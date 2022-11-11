JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Thursday decided to charge two commanders in the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who was dragged from a car, tied up and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint .
Where is my California inflation relief money?
California has paid more than 7 million eligible residents under the state’s inflation-fighting program since its launch last month. The relief payments are meant to soften the blow of rising costs, but there are still millions more who have not been paid, leaving many wondering: where is my money?
The middle-class tax refund paid more than 6 million eligible Californians by direct deposit and mailed 1.6 million people their debit card payments, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. In total, the state hopes to pay out $9.5 billion to 23 million Californians. So far, just over $4 billion has been disbursed.
One-time payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples who jointly filed their 2020 state income tax returns and $200 to $700 for those who filed independently. Eligible residents will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021 and meet state adjusted gross income limits.
There are a lot of moving parts to consider, but the three most important questions are:
1. Am I eligible to receive money through the California Middle Class Tax Rebate?
There are several important qualifications to keep in mind to get paid. You may already be eligible without knowing it. According to the State Franchise Tax Board, requirements for eligible Californians include:
- Have filed their 2020 tax return before October 15, 2021.
- Meet adjusted gross income (AGI CA) limits of $500,000 or less. There are tiers of how much you will receive based on your AGI.
- Not have been claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year.
- Have been a resident of California for at least six months during the 2020 tax year and be a resident on the date the payment is issued.
2. How will I receive my payment?
It will all depend on how someone filed their 2020 tax return and whether they still have the same bank account. It can be the difference between a direct deposit or a physical debit card that will arrive in the mail. There are other qualifications that can affect how someone will receive their payment, but here are a few to get you started:
- Direct deposits will be sent to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return electronically. Payments will be made to the same bank account where the 2020 income tax refund was deposited.
- The physical debit card will go to anyone who filed their 2020 tax return with a paper form.
- If someone filed their 2020 tax return electronically, but have since changed their bank or bank account number, they will receive a debit card.
3. When should the money arrive?
- Direct deposit payments began rolling out between October 7 and October 25. But don’t worry: additional direct deposits are being sent between October 28 and November 14.
- For those who have changed banks or bank account numbers since the time they electronically filed their 2020 tax return, they will have to wait a little longer. Their payments are expected to arrive by debit card from December 17 to January 14.
- If someone received a Golden State Stimulus check in the mail in 2021, they can also expect a physical debit card. These should arrive between October 24 and December 10. The remaining cards will be sent until January 14.
News
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot to put on display
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders.
After she cut off the man’s right foot last spring, Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop with a sign that said: “Wear your boots kids,” according to charges filed last week in Pierce County.
The amputation happened May 27, and within about a week the 62-year-old man was dead. The complaint gives no indication the amputation hastened his death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The Associated Press was unable to reach Brown for comment Thursday. Online court records do not list an attorney for her, and a phone call to her home rang several times and was not answered.
According to the complaint, the man was admitted to Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center after he fell at his home in March. The heat in his home was not turned on, and he suffered frostbite to both feet, leaving the tissue necrotic. His right foot remained attached to his leg by a tendon and roughly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of skin.
While at the Spring Valley center, the man was getting separate care through St. Croix County hospice health workers. Brown worked at the center but was not a hospice nurse.
One nurse who had changed the man’s bandages on the morning of May 27 said he could wiggle his toes, the complaint said. Brown told two other nurses at shift change that she was “going to cut off the victim’s foot for comfort,” but they told her not to. Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the man’s room to change his bandages, but Brown cut his foot off instead, one of the nursing assistants told an investigator.
Tracy Reitz, the center’s director of nursing, learned of the amputation two days later from a distraught nursing assistant, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the man didn’t appear to be in pain during the amputation, but another nurse told an investigator the man said afterward that “he felt everything and it hurt very bad,” according to the complaint.
Brown told an investigator that the man did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as “mummy feet,” but that there was no life in the foot and she did it to make his quality of life better, the complaint said. She acknowledged that it was outside her scope of practice and that she did not have authorization.
Brown has been licensed as a registered nurse in Wisconsin since July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, said Brown does not currently work at the center.
News
Israel prepares indictments for the death of a Palestinian-American
Israel has been criticized by human rights groups who say it rarely holds soldiers responsible for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States before returning to his Palestinian hometown of Jiljilya in 2009, has drawn intense scrutiny from the international community. His family still living in the United States demanded an American investigation, as did several members of Congress.
After opening a criminal investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death, the military judicial authority informed the lawyers of the two officers on Thursday that it was preparing to indict them for their misconduct, the army said. The accused officers, one who commanded the force at the checkpoint where Assad was being held and the other in charge of guarding the detainees, have the right to be heard first.
Questions remain about what happened to Assad after he was arrested by Israeli forces at a West Bank checkpoint in January. The Israeli army said soldiers thought he was sleeping when they undid his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building where he had been held with three other Palestinians.
He was pronounced dead in a hospital after other Palestinians who had been detained found him unconscious. A Palestinian autopsy showed he died of a heart attack from injuries sustained while in custody.
The IDF has reprimanded a senior officer and removed two others from leadership positions after concluding that Assad’s death was the result of “moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers” – a rare error recognition.
Palestinians say they suffer systematic mistreatment under military occupation. The Israeli rights group B’Tselem says it is following more than two dozen open investigations into the killings of Palestinians in the West Bank. Even in the most shocking cases – and those captured on video – Israeli soldiers are often given relatively light sentences.
News
Nike co-founder says Kyrie Irving’s deal with brand likely over
Nike co-founder Phil Knight said Kyrie Irving’s deal with the shoe brand is likely over and doubts that the star guard will be welcomed back to the company. Knight added that he doesn’t “know for sure” about the decision in a television interview with CNBC.
“Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. And so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by. And that’s where we ended the relationship,” Knight said in the interview.
The company announced last week that they suspended their relationship with Irving after the guard posted links to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts. Following the posts, Irving refused to denounce the movie or apologize. The Brooklyn Nets handed Irving a minimum five-game suspension for his actions, stating that he was “unfit to be associated” with organization.
The brand also announced last week that they will not release the Kyrie 8, Irving’s new signature shoe.
Knight said the star guard was “dug in” as he decided to not immediately apologize or condemn the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”. After getting suspended by his team, Irving issued an apology on his Instagram account.
Irving’s contract with Nike was set to expire after the 2022-23 season and ESPN reported in May that the brand was unlikely to offer an extension. The recent firestorm all but confirms that a Nike extension will not be on the horizon for seven-time All-Star.
In the television interview, Knight discussed the process Nike goes through when deciding to partner with an athlete.
“We look at who we sign and how much we pay, and we look at not only how good the athlete is, but how his or her character [is], so it’s not an exact science, but it’s a process that we go through with a lot of intensity, with a lot of people sticking their hand in it, and that’s one that goes all the way to the CEO because some of the numbers [athletes] are paid are pretty big,” he said.
News
Scientists discover a new black hole that has devoured a nearby star in the nearby galaxy
According to a new study published in Natural astronomy.
The exploration made it possible to calculate the mass of the black hole. It could also help researchers understand how black holes and galaxies interact.
According to the study published in the online magazine, massive black holes (BH) at the center of massive galaxies are ubiquitous. The population of BH in dwarf galaxies, on the other hand, is not yet known. Dwarf galaxies are thought to harbor BHs with proportionally small masses, including intermediate-mass black holes.
“The identification of these systems has historically relied on the detection of light emitted by gaseous discs in accretion close to the BHs. Without this light, they are difficult to detect,” the report further states.
According ScienceDaily, the shredding of the star, known as a “tidal disturbance event” or TDE, produced a radiation flare that briefly outpaced the host dwarf galaxy’s combined starlight and could help scientists better understand relationships between black holes and galaxies.
“This discovery has created widespread excitement because we can use tidal disturbance events not only to find more intermediate-mass black holes in silent dwarf galaxies, but also to measure their masses,” the co-author said. Ryan Foley, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz who helped plan the YSE survey.
First author Charlotte Angus of the Niels Bohr Institute said the team’s findings provide a baseline for future studies of medium-sized black holes.
News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz waiting to be cleared, hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
If it were up to Markelle Fultz, he would’ve been on the floor for the Orlando Magic’s 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at Amway Center.
Fultz, the sixth-year guard who’s been sidelined since fracturing his big left toe during the offseason in September right before training camp started, is no longer wearing a boot and hasn’t experienced pain in his left foot for at least a couple of weeks.
But there are significant steps that need to be taken in his return-to-play process. The main ones: Knowing the fracture has fully healed and getting cleared to do more in practice.
“I feel good, ready to play,” Fultz told the Orlando Sentinel Wednesday evening before the Magic’s win over the Mavericks. “Just waiting on that day to get cleared.”
Fultz didn’t know whether the fracture had fully healed as of Wednesday.
The last scan he got, which he said was about two weeks ago, showed the toe improved but wasn’t fully healed.
He’s supposed to get another scan this week to see if the bone has healed completely — the significant step before getting cleared.
“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz said. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”
Fultz hopes to make his season debut “within the next 3-4 weeks” but understands his return to play will depend on the status of his next scan and how he responds to the ensuing ramping-up process.
Once he’s cleared, he’ll be able to ramp up his conditioning and expand his on-court work.
“I’ve been pushing…but the biggest thing is that scan,” Fultz said. “Once that gets cleared, I’ll have a clear view of when I can actually hoop and play. If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”
Coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Wednesday that Fultz has been working individually with coaches during practices — shooting, handling the ball and moving around “a little bit.”
Fultz confirmed to the Sentinel what Mosley said, adding that he runs on the treadmill, jumps, moves around on the court and works on his finishing.
“I just don’t do a lot of contact play,” Fultz said. “I’m doing a little contact in my drills but not full. That’s pretty much it. I can pretty much do everything except I’m not doing 1-on-1 or 4-on-4 or stuff like that yet.
“I still [am] cutting, dribbling, shooting, jumping — I just haven’t done it against another player, full-on bumping and stuff like that.”
Fultz stopped wearing the boot last week and was seen going through on-court drills with assistant/skills coach Aubrey McCreary Monday.
“It was pretty much going off my feeling like let’s try to ramp up some stuff on [the] court and see if you get any irritation and I haven’t last week and this week,” Fultz said about taking the boot off while he waits for the bone to fully heal. “It’s all good stuff. I’m moving in the right direction.”
Fultz is in the second season of a 3-year, $50 million contract ($35 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He has a $16.5 million salary for 2022-23 that’s fully guaranteed, while $2 million of his $17 million salary is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Next season’s salary will become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster past July 1, 2023.
Fultz’s injury struggles have limited his playing time (131 games in five seasons) since being the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
“I’ve been through so much,” Fultz said. “I understand this process, be patient and listen to your body and when that time comes, just be ready for it.”
He played in just 33 games across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers because of a nerve issue in his right shoulder that was later diagnosed as Thoracic Outlet Syndrome before being traded to the Magic ahead of the 2019 trade deadline.
Fultz’s healthiest season came with the Magic in 2019-20, when he played 72 games (60 starts) and averaged 12.1 points (46.5% shooting from the field) and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.
He missed most of the last two seasons because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he suffered in January 2021, just eight games into the 2020-21 season.
After a 14-month absence, Fultz returned to the floor in a home win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28 and averaged 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes (18 games).
The Magic have gotten off to a 3-9 start with Fultz, as well as several other players, sidelined entering Friday’s home game vs. the Phoenix Suns.
He’s liked what he’s seen from the team despite the record and is eager to get back on the floor with his teammates while understanding he can’t rush his process.
“Of course, I want to play but I don’t want to go out there, break it and then have to get surgery and sit out longer than now,” Fultz said. “My biggest thing now is being smart about and healing all the way so I can play a full season without any more hiccups. And not have any lingering pain.
“It’s tough with my competitive nature and seeing my brothers go out there and play the game, seeing where I can help at and seeing where I can go out there and be with them and not being able to do that. That’s probably the toughest part. I’m just waiting on my opportunity and supporting them any way I can while I’m off the court. When my time comes, best believe I’ll be ready.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
EXCLUSIVE in the photo: ‘foolish and irresponsible’ driver who avoided jail for blocking an ambulance
It’s about the driver who intentionally delayed an ambulance tending to a collapsed man by preventing him from passing his car.
On February 2, paramedics responding to a medical emergency were traveling along the A4 Bath Road in Reading towards Maidenhead, Berks, when they overtook a red Suzuki Vitara, driven by Albert Butler.
The ambulance driver had turned on the blue lights and siren, but Butler, 38, decided to pull back directly in front of the vehicle and apply the brakes – intentionally slowing it down.
The ambulance continued along the A4 after other members of the public stopped to let it pass, but Butler overtook the vehicles before slowing down again, blocking the ambulance’s path.
Butler was described as an “unpleasant” and “aggressive job” by neighbors at his former home in Rainham, Essex.
A neighbour, who went only by the name of Christine, told MailOnline: ‘It’s a dirty job that man.
“He was standing on the other side of the road, looking at us and waving his fists for nothing.
Albert Butler locked himself out of his own house after being asked why he drove so badly
Albert Butler, 38, was driving his red Suzuki Vitara when he continued to block the ambulance
“One day he threw a block of plastic at me.
Answering the door to his apartment block home, a clearly startled butler, dressed in a red Manchester United t-shirt and black shorts, shouted: ‘Leave now. I’m not happy about that.
When asked if he wanted to comment on his sentencing, he replied, “No, I’m sorry.”
Paramedics responding to a medical emergency were traveling along the A4 Bath road in Reading towards Maidenhead, Berks, on February 2 when they overtook a red Suzuki Vitara, driven by Albert Butler (pictured)
Moments later, he stormed out of the apartments barefoot and stomped the sidewalk while using his mobile phone to take photos of the reporter and called the police.
Butler, who now has a suspended prison sentence hanging over his head, became nervous and angry when he arrived at the blue-painted common front door of his building when he surrendered realized that he had locked himself away.
In the video, he again obstructed the path of the emergency services vehicle as it continued down Wargrave Road by applying the brakes hard, squeezing into the center of the freeway and encroaching on the wrong side of the road .
His reckless driving was captured on the ambulance’s dash cam and partly recorded by a paramedic in the passenger seat on his phone.
A subsequent investigation by Thames Valley Police saw Butler, of Windermere Road, Reading charged with dangerous driving and obstructing/obstructing a rescue worker.
He pleaded guilty to both offenses at a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on August 10 and the case was adjourned for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on November 2.
Appearing in Crown Court last Wednesday, Butler was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitative activity and 200 hours of unpaid work over an 18-month period.
He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £600 costs.
Investigating Officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore, Thames Valley Police, said: ‘Butler’s driving style was totally unacceptable.
“By deliberately trying to impede the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other roads at great risk and, at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency.
Butler admitted driving dangerously and getting in the way/hindering rescue workers in court
“This kind of behavior on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take strong action against anyone who seeks to drive in this manner.
‘Butler will have to pass an extended driving test at the end of his disqualification in order to get his license back, and has been given a suspended prison sentence, which will be enacted immediately if he is convicted of any other offences.
“When you see an emergency vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, please allow them to pass when it is safe to do so.
“Seconds can make all the difference when an ambulance responds to an emergency call, and the delays caused by Butler could have had significant impacts on the call they were on.”
Mark Ainsworth, operations manager of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, added: ‘This was the worst standard of driving experienced by any of our hard-working ambulance crews responding to blue lights at a potentially very serious that I have already seen.
“Our ambulance crews are highly trained, able to drive safely at high speeds when needed and I am grateful that the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel with emergency lights.
“In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions taken by the accused himself, as well as other road users and our ambulance crew, risk serious injury or worse.
“I have been in touch with the crew and thanked them for maintaining their professionalism at such a trying time.
“I would also like to thank Thames Valley Police for their assistance in convicting and removing a dangerous driver from our roads for at least the next three years.”
