News
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Former NBA All-Star and Daytona Beach native Vince Carter is joining the Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Orlando Magic, to broadcast for select Magic games.
Carter will make his debut as an analyst on Bally Sports tonight for the Magic’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns at Amway Center alongside play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner.
Pregame coverage on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ starts at 6:30 p.m and tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Carter, who led the Mainland boys basketball team to a state championship in 1995, was an eight-time All-Star in his 22-year NBA career.
He played 97 games for the Magic from 2009-11, helping Orlando reach the 2010 Eastern Conference finals.
Carter moved into sports broadcasting after retiring in 2020.
He’s called select Atlanta Hawks games on Bally Sports Southeast the past two seasons, broadcasted for ESPN and was a color analyst for NBC’s basketball coverage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Derrick Rose ‘in the unknown’ with a drastically reduced role
Derrick Rose isn’t searching for answers, but he doesn’t know why his role has been diminished so drastically. As Rose acknowledged Thursday, “I’m in the unknown.”
After the 34-year-old’s extended injury absence last season was labeled a major reason for the Knicks’ downward spiral, the point guard was expected to feature prominently with the second unit.
Yet 11 games into the campaign, Rose has never been this far toward the fringe of the rotation. He’s averaging just 12.7 minutes and six points per game, squeezed for opportunities as the fourth or fifth guard.
“This is new, foreign for me,” he said.
Despite navigating the unchartered territory, Rose said he’s received no explanation for the demotion. Part of it is self-explanatory with Jalen Brunson averaging 33.5 minutes. Another aspect is Rose not taking advantage of his limited chances while shooting 38%.
The former MVP said he doesn’t want to bother Tom Thibodeau with the issue.
“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b—tching. Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f—k up the game whenever I get in.”
Thibodeau, who has coached Rose for three different teams spanning 10 seasons, indicated there was broad communication.
“I talk to Derrick as much as anyone,” Thibodeau said. “You sit down, you talk to your players every day. You’re asking everyone to sacrifice. Some guys, it might be going from starting to coming off the bench. Some guys might be going out of the rotation. You have a finite amount of minutes. You have to have a rotation. A lot of it’s based on performance — all of it is. We’re going to keep searching for guys that can help us win. That’s really where we are. You want more minutes, you’ve got to play well.”
Thibodeau has rightfully earned the reputation of a strong basketball mind with a tireless work ethic, but communication and relationships were issues at his previous stops, especially in Minnesota. As one of Thibodeau’s former coaching colleagues explained, “Studying film doesn’t fix everything.”
Some of it is Thibodeau’s old-school mentality of treating players like they don’t need their hands held to the bench.
But a situation occurred just last season with Kemba Walker, who clearly took issue with being cut from Thibodeau’s rotation without an explanation.
Of course with Rose, there’s more than enough history with Thibodeau to assume water will forever flow under their bridge. The point guard is hardly a high-maintenance veteran and isn’t requesting a trade. At least not yet.
“It’s not tough. Just got to stay ready, find a way to stay ready,” Rose said. “It’s like everything, forcing me to evolve into who knows what now? But I always take it as a challenge.”
Still, there remains the question of Rose’s playing time, which dwindled to 11 ineffective minutes during Wednesday’s loss to the Nets. With Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all ahead of him in the rotation, it’s tough to see a path to the minutes we expected from Rose.
“I’m in the unknown,” he repeated.
()
News
Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Political support ranged from money to TV ads and emails. What made him unusual was where he came from and what he was supposed to do: During the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates they deemed more easy to beat in November.
The strategy appears to have paid off: In high-level races where Democratic candidates or groups successfully used the strategy in the primaries, every Republican they helped lost or trailed, two days after the polling day.
The tactic grabbed headlines and warned that Democrats were playing with fire — especially after polls showed some of the targeted races tightening this fall. After all, Democrats were spending resources on behalf of their rivals, including several Trump loyalists. And they did so at the expense of the moderates, dashing hopes for a less vocal rhetoric.
Of course, not all far-right candidates supported by Democratic groups have won their primaries, far from it. In September, a Washington Post analysis found that 7 of 13 Democratic-backed Republican candidates lost their primaries after spending more than $12 million on their behalf.
Here is a quick overview of the results:
CONGRESS
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) defeated Don Bolduc (R), whose lead candidate was helped by the Democratic-aligned Senate-majority PAC. The PAC targeted Bolduc’s rival, Chuck Morse, an establishment Republican who is the president of the state Senate.
In another New Hampshire race, Rep. Annie Kuster (D) defeated Republican Bob Burns, whose first race was aided by spending by a PAC called Democrats Serve.
In Michigan, Hillary Scholten (D) beat John Gibbs (R) to win the House seat currently held by Republican Representative Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump. Meijer lost his primary to Gibbs after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ran ads calling Gibbs “too conservative”.
GOVERNOR RACES
In PennsylvaniaJosh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano, months after Shapiro’s campaign spent $840,000 on television ads during the primary season to raise the profile of Mastriano, an election denier who “took a busload of people to Washington , DC on January 6, 2021, [and] was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol,” as NPR reported.
In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore easily beat Republican Dan Cox. In the primary, Cox was pitted against Kelly Schulz, the chosen heir of incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. Schulz complained after the Democratic Governors Association gave financial support to Cox.
In Illinoisincumbent Governor JB Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent tens of millions of dollars supporting the candidacy of Republican Darren Bailey – whom Pritzker easily defeated.
The Arizona the race is very tight, with Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs leading Kari Lake, endorsed by Trump. During the primary season, the state’s Democratic Party sent an explosion of emails highlighting Lake’s GOP rival Karrin Taylor Robson’s past support of Democrats, thanking her for her donations.
See the latest results here.
NPR News
News
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
|Recruiting Body
|JKSSB
|Total No Of Posts
|1045
|Advertisement No
|Advt 06 of 2022
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer / JE
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 06 of 2022”
- Sign up and create a profile to register
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Download form and take printout
CHECK PDF Notification for more Details Here
Selection Process
The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination (objective type MCQ) only.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Refer notification.
DOMICILE:
The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as defined in terms of the Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O. 1229 (E) dated 31.03.2020 and S.O. 1245(E) dated 03.04.2020, read with Notification issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide S.O. 166 dated 18.05.2020 and as amended from to time.
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form.
APPLICATION FEE:
a.) Fee payable: Rs.550/-(Rupees Five Hundred and Fifty only) for General Category etc. and Rs.450/- (Rupees four Hundred and Fifty only) for SC, ST, PWD & EWS Categories.
b.) Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
c.) Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination or selection.
d.) All the disputes related to refund of excess payment, if any, are subject matter of the J&K Service Selection Board. Candidates are advised to apply for refund of excess payment, if any, through official e-mail [email protected] only. No chargeback request shall be entertained.
Download Our Android App And Get Quick Job Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO (Associated Press)
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters receded from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane.
Now a depression, Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England.
With the center of the storm about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southwest of Macon, Georgia, and maximum sustained winds at 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings in North and South Carolina, although no touchdowns or damage were reported immediately. Much of both states and Virginia were under a tornado watch.
The storm caused at least three deaths and swallowed once-wide stretches of sand in the Daytona Beach area after coming ashore near Vero Beach early Thursday. Some homes toppled into the Atlantic Ocean and dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums were compromised as their last protections from the sea disappeared.
It was another devastating blow just weeks after Hurricane Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
The rare November hurricane was the first to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it was only the first November hurricane to hit their shores since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.
Nicole’s surge was more destructive than those of similar storms in the past because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. Higher coastal flooding is flowing deeper inland, and what used to be once-in-a-century events will happen almost yearly in some places, he said.
“It is definitely part of a picture that is happening,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to happen all across the world.’
Officials in Volusia County, northeast of Orlando, said Thursday evening that building inspectors had declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach as well as at least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea to be structurally unsafe, forcing their evacuations.
“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented. We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” County Manager George Recktenwald said.
The lifting of a curfew at 7 a.m. Friday enabled evacuated residents to return to the area to take stock of their properties, if only from the outside, and to begin to figure out whether they’ll be able to live there again.
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Another man died as waves battered his yacht against a dock in Cocoa, despite efforts to resuscitate him by paramedics who managed to get on board as the boat broke away from its moorings, Cocoa Police said.
Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage. Some rivers in the Tampa Bay area neared flood levels, according to the National Weather Service.
Emergency declarations were approved for all 67 Florida counties and the Seminole Tribe of Florida as the sprawling storm moved over the state.
Parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with — and sent a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) onshore, causing widespread destruction.
___
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Seth Borenstein contributed from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
___
For more AP coverage of our changing climate:
News
Gophers football vs. Northwestern: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge
NORTHWESTERN at MINNESOTA
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 29 degrees, partly cloudy, 10 mph wind from south
Betting favorite: Minnesota, minus-17.5
Records: Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) came back from 10 down to win their second straight game, 20-13, over Nebraska last weekend. Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) have lost eight straight games, their worst losing streak since 1998, but took a 7-0 lead on No. 2 Ohio State in a bad-weather game last Saturday.
History: Minnesota has won two straight against Northwestern, including a 41-14 win in Evanston, Ill., last November. Minnesota is 55-36-5 against the Wildcats all-time.
Key matchup: Gophers vs. themselves. Minnesota is a big favorite against struggling Northwestern, but can’t play down to the completion, something they have done recently. (See: Purdue, 2022; Bowling Green and Illinois, 2021.)
Who Has The Edge?
Gophers offense vs. Northwestern defense: For the second time in a month, QB Tanner Morgan’s health is unknown leading up to kickoff. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion and missed Penn State loss, but returned for Rutgers win. He was knocked out again at Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis took over in second half and led Minnesota to 20 unanswered points. He created with his big right arm (long completions of 45 and 38 yards) and his legs (3 rushes for 27 yards). … Northwestern’s pass defense is much better (35th in nation) than its rush defense (112th in country), meaning RB Mo Ibrahim could have another big day on the ground. Ibrahim has nearly identical numbers (rushes, yards and touchdowns) this year compared to 2020, when he won Big Ten running back of the year. … Minnesota’s offensive line must account for edge rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore, who leads Wildcats with 27 pressures and four sacks. Morgan was sacked four times in the first half last week; Kaliakmanis wasn’t sacked in the second half. OC Kirk Ciarrocca helped his redshirt freshman QB out by moving the pocket. … WR Dylan Wright had two receptions for 54 yards against Cornhuskers, his first grabs since September, and will need to prove he can be consistent. WR Mike Brown-Stephens and TE Brevyn Spann-Ford have had multiple drops in the last few weeks. EDGE: Gophers
Gophers defense vs. Northwestern offense: The Wildcats also have issues with the health of their starting QB. Brendan Sullivan was knocked out of the Ohio State loss, with previously benched Ryan Hilinski stepping in. Despite the uncertainty at QB, Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pointed to Northwestern’s close losses to Ohio State and No. 14 Penn State. “This is a good team that is much better than their record indicates.” … RB Evan Hull can makes the offense churn. The Maple Grove native is 12th in the nation in yards from scrimmage (701 rushing, 465 receiving) and has six total touchdowns. … The Gophers defense has started slow in previous weeks, so not getting schemed and allowing explosive plays and an early deficit will be key to a third straight win. … WR Malik Washington is the go-to target with 49 receptions for 519 yards and one TD. “(Number) six catches everything, and he does a phenomenal job,” Rossi said. Washington is a slot receiver, and Minnesota contained Nebraska slot receiver Trey Palmer with a by-committee approach last week. … The Gophers generated a season high-four sacks against Nebraska, but Northwestern has given up 11 sacks fewer than Nebraska this season. DE Danny Striggow, who has a team-high 3 1/2 sacks, suffered an arm injury in Lincoln, but images of it came back “good,” Fleck said. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: K Matthew Trickett made 47- and 49-yard field goals to put Minnesota on scoreboard and later give them the lead at Nebraska last week. He won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Trickett is 10 of 11 on season. … K Adam Stage has made only 4 of 6. Hull is also Northwestern’s main kick returner. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers backup quarterback is better than Northwestern’s, the U’s defense more well-rounded than the Wildcats’ and Minnesota’s program has found more ways to win this year. Gophers, 27-13
News
Apple restricts AirDrop in China after dissidents used it to evade censors
Apple apparently gave in to the economic leverage of communist China’s “cutting power” again on Thursday by restricting the use of its AirDrop file-sharing service on Chinese iPhones.
Dissidents were using AirDrop to deliver messages and images blocked by Communist censors for criticizing the regime, including the striking image of a protester who suspended banners of a bridge criticizing dictator Xi Jinping on the eve of his ascension to a third term in power.
Use AirDrop to to transmit slogans similar to those displayed by “Bridge Man” have become a popular method of protest among young Chinese iPhone owners. The Communist Party’s vast army of censors shut down accounts that attempted to discuss “Bridge Man” online, and even deleted searches for words such as “bridge” and “courage.”
Photos online claim to show a rare protest in Beijing’s Haidian district just before the 20th Party Congress.
Extraordinary pre-Congress security given + monitoring
Among the slogans: ‘I don’t want PCR tests, I want to eat’
“I don’t want a cultural revolution, I want reforms” pic.twitter.com/9RwyDb36RM
— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) October 13, 2022
Until Apple clipped its wings, AirDrop was one of the few readily available methods of secure and private file sharing over the heavily guarded Internet in China. The system is difficult for censors to monitor or block because it does not operate through remote online servers. Instead, it allows iPhones and other Apple devices to send files directly to each other using WiFi and Bluetooth signals. Devices need to be close enough together for AirDrop to work.
The AirDrop connection is protected by firewalls on both devices and the files are encrypted, making the transfer safe and secure – and also making it difficult for Chinese Communist Party content moderators to stop people from sending illegal pictures of winnie the pooh to their friends. Protesters reportedly used AirDrop to fire banned material at fellow bus and train passengers.
Chinese internet blacklisted Winnie the Pooh because he was compared to their president 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ov3rz5rOoP
— (@darthm0l) July 17, 2017
Vice News reported on Thursday that a new version of the iPhone operating system has been offered to Chinese iPhone users, which limits AirDrop to only accepting files from foreigners in ten-minute bursts. Prior to this change, it was possible to configure AirDrop to constantly accept file transfer requests from strangers, with user approval for each request, allowing protesters to broadcast their messages to random passers-by. .
Apple representatives said the restriction is aimed at preventing unwanted and annoying file transfers and is expected to roll out globally next year. It’s easy to imagine how such a feature could be misused, but Chinese social media users found it highly suspicious that the new AirDrop was offered to them first, right after dissidents hit the headlines. using the system to challenge the regime in Beijing.
“Can’t you say that Apple is compromising? It was a great method to circumvent censorship,” a Chinese user complained.
“It removed the flags of Taiwan – a self-governing democracy China claims as part of its territory – from iPhones in Hong Kong in 2019. It also proactively removes sensitive apps that may violate Chinese rules from its App Store in China, including VPN, encrypted messaging and religious apps,” Vice News noted ruefully.
Apple sign a secret $275 billion deal with the Chinese government in 2016 to avoid a regulatory crackdown. The deal, kept secret until December 2021, pledged Apple’s help with Chinese technology development, promised Apple would use Chinese suppliers for more of its components, and promised close coordination with Chinese authorities.
Tens of thousands of apps were removed from Apple’s App Store in China after the 2016 deal was signed, including encrypted messaging systems, VPN software that could penetrate the infamous Great Firewall. fire from China and foreign information services.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) confirmed that the changed AirDrop rules only apply to iPhones purchased in mainland China. The SCMP noted that AirDrop has been available for several years and was similarly used by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong to spread their messages in 2019.
“It’s unclear why Apple made the AirDrop switch, or if it initiated the move or was prompted to do so by authorities,” said the SCMP said, noting that Apple declined to answer questions about the change.
Breitbart News
Vince Carter will call select Magic games on Bally Sports Florida
Ethernal Labs to Release an NFT Collection Celebrating Leo Messi’s Career in World Football
Derrick Rose ‘in the unknown’ with a drastically reduced role
Democrats’ strategy to boost far-right candidates seems to have worked: NPR
Miami-Dade Hints Legal Action on FTX Arena Deal
JKSSB Recruitment 2022: 1045 Vacancies Advertised, Apply Here – JK Breaking News
Crypto.com to Release Cold Wallet Addresses After Proof-Of-Reserve Pledge
Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York
Elon and Jack’s Take on the Current Crypto Scenario
Gophers football vs. Northwestern: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident