14 in a Class 4A state quarterfinal Thursday night at Forest Lake High School.

“I feel like the last two weeks, we’ve started a little slow,” said Nelson, whose team fell 40-0 to eventual state champion Hutchinson in the quarterfinals last season. “So tonight, we came out with the mentality that we had to start this game hot.”

The Spartans did just that, scoring on their first six possessions. They also took advantage of five Wildcats turnovers, all of which either set up touchdowns or in the case of a 45-yard fumble return for a score by senior David Gogins late in the first half resulted in a touchdown directly.

“We wanted to come out here and make a statement,” said Gogins, who finished with two fumble recoveries and an interception. “The first two quarters are the most important quarters of the game, and getting up by as much as we did was really big.”

Simley (10-1) advances to meet Rocori in the semifinals at 4 p.m. next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rocori beat North Branch 22-12 in their quarterfinal Thursday night in Blaine.

The surprising Wildcats, who entered the postseason 2-6 before rattling off three straight wins in the Section 4 playoffs, finish 5-7 overall.

“We had some bumps along the way,” Chisago Lakes coach Bill Weiss said. “But this was a resilient group. This was a tough group. Every Monday, they came back and were ready for more.”

A 4-yard touchdown run by Nelson on the game’s opening possession put the Spartans on top 7-0. Then, after Chisago Lakes advanced into Simley territory on its first drive, an interception by Gogins ended that threat and set Nelson up for his second touchdown, an 8-yard run that expanded the Simley lead to 14-0.

The Wildcats continued to move the ball on their next possession but fumbled it away at the Spartans’ 4 early in the second quarter. Simley promptly marched down the field to score on a 6-yard run by senior Tay’vion McCoy that made the score 21-0.

“We kind of had blinders on,” Spartans coach Chris Mensen said. “We wanted to make sure that we handled our business.”

Business continued to pick up when Nelson scored on a 33-yard run, then Gogins added his fumble return for a touchdown with 30.8 seconds before halftime.

Chisago Lakes got the ball back, ran the same play and fumbled again. This time, Gogins returned it to the Wildcats’ 10 to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Caden Renslow with 5.8 seconds left on the clock.

That put the Spartans in front 40-0 at halftime.

“The turnovers hurt us,” Weiss said. “But there was a size differential that was tough to overcome. They have some big guys. Unfortunately, we didn’t have an answer for that.”

Another Chisago Lakes fumble set up a 19-yard touchdown run by Renslow early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats finally got on the board when senior Maddox Olson scored on a 17-yard run later in the quarter. Junior Gavin Lewis added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. By then, the outcome had long been decided, and Simley was headed to the semifinals.

“This team has no ceiling,” Nelson said. “That’s the best way to put it. We come to work every week. We all push each other to work so hard. We showed that on the field tonight.”