Vikings’ K.J. Osborn goes from watching the Bills in the stands to playing against them

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn knows what Buffalo Bills fans are all about. Five years ago, he sat in the stands with them.
In 2017, Osborn was playing for the University of Buffalo when former Bulls star linebacker Khalil Mack left him and some other players tickets for an Oct. 29 Oakland Raiders game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mack was then with the Raiders.
“The tickets were way up high but it was a good atmosphere,’’ Osborn said Thursday. “The Bills fans, man, they’re rowdy. They’re jumping through tables and they’re having fun. There’s not too much to do up there, so everybody loves the Bills.”
On Sunday, Osborn will be back at Highmark Stadium when the Bills play host to the Vikings. He figures to reflect on how far he’s come since he was sitting there in the stands.
“Now, I’ll actually be playing there,’’ Osborn said. “It’s really kind of full circle. Sometimes I have to pinch myself like I’m living my dream.”
Osborn played for Buffalo from 2016-18, a time when the Bulls often used the Bills’ indoor practice facility in the spring since the school then didn’t have such a facility. After catching 53 passes for 892 yards for Buffalo in 2018, Osborn spent his final college season of 2019 at Miami before being a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020.
After Osborn left Buffalo, he didn’t return until last April, when he went to the Bulls’ spring game and spoke to players. He will return this weekend as Minnesota’s fourth-leading receiver with 21 catches for 185 yards.
“It’ll be really exciting,’’ Osborn said. “I’ve still got some friends up there and some former teammates.”
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson always will be linked to Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs.
In March 2020, the Vikings traded Diggs to Buffalo in a deal in which they received the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft. With that selection, they took Jefferson.
Diggs has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years. But so has Jefferson.
“It is crazy that we are both doing a great job with our team,” Jefferson said
Jefferson has gotten to know Diggs a bit, including when they train in the offseason at the same South Florida facility. But Jefferson said they haven’t talked about what happened in 2020.
“I definitely love him as a person, and I respect his game and only want the best for him,’’ Jefferson said.
Jefferson is from New Orleans and was attending LSU when Diggs made his famous “Minneapolis Miracle” catch that beat the Saints in the 2017 playoffs.
“During that time, I wasn’t really a Saints fan, but I was going for the Saints of course (while watching that game),’’ Jefferson said. “I remember being very, very upset that that happened. … It was crazy that I so happened to be drafted to Minnesota.”
Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) again both sat out practice Thursday, and both are likely to be out Sunday. Dantzler was hurt Sunday at Washington and Tomlinson is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game.
Returning to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday due to an ankle injury was center Garrett Bradbury. Bradbury, who missed two plays late in the first half against the Commanders because of the injury, said he will be “good to go” against the Bills. Also, wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Las Vegas plucked Jacob Hollister off Minnesota’s practice squad. Hollister, who was with the Raiders in the preseason, will provide depth after they put tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve.
After being signed Sept. 27 by the Vikings, Hollister was elevated for two games, getting one snap from scrimmage and 17 on special teams. Minnesota’s depth at tight end was helped when Ben Ellefson (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing four games. He could be activated to play Sunday.
Immovable
It’s no secret that square footage is in high demand in Nantucket, and 360 square feet is all you might need if you become the new owner of “Becalm’d.” The one-bed, one-bath remodeled cottage costs $2,095,000.
Built circa 1970 but fully renovated in 2021, 2 Cabot Lane, Unit A may be priced high, but the property could be considered a bargain compared to the eight-figure estates that surround it.
“The Cliff Road/Lincoln Circle area for $2 million is unheard of. It’s kind of the small fish in the big pond because of the waterfront billionaires,” said J Pepper Frazier II of J Pepper Frazier Real Estate, which has the listing. “The Cliff Road billionaires are a few hundred yards away where you go for $22 million.”
A private and cozy front yard leads to the house, which welcomes you with shiplapped walls. The kitchen area has all new appliances and a ladder leads up to a loft, which could be used as additional sleeping space.
Continue to the back of the house, where you will find the tiled bathroom and the sunny master bedroom. The house has a new heating and air conditioning system, and there is off-street parking.
Besides being a turnkey property in a prime location, one of the other selling points of the home is its ability to expand. Set on approximately 1,427 square feet (0.03 acres), Frazier notes that there is room to add an additional 260 square feet.
Boston
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
A moment later at his Thursday media session, Getsy turned back into the levelheaded coach, explaining how the play was supposed to develop before Fields weaved through the Dolphins defense, leaving players diving to the ground at his feet.
“As you review the film, it probably should have been a 15- or 20-yard completion to (Darnell) Mooney,” Getsy said. “The way he (Fields) slid up in the pocket, you want to see him keep his shoulders a little bit more perpendicular to the line of scrimmage and rip the ball. He was headed there, he just got there a tick late because he squared his shoulders and then it turned into, like, an unbelievable play after that.
“Once he got to a certain point and I saw Mooney in a position to be able to cut the guy off, I was like, ‘There’s no way anyone’s catching that guy.’ So it was pretty cool.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
The Parkins and Spiegel show on WSCR-AM 670 brought balloons into the studio Monday for a “QB1 party” and played a love song to Fields, who also threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. Former NFL coach Mike Martz, who in August wrote an article predicting a “rough career” for Fields, did an about-face, declaring Fields “just so impressive. He’s just special in every way.” Numerous national analysts weighed in with phrases such as “a star in the making” and “franchise QB.”
But inside the Bears facility, Getsy, Fields and the rest of the offense are trying to harness the excitement that comes with such a performance — and stay focused enough to continue making needed improvements.
Getsy said his former Packers boss Mike McCarthy used to say often that it’s harder to handle success than adversity, that remaining humble and sticking to your philosophies become even more important when “people are telling you they love you and patting you on the back.”
It doesn’t seem to be too difficult for Getsy, who was equally even-keeled when the football world was decrying Fields’ lack of progress in the first month of the season.
In the span of a few sentences Thursday, Getsy called some of Fields’ plays “miraculous” and “pretty unbelievable” — and then noted the quarterback needed to throw the ball away on an interception that was negated because of offsetting penalties.
“Hopefully the environment remains consistent to where we are about getting better every single day,” Getsy said. “No, we’re not in our room gloating about it, nor were we (worrying about it) when everybody else was saying the other direction of what we’re talking about. We’re a pretty focused group, and (Fields) is the center of that focus for sure.”
When asked about the outside buzz, which included being named the NFC offensive player of the week Wednesday, Fields said his approach is “just don’t let it affect me.”
“Just go about my day like I would before all this hype came, or so-called hype,” Fields said. “Just put my head down and keep working. My main goal is to keep improving and keep getting better each and every day.”
Getsy stressed Thursday that Fields’ showing against the Dolphins wasn’t a sudden breakthrough but a result of building up players’ comfort and understanding of the offense.
To the coach, it was a product of the process, one that must continue this week.
“There is no magic potion, right?” Getsy said. “This isn’t like ‘Space Jam,’ where you’re drinking Michael Jordan’s drink, you’re drinking a special water or whatever. This is the work you put in back in April all the way through now. And the guys are just doing a really good job of buying into our philosophy of our play style and the way we want to play the game and being the most physical football team on the field. That’s where we’re staying committed to that.”
Bears tight end Cole Kmet said the next step is to finish close games with a win after the Bears failed to score on two late drives Sunday.
Yes, officials missed a pass-interference call on a ball to Chase Claypool on third down of the final drive. But Getsy pointed to the fourth-down play, in which Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a nice pass from Fields, saying, “it’s about executing like anything else.”
Fields pointed to room for growth in the passing game, which is averaging 125.7 yards per game, worst in the league. He said he is looking to improve his pocket presence, getting to the checkdown faster, getting the little completions when needed and not forcing the big play.
“Just take what the defense gives you,” Fields said. “Play every play out. Situationally, what’s the down and distance? What do we need to accomplish on this play? Of course, if there is a big play there, then take it. We have certain plays where we want to call a shot, we are taking a shot downfield. There’s other plays where we just want to get a few yards or just get a completion.”
The Bears have a prime opportunity for a big offensive performance — and perhaps a win — Sunday at Soldier Field against the Detroit Lions. The Lions defense is the worst in the league, giving up 417.3 yards and 29.3 points per game. Their run defense ranks 31st with 149 yards allowed per game, and their pass defense ranks 29th.
Lions coach Dan Campbell was among those praising Fields this week, calling him “very dangerous.”
“You’ve got to use a little bit of everything,” Campbell said when asked how to stop him. “Really, I think there’s a place to spy, there’s a place to pressure, there’s a place to really play more coverage and keep everything in front of you and then rally to it.
“There’s no easy answer to playing this guy because you see it all over the tape week after week. It’s the cast the net, close the net. Man, you talk about you have to be as unselfish as you’ve ever been as a rusher against this guy on third down because if you give him even a crease, you get pinned in the A-gap, he rushes high upfield, your defensive end and the B-gap’s open and now look out. He’s got a lot of grass and he can run.”
Campbell might not be getting tips from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
The viral social media clip of the week was from the third quarter of Sunday’s game, when Fields ran out of bounds for 8 yards for what would have been a first down if not for a Bears holding penalty. McDaniel walked toward Fields on the sideline and yelled something.
The broadcast caught clearly the end of McDaniel’s message: “Stop it!”
“I just wanted him to stop scrambling,” McDaniel told reporters in Miami this week. “And it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all, and he didn’t take the coaching. At that stage of the game, I figured no one had asked him to stop it. So, you know, I gave that a try. I think other coaches can learn from my experience that he does not listen. So rely on other tactics.”
As the rest of the NFL catches on to what Fields can do — and tries to find countermeasures — Mooney and Khalil Herbert said they weren’t surprised by anything that unfolded Sunday.
“Everybody is seeing what we’ve already seen in practice,” Herbert said. “He does that stuff all the time.”
Added Mooney: “We know what he’s capable of. It’s nothing too crazy for us. It’s something normal to us. He’s capable of a lot more things, too, so get ready.”
The fast food chain has apologized for its ‘insensitive’ Kristallnacht anniversary push notification
The German branch of US fast food chain KFC has apologized for urging customers to commemorate Kristallnacht – the 1938 Nazi pogrom against Jews – with more cheese on their crispy chicken.
“Yesterday [November 9], an automated push notification containing an insensitive and unacceptable message was sent to KFC app users in Germany. We apologize for this,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
According to KFC, push notifications are generated “semi-automatically” based on calendars listing public holidays and days of commemoration.
“In this particular case, our internal review process was not properly followed,” KFC explained. “We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day and we remain committed to equality, inclusion and belonging for all.”
The text of the push notification, which was sent on the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known in Germany as “Reichspogromnacht”, reads: “Memory of the Reichspogromnacht. Treat yourself with softer cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!
READ MORE:
Jews urged to leave Germany for Israel
In another push alert sent shortly after, KFC said so “made a mistake,” but screenshots of the previous promotion had already appeared on social media, sparking outrage.
“Wow, just wow! I am completely speechless and repulsed,” Arsen Ostrovsky, the head of the pro-Israel legal group International Legal Forum, tweeted.
Wow, just wow! I am completely speechless and disgusted! @kfc Germany launches promotional campaign inviting customers to treat themselves #Crystal Night … with “crispy chicken with tender cheese”. You can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/dvKTUvo3wv
— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 9, 2022
“Shame on you,” Dalia Grinfeld, deputy director of European affairs for the Anti-Defamation League, wrote a screenshot of the KFC alert above.
Kristallnacht, or “the night of broken glass”, saw thousands of Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues across Germany targeted and destroyed, leaving more than 90 people dead. It is considered by many historians to be a prelude to the Holocaust.
With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been.
For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. Republicans took control of the Senate in 2015 and were not willing to budge on the issue. But now that the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party holds the House and governor’s office and gained a 34-33 majority in the Senate, things could change quickly.
“The odds have never been better,” said Kurtis Hanna, adult-use cannabis lobbyist and co-founder of NORML Minnesota, a legalization advocacy group.
While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3. A Walz spokesperson confirmed the comments to WCCO-TV on Thursday.
Walz called for legal recreational marijuana in his supplemental budget recommendations at the beginning of this year. And when he took office in 2019, he directed state agencies to begin preparing for eventual legalization. He’s the first governor to support the policy.
What could legalization look like in Minnesota? The governor recommended funding for a new Cannabis Management Office to regulate the industry, grants for business owners seeking to enter the legal market, and education programs on the potential adverse effects of marijuana use. It also called for a tax on marijuana and the expungement of nonviolent offenses involving marijuana.
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the prohibition of marijuana hasn’t worked for Minnesota, and the state should instead seek to harness its economic benefits and allow law enforcement to focus on violent crime.
The Minnesota House in 2021 approved a bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use and expunging prior convictions for low-level possession, but it never got a hearing in the Senate. Hanna said Senate Republicans drew a clear line in the sand in the early months of Walz’s first term and he didn’t expect that stance to shift if they won another four years of control.
At a Thursday news conference, incoming Senate Minority leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, would not comment on whether his fellow Republicans would shift on the issue. Senate DFLers were similarly non-committal on Wednesday.
Historically, opponents of legalization have included the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, the Minnesota Catholic Conference as well as the state trucking and police associations. Concerns include roadway safety issues and potential negative impacts on mental health.
Minnesota already took a big step toward legalizing recreational marijuana for adults earlier this year. A law that went into effect July 1 allowed for the sale of THC-containing food and beverages to be sold in the state.
People 21 and older can buy products containing servings of up to 5 milligrams of THC. A single package of edibles — or drinkables — may not contain more than 50 milligrams. Products must be derived from legally certified hemp, which contains no more than 0.3% THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive part of cannabis.
“The fact that half the toothpaste is already out of the tube due to last session’s hemp-derived THC law passing means that this policy proposal isn’t as drastic of a change to Minnesotans, who have been able to buy THC beverages at bars and restaurants since the summer,” Hanna said.
The move caught many by surprise, including some of the lawmakers who voted in favor.
Some holes remain following Minnesota’s legalization of edible and drinkable THC products, namely enforcement and regulation. Edible THC products might be legal under the new law, but the question of enforcement is not addressed. While the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is tasked with regulating cannabis-containing products, enforcement is up to cities and counties. Full legalization will likely come along with stronger state regulations and taxes.
Legal recreational marijuana could potentially generate large amounts of revenue for the state . A University of Minnesota Duluth study published in August found the state was missing out on up to $46 million in revenue from legal edibles alone, which are currently not taxed.
On Tuesday, voters in Maryland and Missouri approved legal recreational marijuana. A ballot measure in North Dakota failed.
Shima:
Local workers from the women’s wing of Congress took selfies and shared bright moments with BJP leader and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Shimla on Thursday in a rare display of bonhomie on the final day of the aggressive campaign for Himachal Pradesh elections.
Ms Sitharaman was in the state capital campaigning for the BJP candidates who are seeking to retain power in the November 12 elections.
Congress workers awaiting party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spotted the Union finance minister as his convoy crossed Mall Road near the Simla Club.
Ms Vadra was due to take part in a Jan Sampark campaign on the route du Mall in the afternoon.
BJP media officer Karan Nanda, who accompanied Ms Sitharaman, said: “The finance minister stopped her convoy when she saw the congress workers waving at her. She got out of her vehicle and met them. They took selfies with the finance minister. .”
Sources say as Mahila’s Congress leader called out party supporters wearing Congress sashes, they challenged their leader saying Sitharaman had made women proud and wanted selfies to be clicked with her.
Earlier on Thursday, students from Halet Day School spotted the Union Finance Minister on her way to a press conference at the Mall Road Hotel. Sitharaman stopped and spoke to them.
