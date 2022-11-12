$1-2 Billion in FTX Client Funds Missing: Report





CNN

—



Republican Pat Toomey is stepping down from his seat in the Pennsylvania Senate at the end of the term. But before he leaves, he tells his party some hard truths.

Asked Thursday by CNN’s Erin Burnett how the Republicans lost the contest to replace him, Toomey was candid that “President Trump inserting himself into the race… was never going to be helpful.”

Trump had backed Mehmet Oz in the primary and rallied behind him the last weekend before the general election.

Toomey noted, “We were in a moment, we were in a cycle, we were in a moment where it’s good for Republicans that the race is on President Biden, who’s not popular, whose policies have failed. And instead, President Trump had to insert himself and that changed the nature of the race.

Toomey wasn’t done. He added that: “Across the country, there is a very strong correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses, or at least dramatic underperformances.”

Which is not wrong ! In Toomey’s home state, aside from Oz’s 4-point loss to Democrat John Fetterman, Trump-backed Doug Mastriano lost the governor’s race by 15 points, a landslide in a A state as tightly divided as Pennsylvania.

On the Michigan battleground, Trump-backed Tudor Dixon lost 11 points to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a loss that led to a negative vote in the state. In Illinois, the Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate lost by 10. In the race for governor in Maryland, the Trump-backed candidate lost by 25.

On the Senate side, Blake Masters, the candidate chosen by Trump in Arizona, follows Senator Mark Kelly in a race still too close to be announced. Herschel Walker, another top candidate backed by Trump, is heading to a runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6 against Sen. Raphael Warnock. And even in places where the Trump-backed candidate won — like Ohio — it took a huge outlay of National Republican money (about $30 million) to drag JD Vance across the finish line.

Trump, for his part, is utterly unwilling to consider he was — and is — anything but unmitigated good for his party, declaring a “big win” on his Truth Social website Friday.

There is, no doubt, a part of the Republican Party that believes this – and will follow Trump wherever he leads them (even if it is to election destruction).

But as Toomey’s comments make clear, there’s also a group of Republicans who see this as a now-or-never moment with Trump and the party. Either they use what happened midterm to push him aside, or he remains a dominant figure and they keep losing elections.

Point: Toomey cannot be praised too highly for his courage to speak out against Trump, given that he already has one foot out. But his voice is part of a growing chorus of Republicans suggesting Tuesday’s election was the final straw for Trump. Will grassroots voters listen?