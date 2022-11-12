SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – As the UN climate talks in Egypt approach halfway through, negotiators are working hard to draft agreements on a wide range of issues that they will take to ministers next week in the hope of obtaining a substantial result. at the end.
A woman gang-raped in front of her husband in Sirohi, Rajasthan, 3 arrests
Jaipur:
A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her husband in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.
The four men had entered the couple’s home with the intention of robbing them, they said.
The couple were in shock and remained inside the home on Thursday before registering a case at the local police station on Friday, police added.
Three defendants were arrested on Saturday, while the fourth is wanted, they added.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pindwara) Jethu Singh said the woman’s husband worked as a guard. The couple were getting ready to sleep on Wednesday night when the four men entered their home and held them hostage.
“They stripped the man naked and took 1,400 rupees from him. They demanded more cash and other valuables, but the couple had nothing but silver jewellery,” he said. -he declares.
“When the thieves got nothing else, they raped the woman in front of her husband,” he added.
The officer said that the police intervened after receiving information and that personnel from different stations were engaged in the identification and search for the accused.
“Three of them were arrested today (Saturday). Our teams are also pursuing the fourth defendant and he will also be arrested,” he said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Voting in Himachal, BJP counts on historic second term
ndtv
Minneapolis author Louise Erdrich wins $50,000 prize
Birchbark Books & Native Crafts in Minneapolis has won the $50,000 Berresford Prize for owner Louise Erdrich, poet, essayist, children’s book author and Pulitzer Prize-winner for her novel “The Nightwatchman.”
The award, presented by nonprofit United States Artists, honors Erdrich not for her writing but for her care of other artists and for promoting Indigenous literature and crafts at the store. It is the only prize of its kind given in the U.S.
Erdrich, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians who lives in Minneapolis, opened Birchbark Books at 2115 W. 21st St. in 2021. The cozy, quirky, neighborhood gathering place includes a Hobbit area where kids can play, a handmade canoe hanging from the ceiling, and a former confessional. Birchbark also furthers the careers of Native and non-Native poets and writers by hosting readings of their work.
“Over the past 22 years that I’ve owned and worked with my family on this enterprise, I have marveled at the artistry that has passed through my hands,” Erdich said in a statement. “My vision was that we would serve to bring awareness to Indigenous writing, further Indigenous language revitalization, and that we would support artists by selling the beautiful and creative art that Native people make, often on isolated reservations.
“Over the years the bookstore has also become a place for artists and writers to find a job that brings them into a community. This prize will help us to more fully realize our vision.”
How the 2022 mid-terms became a squeaker
Republicans were overwhelmingly older, white, and male. “To be frank with you, I saw the Democrats stand up, and they looked like America,” said McCarthy, who is white. “And we looked like the most restrictive country club in America.”
“That had to change – or I was going to be the leader of a declining party,” Mr McCarthy said.
By 2020, Republicans had already trimmed Ms Pelosi’s majority, winning 14 seats. Every new Republican member who changed seats that year was either a woman, a person of color, or a veteran. Mr McCarthy saw a plan for a 2022 red wave.
From the moment of Mr. Biden’s 2020 victory, the tailwind of history was behind House Republicans. Over the past 90 years, the party that holds the White House has lost an average of 28 House seats in midterm elections. And this year, Republicans only needed five to topple the chamber.
Mr. McCarthy has aggressively recruited candidates across the country, building a slate of 67 non-white candidates this fall. In some cases, Mr. McCarthy would handle Donald Trump Jr. on recruiting calls. Mr. McCarthy’s allied super PAC would fund front-runner candidates.
On Tuesday, the first Republican to defeat a Democratic incumbent, Jennifer Kiggans, a former Navy pilot, finished her primary with nearly $600,000 in super PAC support. In Arizona, the same super PAC spent $1 million to help Juan Ciscomani. Mr. Ciscomani had been a top aide to one of Mr. Trump’s Republican enemies, Governor Doug Ducey, and McCarthy’s team lobbied hard to keep Mr. Trump out of the race.
Mr. Trump stayed out of the race of only one House Republican who had voted to impeach him: Representative David Valadao of California, a McCarthy ally in a heavily Democratic swing seat.
Both Mr. Ciscomani and Mr. Valadao are running races that are too close to report.
In Michigan, Operation McCarthy courted John James, a black veteran, to run for a seat in a newly drawn district, releasing a poll that showed him beating the region’s two Democratic incumbents. The Democrats clashed in a neighboring district rather than face Mr. James.
nytimes
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere must be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. The 2015 pact set a goal of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to. do it.
With the impacts of climate change already being felt around the world, especially by the world’s poorest, activists and developing countries have also pushed wealthy polluters to hoard more money. This would be used to help developing countries transition to clean energy and adapt to global warming; Increasingly, there are also calls for compensation to pay for climate-related losses.
Here is an overview of the main issues on the table during the COP27 talks and how they could be reflected in a final agreement.
The hosts of last year’s talks in Glasgow said they succeeded in “keeping the 1.5 alive”, including getting countries to endorse the target in the outcome document. But UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the temperature target is on life support “and the machines are clicking”. And campaigners were disappointed that this year’s agenda did not explicitly cite the threshold after some major oil and gas-exporting countries pulled back. The chair of the talks, Egypt, can still convene talks to include it in the final deal.
Negotiators are trying to craft a work program on mitigation that would encompass the various measures that countries have committed to reduce emissions, including for specific sectors such as energy and transport. Many of these commitments are not formally part of the UN process, which means they cannot be easily reviewed at the annual meeting. A proposed draft agreement circulated early Saturday had more than 200 brackets, meaning large sections remained unresolved. Some countries want the plan to be valid for only one year, while others say a longer-term roadmap is needed. Expect fireworks in the coming days.
Last year’s meeting nearly collapsed over a demand to explicitly state in the final agreement that coal should be phased out. In the end, the countries agreed on several shortcomings, and climate activists fear that negotiators from countries heavily dependent on fossil fuels for their energy needs or as income might try to renege on previous commitments.
Rich countries have failed to deliver on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate finance for poor countries. This has opened up a rift of mistrust that negotiators hope to fill with new commitments. But the needs are increasing and a new, higher target must be set from 2025.
The subject of climate compensation was once considered taboo, due to concerns from rich countries that they might be liable for large sums. But intense pressure from developing countries forced the issue of “loss and damage” onto the formal agenda of the talks for the first time this year. It remains to be seen whether there will be an agreement to promote other technical work or the creation of a real fund. This could become a key flashpoint in the talks.
One way to raise additional funds and resolve the thorny issue of paying polluters would be for countries that have experienced economic booms over the past three decades to step up. The main focus is on China, the world’s largest emitter, but others could also be asked to open their wallets. Broadening the donor base is not formally on the agenda, but developed countries want to be reassured about this in the final texts.
Countries like Britain and Germany want all financial flows to align with the long-term goals of the Paris agreement. Other nations oppose such a rule, fearing that money will be withheld if they do not meet strict targets. But there are rumors the issue could gain wider support next week if it helps unlock other areas of the negotiations.
Last year’s meeting saw a series of signed agreements that were not officially part of the talks. Some have also been unveiled in Egypt, although hopes for a series of announcements about so-called Just Transition Partnerships – where developed countries help poorer countries wean themselves off fossil fuels – are unlikely to bear fruit. their fruits only after COP27.
Jennifer Morgan, a former Greenpeace director who recently became Germany’s climate envoy, described this year’s talks as “difficult”.
“But I can promise you that we will work until the very last second to make sure we can achieve an ambitious and fair outcome,” she said. “We aim for the stars while keeping our feet on the ground.”
Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at
The Associated Press's climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. Learn more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
washingtonpost
EU and partners agree €1bn increase for Ukrainian grain exports – POLITICO
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday announced a €1 billion increase for safe roads to export Ukraine’s huge agricultural harvest.
“Where Russia sowed destruction, Europe gave hope”, von der Leyen saidannouncing an urgent €250 million grant from the Commission to improve the fluidity of traffic at border posts via “solidarity lanes”, the statement said.
These rail and road routes have been key to countering Russia’s plan to block Ukraine’s access to Black Sea ports, which normally take around 90% of food exports.
Ukraine’s need to earn crucial cash and the threat of a food crisis in regions like the Middle East and Africa have forced the EU to come up with a plan to increase capacity on these routes since then. may. He initially focused on supplying private sector vehicles, building additional grain storage inside the EU and urged countries like Poland and Romania which share borders with Ukraine to relax. border controls.
But the longer-term funding will now support repairs and development of road and rail freight infrastructure in Ukraine.
The additional support from development banks brings the total announced on Friday to around 1 billion euros, including contributions from the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank Group.
Ex-Islamist details horrific abuse he witnessed after being imprisoned in Egypt
Reform radical-turned-anti-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz talks about how he saw tortured Islamist prisoners turn violent after suffering horrific abuse and explains the importance of having a government that upholds human rights on “Tucker Carlson Today.”
As a young man in the UK, Nawaz witnessed unspeakable violence that inspired him to seek a sense of belonging and protection within Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamist organization that sought to impose a caliphate in the world.
His ideas and participation in the organization, while non-violent, led him to recruit others. He arrived in Egypt a day before the September 11 attacks where he studied Arabic and set up group chapters. After a government crackdown, his house was raided and at age 24 in Egypt he was imprisoned for his thoughts. What he witnessed changed his life.
“To get to this prison, you have to go through the torture cell first,” he said. “…We were tied with rags around our eyes and hands, and my number was 42…What they would do in this underground torture dungeon is they would go through roll call. .. Number one is called. The guard takes him to the torture center and everyone hears number one’s screams…”
UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ADOPTS RESOLUTION ACCUSING TALIBAN OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN AFGHANISTAN
Nawaz, who was forced to watch his friend being tortured after Nawaz only responded for his name and organization, detailed how officials electrocuted prisoners’ teeth and genitals, among other gruesome practices.
His charge was “spreading by word and writing for a banned organization”. In Egypt, all organizations were banned because a permit was required to operate and the suspension of the country’s constitution allowed people to be judged for their beliefs.
“We were placed in solitary confinement for four months in cells without beds, without toilets, without toilets (with) 15 minutes of break per day”, he explained. “The toilet was the floor.”
Many prisoners whom he met had been in prison without charge since he was alive. After being charged, Nawaz was able to “mingle in the political wing” of the prison where he met assassins of Sadat, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and the founder of Egypt’s biggest terror group at the time. He soon realized how much the prison served as an incubator for radicalism.
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION
“If you torture someone’s 17-year-old child in front of him by electrocution to force him to confess, what happens…then the father…will become insane and therefore violent…that’s an answer crazy. It’s a response born out of pure instinct, a reaction.”
Amnesty International eventually took up his case, among other things, as a prisoner of conscience and after being released from prison he renounced ideology and founded Quilliam to fight extremism and work in public policy. Now he explains why it is so important to have a constitutional government that respects human rights.
“The sooner you can shake the sacred nature of (the Constitution), the easier it will be to start adapting it, changing it, amending it for your purposes,” he said.
fox nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library of your favorite Fox News personalities.
Fox
Cop27: demonstrations expected in Sharm el-Sheikh and around the world – live | Cop27
Key events
Nina Lakhani
Today is Food Day in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first-ever day dedicated to agriculture and adaptation in a Cop – which is mind-boggling given that a third of global emissions greenhouse gases come from industrialized food systems and the devastating effects of the climate crisis on agriculture and food security.
Big agribusiness and industrial agriculture are expected to receive strong backing from some governments in key negotiating rooms, where much is expected to be heard about “climate-smart agriculture” and climate-focused solutions. technology that will largely tinker with current industrialized systems rather than pushing transformative change. One to watch is the session on the UAE-US initiative – the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) which has already garnered at least $8 billion in private sector support. Small, indigenous, sustainable farmers who produce 70% of the world’s food won’t play a big role in major negotiations, but outside the halls they will demand a fair share of subsidies and additional climate finance to build a more diverse diet and resilient. systems that the IPCC says help buffer extreme temperatures and sequester carbon.
Outside of the main negotiations, there are dozens of food-focused side events taking place, and the Guardian will try to give you a taste of them throughout the day.
Just a quick reminder of why climate and food matter: 37 million people face starvation in the Greater Horn of Africa after four consecutive droughts; in Pakistan, unprecedented floods hit the main agricultural regions of the country; and record temperatures across Europe have led to a drastic reduction in crop yields. Add to that Russia’s war in Ukraine that has caused global shortages and price hikes of wheat, oilseeds and fertilizers, highlighting the fragility of the fossil fuel-dependent food industry that has sacrificed diversity, sustainability and resilience for the benefit of mass production and profits.
Bill McGuire, author of the recent book Hothouse Earth, wrote for the Guardian this morning about his pessimism about the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
In retrospect, it’s clear that having a specific goal, rather than fighting to stop every fraction of a degree of temperature rise, was actually counterproductive. There’s an ongoing problem with targets is that they’re always reachable – until they’re not. That way they can be used to justify inertia until it’s too late. And that’s exactly how fossil fuel companies, world leaders and others have used 1.5C – as a get-out-of-jail card to justify inaction on emissions. Continuing to present this temperature threshold as an achievable goal provides a fig leaf for business as usual. Take it out, and this dangerous jiggery-pokery is on display for all to see.
You can read the full article here:
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s coverage of day six of the Cop27 climate talks taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh.
As we come to the end of the first week, the theme for Saturday is “adaptation and agriculture”. It is also traditionally the most protest-focused day, although this will be limited this year due to the Egyptian government’s draconian crackdown on protests. However, many actions will take place around the world.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden paid a whirlwind visit to the conference, where he delivered a speech saying that world leaders “can no longer plead ignorance” and that “the science is devastatingly clear – we must make progress by the end of this decade. “My colleague Oliver Milman was there, and you can read his report here:
You can also catch up on the rest of the day’s events here.
I’m Alan Evans, and you can send me story tips, comments, photos, questions, or abuse at [email protected] or on Twitter at @itsalanevans.
theguardian
