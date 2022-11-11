Stillwater United Way announces new executive director

Newsletter Sign-Up
Jennifer Kmecik, community engagement director at Community Thread in Stillwater, has been named executive director of United Way of Washington County-East in Stillwater.
Before joining Community Thread as the volunteer center director in 2017, Kmecik served as programs director at Camp Fire Minnesota and as director of urban programs at Junior Achievement North.
“I feel very connected to the mission and work that UWWCE does in the St. Croix Valley,” Kmecik said. “I look forward to helping the organization grow, so that we can further the work and impact of the nonprofit agencies in the community.”
Her first day at United Way of Washington County-East will be Nov. 21, but she said she plans to continue part-time at Community Thread for three weeks to work on the organization’s Holiday Hope program.
Kmecik, 44, is a member of the board of the Chisago Lakes Area Community Foundation. She also is a 2021-22 class participant of Leadership in the Valley, where she continues to be involved as a steering committee member, and is a past participant and co-chair of Leadership Twin Cities.
Kmecik has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas. She and her husband, Matt, have two sons and live in Lindstrom.
Jessica Ryan, who had been head of United Way of Washington County-East since 2016, left in October to become executive director of the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.
MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis has resolutely focused his re-election campaign on President Joe Biden rather than his Democratic opponent in Florida. But DeSantis’ landslide victory on Tuesday, while crushing Democrats, felt more like a victory over a different rival: former President Donald Trump.
As candidates endorsed or hand-picked by Trump stumbled nationally, DeSantis routed former Rep. Charlie Crist by 19 percentage points, a stunning result that state Republicans marveled at. again on Wednesday.
“We probably had the best night you could have asked for,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
The party’s resounding success in Florida — among its brightest spots in a national midterm election with decidedly mixed results — was the result of its relentless voter registration and turnout efforts there, DeSantis’ command campaign and the Democrats’ total collapse in a state in which they failed to compete effectively at all, leaving it to turn solid red.
Neither DeSantis nor any other Republican who has won statewide races has mentioned how well they have outperformed many of Trump’s favorite candidates elsewhere in the country. But their winning margins spoke for themselves. When Trump took on Florida in 2020, his 3.3 percentage points over Biden seemed sufficient in a state that had oscillated between Republicans and Democrats for two decades.
On Tuesday, every Republican running for office statewide won by at least 16 points, leaving little doubt that Florida is Republican country — and that DeSantis’ political career has become supercharged.
“Two more years!” some of his supporters chanted Tuesday at his victory party in Tampa, hinting at a possible run for the White House in 2024.
He did nothing to dissuade them, seeming instead to encourage such speculation by making remarks that sounded like the beginnings of a national stock speech.
“As our country flounders due to failing leadership in Washington,” DeSantis said, “Florida is on the right track.”
With the national spotlight on him, DeSantis could face scrutiny from the right for the first time – starting with Trump, who ahead of Tuesday’s result threatened to reveal unflattering information about DeSantis if he were to challenge him in a Republican presidential primary. On Wednesday, Trump noted on his Truth Social social media platform that he got about 1 million more votes in Florida in 2020 than DeSantis did on Tuesday, though he failed to mention that turnout is generally higher. in presidential elections.
“There’s going to be a lot of outside pressure now on DeSantis politically because he’s widely heralded today as the hero of the Republican Party,” said Brett Doster, a Republican strategist who has advised the former Governor Jeb Bush, former President. George W. Bush and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. “What Ron DeSantis is thinking right now is, ‘OK, I need to get back to governing immediately.’
“Anyone who seriously studies politics knows that the best success card for good politics is good governance,” Doster added.
In his victory speech at the Tampa Convention Center, which was packed with smartly dressed Republicans who looked more like the political establishment than the MAGA warriors at the rallies, DeSantis vowed to further pursue the heavy-handed culture war policies that have proven popular. among Republicans and some. independent voters.
Republicans, who have won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida legislature, could try to eliminate most restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons. They could change a 15-week abortion ban enacted this year to ban the procedure earlier in pregnancy. They could expand the reach of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade, to older students.
DeSantis has expressed interest in challenging First Amendment protections for the media by rewriting libel laws. And he vowed on Tuesday to continue opposing “woke ideology” in schools, universities and businesses.
Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who advised DeSantis on a law known as the Stop WOKE Act, which limits how racism and other issues can be taught in schools and workplaces, said Wednesday that the governor “has now proven that the culture war is good policy and also good policy.
“He’s been the most aggressive governor on critical race theory, radical gender ideology and a host of other burning issues,” Rufo said. “And the voters rewarded him. I think that really puts an end to this idea that Republicans should stay away from these issues. In fact, the evidence shows that they should lean.
After barely winning the gubernatorial race in 2018 against Andrew Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee, DeSantis did not immediately begin governing as a conservative national darling. He only embarked on this trajectory after questioning public health advice during the coronavirus pandemic and banking on a more passive approach that has allowed many Floridians to maintain some sense of normalcy. More than 82,000 Florida residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
“Ron DeSantis started to really become the figure he is today because of COVID,” said Jared E. Moskowitz, a Democrat who served as DeSantis’ chief emergency officer until last year. and won an open seat in Congress on Tuesday. “The Democrats sold a narrative that he did a terrible job. Well, you don’t win by 19 points because you did a terrible job.
“People buy what he sells,” Moskowitz added. “It may be politically inconvenient for Democrats, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s happening and it’s true.”
It didn’t help Democrats that Republicans, who had fewer voters on the slate until last year, spent DeSantis’ first term registering so many new members that their numbers now outnumber registered Democrats. over 300,000.
Meanwhile, Democrats have failed to adequately invest in the offices, staff and other resources needed to reach voters in a large and expensive state. They continued to outsource core party functions such as voter registration to outside groups whose effectiveness was increasingly questioned by some Democrats.
“The day Obama’s campaign went out of state,” said Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who helped former President Barack Obama win Florida twice, “brought with it all the infrastructure that existed”.
After Tuesday’s results, there won’t be a single Democrat in power statewide for the first time since Reconstruction. On Wednesday, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida called on Florida Democratic Party chairman Manny Diaz to step down.
Diaz, who did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday, had told some party members ahead of the Election Day results that he had no intention of leaving his post. On Tuesday, he released a memo showing how National Democrats have abandoned the state, investing less than $1.4 million this cycle, compared to more than $58 million in 2018.
Fewer Democrats voted and the overall turnout fell to about 53% this year, from 63% in 2018. Largely thanks to the support of Hispanic voters, DeSantis toppled solidly Democratic and Democratic-leaning counties, including Miami -Dade, Palm Beach. and Osceola, home to a large Puerto Rican population. Crist, his opponent, won only five of the state’s 67 counties, even losing Pinellas County, where he lives.
On Tuesday, DeSantis hinted that after winning by just over 32,000 votes four years ago, he was re-elected by about 1.5 million votes.
“We have defined a vision,” he said. “We executed on that vision and delivered historic results.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Some 60.8 percent of Minnesota voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, according to the secretary of state’s office.
That was down from the nonpresidential year election in 2018, when turnout was 64.3 percent, but it was higher than the 50.5 percent turnout in 2014 and 55.8 percent in 2010.
The office reported 2,516,656 of the state’s 4,120,218 eligible voters turned out for this year’s election.
Tuesday’s ballot featured a number of statewide offices — including governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor — as well as legislative races, as well as county, municipal and judicial elections.
Bethenny Frankel claims she saved Sonja Morgan from being fired from the “Real Housewives of New York City” during season 10.
“Years later, one of the producers, I won’t say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go,’” Frankel said Thursday in the first episode of his “ReWives” podcast. “.
The ‘RHONY’ alum, 52, claimed that at this point in filming, Morgan, 58, was a “disaster” and was only focusing on his townhouse issues and various business pursuits.
“There was a scene at a restaurant called Cherry, a sushi restaurant, where I just lit a match on her and Tinsley [Mortimer]“, added Frankel.
At this point in the season, Morgan was maneuvering her evolving friendship with co-star and socialite Mortimer – who had moved in with Morgan after hitting a low point with a divorce and an arrest.
Next
Country star Naomi Judd has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound…
However, after Morgan helped her out and got her on Season 9 of “RHONY,” the 47-year-old Mortimer had managed to get back on her feet – much to Morgan’s dismay.
“Tinsley started living in Sonja’s townhouse and was basically a person who had been arrested. Until then, she had this rich guy sending flowers and Sonja was poor and broke. I said something to stir it up, and it lit up Sonja, and she went for it and she didn’t let go,” Frankel continued.
“It is an absolute fact. I have the receipts,” she said, later adding that it was the night “Sonja came back to life.”
Frankel’s podcast guest Elisabeth Moss seemed stunned by the revelation and asked if Frankel had ever told her co-stars or Morgan herself.
“The girls, they wouldn’t have cared. They wouldn’t have believed it,” Frankel said. “But the producers will support it. One thousand percent.
As for Morgan, Frankel said she doesn’t think she knows because she never told him, but “she would totally believe me — she trusts me.”
Morgan has remained a staple of the hit show Bravo since she began starring on it during Season 3. The franchise is currently filming an all-out reboot with a new cast while fan-favorite cast members await news. of who will be chosen for the new “RHONY”. Show “Heritage”.
Meanwhile, Frankel was an original cast member on the show but left temporarily after season 3. She returned for season 7, but in August 2019 she unexpectedly left for good just before the season was filmed. 12.
New York Post
The University of St. Thomas will host, “Honoring Veterans With Restorative Justice,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in its Law School’s Atrium in downtown Minneapolis.
The program, which also will be livestreamed, aims to highlight why many veterans need restoration and healing from PTSD and other service-related injuries and the role that veterans courts and new state legislation can play.
The Minnesota Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which was signed into law last year, provides guidance to veterans courts on sentencing veterans who have service-related conditions and committed certain lower-level crimes.
The event is co-sponsored by St. Thomas Law’s Initiative on Restorative Justice and Healing and the Veterans Defense Project, a non-profit veterans advocacy group. It is free, but registration is required to attend in person or to receive an email with a link to the livestream. Go to: stthomas.edu/law/events/20221111irjhveteransrestorativejustice.html.
NBC Office Star Rainn Wilson has announced that he changed his name to bring attention to global warming and other environmental emergencies. From now on it will be known as “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson”.
Lest you think this is a joke or a huge troll, it’s not.
“This is no joke, I am as serious as the Arctic melt, which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the world,” Wilson said in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. hurry. Its name change was timed to coincide with the UN climate summit COP27.
“I hope this name change will bring attention to this growing…er, merger problem,” Wilson said. “We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and act. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, but this problem can’t make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.
The actor said he’s been working with environmental group Arctic Basecamp to promote the renaming site ArcticRiskName.org so everyone can participate.
“Create a name that will draw attention to this issue. Next, and this is the important part, edit your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name,” he said. “And if enough of us do that, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit down and take notice of the Arctic risks and present a solution.”
In a video posted to Twitter, Wilson appeared to change his name again, this time to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson.”
Watch below:
Meet me @ @ArcticBasecamp to draw attention to the melting problem. We need world leaders to act at COP 27!
The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, but this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’re going to make a name for it.
Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Wilson hosted a YouTube documentary series with environmental activist Greta Thunberg that aimed to teach “idiots” about the threat posed by climate change. The series featured Wilson traveling to remote places around the world, including Greenland.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
Here is a listing of area memorials and events in recognition of Veterans Day on Friday:
Inver Grove Heights: The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day event will be in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event kicks off with a free community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The program starts at 10 a.m. featuring remarks from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and elected officials. Those who prefer to watch from home can find a livestream of the event with information to be posted at
St. Paul: Legion Post 8 will be holding their annual walk at 1 p.m. starting at the Veterans Service Building, at 20 W. 12th St. The walk will stretch through downtown St. Paul and will be approximately a mile and a half. Participants are encouraged to bring flags.
North St. Paul: The North St. Paul Veterans Park, located at 2480 Margaret St. in North St. Paul, is hosting their annual Veterans Day Commemoration at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to gather at 10:45 a.m. The event includes the Veterans Park Committee, American Legion Post 39, VFW Post 1350, the North High Air Force JROTC and the North High Choir. The program features the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation, singing of the National Anthem, words of recognition, and three rifle volleys followed by Taps. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights: The Annual Veterans Day Assembly will start at 1:30 p.m. At the event St. Thomas Academy will honor four alumni veterans with the Fleming Alumni Veterans Award (Fleming Medal). They are: Lt. William McGowan ’37, Capt. John McErlane ’39, 1st Lt. J. Anthony Malerich ’40, and Maj. Harry Paulet ’43. Family members will accept the medals on behalf of the recipients. Also during the assembly, guests see the trailer for the forthcoming student-produced documentary on Fleming-Award-recipient McGowan. To RSVP go to:
Stillwater: A ceremony will be held at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial beginning at 11:30 a.m., following the annual downtown Stillwater salute to veterans at 11 a.m. These events honor St. Croix Valley area veterans from all branches of the armed forces, in concert with Veterans Day ceremonies all across the country. Patriotic music will be played, dedication of new pavers along with the reading of the essay “What Veterans Day Means to Me” by a Stillwater Area High School student. The Stillwater Veterans Memorial is located at the corner of Third and Pine Streets in Stillwater, across from the Washington County Historic Courthouse. The free event is open to all members of the community. As there is limited seating available, organizers ask that attendees consider bringing lawn chairs. For more information, visit Stillwater Veterans Memorial at and
Minneapolis: Veterans For Peace will conduct its yearly Reclaim Armistice Day remembrance service honoring the Armistice which was signed on Nov. 11, 1918. This year they will gather at the World War 1 Victory Memorial Monument on Victory Memorial Drive. For those up for a mile walk the event begins at 10 a.m. Attendees will walk from 33rd & Xerxes Ave. N. along Victory Memorial Drive to the Memorial at 45th St. and York Ave. N. At 10:30 a.m. the program will begin at the flagpole and will include words from president Dave Logsdon and Steve McKeown plus music from flutist Darren Thompson. They also will have a bell ringing at 11 a.m.. followed by Native flutist Darren Thompson playing taps.
Forest Lake: American Legion Post 225 will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. The legion is located at 355 W. Broadway Avenue.
Many restaurants offer free or discounted food deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day. Here are some:
Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military at all locations. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville and Woodbury.
Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. for veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15 percent off their grocery purchase on Veteran’s Day at any Hy-Vee or Dollar Fresh Market store, or on Hy-Vee Aisles Online using promo code ‘HOMEFRONT15′.
Starbucks: Free tall, 12-ounce, hot brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and military spouses. Multiple locations throughout the east metro. More info from Starbucks.
White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal at all locations for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Inver Grove Heights and St. Paul.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, West St. Paul and Woodbury.
