The major hack of patient data from an Australian health insurer gained momentum on Friday as more information identifying people who had abortions or treatment for mental health, alcoholism and drug addiction issues surfaced. been posted on a dark web forum that appears to be linked to Russian hackers.
News
TuSimple co-founder overthrows the board that fired him last month
Unrest at self-driving trucking company comes as FBI and SEC investigate TuSimple’s ties to Chinese startup
wsj
News
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Kyiv Forces Close in on Kherson, Retake Dozens of Southern Towns | Russia
Key events
Ukraine moves closer to Kherson and recovers dozens of cities
Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of towns and villages littered with landmines abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they closed in on the outskirts of the strategic capital of Kherson.
In his address on Thursday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky said that “dozens of Ukrainian flags have already returned to their rightful place”.
Today we have good news from the south,” the Ukrainian President said. “Forty-one colonies have been liberated.”
Ukraine claimed to have liberated the key city of Snihurivka, about 32 km north of Kherson. Images have also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivkaa village just outside Klapaya and about 15 km from downtown Kherson.
The large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces also appears to be shrinking. A video released of Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro seemed to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.
Kyiv said he was reluctant to rush in and claim victory, warning it could be a Kremlin trap.
Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed withdrawing from the city, but said Kyiv forces had advanced 36.5 km (22.7 miles) ) and recaptured 41 villages and towns since October 1 in the region.
This included 12 colonies on Wednesday alone.
Summary and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll bring you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.
Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of mined towns and villages abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they close in on the outskirts of the strategic capital of Kherson.
However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said it would take at least a week for Russia to withdraw from the city of Kherson and that Moscow still has 40,000 troops in the area.
For any updates or feedback you would like to share, please feel free to contact us via email or Twitter.
If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:
-
Ukrainian forces are closing in on the outskirts of the southern city of Kherson after Russia’s announcement, its forces began to retreat. Ukraine claimed to have liberated the key town of Snihurivka, about 32 km north of Kherson. Images have also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivka, a village just outside Klapaya and about 15 km from downtown Kherson.
-
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its withdrawal from the region is underway. “Russian troop units are maneuvering to a prepared position on the left bank of the Dnipro in strict accordance with the approved plan.”
-
Ukrainian troops continued their advance on Kherson from north, east and west, as the large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces seemed to shrink. A video released of Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro seemed to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.
-
Ukraine’s defense minister said the Russians will take at least a week to leave the city of Kherson and that Moscow still has a contingent of 40,000 troops in the Kherson region.. “It’s not so easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in a day or two. At a minimum, (it will take) a week,” Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters. He added that intelligence showed Russian forces remained inside the city, around the city and on the west bank of the Dnipro. Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, estimated that more than half of the Russian forces that were stationed on the city’s right bank were still there – a force that had previously been estimated at 20,000.
-
Kyiv said he was reluctant to rush in and claim victory, warning it could be a Kremlin trap. Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed withdrawing from the city, but Kyiv forces advanced 36.5 km (22.7 miles) and recaptured 41 villages and towns since October 1 in the region. This included 12 colonies on Wednesday alone.
-
There were unconfirmed reports of shelling explosions around the Nova Kakhovka Dam on Thursday evening. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that the 30-meter-tall hydroelectric facility could be targeted by the Russians.
-
Ukrainian forces liberated 41 settlements as they advanced south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his address on Thursday evening. Ukraine is working to clear areas recaptured from Russian forces of thousands of landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind.
-
The top US general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff estimates that the Russian military saw more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar number of casualties. Mark Milley’s remarks offer the highest US estimate to date.
-
The UK government has frozen more than £18bn in assets belonging to oligarchs and other Russians under the new sanctions regime. Sanctions have been imposed on 1,271 people – including former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and ‘Nickel King’ Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s second-richest person – according to a report on Thursday.
-
US to send additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials said Thursday. According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large quantities of munitions and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defense systems. “This increased air defense will be essential for Ukraine as Russia continues to use Iranian-made cruise missiles and drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. The United States will also purchase 100,000 artillery shells from South Korean manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, an official added.
theguardian
News
On this historic day, November 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery
The Tomb of the Unknown United States Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery – following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean – on this historic day, November 11, 1921.
The remains of the American hero buried under the grave were chosen from thousands of unidentified pastors killed during World War I and buried in France.
“Here lies in honored glory an American soldier, known but of God,” reads the inscription on the marble tombstone.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 10 1928 NOTRE DAME SHOCKS ARMY TO ‘WIN ONE FOR THE GIPPER’ AT YANKEE STADIUM
Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.
“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial,” according to the U.S. Army Cemeteries Online Education Program.
“He stood in the heart of the cemetery, serving as a place of reflection on service, bravery and sacrifice… The Unknowns represent all unidentified military personnel who have given their lives for the United States.”
Among the purposes of the grave: to help bring comfort to the thousands of American families who never knew the fate of loved ones lost overseas. Instead, they can know that the sacrifices of their loved ones are commemorated by the nation.
More than 60,000 US military personnel are still missing from World War II alone, according to the federal government’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
It is a grim reminder of the human devastation of this conflict.
“Here lies in honored glory an American soldier, known but of God.” — Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
About 20,000 other Americans were lost and remain missing in the conflicts that followed, including Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Gulf War and the War on Terror. The government no longer holds or provides a number of World War I missing persons.
Impressed by France’s efforts to honor a “Soldat Inconnu” – an unknown soldier – US Army Brigadier G. William D. Connor proposed a similar US project to the Army Chief of Staff, the General Peyton C March, October 29, 1919.
Congress approved a resolution to fund the U.S. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on March 4, 1921, to be dedicated on Armistice Day — now Veterans Day — of that year.
The bodies of four unknown American soldiers were exhumed that fall, each from four different American cemeteries in France: Aisne-Maine, Meuse-Argonne, Somme and Saint-Mihiel.
VETERANS DAY: 5 THINGS TO DO AND SAY TO HONOR AMERICA’S HEROES
Arlington National Cemetery describes in rich and powerful detail the elaborate process that brought the first Unknown Soldier back to the United States.
“Early in the morning of October 24, 1921, Major Robert P. Harbold of the Quartermaster Corps, aided by French and American soldiers, reorganized the [four] caskets so that each rests on a shipping crate other than the one in which it arrived.”
sergeant. Edward F. Younger of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 50th Infantry, U.S. Forces Germany, had the honor of choosing the Unknown Soldier, which he did by placing a wreath of white roses on the one of the coffins.
The Unknown Soldier was transported by caisson to the port of Le Havre then by the cruiser USS Olympia to the United States.
US SOLDIERS KILLED IN WWI REMEMBER FOREVER AT NYC ALE HOUSE
“The Unknown arrived at the Washington Navy Yard on November 9, 1921… [and] was in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol. Approximately 90,000 visitors paid their respects during the November 10, 1921 public viewing period,” according to Arlington National Cemetery.
“The Unknown was in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on November 10; 90,000 visitors paid their respects.”
“On November 11, 1921, the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C., and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at the New Memorial Amphitheater in the Arlington National Cemetery, and the Unknown was buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
President Warren G. Harding placed the Medal of Honor on the casket while foreign dignitaries offered their country’s highest honors. President Harding led the nation in a two-minute moment of silence.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Today, the tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by elite volunteer members of the US 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), headquartered near Fort Myer, Va. .
It is the oldest active duty infantry unit in the U.S. Army, defending the nation since 1784 and protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since 1948.
Their Changing of the Guard ceremony is a popular yet reverential tourist attraction, witnessed daily by visitors from across the United States and around the world.
“Tomb Guards, also known as Sentinels, are chosen for this prestigious and highly selective position only after rigorous training and a series of demanding exams,” reports the cemetery.
The guards are guided by The Creed of the Sentinels.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“My devotion to this sacred duty is total and unreserved,” the Creed begins.
It ends: “Surrounded by well-meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night/This soldier in honored Glory shall rest under my eternal watch.”
Fox
News
Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after violating code of conduct
Keurig Dr Pepper logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Raphael Henrique | Light flare | Getty Images
Keurig Dr Chilli announced on Thursday that CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu had agreed to step down after violating the company’s code of conduct, less than four months after taking office.
The beverage giant said the breaches were not related to the company’s strategy, operations or financial reporting.
Keurig Dr Pepper’s Board of Directors reappointed Bob Gamgort, Chairman and former CEO, as Chief Executive Officer.
Shares of the company rose 2% in morning trading on the news. Keurig Dr Pepper’s stock has risen 3% this year, bringing its market value to $54.4 billion.
Gamgort handed over the role to Dokmecioglu on July 29 as part of a previously announced succession plan. When the change was announced in April, the company said it reviewed internal and external candidates for the position.
Prior to becoming CEO, Dokmecioglu served as the company’s chief financial officer, helping Keurig Green Mountain go private in 2016 and with its merger with Dr Pepper Snapple in 2018.
Dokmecioglu, 50, served on Krispy Kreme’s board of directors but resigned in September. The donut chain said in a regulatory filing that the transition was not caused by a disagreement with the company or the board and thanked Dokmecioglu for his services and contributions.
A second administrator, Patricia Capel, resigned at the same time. Capel is a director of JAB Holding, the investment arm of the Reimann family. JAB owned Krispy Kreme before its IPO in 2021 and still owns around 45% of the company’s shares, according to Factset. Similarly, JAB held a controlling interest in Keurig Green Mountain prior to the merger. Its subsidiary Maple Holdings still owns a 33% stake in Keurig Dr Pepper.
cnbc
News
Gap just launched with Amazon Fashion – Here’s what you need to buy
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
This just arrived – you can now buy the Gap and Amazon launch! We’re talking about all the fan-favorite hoodies, sweatpants, shirts and more with the speedy convenience of Amazon Prime.
The launch is defined by color, comfort and the classic Gap logo. These are the looks you know and love, and now you can add them to your Amazon cart. You can shop clothes and accessories for men, women, kids, and toddlers just in time for the holiday season, whether you’re looking to stock up on winter staples or shopping for gifts.
This Gap and Amazon launch truly has something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself!
Entertainment
News
Major health data hack in Australia exposes abortion patients
“Weaponizing people’s private information for the purpose of extorting payment is malicious,” he said.
Medibank admitted on October 13 that it had been hacked. He later said that the personal information of 9.7 million customers and 480,000 health claims had been viewed.
The insurer announced on Monday that it would not pay a ransom to keep the data private. On Wednesday, the credentials of clients who had accessed medical care, including addiction recovery and mental health care, were released. This was followed Thursday by information about patients who had requested and had abortions. On Friday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported the release of more sensitive data, this time related to alcohol and mental health issues.
Details of medical procedures involving about 500 people were part of the two online filings, according to Conversation, a nonprofit news site. The Herald said the third drop – in a file titled “Boozy” – included details of the care of 240 people.
Josh Roose, a political sociologist at Deakin University, said healthcare organizations are common targets of ransomware attacks. But they usually find their computer systems locked down, with a ransom demand in exchange for regaining access.
On occasion, cybercriminals have accessed personal health information, including a security breach this summer involving more than 235,000 patients at Keystone Health in Pennsylvania. Rarely do cases escalate into public disclosure of sensitive health information, Roose said.
“It’s obviously a pretty disgusting line of attack to take,” he added. “And we know that there are hackers who deliberately target health services precisely for this reason. That kinda tells you how bad things are and how, indeed, hardcore this particular band is.
According to Roose, the Medibank ransomware attack appeared to be linked to a Russian hacking group. The data was posted on a dark web forum linked to the REvil collective, the Guardian reported, adding that the hackers had posted a $10 million ransom demand.
Daile Kelleher, chief executive of reproductive rights organization Children by Choice, said there are many reasons – beyond the simple violation of privacy – why patients would not want others know that they had terminated a pregnancy.
Although abortion is legal in Australia, it remains “a fairly stigmatized form of healthcare”, and releasing the data could put some women at risk, Kelleher said. “Our biggest concern was the impact this might have on people experiencing reproductive coercion and abuse, or domestic and family violence, in their lives.”
The Medibank hack was the second medium attack of this kind in the country in recent months. Telecommunications company Optus suffered an attack in September which illegally accessed the data of 10 million customers. Some of them included driver’s license and passport numbers.
The Australian Federal Police are working with the FBI and other foreign intelligence partners to investigate the release of the “upsetting and highly personal information”, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hours later, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was a Medibank customer but was not affected by the hack. Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil called the hack “morally wrong” and called those responsible “scumbags” when addressing parliament on Thursday.
washingtonpost
News
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted”
Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter employees since buying the company for $44 billion, said bankruptcy was a possibility if it didn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. .
The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company – a two-week period in which he fired half of Twitter’s staff, ousted most top executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home.
An executive, who until Thursday had emerged from Musk’s new leadership team, Yoel Roth, has left, people familiar with the matter said. Another, Robin Wheeler, also quit – but Musk persuaded her to stay, some people said, who requested anonymity to protect their personal and professional relationships.
As the takeover removed Twitter from public market scrutiny, Musk loaded the company with nearly $13 billion in debt that is now in the hands of seven Wall Street banks that have been unable to release them to investors.
Confidence in the company eroded so quickly that even before Musk’s bankruptcy comments, some funds were offering to buy the loans for as little as 60 cents on the dollar – a price typically reserved for companies judged in financial difficulty, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
In his address to staff, Musk issued several stark warnings. Employees must prepare for 80-hour work weeks. There will be less office perks like free food. And it ended the pandemic-era flexibility that allowed employees to work from home.
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted,” he said, according to a person familiar with the matter.
When asked about the attrition prospect, Musk said, “We all need to be more hardcore.”
Discussing Twitter’s finances and future, Musk said the company needs to act urgently to make its $8 subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will want to pay for, given the setback. advertisers concerned about harmful content.
Musk has in the past used the threat of financial ruin to try to motivate workers, according to a person familiar with his management style. He’s trying to convey the idea that if people don’t work hard, Twitter will be in a really tough spot, this person said.
The Information and Platformer previously reported Musk’s bankruptcy filing.
He also hinted at products he would like to introduce, including payments, more conversational ads, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Integration with the Twitter app should be smoother, as it is with TikTok, he said.
Earlier Thursday, Twitter’s chief information security officer, privacy officer and compliance officer left, raising concerns about the company’s ability to keep its platform secure. and comply with regulations. Twitter is currently bound by a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission that regulates how the company handles user data, and could be subject to fines for violations.
Roth had since taken over all trust and safety efforts for the social network, while Wheeler, a vice president of sales, had recently taken over to oversee relations with nervous advertisers. She hinted at her decision to stay in a tweet, as well as a post on an internal Slack channel.
The debt Twitter took on to fund the Musk takeover leaves it with interest costs that one estimate will reach $1.2 billion a year.
The social network has seen pushback from some advertisers concerned about Musk’s content moderation plans.
Debt investors and credit assessors are also showing little confidence. The company’s banks have been quietly probing hedge funds and other asset managers for their interest in buying some of the company’s debt.
Talks so far have focused on the $6.5 billion portion of leveraged funding, people familiar with the talks said. The banks had seemed unwilling to sell at less than 70 cents on the dollar, according to one of the people. Even at that level, losses could reach billions of dollars, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.
Moody’s Investors Service, meanwhile, recently downgraded Twitter’s credit rating deeper into junk territory. “Twitter’s governance risk is highly negative, reflecting Moody’s expectations of aggressive financial policies and concentrated Elon Musk ownership,” the ratings firm said.
Musk, in an email late Wednesday, warned employees of “tough times ahead,” with “no way to water down the message” about the company’s economic outlook. He ended the ability for employees to work remotely unless he personally approved it.
Featured Video of the Day
Nirav Modi to be extradited: Justice in India’s biggest bank fraud case
ndtv
TuSimple co-founder overthrows the board that fired him last month
BlockFi Limits User Activities Due to Uncertain FTX Situation
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Kyiv Forces Close in on Kherson, Retake Dozens of Southern Towns | Russia
On this historic day, November 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery
Keurig Dr Pepper CEO resigns after violating code of conduct
Gap just launched with Amazon Fashion – Here’s what you need to buy
Major health data hack in Australia exposes abortion patients
“If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted”
Ex-Playboy model accepts plea deal for murder of California psychiatrist
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?