JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Thursday decided to charge two commanders in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, tied up and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint .
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
“Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect.
Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rise condominiums were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall, and while they remained standing after the storm, their future depends on safety reviews.
County manager George Recktenwald said during a news conference that officials assessing damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” Recktenwald said. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Officials said they didn’t know when residents could safely return to their homes in the barrier island communities.
The homeowners association at the Marbella condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores had just spent $240,000 to temporarily rebuild the seawall Ian destroyed in September, said Connie Hale Gellner, whose family owns a unit there. Live video from the building’s cameras showed Nicole’s storm surge taking it all way.
“We knew it wasn’t meant to stop a hurricane, it was only meant to stop the erosion,” Gellner said. But after Nicole, the building’s pool deck “is basically in the ocean,” Gellner said. “The problem is that we have no more beach. So even if we wanted to rebuild, they’ll probably condemn the building because the water is just splashing up against the building.”
Nicole was sprawling, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia and the Carolinas before dawn on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.
Nicole’s winds did minimal damage, but its storm surge was more destructive than might have been in the past because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. It adds up to higher coastal flooding, flowing deeper inland, and what used to be once-in-a-century events will happen almost yearly in some places, he said.
“It is definitely part of a picture that is happening,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to happen elsewhere. It’s going to happen all across the world.’
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage and some rivers in the Tampa Bay area also nearing flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.
The worst damage appeared to be along the coast in Volusia County. Krista Dowling Goodrich, who manages 130 rental homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores as director of sales and marketing at Salty Dog Vacations, had witnessed backyards collapsing into the ocean just ahead of the storm.
In the aftermath, the backsides of about seven colorful houses along Highway A1A had disappeared. One modern house was missing two bedrooms and much of its living room as water lapped below its foundations. On a partially collapsed wall, decorations spelled out “Blessed” and “Grateful.” Goodrich burst into tears when she saw it.
“Half of the house is gone, but we did manage to get out family photos yesterday,” Goodrich said. “It is overwhelming when you see this. These are hard-working people who got to this point in their lives and now they lose it all.”
In Daytona Beach Shores, where beachfront bathrooms attached to the city’s Beach Safety Ocean Rescue building collapsed, officials deemed several multistory buildings unsafe and went door-to-door telling people to grab their possessions and leave.
“These were the tall high-rises. So the people who wouldn’t leave, they were physically forcing them out because it’s not safe,” Goodrich said.
Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach, but caused no significant damage there, officials said. Part of a fishing pier washed away in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, but the brunt of the storm hit north of its center. By 1 p.m., Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were down to 45 mph (70 kph) as it moved toward Tallahassee.
The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain over Blue Ridge Mountains by Friday, the hurricane center said. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the rain spreads into the eastern Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and New England through Saturday.
Nicole was the first hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it is only the third November hurricane to hit their shores since recordkeeping began in 1853.
All 67 Florida counties were under a state of emergency. President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, ordering federal help for the tribal nation. Many Seminoles live on six reservations around the state. The tribe also owns the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, with several of its hotels and casinos in Nicole’s path.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference in Tallahassee that about 333,000 customers were without power at mid-morning, about 2.9% of the state’s total. He said there were 17,000 electricity linemen ready to begin restoring power and that numerous other assets including rescue boats and vehicles will be deployed as needed.
“We’re ready and we have resources to respond to whatever post-storm needs may arise,” the governor said.
Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced they likely would not open as scheduled Thursday. Almost two dozen school districts were closing schools and 15 shelters had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.
Parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with — and sent a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) onshore, causing widespread destruction.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer in Vero Beach, Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, David Fischer in Miami and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Where is my California inflation relief money?
California has paid more than 7 million eligible residents under the state’s inflation-fighting program since its launch last month. The relief payments are meant to soften the blow of rising costs, but there are still millions more who have not been paid, leaving many wondering: where is my money?
The middle-class tax refund paid more than 6 million eligible Californians by direct deposit and mailed 1.6 million people their debit card payments, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. In total, the state hopes to pay out $9.5 billion to 23 million Californians. So far, just over $4 billion has been disbursed.
One-time payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples who jointly filed their 2020 state income tax returns and $200 to $700 for those who filed independently. Eligible residents will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021 and meet state adjusted gross income limits.
There are a lot of moving parts to consider, but the three most important questions are:
1. Am I eligible to receive money through the California Middle Class Tax Rebate?
There are several important qualifications to keep in mind to get paid. You may already be eligible without knowing it. According to the State Franchise Tax Board, requirements for eligible Californians include:
- Have filed their 2020 tax return before October 15, 2021.
- Meet adjusted gross income (AGI CA) limits of $500,000 or less. There are tiers of how much you will receive based on your AGI.
- Not have been claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.
- Have been a resident of California for at least six months during the 2020 tax year and be a resident on the date the payment is issued.
2. How will I receive my payment?
It will all depend on how someone filed their 2020 tax return and whether they still have the same bank account. It can be the difference between a direct deposit or a physical debit card that will arrive in the mail. There are other qualifications that can affect how someone will receive their payment, but here are a few to get you started:
- Direct deposits will be sent to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return electronically. Payments will be made to the same bank account where the 2020 income tax refund was deposited.
- The physical debit card will go to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return with a paper form.
- If someone filed their 2020 tax return electronically, but have since changed their bank or bank account number, they will receive a debit card.
3. When should the money arrive?
- Direct deposit payments began rolling out between October 7 and October 25. But don’t worry: additional direct deposits are being sent between October 28 and November 14.
- For those who have changed banks or bank account numbers since the time they electronically filed their 2020 tax return, they will have to wait a little longer. Their payments are expected to arrive by debit card from December 17 to January 14.
- If someone received a Golden State Stimulus check in the mail in 2021, they can also expect a physical debit card. These should arrive between October 24 and December 10. The remaining cards will be sent until January 14.
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot to put on display
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat in his home was not turned on, and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged that it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization.
Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
Israel prepares indictments for the death of a Palestinian-American
Israel has been criticized by human rights groups who say it rarely holds soldiers responsible for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States before returning to his Palestinian hometown of Jiljilya in 2009, has drawn intense scrutiny from the international community. His family still living in the United States demanded an American investigation, as did several members of Congress.
After opening a criminal investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death, the military judicial authority informed the lawyers of the two officers on Thursday that it was preparing to indict them for their misconduct, the army said. The accused officers, one who commanded the force at the checkpoint where Assad was being held and the other in charge of guarding the detainees, have the right to be heard first.
Questions remain about what happened to Assad after he was arrested by Israeli forces at a West Bank checkpoint in January. The Israeli army said soldiers thought he was sleeping when they undid his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building where he had been held with three other Palestinians.
He was pronounced dead in a hospital after other Palestinians who had been detained found him unconscious. A Palestinian autopsy showed he died of a heart attack from injuries sustained while in custody.
The IDF has reprimanded a senior officer and removed two others from leadership positions after concluding that Assad’s death was the result of “moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers” – a rare error recognition.
Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment under military occupation. The Israeli rights group B’Tselem says it is following more than two dozen open investigations into the killings of Palestinians in the West Bank. Even in the most shocking cases – and those captured on video – Israeli soldiers are often given relatively light sentences.
Nike co-founder says Kyrie Irving’s deal with brand likely over
Nike co-founder Phil Knight said Kyrie Irving’s deal with the shoe brand is likely over and doubts that the star guard will be welcomed back to the company. Knight added that he doesn’t “know for sure” about the decision in a television interview with CNBC.
“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. And so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by. And that’s where we ended the relationship,” Knight said in the interview.
The company announced last week that they suspended their relationship with Irving after the guard posted links to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts. Following the posts, Irving refused to denounce the movie or apologize. The Brooklyn Nets handed Irving a minimum five-game suspension for his actions, stating that he was “unfit to be associated” with organization.
The brand also announced last week that they will not release the Kyrie 8, Irving’s new signature shoe.
Knight said the star guard was “dug in” as he decided to not immediately apologize or condemn the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”. After getting suspended by his team, Irving issued an apology on his Instagram account.
Irving’s contract with Nike was set to expire after the 2022-23 season and ESPN reported in May that the brand was unlikely to offer an extension. The recent firestorm all but confirms that a Nike extension will not be on the horizon for seven-time All-Star.
In the television interview, Knight discussed the process Nike goes through when deciding to partner with an athlete.
“We look at who we sign and how much we pay, and we look at not only how good the athlete is, but how his or her character [is], so it’s not an exact science, but it’s a process that we go through with a lot of intensity, with a lot of people sticking their hand in it, and that’s one that goes all the way to the CEO because some of the numbers [athletes] are paid are pretty big,” he said.
Scientists discover a new black hole that has devoured a nearby star in the nearby galaxy
According to a new study published in Natural astronomy.
The exploration made it possible to calculate the mass of the black hole. It could also help researchers understand how black holes and galaxies interact.
According to the study published in the online magazine, massive black holes (BH) at the center of massive galaxies are ubiquitous. The population of BH in dwarf galaxies, on the other hand, is not yet known. Dwarf galaxies are thought to harbor BHs with proportionally small masses, including intermediate-mass black holes.
“The identification of these systems has historically relied on the detection of light emitted by gaseous discs in accretion close to the BHs. Without this light, they are difficult to detect,” the report further states.
According ScienceDaily, the shredding of the star, known as a “tidal disturbance event” or TDE, produced a radiation flare that briefly outpaced the host dwarf galaxy’s combined starlight and could help scientists better understand relationships between black holes and galaxies.
“This discovery has created widespread excitement because we can use tidal disturbance events not only to find more intermediate-mass black holes in silent dwarf galaxies, but also to measure their masses,” the co-author said. Ryan Foley, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz who helped plan the YSE survey.
First author Charlotte Angus of the Niels Bohr Institute said the team’s findings provide a baseline for future studies of medium-sized black holes.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz waiting to be cleared, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he would’ve been on the floor for the Orlando Magic’s 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at Amway Center.
Fultz, the sixth-year guard who’s been sidelined since fracturing his big left toe during the offseason in September right before training camp started, is no longer wearing a boot and hasn’t experienced pain in his left foot for at least a couple of weeks.
But there are significant steps that need to be taken in his return-to-play process. The main ones: Knowing the fracture has fully healed and getting cleared to do more in practice.
“I feel good, ready to play,” Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday evening before the Magic’s win over the Mavericks. “Just waiting on that day to get cleared.”
Fultz didn’t know whether the fracture had fully healed as of Wednesday.
The last scan he got, which he said was about two weeks ago, showed the toe improved but wasn’t fully healed.
He’s supposed to get another scan this week to see if the bone has healed completely — the significant step before getting cleared.
“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz said. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”
Fultz hopes to make his season debut “within the next 3-4 weeks” but understands his return to play will depend on the status of his next scan and how he responds to the ensuing ramping-up process.
Once he’s cleared, he’ll be able to ramp up his conditioning and expand his on-court work.
“I’ve been pushing…but the biggest thing is that scan,” Fultz said. “Once that gets cleared, I’ll have a clear view of when I can actually hoop and play. If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Fultz has been working individually with coaches during practices — shooting, handling the ball and moving around “a little bit.”
Fultz confirmed to the Sentinel what Mosley said, adding that he runs on the treadmill, jumps, moves around on the court and works on his finishing.
“I just don’t do a lot of contact play,” Fultz said. “I’m doing a little contact in my drills but not full. That’s pretty much it. I can pretty much do everything except I’m not doing 1-on-1 or 4-on-4 or stuff like that yet.
“I still [am] cutting, dribbling, shooting, jumping — I just haven’t done it against another player, full-on bumping and stuff like that.”
Fultz stopped wearing the boot last week and was seen going through on-court drills with assistant/skills coach Aubrey McCreary Monday.
“It was pretty much going off my feeling like let’s try to ramp up some stuff on [the] court and see if you get any irritation and I haven’t last week and this week,” Fultz said about taking the boot off while he waits for the bone to fully heal. “It’s all good stuff. I’m moving in the right direction.”
Fultz is in the second season of a 3-year, $50 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He has a $16.5 million salary for 2022-23 that’s fully guaranteed, while $2 million of his $17 million salary is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Next season’s salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster past July 1, 2023.
Fultz’s injury struggles have limited his playing time (131 games in five seasons) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
“I’ve been through so much,” Fultz said. “I understand this process, be patient and listen to your body and when that time comes, just be ready for it.”
He played in just 33 games across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a nerve issue in his right shoulder that was later diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before being traded to the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
Fultz’s healthiest season came with the Magic in 2019-20, when he played 72 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points (46.5% shooting from the field) and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.
He missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, just eight games into the 2020-21 season.
After a 14-month absence, Fultz returned to the floor in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
The Magic have gotten off to a 3-9 start with Fultz, as well as several other players, sidelined entering Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He’s liked what he’s seen from the team despite the record and is eager to get back on the floor with his teammates while understanding he can’t rush his process.
“Of course, I want to play but I don’t want to go out there, break it and then have to get surgery and sit out longer than now,” Fultz said. “My biggest thing now is being smart about and healing all the way so I can play a full season without any more hiccups. And not have any lingering pain.
“It’s tough with my competitive nature and seeing my brothers go out there and play the game, seeing where I can help at and seeing where I can go out there and be with them and not being able to do that. That’s probably the toughest part. I’m just waiting on my opportunity and supporting them any way I can while I’m off the court. When my time comes, best believe I’ll be ready.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
