A woman gang-raped in front of her husband in Sirohi, Rajasthan, 3 arrests

Jaipur:

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her husband in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The four men had entered the couple’s home with the intention of robbing them, they said.

The couple were in shock and remained inside the home on Thursday before registering a case at the local police station on Friday, police added.

Three defendants were arrested on Saturday, while the fourth is wanted, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pindwara) Jethu Singh said the woman’s husband worked as a guard. The couple were getting ready to sleep on Wednesday night when the four men entered their home and held them hostage.

“They stripped the man naked and took 1,400 rupees from him. They demanded more cash and other valuables, but the couple had nothing but silver jewellery,” he said. -he declares.

“When the thieves got nothing else, they raped the woman in front of her husband,” he added.

The officer said that the police intervened after receiving information and that personnel from different stations were engaged in the identification and search for the accused.

“Three of them were arrested today (Saturday). Our teams are also pursuing the fourth defendant and he will also be arrested,” he said.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)