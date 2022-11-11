News
West Rogers Park men jumped on school bus and shouted anti-Semitic slurs, Jewish group says – NBC Chicago
A group of men jumped on a school bus carrying Jewish students from an elementary school in West Rogers Park on Wednesday, shouted anti-Semitic slurs and gave the Hitler salute, according to Simon Wiesenthal Center officials.
Chicago police did not confirm these details, but said a group stood in front of the bus in the 2800 block of Jerome Street, forcing it to stop, then entered and threatened to injure a boy from 12 years.
The department did not respond when asked about the Hitler slurs and salute and whether the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, although the Simon Wiesenthal Center said it was in contact with the police.
The bus was carrying Orthodox Jewish boys from an elementary school, according to Alison Pure Slovin, the center’s Midwest director. “It happened so fast that I don’t think they understood what was going on, just that they were being attacked, strangers are on your bus yelling at you,” she said. .
Slovin noted that the incident “took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed nearly every synagogue in Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived these horrors”.
Slovin added that the Chicago Commission on Human Relations recently reported that hate crimes targeting Jews have increased by 75% in Chicago. “But for our community, it’s not just statistics, but the fear and anger that such incidents generate.”
Slovin said she was grateful no one was physically harmed, but said “the psychological fallout is of course concerning”.
The center asked anyone with information to call it at 708/714-0749 or contact police.
Twitter erupts over CBS’ ‘The Good Fight’ finale which has a character accusing DeSantis of being a sex offender”
Paramount+ series finale ‘The Good Fight’ left social media users stunned on Thursday for featuring a plot in which a character claims to have been sexually assaulted by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only to confess he was lying later in the show.
The sixth and final season finale of the courtroom drama premiered on Thursday with the episode titled “The End of Everything.” In a clip shared widely online, the episode features lead character Diane Lockhart, played by Christine Baranski, meeting Felix Staples, a flamboyant gay provocateur who has made appearances in previous seasons of the long-running show. In a conference room surrounded by lawyers, Staples claims he was sexually assaulted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who forced him to perform oral sex following a CPAC conference while he was intern in his office.
Diane immediately dismisses the charge of “politically motivated bullying—” despite Staples claiming to have DNA evidence. The lawyers spend the episode gathering evidence to expose Staples for lying. He ultimately admits to fabricating the allegations to tarnish the Florida governor’s reputation because it would put former President Trump “ahead in the polls” in the 2024 presidential race.
VOTE RESULTS: AMERICANS READY TO SUPPORT ANOTHER RON IN 2024 – DESANTIS
The episode sparked a storm on Twitter, with users calling the show “unbalanced” and questioning the legality of casting the Governor as a potential sex offender on the fictional TV show. Other users called it the first of many Hollywood smear campaigns against the governor of Florida, as he remains a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
“Let the slander begin,” wrote Newsbusters’ Brent Baker.
“How can you tell the next election has started? That will give you a clue…” Off The Press author Paul Bedard agreed.
Spectator USA contributor Stephen L. Miller called the episode “unbalanced”.
“Is this sort of thing legal?” asked Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian, alongside the clip. “I realize the whole free speech thing is pretty robust, but can you just squeeze a real public figure into your fictional movie and make them a sex offender?”
“This is only the second most outrageous political allusion in this series, the first being this episode of The Good Wife where they claim that Donna Brazile is solely responsible for choosing the candidates for president,” the editor recounted. Deputy Chief of Free Beacon, Tim Rice.
Others pointed out that the clip circulating online was largely taken out of context and did not show the character’s admission of lying for political gain.
“Stop sharing this clip from the DeSantis TV show,” wrote podcaster Noam Blum. “The point of the episode is that the guy is lying and DeSantis didn’t do anything.”
“It’s not what it sounds like,” agreed Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams. “If you know the show, you know that ‘the accuser’ is a recurring character best described as a ratf-cker. He’s lying here, and the lawyers are arresting him. The show doesn’t actually accuse DeSantis of assault. please don’t ask me how I know all this.”
The season finale isn’t the first time spin-off series “The Good Wife” has found itself in hot water online. In 2019, the show’s official Twitter page posted an image from one of its episodes that shows a list of “target words” including: “Murder”, “President” and “Asset” in a red column and a second orange column beginning with the words: “Mar-a-Lago” and “Eliminate”. The show was forced to release a statement claiming that the message was taken out of context and “created an impression and provoked a reaction that was not intended.”
More recently, in the show’s fifth season, the episode titled “Previously On” featured a rare confession of faith from Diane – a self-proclaimed atheist – in an effort to elect Joe Biden as president. The scene depicts Lockhart having a “coronary event of some sort” while watching real-time 2020 election updates. The show also delved into Trump when it broached the topic of censorship under his administration in a separate episode.
Tehran accuses Western countries of teaching Iranians to make weapons — RT in French
Tehran accuses Western countries of teaching protesters in Iran to manufacture weapons. The allegation echoes recent remarks by John Bolton that the Iranian opposition is “armed” from Iraqi Kurdistan.
“Contrary to the UN Charter, a small number of Western governments, hiding behind peaceful slogans, are encouraging violence and learning [aux manifestants] to manufacture weapons and Molotov cocktails in Iran via social networks and the media”, declared the head of Iranian diplomacy, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on November 10, during a telephone interview with Antonio Guterres, the secretary general United Nations.
His remarks were reported on the website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the official, the action of these Western countries has “resulted in the murder of the policemen and insecurity in Iran, and even prepared the ground for the terrorist action of the Islamic State. [Daech]”.
As a reminder, John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, also affirmed, a few days earlier, that Iranian demonstrators had received weapons from Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region allied with the United States and Israel. “This shows that the position of the Islamic Republic is more vulnerable than ever,” said the senior American official, known for his bellicose positions towards Iran and close to the Iranian opposition.
Iran responds to European sanctions
At least 13 people, including two children, were killed on October 26 in a Shiite shrine in Shiraz, southern Iran, in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The Shiraz attack came as Iran has been hit by a wave of protests for nearly two months sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died three days after her death. arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
As a reminder, in reaction to a new wave of sanctions from the European Union, Tehran recently retaliated by adopting sanctions against several European elected officials, journalists as well as EU organizations accused of having ” incited violence” and “provoked riots, violence and terrorist acts” in Iran.
What John Krasinski’s daughters really think about the office
Children are the harshest critics.
In an exclusive interview with E! New, Emily Blunt revealed that she and her husband Jean Krasinski recently had the courage to expose themselves to criticism from their two daughters: Hazelnut8 and Purple6.
“They saw mary poppins and Jungle Cruise“, said Emily, “and they saw some of Officewhich they liked a lot.”
Emily performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2018 Mary Poppins Returns and with Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Jungle Cruise. John, of course, starred as Jim Halpert in all nine seasons of the beloved NBC sitcom.
While the girls were apparently enjoying the antics of Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew, Emily joked that her girls weren’t letting her get big-headed.
“They don’t really want to see us on screen,” she said. “They have this ownership of us as parents. It’s not that they don’t like running around to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble.”
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
Following a 35-32 home loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears will be back at Soldier Field on Sunday. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, they welcome the Detroit Lions to town, looking to build on their offensive momentum and the NFC Player of the Week performance Fields delivered last week. As kickoff approaches, here’s a snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
What can Justin Fields do for an encore after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s loss?
For starters, he can aim to pass for at least 200 yards, a total he has reached only once this season and five times in his career. Fields should have ample opportunity to let it fly Sunday, too, against a Lions defense that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.8) and 29th in passing yards allowed per game (268.5).
For Fields to capitalize, he will have to remain alert and decisive and continue to retain his pocket presence. Fields also has made it clear he’s prioritizing sound decision-making, knowing when to take big-play shots and when to accept modest gains that are there for the offense.
“I’ve always thought I’ve been able to make the big play,” Fields said. “But the one thing you can’t do is force big plays. Just kind of let them come to you.”
The Bears also would love to see Fields lead them to victory, especially if it means the offense has to engineer a late game-winning drive. With two fourth-quarter chances Sunday to put together a tying or go-ahead drive, the Bears failed. They also were unsuccessful in late-game come-from-behind attempts in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.
“It’s about executing, like anything else,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Our guys are getting better at executing. Then when it comes down to those moments, it’s always about the players. And they have to take advantage of those opportunities.”
2. Players in the spotlight
Before the season began, Equanimeous St. Brown bet his brother Amon-Ra that the Bears would finish with more victories than the Lions.
The stakes? “A thousand dollars,” Equanimeous said. “And we’re leading right now.”
So yes, Sunday’s game has added significance for the siblings as they prepare to face each other for the third time in the NFL. The St. Browns met twice last season when Amon-Ra was a rookie in Detroit and Equanimeous was with the Green Bay Packers.
Amon-Ra has enjoyed a more productive individual season with a team-best 39 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He also has the attention of the Bears defense, which understands it must respect Amon-Ra’s speed and the variety of ways the Lions turn him loose.
Said coordinator Alan Williams: “He’s productive with the ball in his hands. You can see that they like him because they find different ways to get him the ball.”
Asked for a scouting report on his younger brother, Equanimeous was predictably positive Thursday.
“He does everything well,” he said. “He’s a solid receiver all-around. He can block, run good routes, catch the ball. So we’re going to have to scheme him up.”
Equanimeous has 11 grabs for 164 yards and a touchdown this season but is trying to bounce back after a crucial fourth-down drop on the Bears’ final possession in the loss to the Dolphins.
“I just dropped it,” he said. “It won’t happen again. I promise.”
Equanimeous also has promised his younger brother that the Bears would score at least 30 points Sunday. But he could have a reduced role with the Bears positioning to activate Byron Pringle off injured reserve. Still, the St. Brown family will be in attendance with custom-made split jerseys — Bears on one half, Lions on the other. And Equanimeous still appreciates the significance of the moment.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” he said. “It’s a cool thing.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The scoreboard.
Yes, Bears fans. That does still matter to some extent.
Even with the noticeable progress Fields and the offense are making, it has been disconcerting to see the defense stumble so significantly the last couple of weeks. In losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, the Bears defense gave up 10 touchdowns over 17 true possessions, excluding game-ending kneel-downs.
In Sunday’s defeat, the Bears didn’t record a sack or a takeaway for just the seventh time in the last 10 seasons.
Williams has been bothered by his group’s execution. But …
“I’m trying not to overreact to, hey, it’s two ballgames,” Williams said, “but still cognizant of what we’re trying to get done and where we’re going.”
Sure, the defense took an inevitable step back after its two captains — Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith — were traded Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, respectively. But that doesn’t give the unit a free pass for the rest of the season. In order to establish Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle as meaningful and with an eye on creating a winning mentality, the Bears need to stay locked in on the details and play with undeniable tenacity. Especially at home against a 2-6 opponent that has averaged only 12 points per game over its last four outings.
4. On the rise
Williams was asked Thursday if anyone on his defense took a step forward and didn’t hesitate with his answer. “Jack Sanborn,” he said.
Sanborn, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin by way of Lake Zurich High School, made his first career start against the Dolphins and contributed seven tackles from his middle linebacker spot. He was assignment-sound, active in pursuing the ball and reliable as a tackler.
“He looked like he belonged,” Williams said.
That provided something to build on.
“You come out of that ballgame going, OK, (that was a) step forward,” Williams said. “Now let’s take one more step forward.”
The Bears hope Sanborn can become quicker and more reactive in pass coverage and continue building on what has been an encouraging rookie rise. His first NFL start offered a confidence boost.
“The moment wasn’t too big,” Sanborn said. “I was able to relaxed out there, stay calm and do my job.”
5. Injury report
Cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) did not participate in Thursday’s practice, leaving their status for Sunday afternoon in doubt. Jaylon Johnson (oblique) and Teven Jenkins (hip) were new additions to the injury report; both were limited in practice.
The Bears also waived tight end Jake Tonges, clearing a roster spot that they might use to activate either Pringle or linebacker Matt Adams off IR.
Among the notable injury issues the Lions are monitoring, receiver Josh Reynolds (back) remains out. Seven other players were limited in Thursday’s practice, including running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), center Frank Ragnow (foot), safety Ifeata Melifonwu (ankle) and defensive back Kerby Joseph (concussion).
Predictions
Brad Biggs (5-4)
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams in the league ranked in the top 10 in passing and rushing offense, but a lot of the Lions’ productivity came in the first four games when they averaged 35 points per game. They are averaging 12 points over the last four games, so things are somewhat stalled during Year 2 of a rebuild for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. The Lions are better on the offensive line, and quarterback Jared Goff can be dangerous if he has a clean pocket. Neither team is good on third down, and both have been porous against the run. Figure the Bears rate the advantage at home.
Bears 28, Lions 24
Colleen Kane (6-3)
The Lions present a prime opportunity for the Bears not only to stack another big offensive performance from quarterback Justin Fields but also come away with a win. The wild three-interception game against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week aside, the Lions defense has been bad, and Fields, wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert all could be in line to capitalize. The defense will have to be better than it was against the Dolphins, but it’s capable of helping pull off this win.
Bears 27, Lions 23
Dan Wiederer (6-3)
What could be better for a surging Bears offense than a visit from the league’s 32nd-ranked defense? The Lions are allowing 417.3 yards per game and 6.4 per play. Justin Fields should be eager to use the running start he has built up over the last three weeks and ready to hit the springboard a game like this could provide. If Fields Fever swept through Chicago after last week’s game — a narrow loss to the Dolphins — the thermometers might break if he has another big outing in a division win at home.
Bears 27, Lions 20
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Jaindl Farms in Pennsylvania
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) — A popular Lehigh Valley turkey farm had to destroy thousands of turkeys after bird flu disease was detected in a flock.
David Jaindl of Jaindl Farms in Orefield, Pennsylvania says 14,000 turkeys have been affected.
According to the USDA, the agency that tracks cases, 21 commercial herds have been affected in Pennsylvania.
Similar outbreaks are occurring across the country.
Before impact, Jaindl sat down for an interview where he talked about the flu and inflation.
“It’s difficult because the product is limited across the country, so you’re going to see higher prices this year,” Jaindl said.
Authorities are setting up a control zone and a surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the spread of the flu.
Many Jaindl turkeys for Thanksgiving were processed before the outbreak, Jaindl said.
Jaindl has supplied turkeys to the White House in the past.
“We are confident that we will have a sufficient supply of turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Jaindl said.
Jaindl says bird flu problems have reached 46 states and affected 50 million birds across the country since February.
Bird flu and inflation are driving up turkey prices across the country.
USDA data shows a dramatic increase in the cost of fresh turkey after the 2015 bird flu outbreak — and an even bigger jump after outbreaks this year.
Pennsylvania poultry farms continue to be threatened by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The disease is highly contagious to birds and almost always fatal, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
According to the CDC, no human cases of bird flu have been reported in the United States.
GemPundit Win Yet Another Accolade at IGJA
48th IGJA ceremony Won by GemPundit
The gemstone industry in India is growing exponentially. It is estimated to grow at rate of 16% annually expected to reach INR 6.64 trillion by the end of 2023. Amid such growth, it is essential to recognize the pioneers like GemPundit leading the bandwagon with a strong repertoire of products and exceptional customer services.
IGJA or India Gems & Jewellery Awards given every year by the Gem and Jewellery Export and Promotion Council (GJEPC), represent a solid step in this direction. This year was no exception, though the competition was tough with only 27 awards being distributed and many leading conglomerates competing for the honours.
GemPundit, the leading online marketplace for gems and jewellery, won great accolades at the 48th IGJA ceremony held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.
A Star-Studded Ceremony
Just like the sparkle of gemstones and pure metals illuminating the night sky, the awards ceremony was a glittering affair. The event was attended by leading lights from the jewellery industry and high-profile personalities from Bollywood, including Vipul Shah – Vice Chairman-GJEPC, Sabyasachi Ray – Executive Director GJEPC, Sonali Bendre, and Anupam Kher.
From GemPundit, the event was attended by Nitin Yadav, CEO, Sunil Sihag, Operations Head, and Sumit Beniwal, Vice President.
Awards to Celebrate the Best in the Gem & Jewellery Industry
The awards ceremony was an occasion for the industry to celebrate its best and brightest. The winners were decided based on their contribution to the jewellery industry and the impact they have had on society at large.
GemPundit was awarded for its innovation in online jewellery retailing under three different categories, viz. Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries, Best E-Commerce Platform and Best Innovation in Digital Marketing.
“This year’s awards were particularly meaningful as they recognized our efforts to bring transparency and trust to an industry that has historically been fraught with fraud and manipulation” says the CEO.
Export to the Highest Number of International Clients and Importing Countries
With 100+ gemstone types and over 90,000+ certified gems exported to over 93+ countries, the company is a stalwart in the category. The client base spans continents and nations due to a hassle-free worldwide delivery process, wide inventory, and insured shipping.
The seller promises complete authenticity of its products with lab certificates from reputed global institutes like GIA, IGI, GRS, and Gubelin. Fast response time and easy returns add to the charm that makes GemPundit a top choice for buyers all over the world.
Best E-Commerce Platform in the Gems & Jewellery Industry
GemPundit is an online platform for buying and selling gemstones and gem jewellery. The seller offers a wide range of certified precious and semi-precious stones at competitive prices. The e-commerce portal offers a secure environment where buyers can interact with the seller directly without any middlemen.
The website is a great example of an intuitive and user-friendly e-commerce platform. It has all the features one expects from an online store—a professional design, easy navigation, simple product search and filtering options, and secure payment gateway integration with leading payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe. All these ensure that customers get the best shopping experience possible on the website.
Best Innovation in Digital Marketing
The portal is not just a platform where people can buy gems and jewellery, but also help them learn about their favourite gemstones and get expert advice from GemPundit’s team of experts on how to care for and maintain them properly.
From Social Media presence on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to email campaigns and newsletters, the portal has leveraged every available channel to promote its business. The on-site blog is updated regularly with articles and videos on topics like the latest jewellery trends, tips for buying diamonds and other gems, how to care for your jewellery, etc.
The best feature is complete Customization that allows buyers to watch their ideas come to life with exquisite jewellery designs. The users can share the designs they have in mind and get a consultation from the experts on what can be done. Next, they can view the completed design as an HD image or video and buy the jewellery of their dreams with just three easy steps.
About GemPundit
GemPundit was set up in 2013 to revolutionize the gemstone industry with innovation and excellence. The company is now a global leader in 100% natural loose gemstones and gemstone jewellery with a yearly 2x growth in its organic online traffic.
The post GemPundit Win Yet Another Accolade at IGJA appeared first on MEWS.
