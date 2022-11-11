News
“We have to let go of Donald Trump” – NBC Chicago
Just hours after Democrats won major victories in Illinois in Tuesday’s midterm elections, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced he would not seek another term as minority leader. Speaking about his decision on Thursday, Durkin said he pledged after the June primary to stay as long as the GOP wins enough seats.
“I wanted to come out of the superminority,” Durkin said. “I didn’t achieve the goals I set for myself and in this business you are judged on how many seats you win.”
Democrats maintained supermajorities in both houses of the Illinois legislature Tuesday night, even after some predicted a so-called “red wave.”
“It’s time for a new pair of eyes, new blood to take over the House Republican caucus,” he said.
Short of that goal, Durkin has been candid about his hope that the Illinois GOP and its base will view the up-and-down polling losses as an opportunity for a settling of scores.
“The party needs to hit the reset button and realize what happened again on Tuesday, that we cannot allow the far-right fringe to control the party,” Durkin said. “If they continue, we will suffer losses at the same level as we did this cycle, the last cycle.”
Durkin says those losses can largely be attributed to one person: former President Donald Trump.
“The Trump factor has gone too far and I believe that’s what has interrupted some of that red tide, what we see playing out with him and his antics — nothing has changed,” Durkin said. “He wants to run for president again, he didn’t come to terms with the loss a few years ago, the January 6 hearings – none of that helped our brand.”
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Durkin supported Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who ran as a more moderate candidate than State Senator Darren Bailey. Bailey beat Irvin by 42 points to win the nomination in June – but ultimately lost to incumbent Democratic Governor JB Pritzker by 10 points on Tuesday night.
“Look, there are people who are going to be in denial,” Durkin said. “They’re going to say Tuesday was a moral victory for Darren Bailey and for the Conservative movement. They lost. We have lost.”
Now, after spending more than 20 years in the House, including nine as GOP leader, Durkin said it’s time for a change both at the top — and in the outlook of party voters.
“I hope Republican voters suddenly realize that what we’ve done over the last decade has translated into – there hasn’t been success,” Durkin said.
“The party can’t go any further to the right – it can’t become Trumpier. Understand, this is the state of Illinois, this is a blue state, this is a Democrat state,” he added. “This is Illinois, and the votes cast are over I-80, in the passes and the suburbs and the city of Chicago – that’s what makes the difference for a Republican in all of State.”
Durkin said he was called a “RINO” or “Republican in name only” for his votes on things like the Equal Rights Amendment or in favor of an assault weapons ban. But he said he was proud of those votes and the criticism he faced about them, advising the party to encourage lawmakers to vote independently and in the best interests of their own districts.
“The independents are growing by leaps and bounds. They want to see the fiscal responsibility of Springfield lawmakers. But they don’t want to see an extreme right-wing or left-wing attitude, but when you still have Trump in the picture, voters associate Republicans with Trump and members of the far-right fringe of the party, and that doesn’t doesn’t help,” Durkin said.
He estimated that about 50-60% of Republican lawmakers in both houses of the legislature are Trump loyalists – but said he saw opportunities for growth if the party could find the political will to scale.
“We have to move on. We need to move on from Donald Trump. We need to make a clean break. Press the reset button. Understand how we got here. And please do more to understand that this great state, it’s a democratic state, but it’s a state that dies for competition, a state that dies for a reasonable alternative voice, an alternative voice moderated by compared to the status quo than the Democrats did,” Durkin said.
“Until we realize this is a game of addition and not subtraction, we will continue to be in a downward spiral,” he added.
Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nevada – Nevada voters have passed what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections into the Constitution of the state for historically marginalized people.
The Nevada ERA amends the State Constitution to guarantee equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, identity or expression of gender, age, disability, ancestry or national origin”.
It is a broader amendment than the federal ERA passed by Nevada in 2017, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, although efforts to ratify it in the US Constitution remain stalled.
Proponents of Nevada’s ERA say it will provide new tools to fight discrimination and close gaps where those rights aren’t necessarily guaranteed. Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, a North Las Vegas Democrat who co-sponsored the bill to pass it, cited age protections for older workers laid off during the pandemic and transgender people whose identity is protected as tangible differences that the amendment will fabricate.
In a statement on Thursday, the committee supporting the initiative said it was “delighted to see the overwhelming support” for the measure.
“Nevadians have resolutely rejected hatred and stated unequivocally that our differences should be celebrated and protected by law,” the group said.
Opposition to the ERA has come primarily from conservative groups who oppose the protection of gender identity and expression as well as age. They argued that expanding same-sex marriage rights could undermine freedom of religion. They also opposed additional protections for transgender people to use the restroom or participate in sports that match their gender identity.
It is unclear how the amendment will be implemented, although it will likely be through the courts.
As of 2020, versions of the federal amendment had been passed by 38 states, pushing it above the threshold for federal adoption.
However, it came decades after the deadline for ratification set by Congress after it passed in 1972, and five states — Nebraska, Tennessee, Idaho, Kentucky and South Dakota — attempted to withdraw their prior approval. States may support the federal version individually, although it is not ratified in the US Constitution, so such ratifications remain mostly nominal.
Stern is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.
Patrick Thelwell bans carrying eggs in public: report
A 23-year-old man arrested in northern England on Wednesday for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has reportedly been banned from wearing eggs in public.
The eggs narrowly missed the royal couple who were in Yorkshire for a royal visit.
The King and Queen were walking down a street in York shaking hands with locals when the suspect, identified by the Mirror as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell, threw the eggs at them.
He was immediately subdued by the police after the incident.
Thelwell, a self-identified climate activist, told the Mirror that as a condition of his release on bail he must stay 500 yards from the king and is not allowed to carry eggs in public except for the ‘grocery. He called the rules “fun”.
He also claimed that the crowd shouted that he should be “murdered” and that his head should be on a “spike”, but that he was out of phase because he knew what “the fascism, what it looks like”. Charles has been an advocate for climate change awareness for decades.
“People were pulling bits of my hair, they were spitting on me. People lost their minds,” he claimed. way, the belief in the superiority of this man’s blood.
“I did what I did because I don’t believe in kings. I believe in the equality of all.
North Yorkshire Police did not identify Thelwell but said a 23-year-old man was arrested for a public order offense and was questioned and released. The department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements across the UK. They also made a special visit to the city’s cathedral, York Minster, where a statue of the king’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was unveiled.
Thelwell is due in court on December 1.
Trump accuses Ron DeSantis of disloyalty in Sharp Rebuke
Former President Donald Trump issued his harshest criticism yet of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following the governor’s colossal midterm victory on Tuesday night, calling the rising star an “average Republican” who commands no ” loyalty and class”.
Released on Thursday, the former president’s statement paints DeSantis (whom he called Ron DeSanctimonious) as a puppet that establishment conservatives can use against him and the entire MAGA movement.
“NewsCorp, which is Fox, the the wall street journaland the ain’t great anymore New York Post (bring back the colonel!), is everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN governor with great PR,” the former president began.
Trump has largely attributed the Florida governor’s popularity to his anti-coronavirus lockdown policies, arguing that DeSantis “has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from poorly run northern states would go, regardless of the governor.”
As for how DeSantis became a rising star in the Republican Party, the former president attributed that to his endorsement in the 2018 midterm primary, arguing the governor would have been floundering politically without his support. Trump wrote:
Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was stuffed with money and big polls. Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, ‘Let’s go, Ron.’ When I approved it, it was like, to use a bad word, a nuclear weapon had gone off.
As for the primary election itself – when DeSantis won a narrow victory over disgraced Democrat Andrew Gillum – the former president said his use of the FBI and DOJ prevented the theft of the Broward County election. . Trump said:
I also fixed his campaign, which had completely collapsed. I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with current Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots ended immediately, just before they exhausted the votes needed to win.
“I prevented his election from being stolen,” he added.
Trump then called on DeSantis to show a little “loyalty and class” by outright pledging not to run in 2024, accusing him of “playing games” by teasing a possible presidential campaign. Trump concluded:
It’s like 2015 and 2016, a media onslaught (collusion!), when Fox News fought me all the way until I won, and then they couldn’t have been nicer or more supportive . The the wall street journal I worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush, and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually aligning themselves with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one. We are in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we will win. Put America First and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
NEW: Trump goes postal on DeSantis 👇 pic.twitter.com/WoXM0AEY2S
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 10, 2022
It’s the third time in less than a week that the former president has hit out at Ron DeSantis after calling him “Ron DeSantimonious” at a rally last weekend. The former president also said on Monday he would make a “big announcement” next week, which most political pundits interpreted as a 2024 announcement.
The former president also issued a warning to DeSantis during an interview with Fox News Digital published on Tuesday.
“I don’t know if he runs. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself a lot. I really believe he could seriously hurt himself,” Trump said. “I think he would make a mistake, I think the base wouldn’t like it – I don’t think it would be good for the party.”
“It’s all not good – you have other people who might come forward I guess. I don’t know if he runs. If he runs, he runs,” he added.
Trump then alluded to the dirt exposure on DeSantis without elaborating.
“I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anyone — except, maybe, his wife,” Trump said.
TuSimple co-founder overthrows the board that fired him last month
Unrest at self-driving trucking company comes as FBI and SEC investigate TuSimple’s ties to Chinese startup
Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Kyiv Forces Close in on Kherson, Retake Dozens of Southern Towns | Russia
Key events
Ukraine moves closer to Kherson and recovers dozens of cities
Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of towns and villages littered with landmines abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they closed in on the outskirts of the strategic capital of Kherson.
In his address on Thursday evening, Volodymyr Zelensky said that “dozens of Ukrainian flags have already returned to their rightful place”.
Today we have good news from the south,” the Ukrainian President said. “Forty-one colonies have been liberated.”
Ukraine claimed to have liberated the key city of Snihurivka, about 32 km north of Kherson. Images have also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivkaa village just outside Klapaya and about 15 km from downtown Kherson.
The large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces also appears to be shrinking. A video released of Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro seemed to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.
Kyiv said he was reluctant to rush in and claim victory, warning it could be a Kremlin trap.
Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed withdrawing from the city, but said Kyiv forces had advanced 36.5 km (22.7 miles) ) and recaptured 41 villages and towns since October 1 in the region.
This included 12 colonies on Wednesday alone.
Summary and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll bring you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.
Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of mined towns and villages abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they close in on the outskirts of the strategic capital of Kherson.
However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said it would take at least a week for Russia to withdraw from the city of Kherson and that Moscow still has 40,000 troops in the area.
For any updates or feedback you would like to share, please feel free to contact us via email or Twitter.
If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:
-
Ukrainian forces are closing in on the outskirts of the southern city of Kherson after Russia’s announcement, its forces began to retreat. Ukraine claimed to have liberated the key town of Snihurivka, about 32 km north of Kherson. Images have also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivka, a village just outside Klapaya and about 15 km from downtown Kherson.
-
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its withdrawal from the region is underway. “Russian troop units are maneuvering to a prepared position on the left bank of the Dnipro in strict accordance with the approved plan.”
-
Ukrainian troops continued their advance on Kherson from north, east and west, as the large pocket around the city once held by Russian forces seemed to shrink. A video released of Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro seemed to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.
-
Ukraine’s defense minister said the Russians will take at least a week to leave the city of Kherson and that Moscow still has a contingent of 40,000 troops in the Kherson region.. “It’s not so easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in a day or two. At a minimum, (it will take) a week,” Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters. He added that intelligence showed Russian forces remained inside the city, around the city and on the west bank of the Dnipro. Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, estimated that more than half of the Russian forces that were stationed on the city’s right bank were still there – a force that had previously been estimated at 20,000.
-
Kyiv said he was reluctant to rush in and claim victory, warning it could be a Kremlin trap. Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed withdrawing from the city, but Kyiv forces advanced 36.5 km (22.7 miles) and recaptured 41 villages and towns since October 1 in the region. This included 12 colonies on Wednesday alone.
-
There were unconfirmed reports of shelling explosions around the Nova Kakhovka Dam on Thursday evening. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that the 30-meter-tall hydroelectric facility could be targeted by the Russians.
-
Ukrainian forces liberated 41 settlements as they advanced south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his address on Thursday evening. Ukraine is working to clear areas recaptured from Russian forces of thousands of landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind.
-
The top US general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff estimates that the Russian military saw more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar number of casualties. Mark Milley’s remarks offer the highest US estimate to date.
-
The UK government has frozen more than £18bn in assets belonging to oligarchs and other Russians under the new sanctions regime. Sanctions have been imposed on 1,271 people – including former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and ‘Nickel King’ Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s second-richest person – according to a report on Thursday.
-
US to send additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials said Thursday. According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large quantities of munitions and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defense systems. “This increased air defense will be essential for Ukraine as Russia continues to use Iranian-made cruise missiles and drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. The United States will also purchase 100,000 artillery shells from South Korean manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, an official added.
On this historic day, November 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery
The Tomb of the Unknown United States Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery – following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean – on this historic day, November 11, 1921.
The remains of the American hero buried under the grave were chosen from thousands of unidentified pastors killed during World War I and buried in France.
“Here lies in honored glory an American soldier, known but of God,” reads the inscription on the marble tombstone.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 10 1928 NOTRE DAME SHOCKS ARMY TO ‘WIN ONE FOR THE GIPPER’ AT YANKEE STADIUM
Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958.
“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial,” according to the U.S. Army Cemeteries Online Education Program.
“He stood in the heart of the cemetery, serving as a place of reflection on service, bravery and sacrifice… The Unknowns represent all unidentified military personnel who have given their lives for the United States.”
Among the purposes of the grave: to help bring comfort to the thousands of American families who never knew the fate of loved ones lost overseas. Instead, they can know that the sacrifices of their loved ones are commemorated by the nation.
More than 60,000 US military personnel are still missing from World War II alone, according to the federal government’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
It is a grim reminder of the human devastation of this conflict.
“Here lies in honored glory an American soldier, known but of God.” — Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
About 20,000 other Americans were lost and remain missing in the conflicts that followed, including Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Gulf War and the War on Terror. The government no longer holds or provides a number of World War I missing persons.
Impressed by France’s efforts to honor a “Soldat Inconnu” – an unknown soldier – US Army Brigadier G. William D. Connor proposed a similar US project to the Army Chief of Staff, the General Peyton C March, October 29, 1919.
Congress approved a resolution to fund the U.S. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on March 4, 1921, to be dedicated on Armistice Day — now Veterans Day — of that year.
The bodies of four unknown American soldiers were exhumed that fall, each from four different American cemeteries in France: Aisne-Maine, Meuse-Argonne, Somme and Saint-Mihiel.
VETERANS DAY: 5 THINGS TO DO AND SAY TO HONOR AMERICA’S HEROES
Arlington National Cemetery describes in rich and powerful detail the elaborate process that brought the first Unknown Soldier back to the United States.
“Early in the morning of October 24, 1921, Major Robert P. Harbold of the Quartermaster Corps, aided by French and American soldiers, reorganized the [four] caskets so that each rests on a shipping crate other than the one in which it arrived.”
sergeant. Edward F. Younger of Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 50th Infantry, U.S. Forces Germany, had the honor of choosing the Unknown Soldier, which he did by placing a wreath of white roses on the one of the coffins.
The Unknown Soldier was transported by caisson to the port of Le Havre then by the cruiser USS Olympia to the United States.
US SOLDIERS KILLED IN WWI REMEMBER FOREVER AT NYC ALE HOUSE
“The Unknown arrived at the Washington Navy Yard on November 9, 1921… [and] was in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol. Approximately 90,000 visitors paid their respects during the November 10, 1921 public viewing period,” according to Arlington National Cemetery.
“The Unknown was in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on November 10; 90,000 visitors paid their respects.”
“On November 11, 1921, the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C., and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at the New Memorial Amphitheater in the Arlington National Cemetery, and the Unknown was buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
President Warren G. Harding placed the Medal of Honor on the casket while foreign dignitaries offered their country’s highest honors. President Harding led the nation in a two-minute moment of silence.
Today, the tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by elite volunteer members of the US 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), headquartered near Fort Myer, Va. .
It is the oldest active duty infantry unit in the U.S. Army, defending the nation since 1784 and protecting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since 1948.
Their Changing of the Guard ceremony is a popular yet reverential tourist attraction, witnessed daily by visitors from across the United States and around the world.
“Tomb Guards, also known as Sentinels, are chosen for this prestigious and highly selective position only after rigorous training and a series of demanding exams,” reports the cemetery.
The guards are guided by The Creed of the Sentinels.
“My devotion to this sacred duty is total and unreserved,” the Creed begins.
It ends: “Surrounded by well-meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night/This soldier in honored Glory shall rest under my eternal watch.”
