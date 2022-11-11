News
UK sanctions have frozen more than $21 billion in Russian assets
The UK said its sanctions on Russia had frozen nearly £18.4bn in assets, equivalent to around $21.5bn, as the country considered bolstering the law application.
The figure, published in an annual report by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation on Thursday, dwarfs all other sanctions imposed by the UK combined. British authorities have touted the amount, effective as of October 20, as evidence of the country’s determination to counter Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
“We will continue to tighten our sanctions to exert maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine prevails,” said Minister of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
The UK has joined the US and other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine earlier this year. British sanctions have affected more than 1,200 people, more than 120 entities and 19 Russian banks, the British government announced on Thursday.
The OFSI said it has received 236 reports of sanctions violations since the invasion and intends to take “reasonable and appropriate” action in each case of violation.
US agencies have generally been more aggressive than their international counterparts in enforcing economic sanctions. But OFSI gained new powers this year and can now take action against sanctions violators even if it can’t prove they knew about wrongdoing, reducing the agency’s burden to carry things.
The agency – which expects its staff to double to more than 100 full-time staff this year – said it expects Russia sanctions enforcement to dominate its work in the coming months. The $21 billion in assets frozen by UK sanctions against Russia is about $7 billion more than all other UK sanctions regimes combined, the government has said.
The OFSI and its US counterpart, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, have stepped up cooperation as sanctions targeting Russia have mounted, revealing plans last month to work together more closely.
According to US Treasury Department figures in June, sanctions imposed by the US, UK and other allies had blocked more than $30 billion in Russian assets in total. A Treasury official did not respond to a request for an updated number.
Men’s hockey: Penn State plays giant-slayer again, beating No. 1 Gophers 4-2 at Mariucci
Make no mistake: Knocking off the top-ranked team in the nation is a big accomplishment for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Even if they have done it twice in the past week.
On Thursday the Lions played their opportunistic offensive style to build a lead, then got enough defense and goaltending to hold onto it, knocking off the top-ranked Gophers 4-2 in the opener of their two-game set at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Last Friday, the Lions beat Michigan, then the top-ranked team in the country, 3-0 in State College, Pa.
“In this league, you’re going to get that opportunity plenty of times,” said Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky. “In this league you’re going to face that a lot.”
The Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten) got goals from Bryce Brodzinski and Aaron Huglen, along with 24 saves from goalie Justen Close, but saw their three-game win streak snapped.
“It was a tale of two games. You get off to a slow start, we were a little frustrated, we found it in the second period, and then unfortunately we handed them two goals,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “You can’t do that. They’re playing awful well.”
Connor MacEachern had a pair of goals for the Lions (10-1-0, 4-1-0) who got 24 saves from goalie Liam Souliere.
“It was nice for the coaching staff to see that we tried to play to our identity,” Gadowsky said. “Minnesota, give them a ton of credit. They came back and pushed really hard in the second, and we needed some absolutely massive saves to keep the game close, and then we were fortunate at the end.”
The Lions used their chaotic offensive style to perfection in the opening period, dominating the shots on goal and scoring first on a 2-on-1 rush fueled by a Gophers turnover. But in the middle stanza, the Gophers turned the tables, notching 10 of the second period’s first 11 shots on goal and tying the score when Brodzinski converted after a pretty pass from Logan Cooley.
On their first power play of the game, late in the second, Brodzinski nearly gave his team the lead, beating the Lions’ goalie but not the goalpost on a shot from the top of the crease. Instead, the Gophers fell victim to the cruel fates of hockey.
Lions forward Christian Sarlo, coming out of the penalty box, got in alone on Close and beat the goalie with a low shot in the final seconds of the period, putting Penn State up 2-1 heading into the third.
When MacEachern scored on the Lions’ initial shot of the third to open up a 3-1 lead, it looked dire. But the Gophers didn’t go quietly, as Aaron Huglen’s first goal of the season made it a one-score game again. Gadowsky challenged for offside on the play, but the goal stood.
North Dakota transfer Ashton Calder sealed it with an empty-net goal with 18.5 to play.
“Play your game,” legendary Gophers coach Herb Brooks repeated, again and again, to his American team in the final 10 minutes of the Miracle on Ice game in 1980. On Wednesday the modern version of the Gophers preached the need to play their style of hockey right from the start versus a Nittany Lions team known for a shoot-first style that can be deadly for opponents.
It didn’t happen, and instead the Lions did what they wanted to do in the opening 20 minutes, emerging with a lead and sending a message that winning nine of their first 10 games was not a fluke.
“You can’t play them for 35 to 38 minutes. That’s all we played tonight,” Motzko said, the disappointment dripping from every word. “We did not play well those other minutes.”
Still, after that first period, the middle stanza was all Gophers, save for the heroics of Souliere and some lousy luck in the final seconds when Penn State took a 2-1 lead. After their second conference loss of the season, the Gophers were not ready to blame the hands of fate.
“We did the opposite of our strengths. We were trying to play cute, we were trying to play slow, we weren’t physical enough. We just weren’t ready to go tonight,” Gophers captain Brock Faber said. “It’s tough. It was one of those nights where we just didn’t have it. They wanted it more tonight, plain and simple. From the opening puck drop to the final horn it was their game all the way.”
Briefly: U of M officials are urging fans attending Friday night’s 7 p.m. game to arrive early as there are men’s basketball, volleyball and swimming events, in addition to men’s hockey, all at roughly the same time, and a potential parking crunch is expected.
Australian researchers test temporary sperm blocker in ‘game changer’ for male contraception | Health
The sperm-blocking hydrogel could be a game-changer for contraception if a first global trial in a Melbourne hospital is successful, researchers say.
The 25 men taking part in the study will have a hydrogel injected into the vas deferens – the tubes that carry sperm – to prevent sperm from exiting the testicles.
It is believed that the effect of the hydrogel would last around two years and then it could be re-injected, providing an alternative to a standard vasectomy, which is intended to be permanent.
Researchers from Epworth Freemasons in Melbourne have so far performed the daytime procedure on four men.
Participants will be followed for three years, providing samples and undergoing regular health checks.
Epworth Freemasons lead researcher and urologist Nathan Lawrentschuk said the study would examine whether the hydrogel offered a non-permanent alternative to male contraception.
“If successful, it could be a game-changer, ensuring contraception is a shared responsibility between couples,” Professor Lawrentschuk said.
Currently, vasectomy and condoms are the only form of male contraception widely available in Australia.
Monash University scientists are working on the development of a hormone-free male birth control pill.
In addition to the pill and other temporary measures, women can access several forms of long-acting contraception.
They include an intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus; a contraceptive implant, which is a small plastic rod inserted into the arm; and regular hormone injections.
CBSE, CISCE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheets Of Class 10th & 12th – Download PDF — jkbreakingnews.net
CBSE, CISCE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheets Of Class 10th & 12th – Download PDF — jkbreakingnews.net
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. As per recent reports, CBSE 10th 12th datesheet might be released as soon as November 20, 2022, and CISCE board is expected to release the date sheet by November 30. When released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org. However, the candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the CBSE, CISCE board is yet to confirm any date or time regarding the exam.
While the CBSE PRO Rama Sharma has refused to share any actual date for the Class 10, 12 date sheet, reports from people close to the board have pegged the release for this month. A few sources have confirmed that it is proposed to be released by third week of November.
However, Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the practical exams dates for winter-bound schools. The exams will be conducted from November 15 to December 14, 2022. Internal exams for all other schools will be held in the month of January 2023. The board will release the detailed date sheet 2023 in December 2022.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023
The CSBE will release the CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Secondary and Senior Secondary likely in November 2022. Pupils who have already filled out the Exam Form and are looking for CBSE Time Table 2023 for 10th and 12th Class must know that as soon as it will be published officially, we will update a direct link below to download it.
|Country
|India
|Exam
|CBSE, CISCE 10th & 12th Examination 2023
|Organisation
|Central Board of Secondary Education & CISCE
|Session
|2022-23
|Exam Mode
|Offline
|Time Duration
|03 Hours 15 Minutes
|Exam Date
|Class X (February 15, 2023) Onwards
|Class XII (February 15, 2023) Onwards
|Date Sheet Release Date
|November 2022 [3rd week]
|Official Website
|www.cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023
The tentative CBSE board date sheet is given in the table below. The CBSE exam date 2023 Class 10 & 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023. The datesheet of Class 10 & 12 CBSE 2023 will be released in December 2022. Students can check the tentative CBSE datesheet 2023 given below.
CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2023
CBSE: Check the tentative date sheet of Class 10 2023
|
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023
|
Subjects
|
February 15, 2023
|
Social Science
|
February 16, 2023
|
Science
|
February 17, 2023
|
Home Science
|
February 18, 2023
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
|
February 22, 2023
|
Computer Application
|
February 23, 2023
|
Hindi Course – A
Hindi Course – B
|
February 25, 2023
|
English (LANG & LIT.)
CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2023
CBSE: Check the tentative datesheet of Class 12 2023
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2023
|
Sociology
|
February 17, 2023
|
English
|
February 20, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
February 21, 2023
|
Physical education
|
February 22, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
February 23, 2023
|
Geography
|
February 24, 2023
|
Physics
|
February 25, 2023
|
Psychology
|
February 26, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
February 27, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
February 28, 2023
|
Economics
|
March 1, 2023
|
Hindi
|
March 2, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 3, 2023
|
Biology
|
March 4, 2023
|
History
|
March 5, 2023
|
Informatics Practices, Computer Science
|
March 6, 2023
|
Home Science
ICSE Class 10 Examination 2023: Key Details
- The ICSE Class 10 Examination timetable is likely to be released soon
- The Examinations are to be held from February to March 2023
- ICSE Class 10th date sheet will include the subjects, dates, day, and timing of the examination.
- Candidates who will be appearing in the ICSE 10th exams 2023 have to choose a minimum of six subjects.
- Students will be required to select a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specific group:
Group 1 (compulsory): The internal ICSE board examination percentage will carry 80 marks, while the internal assessment will be for 20 marks.
Group 2: Candidates will be required to opt minimum of two and a maximum of three subjects from group 2. Similar to group 1, there are 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment.
Group 3: Candidates will choose one subject out of the available options. The written exam will be 50 marks, while the internal assessment will carry 50 marks allotment.
How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023 PDF?
Students should follow the steps mentioned below to download the CBSE exam date 2023 PDF online:
-
Step 1 – Go to the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in.
-
Step 2 – Click the link that reads ‘datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.
-
Step 3 – A pdf page in the new tab of the date sheet of CBSE will appear on the screen.
-
Step 4 – Download the pdf file and save the date sheet for future reference.
-
Step 5 – Take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023.
The link for the same will also be available on this page once released.
Details Mentioned on CBSE time table 2023
The following details are listed in the CBSE date sheet 2023 class 12 & 10:
-
Exam Date
-
Exam time
-
Subject Name
-
Subject Code
-
Exam Day Guidelines
ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2023 Pdf: Steps to Download
Here are the steps to download the ICSE datasheet 2023 given below check now.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)-cisce.org
Step 2: On the homepage, Find and link on link the mentions “Download ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023” link on the webpage.
Step 3:The screen will update with a fresh PDF file.
Step 4: On the screen, Class 10th ICSE Datesheet 2023 will appear.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of Class 10th ICSE Datesheet 2023for your records.
CBSE 10th Exam Pattern 2023
The exam pattern of CBSE Class 10th theory paper of Science is briefly discussed hereby in the section:
- Total Marks: The exam will be of total 100 Marks [80 (Theory) + 20 (Practical)].
- Exam Duration: The duration of the paper is 03 hours.
- Total No. of Questions: The paper will have total 30 questions.
- No. of Sections: There are 3 sections in the exam paper i.e. (Section-A, Section-B & Section-C respectively).
The candidates must note that all the Sections, as well as the Questions, is compulsory. However internal choices in Question answering will be provided in every section.
-
- Section – A:
- This section is popularly known as VSATQs (Very Short Answer Type Questions). All the questions are in MCQ format and comprising 1 Mark for every correct response recorded. Candidates have to record their responses in one word or one line.
- Section – B:
- This section is popularly termed as SATQs (Short Answer Type Questions) which award 3 Marks for every appropriate response. In this section, Questions are of the Intermediate level (in terms of difficulty). The candidate has to answer the Questions in 50 – 60 words.
- Section – C:
- This last section of the Question paper is commonly known as LATQs (Long Answer Type Questions). Questions belonging to this section requires a detailed answer. Every appropriate response awards 5 Marks to candidates. The Word limit of this category is 80 – 90 words.
- Section – A:
The post CBSE, CISCE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheets Of Class 10th & 12th – Download PDF — jkbreakingnews.net appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Police officers rescue occupant, dog from wind-whipped residential fire in St. Paul
After a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a home north of downtown St. Paul, police officers evacuated one person and a dog before firefighters arrived to find a two-story residence fully engulfed in flames and threatening an adjacent building.
Ten fire companies and more than 50 firefighters fought the blaze in the 200 block of East Lawson Avenue. Crews were on the scene for more than three hours, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. The structure partially collapsed.
Fire officials said winds gusting more than 30 mph contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which was reported at 2:22 p.m.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross made temporary housing arrangements for eight people who were displaced.
Texas drone footage shows piles of trash and discarded clothes at southern border crossing
Thousands of migrants have crossed the border near Normandy, Texas in recent weeks, leaving trash and discarded clothing in their wake.
Drone footage from a frequent crossing point along the Rio Grande shows piles of discarded items at the end of an eroded footpath.
Similar scenes can be seen at the border in and around Eagle Pass.
While Democrats have raised concerns under the Trump administration about the environmental impact of the former president’s border wall, Republicans have recently warned of the long-term environmental impact of unchecked migration. across the border.
TEXAS BORDER PATROL ARREST MISTAKE DRIVER IN ATTEMPT TO SMUGGLE MEN; SUSPICIOUS ESCAPES
Representatives Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last year, writing that “the environmental consequences of illegal immigration are well documented”.
“We have both personally witnessed strewn litter and damage to our lands during official visits to the southern border,” the lawmakers wrote.
“Trash left behind by illegal migrants includes human waste, backpacks, medical products, plastic, vehicles and clothing, all of which pose risks to wildlife.”
There were nearly 2.4 million migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, a new record. The flow of migrants does not appear to be stopping, with at least 205,000 migrant encounters in October, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year.
Heat win one the hard way 117-112 over Hornets in OT to snap slide
A good team takes care of this efficiently.
The Miami Heat at the moment are still something short of a good team.
So even against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets it becomes a struggle.
And on Thursday night almost another blown lead before hanging on for a 117-112 overtime victory at FTX Arena that prevented a three-game losing streak, after blowing similar leads against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
This time the lead was 15 in the first half and again in the third period.
And this time there again was a meltdown.
Ultimately, it took some of the best of Jimmy Butler, who closed with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Yes, the Heat were without guard Tyler Herro for a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, but this was against a last-place team that entered on a six-game losing streak and had flown overnight after a Wednesday night home game.
Ultimately it came down to the type of late 3-pointer that Portland’s Jason Hart made on Monday night and Charlotte’s Terry Rozier missed at the end of overtime on this night.
Beyond Butler, the Heat got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 14 points from Duncan Robinson and 12 from Max Strus.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 29 points, supported by 22 from Rozier.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Overtime: The extra period opened tied 104-104, with it then again tied at 106-106 and 109-109, after a Butler three-point play with 3:08 remaining.
A Kyle Lowry jumper then put the Heat up 111-109, before P.J. Washington drove the lane for a 111-111 tie with 1:51 left.
Rozier then made one of two free throws after Adebayo made a pair, to leave the Heat with a 112-111 lead.
Misses followed on each end, as did a Butler 20-foot jumper with 15.7 seconds remaining.
That put Charlotte in possession down one with 14.8 seconds left, only to have Oubre called for traveling after receiving the inbounds pass.
The result was Heat guard Gabe Vincent sent to the line with 9 seconds to play, draining both for a 115-112 Heat advantage, with Rozier’s miss following.
2. Before overtime: The Heat led 32-27 at the end of the first period, pushed their lead to 15,went into halftime up 58-50, Then after their lead was trimmed to three in the third, they went into the fourth quarter up 85-73.
But as has been the case recently, it got shaky from there, with the Hornetsand taking a 90-89 lead with 6:50 remaining in regulation.
From there, a 3-pointer by Oubre put the Hornets up 98-93 with 3:57 to play in the fourth, before an 18-foot Butler jumper tied it 100-100 with 2:24 remaining in the fourth.
The game was again tied at 102-102, before Butler scored the second of his consecutive baskets for a 104-102 Heat lead with 36.4 seconds to play in regulation, only to see Dennis Smith Jr. tied it on a driving layup with 26.5 seconds left.
Butler then ran down most of the clock before he was called for an offensive foul with 5.2 seconds to play in the fourth, with Charlotte’s Rozier off on a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.
3. Timed takeover: After a somewhat passive three-point first half, Butler took a far more aggressive approach.
After converting his lone free-throw attempt in the first half, Butler shot 9 of 11 from the line in the third period, ending the quarter with 22 points.
But no sooner did Butler go to the bench, then the Hornets made their move at the start of the fourth.
It was a noteworthy night from the line. Butler’s fourth free-throw attempt was the 4,500th of his career. His seventh free throw moved him past Dennis Johnson for 88th on the NBA all-time list and his eighth pushed him past Dan Issel for 87th.
4. Robinson at home: Robinson continues to be on the mark at home games, this time converting an early pair from beyond the arc.
Robinson entered at .441 percent (15 of 34) on 3-pointers at FTX Arena this season.
Robinson not only scored from deep, but also off cuts and with his emerging floater.
With his third point, Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list.
Capitalizing at moments such as these could lead to regular minutes once Herro returns (and possibly reestablish trade value).
5. Short again: Herro was sidelined for a second consecutive game by the sprained left ankle suffered during the first half of Friday’s road loss to the Indiana Pacers. With the Heat’s light scheduling, it gives him six days off if he returns in Saturday’s rematch against the Hornets.
Forward Caleb Martin, who had been listed as questionable pregame with a quad bruise, was in the Heat starting lineup, but his twin brother, Hornets forward Cody Martin, was unavailable due to a sore left quad.
The Hornets also were without Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and LaMelo Ball (ankle).
