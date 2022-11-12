News
A terrorist drug cartel in Mexico threatens to attack companies providing services to rivals
An ultra-violent drug cartel with a history of using explosives and randomly killing innocent victims has threatened to attack any business that provides services to its rivals. The threats in Guanajuato state came after cartel gunmen stormed a strip club, killing eight people inside and two others outside.
The attack took place Thursday morning in the town of Apaseo El Alto, Guanajuato. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by state law enforcement sources, a group of armed men stormed a men’s bar called Lexus. The gunmen shot and killed four dancers and four men who were inside the business.
As the gunmen fled the scene, they shot and killed two other men who were leaving the scene in a compact sedan.
The gunmen fled the scene before police arrived, leaving behind two billboards with messages threatening their rivals. In the first bulletin board that was made public, gunmen from the Sombra or Shadow cell of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRDL) made swearing threats against members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The threat also summons a rival commander named Santiago “El Chago” Quiroz Zermeno or simply El Zermeno.
A second billboard that has not been made public issued a public threat to any company that provides services to CJNG members claiming they would carry out similar attacks.
Violence in Guanajuato continues to escalate as CSRDL attempts to retain key drug distribution and fuel theft territories in Guanajuato while CJNG attempts to expand into its region.
According to Infobae, in recent months the two cartels have killed nearly 30 people in similar attacks in public places.
The problem was further aggravated when authorities arrested one of CSRDL’s top bosses, Juan Rodolfo “El Rudy” Yepez Ortiz. El Rudy is the brother of CSRDL boss Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez Ortiz. The two brothers are responsible for ordering numerous attacks throughout Guanajuato where their gunmen shot innocent victims and used explosive devices, Breitbart Texas reported. El Rudy’s arrest took place in the western state of Baja California, in the town of Tecate, after authorities found more than $60,000 in his vehicle, Infobae reported.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan and “EF Robles” from Jalisco.
Dave Hyde: Mike McDaniel shows the power of one good mind in a long-troubled organization
First, it was going to be Sean Payton’s job, because Tom Brady was only coming as the Miami Dolphins quarterback if Payton came with him. So Payton quit the New Orleans Saints, saying publicly he wouldn’t be out of coaching long and privately he wanted $100 million over five years from the Dolphins.
This was last January, if you remember, just after team owner Steve Ross fired coach Brian Flores, but before Flores sued Ross in a way that stopped Brady and Payton from coming.
This also was before the league slapped a suspension and first-round penalty on the Dolphins for Ross either tampering with Brady or trying to pay his coach to fix games — take your pick, as the league did a public-relations two-step on that one.
What’s important today is how the Dolphins went from all this Dolphins-ing, just like they did for much of the past two decades, to being a 6-3 team where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Tyreek Hill and general manager Chris Grier being are mentioned for big awards.
It’s not how, actually.
It’s who, if you study it.
Mike McDaniel didn’t arrive with Payton’s resume or even the owner’s stamp as his first choice. He didn’t even arrive with the anointed status of a hot-young assistant, considering the Dolphins were the only team to interview him for a coaching job.
McDaniel show the power one person can have, though. He’s given a lost organization direction. He sidestepped the inherited swirl, solved the quarterback and showed how to incorporate talent in a way that turned a lost organization into one with hope.
In doing so, he’s shown an understanding to the philosopher’s line of, “How do you make your dreams come true?”
Answer: You help others make their dreams come true.
His first order of business was to put an arm around Tagovailoa. Dolphins management had tried to replace Tagovailoa twice in his two years — first with Deshaun Watson, then with Brady. “You’re my guy,” McDaniel said from the time he stepped on the plane to South Florida and called the quarterback.
Tagovailoa could believe because McDaniel believed. He has an offensive system that works, too, not the three-headed coordinator contraption of last season. He leads the league in heady numbers like in passer rating, yards-per-attempt and passing percentage for first downs.
“Once he got a coach who truly believed in who he is as a person, who he is as a player, this organization got around him [and] look at the talent now he’s got around him,” Hill said of Tagovailoa.
That brings up the problem with touting Tagovailoa for the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Hill is the better choice right now. He’s the guy who puts fear in defenses, gives space to the passing game and isn’t just on pace to break the NFL record for receiving yards but leads the league in receptions (76) and is second in catch rate (76.9 percent).
“Coach McDaniel, Tua, finding me lanes,” Hill said this past week.
Hill was the big acquisition by Grier this offseason. Grier also spent big on tackle Terron Armstead and now edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Executive of the Year? Grier is in the running, if you listen to the national shows, just like Tagovailoa and Hill are in the running for MVP.
They all look good heading into Sunday’s game against Cleveland. McDaniel just looks better by making all of them better.
We waste a lot of time talking about everything from McDaniel’s windstorm glasses to his sense of humor, even if the humor is part of his arsenal. It helps him relate to people. It offers his intelligence. It’s fun to laugh even in the so-serious business of football, but it’s telling to see the football mind at work here, too.
You don’t have to go overboard with McDaniel’s good work. Tony Sparano turned a 1-15 team to a playoff team in in 2008 with Bill Parcells’ help. Adam Gase turned a lost team to a playoff team in 2016. Neither could build off that year.
McDaniel has done something important, though. He’s made this organization work in ways no one could see from the train wreck of last January.
Brady and Payton?
Nine games in, McDaniel and a saved Tagovailoa are doing just fine.
Trump on defense after GOP midterms weakness, raising questions about 2024
Days before the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump appeared to be walking to the edge of officially announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.
“I ran twice, I won twice, and I did a lot better the second time than the first,” Trump said, erroneously, at a rally in Iowa. “And now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again.”
But that was last week – when political forecasters and pundits were widely predicting a “red wave” that would lead Republicans to strong majorities in Congress.
While control of the House and Senate is still up in the air, it’s clear the red wave never came as Republicans underperformed expectations up and down the ballot in key states. That weak showing prompted some conservatives to lash out at Trump, who had boosted losing candidates in many high-profile races.
Trump was quick to react, launching a series of social media salvoes at his perceived enemies in media and politics – including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is widely seen as Trump’s greatest potential challenger. for the GOP nomination in 2024.
“Despite picking so many winners, I have to put up with fake news,” Trump lamented Thursday on Truth Social.
“Big Victory, don’t be stupid,” Trump wrote in another post Friday morning. “Stand up on the rooftops and shout it loud!”
This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of sabotaging Republican election hopes. But the midterm results put Trump on the defensive just days before he makes a “very big announcement” on November 15 – widely expected to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump retained his status as de facto Republican Party leader even after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. After January 6, 2021, when a violent mob spurred by Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen stormed the US Capitol, top GOP figures continued to tie themselves to Trump and ostracize the few Republicans willing to openly criticize him.
Meanwhile, many GOP candidates have sought Trump’s midterm endorsement, and polls have consistently shown him as the clear favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
After the red wave failed to materialize on Tuesday night, Trump initially claimed that the candidates he supported had performed well. “While in some ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal perspective it was a very big win,” he wrote in a social media post.
Trump claimed that the vast majority of his picks won their elections. But his endorsement didn’t seem to help in some of the cycle’s most competitive races.
His favorite Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and in New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, lost to their Democratic opponents, according to NBC News projections. Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters trailed incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly by nearly 6 percentage points in the Arizona Senate race, where Kelly is the predicted winner.
Trump’s pick Adam Laxalt had a 0.1 percentage point advantage, less than 1,000 votes, in Nevada over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with 94% of the vote Saturday morning, according to NBC News. In Georgia, Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker came in just behind Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, with the race heading for a runoff in December.
Trump also endorsed dozens of winning House candidates, but many of those Republicans were in shoe races. In the three dozen elections that Cook Political Report has called “Toss Up,” Trump has endorsed just six Republicans — and five of them have lost, according to CNBC’s analysis. (The sixth, competing for Arizona’s 1st congressional district, has yet to be called by NBC, but the Democrat appears to hold a slight lead with 80% of the vote.)
Trump also endorsed Representative Lauren Boebert, a highly visible MAGA candidate who was expected to easily win re-election in her Colorado red district. With 99% of the vote, she was barely ahead of her Democratic rival, according to NBC projections.
Trump’s picks also lost high-profile gubernatorial races in New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among other key states. And some of Trump’s GOP opponents, including DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, won by wide margins.
With the figure of Trump hanging over the midterms, some conservative voices were quick to point the finger at him.
“The surest way to lose those midterms was to be a Trump-endorsed politician,” John Podhoretz wrote in the New York Post, along with a cover page that ridiculed the former president as from “Trumpty Dumpty”. “Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” read the headline of a post-election opinion piece by the Wall Street Journal editorial board.
“So sad to see the Republicans stupidly attacking and tarnishing the Midterms results,” Trump posted in response to his conservative critics, while suggesting without evidence that the still-undecided elections in Arizona and Nevada are “rigged.”
Trump also repeatedly slammed the New York Times, a longtime target, for denying that he blamed those in his inner circle for endorsing Oz in Pennsylvania.
“So many people I endorsed won on Tuesday night, no one was even close, and they are literally making up a story by refusing to write the facts,” Trump wrote in an article for The Times.
But even as Trump clashed with his own party, he appeared to be rushing to announce his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.
“We’ve had huge success – why would anything change?” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.
Longtime Trump aide Jason Miller said Friday morning that Trump would likely announce his campaign next Tuesday.
“I spoke with President Trump this morning. He was on the golf course and I talked to him about Tuesday, which is really his focus,” Miller said on the podcast by Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, NBC reported.
“He said, ‘There’s no need to have a question. Of course, I run. I’m going to do it and I want to make sure people know I’m excited and we need to get homecoming,” Miller said.
Trump’s announcement is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at his Mar-a-Lago vacation home, according to an invitation sent Thursday evening.
DWTS’ Daniel Durant describes his unique bond with Selma Blair
Daniel Durant and Selma Blair know the struggle.
As competitors in the current season of Dancing with the starsBoth Daniel and Selma inspired viewers with their respective journeys: Daniel, as the third deaf performer in the show’s history, and Selma, who battled her MS diagnosis in extremely impressive ways.
Despite the fact that Selma DWTS trip was forced to be cut short due to doctor’s recommendations, Daniel revealed the couple formed an unmistakable bond during their time together.
“She was a huge fan of mine because of CODA and I was touched,” Daniel exclusively told E! News. “I knew we would already have each other’s backs. We are in the same community and we understand each other in some ways. She is a brilliant actress and seeing her dance was so touching and impressive. I always congratulated her and spoke to her.”
Since leaving, Selma has continued to cheer Daniel on by leaving supportive comments on his Instagram posts, which has kept their friendship alive.
“His mind and his heart are there,” Daniel said. “It makes a big difference. Seeing her support on social media means a lot to me. It’s who Selma really is. She’s a beautiful person.”
Hawaii: Red Hill Water Contamination Crisis Lawsuit Attracts Over 100 New Plaintiffs
More than 100 new plaintiffs affected by water contamination at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility in Hawaii have been included in a lawsuit against the United States government.
The lawsuit was originally filed earlier this year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and included the names of 10 plaintiffs.
The latest update to the document, which was filed on Thursday, includes the names of more than 100 new plaintiffs, including civilians, who say they suffered physically, emotionally and financially after a series of failures last November resulted in a fuel leak at the facility.
“The once healthy adults and children were treated – and hospitalized – for seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological problems, vestibular dysfunction, brain damage, hearing disorders, kidney complications, skin tumors , lung damage, liver damage, kidney damage, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines, baby loss and other illnesses,” the complaint states.
A US Navy investigation found that around 20,000 gallons of fuel had leaked into a nearby well that families relied on for water.
The Navy closed its Red Hill long after reports surfaced of people living on base suffering from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and skin problems. Tests revealed petroleum hydrocarbons and vapors in the water, the Navy said at the time.
Through a command investigation, the Navy found inadequate responses to the May 2021 spill and the November spill. He also found that the risk could have been identified with proper training and drills after the original leak.
In March, the Department of Defense announced that it would refuel and permanently close the facility by August 2027. The leak, IThe resulting environmental damage and harm to surrounding communities are part of what prompted the department to make the decision.
In response to an investigation into the updated lawsuit, the Defense Health Agency said in a statement that it is “committed to the health and safety of our patients.”
There are currently plans to open a dedicated clinic for patients with symptoms related to fuel exposure in December, said Whitney Trimble, head of public affairs for the Defense Health Agency’s Indo-Pacific region, to CNN on Friday in the release.
“Because there are very few studies available on the long-term health effects of exposure to petroleum products, DHAR-IP is working closely with experts from the Department of Defense, Department of Hawaii Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to closely monitor the long-term health effects of exposure to fuel-contaminated water, so that we can better serve patients affected by the contamination. of Red Hill,” Trimble said.
The updated complaint follows the release by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii Department of Health of the results of an investigation into water contamination in the base’s drinking water system. Joint Pearl Harbor-Hickam of the United States Navy.
The survey, which had 986 participants, was conducted in September and found that around 80% of respondents reported health symptoms in the previous 30 days, and 65% expressed high or very high confidence in the that the symptoms were related to the water contamination incident.
According to the survey, the most commonly reported symptoms were headaches, anxiety, dry or itchy skin, fatigue and trouble sleeping.
Respondents also “overwhelmingly expressed concern and frustration regarding communication, transparency and trust.”
Cody Gakpo says it would be ‘an honour’ to play for Manchester United, Man City or Liverpool as PSV star reveals he’s ready for ‘the next step’ at season’s end
Cody Gakpo has named Liverpool, Manchester United and Man City as his next dream clubs as he seeks to ‘take the next step’ in his career.
The PSV star was heavily linked with the Red Devils, Leeds and Southampton during the last transfer window, but the 23-year-old remained in the Eredivisie after what he described as a “stressful” summer.
Now the 23-year-old has revealed he is definitely ready to leave the club he has been at since 2007 at the end of this season.
Since breaking into the PSV first team in 2018, Gakpo has won the Eredivisie title, the Dutch Cup and the Dutch Super Cup twice.
He’s now the club’s captain and has been on fire this season with a superb return of 13 goals and 17 assists in 23 games in all competitions – but now he’s looking for a new challenge.
“I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take this step,” the left-winger told Dutch outlet NOS after being named in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.
“I feel like I’m already like this at the start of this season, but after this season I’m even more ready to face the next one. Take a step.”
Asked about his dream club, Gakpo replied: “PSV has always been my dream club. I don’t really have any for the rest.
“Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool,” he said.
“It would be an honor to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team I can best achieve my goals.”
Gakpo’s current contract with the Eredivisie leaders expires in 2026.
But given the winger’s comments, the interest he garnered last summer and the fact he will be on the world stage in Qatar, it’s likely PSV’s top scorer will play elsewhere this time around. ‘next year.
Russia is alone against NATO – ex-president – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Moscow is alone in its battle against the US-led NATO military bloc and is capable of defeating its enemies on its own, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said.
“Only Russia is fighting NATO and the Western world”, Medvedev, who is the deputy head of the country’s Security Council and the leader of the ruling United Russia party, wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.
“We are capable of destroying by ourselves a powerful enemy or alliances of enemies”, the former president said, adding that during its military activities, Moscow seeks to preserve the lives of its soldiers and civilians.
Medvedev wrote that Russia has not yet used “all his arsenal” of arms and did not hit “all potential enemy targets.” He added that “there is time for everything.”
“It is Russia that today forms the future world order” supported the ex-president, stressing that “this new equitable world order will be formed.”
Medvedev’s words come as kyiv becomes increasingly dependent on Western military and financial aid in the ongoing conflict. The United States, along with the EU and several other countries, imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia after Moscow launched its military operation in late February.
kyiv received massive military aid from the West during the conflict. The United States announced an additional $1.1 billion for Ukraine in September, bringing the total amount of military aid to the country to nearly $17 billion since President Joe Biden took office at the start. of 2021.
Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, citing kyiv’s failure to implement the Minsk Accords, intended to give Donetsk and Luhansk regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that kyiv’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to save time and “to create powerful armed forces.”
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbas republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. kyiv insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked.
In early October, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, officially became part of Russia following referendums that saw the majority of local residents vote in favor of joining. .
