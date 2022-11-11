Why hosting the World Cup may be a bad idea for some countries

Voting results Wednesday night showed Republican Holocaust denier Mark Finchem continuing to trail Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state.
Fontes is up around 109,000 votes, giving him 52.7% of the votes counted so far while Finchem has 47.3%.
Some 500,000 ballots still need to be counted.
Much of the race boiled down to whether Arizonans want someone who administered an election, or someone who claims the results were fraudulent, to be the top election official in the state — and the first in line for the governorship if the incumbent leaves office.
Fontes served as Maricopa County’s recorder for four years before being defeated in a 2020 re-election bid. Finchem said Fontes was “fired by the taxpayers” for doing such a poor job.
But Fontes has an ally of sorts to deflect Finchem’s claims that the 2020 presidential election in the state’s largest county has been “irretrievably compromised,” giving Joe a wide enough margin of victory. Biden to defeat Trump support elsewhere.
It was Stephen Richer, the Republican who ousted Fontes. And Richer defended both the way the 2020 race was conducted by his predecessor and the results, as did the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
This does not mean that his tenure was perfect.
In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — Republicans had none, choosing incumbent President Trump as their nominee — Fontes announced plans to mail every eligible voter a ballot. But Fontes had to back down after Attorney General Mark Brnovich obtained a court order to block the move.
Fontes, however, said he was trying to respond to the fact that there were people who, due to the COVID outbreak, were afraid to leave their homes. And he maintained that he was acting within his authority, even if the court disagreed.
There were also issues during the August 2018 primary where some polling stations failed to open on time.
But Fontes also implemented a polling center system, allowing any county resident to vote at any location rather than having to travel only to their own neighborhood.
Finchem practically built his campaign on the unproven claims of a rigged system and stolen elections, even claiming he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 state election results like the governor did. Doug Ducey and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
He acted accordingly in a number of ways, including being present during the Jan. 6 riot where some stormed into the Capitol in an effort to stop the Electoral College vote count that confirmed Biden’s election. .
Fontes dubbed Finchem an “insurgent”. But Finchem said he was scheduled to speak at an earlier rally near the White House and did not enter the Capitol.
But his efforts did not stop there.
Earlier this year, he introduced a resolution calling for the 2020 election results in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties to be vacated due to what he said was evidence of fraud and mismanagement and for the state ‘reclaims’ all 11 voters and their votes for Biden.
And Finchem, along with the hope of Republican Gov. Kari Lake, tried to convince a federal judge to require that ballots in this year’s election be counted by hand. Judge John Tuchi rules that their claims that an automatic count can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, supported only by “vague” claims about voting systems in general.
Although they have appealed, there seems to have been little action in this case.
Finchem was less than clear when asked if he would certify the results of the 2024 election — one of the Secretary of State’s jobs — if the results show Biden passing whoever is the presidential candidate. GOP.
He said he would comply “as long as all legal votes are counted and all votes cast comply with the law.”
But Finchem did not say how he would make that decision for himself. And he dismissed the possibility of a Biden victory as “something that, quite frankly, is a fantasy.”
Fontes is also a supporter of the current “no excuse” early voting system. This system, used by nearly nine in 10 people who voted in 2020, allows anyone to request an early ballot that can be filled out at home and mailed back or brought to a polling station.
Finchem, on the other hand, said he did not like early voting. And he even said during a debate earlier this year “that’s why I go to the polls”.
It turned out that Finchem had organized an early ballot for the elections as early as 2004.
When asked, he recognized the folder. “But that’s before I realize it’s not secure.”
While most of the campaign has focused on the conduct of the election, the race has another important implication.
Under the Arizona Constitution, it is the Secretary of State who becomes Governor if the incumbent dies, resigns, is convicted of a crime, or is impeached and removed by the Legislature. This has happened five times since 1977.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported since 1970 and has covered state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or by email [email protected].