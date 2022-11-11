“We have to let go of Donald Trump” – NBC Chicago

Just hours after Democrats won major victories in Illinois in Tuesday’s midterm elections, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced he would not seek another term as minority leader. Speaking about his decision on Thursday, Durkin said he pledged after the June primary to stay as long as the GOP wins enough seats.

“I wanted to come out of the superminority,” Durkin said. “I didn’t achieve the goals I set for myself and in this business you are judged on how many seats you win.”

Democrats maintained supermajorities in both houses of the Illinois legislature Tuesday night, even after some predicted a so-called “red wave.”

“It’s time for a new pair of eyes, new blood to take over the House Republican caucus,” he said.

Short of that goal, Durkin has been candid about his hope that the Illinois GOP and its base will view the up-and-down polling losses as an opportunity for a settling of scores.

“The party needs to hit the reset button and realize what happened again on Tuesday, that we cannot allow the far-right fringe to control the party,” Durkin said. “If they continue, we will suffer losses at the same level as we did this cycle, the last cycle.”

Durkin says those losses can largely be attributed to one person: former President Donald Trump.

“The Trump factor has gone too far and I believe that’s what has interrupted some of that red tide, what we see playing out with him and his antics — nothing has changed,” Durkin said. “He wants to run for president again, he didn’t come to terms with the loss a few years ago, the January 6 hearings – none of that helped our brand.”

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Durkin supported Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who ran as a more moderate candidate than State Senator Darren Bailey. Bailey beat Irvin by 42 points to win the nomination in June – but ultimately lost to incumbent Democratic Governor JB Pritzker by 10 points on Tuesday night.

“Look, there are people who are going to be in denial,” Durkin said. “They’re going to say Tuesday was a moral victory for Darren Bailey and for the Conservative movement. They lost. We have lost.”

Now, after spending more than 20 years in the House, including nine as GOP leader, Durkin said it’s time for a change both at the top — and in the outlook of party voters.

“I hope Republican voters suddenly realize that what we’ve done over the last decade has translated into – there hasn’t been success,” Durkin said.

“The party can’t go any further to the right – it can’t become Trumpier. Understand, this is the state of Illinois, this is a blue state, this is a Democrat state,” he added. “This is Illinois, and the votes cast are over I-80, in the passes and the suburbs and the city of Chicago – that’s what makes the difference for a Republican in all of State.”

Durkin said he was called a “RINO” or “Republican in name only” for his votes on things like the Equal Rights Amendment or in favor of an assault weapons ban. But he said he was proud of those votes and the criticism he faced about them, advising the party to encourage lawmakers to vote independently and in the best interests of their own districts.

“The independents are growing by leaps and bounds. They want to see the fiscal responsibility of Springfield lawmakers. But they don’t want to see an extreme right-wing or left-wing attitude, but when you still have Trump in the picture, voters associate Republicans with Trump and members of the far-right fringe of the party, and that doesn’t doesn’t help,” Durkin said.

He estimated that about 50-60% of Republican lawmakers in both houses of the legislature are Trump loyalists – but said he saw opportunities for growth if the party could find the political will to scale.

“We have to move on. We need to move on from Donald Trump. We need to make a clean break. Press the reset button. Understand how we got here. And please do more to understand that this great state, it’s a democratic state, but it’s a state that dies for competition, a state that dies for a reasonable alternative voice, an alternative voice moderated by compared to the status quo than the Democrats did,” Durkin said.

“Until we realize this is a game of addition and not subtraction, we will continue to be in a downward spiral,” he added.