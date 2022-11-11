Tried to apply, here’s what you need to know

Sonu Nigam has made some of the best Bollywood songs, so narrowing it down to just 11 was very difficult! If you’re looking to get in the Valentine’s Day spirit, or just listen to some great music, this list of Sonu Nigam songs is just what you need. From heartwarming love songs to upbeat dance numbers, each song on this list will make your heart melt, guaranteed! This list of the best Sonu Nigam songs features his most popular and top-rated tracks. They’re sure to have you dancing and singing along!

No matter which songs come to mind, it’s hard to deny the fact that Sonu Nigam has a beautiful and powerful singing voice that makes every song he performs unforgettable. Here are 11 of the most memorable Sonu Nigam songs of all time.

Sonu Nigam Songs That Will Make Your Heart Melt

1) Sapna Jahan (Brothers) – Sonu Nigam Songs

The romantic song Sapna Jahan comes from the movie Brothers. Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sidharth Malhotra played the leading characters in the movie. The video looked amazing and it made me realize that he had been sitting on this beautiful gem for months without releasing it to the public.

2) Piyu Bole (Parineeta) – Songs Sonu Nigam

Piyu Bole is a song from the 2005’s film Parineeta. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. The lyrics were written by Swanand Kirkire and the music was composed by Shantanu Moitra. It is also one of the few songs sung in pure Hindi with no English words used anywhere in it. It has been covered by many singers since its release, but this particular version remains very popular among audiences.

3) Kal Ho Na Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)- Sonu Nigam Songs

The song Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most moving songs from the Bollywood soundtrack Kal Ho Na Ho. Kal Ho Naa Ho translates to Tomorrow May Not Come. The song’s lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam.

4) Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shanti Om) – Songs Sonu Nigam

Main Agar Kahoon, is a song that is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is sung by Sonu Nigam, who has rendered his voice in many Hindi films. The song depicts the feelings of a lover who misses his beloved. This song is picturized by SRK and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om.

5) Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) – Sonu Nigam Songs

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a romantic song from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The song features Sonu Nigam singing in his typical style with orchestral backing and is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics are penned down by Javed Akhtar.

6) Do Pal (Veer-Zaara) – Songs Sonu Nigam

A popular song from the Indian film Veer-Zaara, Do Pal is a romantic song that is sung by Sonu Nigam in the film. The song’s lyrics are penned down by Javed Akhtar, who also wrote some other songs for this movie.

7) Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) – Sonu Nigam Songs

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin is one of the most popular songs from the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Sung by Sonu Nigam, is a love song about loss and longing for someone who is gone.

8) Sun Zara (Lucky: No Time for Love) – Songs Sonu Nigam

Here’s a song that is sure to make your heart melt with its lyrics. The song is called Sun Zara and it’s from the movie Lucky: No Time for Love. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and features Adnan Sami.

9) Soniyo (Raaz: The Mystery Continues) – Songs Sonu Nigam

Soniyo is an emotional romantic song sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Nikhil-Vinay. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vinay Gidwani, who also wrote the lyrics for Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin. It was featured in the soundtrack of Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

10) Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Lyrics (Agneepath) – Songs Sonu Nigam

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin lyrics from Agneepath are one of the most romantic Sonu Nigam songs. The song is about a man who tells his lover that he will wait for her in his heart, even if she chooses to stay away.

11) Shukran Allah (Kurbaan) – Songs Sonu Nigam

When Sonu Nigam sings this song, it becomes clear why he is now the greatest at singing love songs with catchy melodies. This beautifully composed piece, which definitely finds a position at the top of the romantic numbers composed by Salim-Sulaiman, features his distinctive silky voice once more.

These are some of the best Sonu Nigam songs and we hope you enjoyed this list. If there are any songs that you think should have been on our list, please let us know in the comment box below. We want to hear from all of you because we’re making these lists for your entertainment and enjoyment!

