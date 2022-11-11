With a landslide victory, Ron DeSantis’ political career becomes supercharged

Policy

MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis has resolutely focused his re-election campaign on President Joe Biden rather than his Democratic opponent in Florida. But DeSantis’ landslide victory on Tuesday, while crushing Democrats, felt more like a victory over a different rival: former President Donald Trump.

As candidates endorsed or hand-picked by Trump stumbled nationally, DeSantis routed former Rep. Charlie Crist by 19 percentage points, a stunning result that state Republicans marveled at. again on Wednesday.

“We probably had the best night you could have asked for,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, chairman of the Florida Republican Party.

The party’s resounding success in Florida — among its brightest spots in a national midterm election with decidedly mixed results — was the result of its relentless voter registration and turnout efforts there, DeSantis’ command campaign and the Democrats’ total collapse in a state in which they failed to compete effectively at all, leaving it to turn solid red.

Neither DeSantis nor any other Republican who has won statewide races has mentioned how well they have outperformed many of Trump’s favorite candidates elsewhere in the country. But their winning margins spoke for themselves. When Trump took on Florida in 2020, his 3.3 percentage points over Biden seemed sufficient in a state that had oscillated between Republicans and Democrats for two decades.

On Tuesday, every Republican running for office statewide won by at least 16 points, leaving little doubt that Florida is Republican country — and that DeSantis’ political career has become supercharged.

“Two more years!” some of his supporters chanted Tuesday at his victory party in Tampa, hinting at a possible run for the White House in 2024.

He did nothing to dissuade them, seeming instead to encourage such speculation by making remarks that sounded like the beginnings of a national stock speech.

“As our country flounders due to failing leadership in Washington,” DeSantis said, “Florida is on the right track.”

With the national spotlight on him, DeSantis could face scrutiny from the right for the first time – starting with Trump, who ahead of Tuesday’s result threatened to reveal unflattering information about DeSantis if he were to challenge him in a Republican presidential primary. On Wednesday, Trump noted on his Truth Social social media platform that he got about 1 million more votes in Florida in 2020 than DeSantis did on Tuesday, though he failed to mention that turnout is generally higher. in presidential elections.

“There’s going to be a lot of outside pressure now on DeSantis politically because he’s widely heralded today as the hero of the Republican Party,” said Brett Doster, a Republican strategist who has advised the former Governor Jeb Bush, former President. George W. Bush and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. “What Ron DeSantis is thinking right now is, ‘OK, I need to get back to governing immediately.’

“Anyone who seriously studies politics knows that the best success card for good politics is good governance,” Doster added.

In his victory speech at the Tampa Convention Center, which was packed with smartly dressed Republicans who looked more like the political establishment than the MAGA warriors at the rallies, DeSantis vowed to further pursue the heavy-handed culture war policies that have proven popular. among Republicans and some. independent voters.

Republicans, who have won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida legislature, could try to eliminate most restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons. They could change a 15-week abortion ban enacted this year to ban the procedure earlier in pregnancy. They could expand the reach of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade, to older students.

DeSantis has expressed interest in challenging First Amendment protections for the media by rewriting libel laws. And he vowed on Tuesday to continue opposing “woke ideology” in schools, universities and businesses.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who advised DeSantis on a law known as the Stop WOKE Act, which limits how racism and other issues can be taught in schools and workplaces, said Wednesday that the governor “has now proven that the culture war is good policy and also good policy.

“He’s been the most aggressive governor on critical race theory, radical gender ideology and a host of other burning issues,” Rufo said. “And the voters rewarded him. I think that really puts an end to this idea that Republicans should stay away from these issues. In fact, the evidence shows that they should lean.

After barely winning the gubernatorial race in 2018 against Andrew Gillum, a former mayor of Tallahassee, DeSantis did not immediately begin governing as a conservative national darling. He only embarked on this trajectory after questioning public health advice during the coronavirus pandemic and banking on a more passive approach that has allowed many Floridians to maintain some sense of normalcy. More than 82,000 Florida residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

“Ron DeSantis started to really become the figure he is today because of COVID,” said Jared E. Moskowitz, a Democrat who served as DeSantis’ chief emergency officer until last year. and won an open seat in Congress on Tuesday. “The Democrats sold a narrative that he did a terrible job. Well, you don’t win by 19 points because you did a terrible job.

“People buy what he sells,” Moskowitz added. “It may be politically inconvenient for Democrats, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s happening and it’s true.”

It didn’t help Democrats that Republicans, who had fewer voters on the slate until last year, spent DeSantis’ first term registering so many new members that their numbers now outnumber registered Democrats. over 300,000.

Meanwhile, Democrats have failed to adequately invest in the offices, staff and other resources needed to reach voters in a large and expensive state. They continued to outsource core party functions such as voter registration to outside groups whose effectiveness was increasingly questioned by some Democrats.

“The day Obama’s campaign went out of state,” said Steve Schale, a Democratic strategist who helped former President Barack Obama win Florida twice, “brought with it all the infrastructure that existed”.

After Tuesday’s results, there won’t be a single Democrat in power statewide for the first time since Reconstruction. On Wednesday, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida called on Florida Democratic Party chairman Manny Diaz to step down.

Diaz, who did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday, had told some party members ahead of the Election Day results that he had no intention of leaving his post. On Tuesday, he released a memo showing how National Democrats have abandoned the state, investing less than $1.4 million this cycle, compared to more than $58 million in 2018.

Fewer Democrats voted and the overall turnout fell to about 53% this year, from 63% in 2018. Largely thanks to the support of Hispanic voters, DeSantis toppled solidly Democratic and Democratic-leaning counties, including Miami -Dade, Palm Beach. and Osceola, home to a large Puerto Rican population. Crist, his opponent, won only five of the state’s 67 counties, even losing Pinellas County, where he lives.

On Tuesday, DeSantis hinted that after winning by just over 32,000 votes four years ago, he was re-elected by about 1.5 million votes.

“We have defined a vision,” he said. “We executed on that vision and delivered historic results.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.