‘The Office’ actor Rainn Wilson changes name to Arctic – NBC Chicago
“The Office” actor Rainn Wilson has a new name, and it’s not Dwight K. Schrute.
Wilson announced on social media that he was changing his name on his social media accounts and “fancy stationery” to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And We Have To Do Something About It Now Wilson”. The name change is meant to draw attention to the melting of the Arctic ice caps, which he says are melting at millions of liters per second.
The name change also coincides with the UN’s global climate summit, known as COP27, which kicked off in Egypt on Nov. 6.
“Our mission…is to raise awareness of the global risks of climate change in the Arctic,” Wilson said in a video shared online. “This is not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us too. This is why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell world leaders and influencers that we need to act now. .”
Wilson also offered other name changes for fellow celebs, such as “Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered” and “Cardi The Arctic B Melting.”
The video was produced in association with arcticrisk.org, which highlights the damage that rising temperatures are having on the Arctic and the world. The website even has a name generator for those looking to get involved.
Shortly after Wilson announced his name change, he tweeted that he was unable to change his name on Twitter. A disappointment that he attributed to the new CEO of the company, Elon Musk.
The United Nations COP27 conference will continue until November 18 and will feature world leaders such as US President Joe Biden.
Cotopaxi reopens San Francisco store as CEO Davis Smith apologizes for slamming the city in repeated break-ins
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Just three weeks after posting a viral post on LinkedIn calling San Francisco a “city of chaos” after a year of repeated break-ins, outdoor clothing store Cotopaxi reopened to the public on Thursday.
“It’s unfortunate that we need to go this far before we get attention. And hopefully that’s a lesson learned for everyone,” said Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith.
In a new LinkedIn post, Utah-based company owner Davis Smith apologized for the uproar caused by his initial post.
Smith says that while he had no intention of causing controversy, it caught the attention of local leaders.
He says he has since had productive meetings with Supervisor Dean Preston and the San Francisco Police Department.
“They’ve agreed to come to Hayes Street and have a bigger presence there, which I think makes everyone happy,” Smith said.
And this increased police presence is already being noticed by other businesses in the region. They tell ABC7 News it gives them more peace of mind.
“We were definitely worried. So far so good. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it continues,” said Cezar Kusik, owner of the nearby Gambit Lounge.
In his LinkedIn post on Thursday, Smith says he wants his Cotopaxi team to be part of the solution to some of the problems plaguing not just Hayes Valley, but all of San Francisco.
“So we made a significant financial commitment to Tipping Point – a local nonprofit that we’ve actually used in the past,” he said.
Because he hopes that this time the Cotopaxi stays open for good.
“We really hope, obviously, that it lasts. That we can have lasting change, but we have to do a better job as a city, as a police force, as neighbors and everyone to come together and find solutions. solutions,” Smith said.
I’ve been dating my girlfriend for 2 years, we still haven’t had sex
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a woman for almost two years. We are a couple and we sleep in the same bed. She says she is my girlfriend and I am her boyfriend. Yet after all this time, she still won’t sleep with me. I keep thinking she’s doing it with someone else. She is 40 years old; I am 50 years old. What’s going on ? — OVERVIEW IN OREGON
DEAR OVERVIEW: I would be interested to know how this woman reacted if you asked her why she did not want to have sex with you. If you didn’t, the time you asked was after you started sharing the same bed. Do not let your imagination run free, because it may not see anyone else. The answer may be that she has no sexual urges at all. If so, you deserve to know so you can decide if this is the kind of relationship you want.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is about to turn 14 and wants to work. We just learned that in our state, 14 and 15 year olds can work if they get a permit. I am very worried. I tried to negotiate with her, telling her that her father and I were going to give her a job at home and pay her, but she insists on working to help with our family’s finances. I have congestive heart failure and adrenal insufficiency that’s why I can’t work outside the home. Her father, my husband, is the only source of income.
Although I admire her desire to help financially, I am very anxious that she is in the workforce. I’m not paranoid. At various times in my youth, I was sexually abused and assaulted by several men. In reality, it’s dangerous, and I personally think she’s far too young to work outside the home. Please tell me if I’m being overprotective or if my concerns are legitimate. — GRATEFUL BUT CONCERNED
DEAR GRATEFUL: Your daughter should be applauded for wanting to help out with the family finances. For me, it shows his level of maturity. Because she is inexperienced in the ways of the world, you and her father should sit down with her for frank discussions.
Explain what sexual harassment is and make it clear that if she feels any pressure, she should tell you so you can help her deal with it safely. Unlike years ago, today there are laws that provide protection for working women. She needs to understand what the term “hostile work environment” means. As long as she knows she can talk to you and her dad about anything that makes her feel uncomfortable, she should be safe.
DEAR VETERANS: For your service to our nation, I salute you. My thanks to each of you on this Veterans Day. You are the personification of patriotism, selflessness and devotion to our country. I also want to thank your families for the sacrifices they also made while you served your country. — Love, ABBY
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Former president accuses Murdoch and Fox News of promoting Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has expressed fury at Fox News and owner Rupert Murdoch for promoting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the midterm elections in an intentional effort to portray himself as the future of the Republican Party.
“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the The Wall Street Journal, and the is no longer great New York Post (bring the colonel back!), is everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious,” the president posted on social media.
Since the midterm elections, Murdoch’s media empire has begun to unload on Trump.
The the wall street journal published six anti-Trump opinion pieces, including one calling him “the Republican Party’s biggest loser.”
“He has now failed in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022,” read the editorial published on Wednesday.
The New York Post released a cover featuring DeSantis as the future of the Republican Party on Wednesday morning.
Today’s Cover: Ron DeSantis Shows He’s the Future of the GOP pic.twitter.com/9Px1KBH1MP
— New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2022
Thursday, the Job featured a cover mocking the former president as “Trumpty Dumpty” for not completing his border wall, taking a “big fall” and leaving the party in shambles.
Cover of the day: Here’s how Donald Trump sabotaged the Republican midterm elections pic.twitter.com/vpI94nKuBh
— New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2022
The former president, clearly unhappy with Fox News’ coverage of DeSantis, recalled on social media the 2016 presidential election, when the network tried to block him from winning the Republican primary.
“It’s like 2015 and 2016, a media onslaught (collusion!), when Fox News fought me all the way until I won, and then they couldn’t have been nicer or more favorable,” he wrote, alluding to the attempt. by the cable network to give him a kneecap during the 2016 Republican primaries.
Trump recalled that The Wall Street Journal swooned over failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush and his politics in the Republican primaries.
The former president even proposed that CNN create a rival conservative cable news network that “would only have me.”
“[I]It would be the most successful network in history,” Trump said. “Fox was only successful because of me, Twitter was only successful because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost nearly $90 billion since I was kidnapped.”
“For me, Fox News has always gone, even in 2015-2016 when I started my ‘journey,’ but now they’re really gone,” Trump wrote. “Such an opportunity for another medium to make a fortune and do good for America.”
Why hosting the World Cup may be a bad idea for some countries
Hosting the World Cup attracts massive exposure to a host country in terms of tourism, foreign trade, jobs and potential for new development. But it can be very expensive. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which runs from November 20 to December 18, the government is shelling out around $229 billion, making it the most expensive ever.
That total is almost five times the combined $48.63 billion spent on the events that decided football’s national supremacy from 1990 to 2018. World Cups are held once every four years.
But there can be significant disadvantages for the host country. Excessive spending on infrastructure and stadiums led some hosts to go into massive debt and end up with little use building after the FIFA World Cup ended.
Winning the bid to host the World Cup can take a decade. A country must submit a bid proposal which lists why it makes financial sense for football’s international governing body, as well as how it will serve its purpose of improving the sport’s global reach.
The organization scores proposals in two main categories: infrastructure and commercial. Nine criteria are weighted according to different levels of importance, the stages being considered the most important. Tax exemptions are another key consideration as local governments turn stadiums and World Cup-related venues into tax-free zones.
FIFA’s three main revenues come from broadcasting, ticket sales and marketing revenue, all of which go to the organization. It also allocates funds to host countries to cover overall tournament operations. For 2022, FIFA has disbursed around $1.7 billion to Qatar, including the $440 million in total prize money for the teams. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is expected to bring in $4.7 billion in revenue.
Host countries rely on the economic impact derived from the tournament to generate revenue, and there are both short-term and long-term economic impacts. An increase in tourism, hotel stays, job creation, and above-average spending at restaurants and local businesses are examples of short-term economic indicators.
But some host countries, which lack the infrastructure or stadiums to support the biggest football tournament in the world, run up huge debts and end up with so-called “white elephant” structures after the tournament is over.
Take the case of Brazil: the cost of the 2014 World Cup skyrocketed there as the country had to build new roads, public transport lines, stadiums and hotels. Estimates suggest that $11.6 billion was spent on this tournament.
But now the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, which cost nearly a billion dollars to build, is being used as a bus depot. Meanwhile, protesters criticized both FIFA and local government officials, saying the funds would be better spent on social services for people rather than football stadiums.
Qatar, on the other hand, has spent more than a decade preparing for the 2022 tournament, with up to $500 million being spent a week to ramp up production.
However, being on the world stage has also brought to light allegations of corruption, calling FIFA’s selection process into question. In 2015, 41 FIFA officials were charged with bribery, racketeering, wire fraud and bribery for money laundering.
Additionally, in 2016, Amnesty International reported for the first time numerous human rights violations resulting from pressure on the country to meet the 2022 deadline. Some 1.7 million migrant workers make up 90% of the labor force. labor force in Qatar, and almost all of them were underpaid and subjected to below-average living and working conditions.
Nonetheless, hosting the FIFA World Cup is considered an honor as football is the most popular sport in the world, with over 5 billion fans. That honor goes to the United States, Canada and Mexico who together will host the next World Cup in 2026. The United States, which hosted the 1994 World Cup, is considered the most successful tournament, attracting over 3.5 million fans.
Admittedly, it may be a bad idea for some countries to host these games, and negative FIFA headlines have embittered some against the event. But history suggests fans will continue to tune in to their country’s hopes and aspirations of winning the cherished World Cup.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals if Finn Wolfhard is a good kisser
Millie Bobby Brown is down to kiss and tell.
The actress didn’t hold back during her vanity lounge lie detector test including giving her honest thoughts about kissing her stranger things co-star Finn Wolfhard – which she revealed in 2016 was her first kiss.
“You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard,” the interviewer said in the November 10 video. “Is Finn just a bad kisser?”
Saying exactly as she sees it, Millie replied, “He is.” And according to the technician working behind the polygraph, Millie’s answer was true.
“So he hasn’t improved,” added the questioner, to which the Enola Holmes The star replied, “Not with me. No.”
Treasure of Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters for sale
The boy from Hibbing, Minnesota – still known at the time as Bob Zimmerman – wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959.
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which teenage Bob Dylan tells his high school sweetheart that he plans to change his name and sell a million records goes on sale in Boston.
The Hibbing, Minnesota, boy – still known at the time as Bob Zimmerman – wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, which will be auctioned by RR Auction, n have never been made public before and sheds light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which little first-hand information is known.
“This archive is one of the most culturally significant of the 20th century that we have ever offered,” said RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston, a huge Dylan fan.
The collection, including a lavish Valentine’s Day card, is a “first-person account of Dylan’s formative years”, he said.
Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother passed away in 2020. They, along with the original envelopes addressed by Dylan’s handwriting, are offered as a single lot with a starting bid of $250,000. Bidding ends November 17.
RR Auction does not publish the exact contents of the letters in advance, but they deal with timeless and universal teenage concerns: clothes, cars and musical tastes, the auction house said.
Dylan, now 81, also included snippets of poetry and professed his love for Hewitt. Perhaps most impressively, he also imagined his future success.
In a letter, he asks Hewitt for comments on the name change (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he actually sold about 125 million) and about “American Bandstand” in front of crowds of screaming girls.
“They really give a preview of how he’s going to look,” Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed it all up, and it all came true – he planned it.”
Alas, like most teenage romances, it ended. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.
But it seems likely that Dylan hasn’t forgotten her. Hewitt’s daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother in the late 1960s after hitting the big time and asked her to come to California. She refused him.
Hewitt was redheaded, and Livingston speculates that Dylan’s references to redheaded women or auburn hair in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where, in one line, he wonders “if his hair was always red”.
Hewitt has moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.
