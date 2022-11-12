News
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
New Delhi:
Adani Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the September quarter 2022-23, mainly due to higher one-time income.
In the prior year period, it suffered a net loss of Rs 231 crore, according to a statement from the company.
Total revenue was 52% higher at Rs 8,446 crore compared to Rs 5,572 crore in the September quarter 2021-22.
Revenue growth was helped by improved tariffs under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) due to higher imported coal prices as well as improved merchant tariffs /short term due to increased demand.
Revenue for the quarter includes one-time revenue of Rs 912 crore, mostly in the form of other higher revenue due to a late payment surcharge, it said.
By comparison, revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 included the recognition of one-time revenue of Rs 141 crore, it said.
“Conventional energy continues to act as the foundation of India’s stable grids, enabling investments in renewable energy to meet the country’s ambitious carbon intensity reduction targets.
Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar, wind and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on fossil fuel imports, said Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power. .
“We will continue to seize value-added opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar,” he said. -he adds.
The company said that during the quarter, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 39.2% and a power sales volume of 11 billion units ( BU) compared to a PLF of 48.7% and an electricity sales volume of 12.4%. BU in the second quarter of 2021-22.
The operating performance for the quarter includes the 1,200 MW power station of Mahan Energen Ltd, which was acquired in March 2022.
During the quarter, performance was impacted by high import coal prices leading to grid outages and reserve closures at Mundra and Udupi.
Volumes were constrained at other plants due to fuel availability issues despite higher electricity demand, he said.
From April to September 2022-23, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 48.9% and sales of 27.3 BU, compared to a PLF of 56.7% and a sales volume of 28.6 BU a year ago.
Adani Power, part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company has an installed thermal capacity of 13,610 MW spread over seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, except for a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU
Featured Video of the Day
Lionel Messi is BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador for…
ndtv
News
Twins’ Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
Right-hander Cody Stashak has cleared waivers after being outrighted by the Twins and has chosen free agency.
Stashak, 28, is 4-1 with a 4.18 earned-run average in 55 major league appearances in parts of four major league seasons, all but one as a reliever. He was limited to 11 appearances (16⅓ innings) in 2022 and required season-ending surgery to repair his right labrum.
Stashak was eligible for his first season of arbitration. Under MLB rules, he had the option to accept an assignment to the minors or become an unrestricted free agent.
The Twins have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
News
In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table
Republicans, however, made modest gains. They overthrew the Virginia House of Delegates last year, but not the state Senate, while winning seats in New Jersey. They may have smashed Democratic supermajorities in New York, while winning seats in the Illinois Senate, New Mexico House and a host of red states. They won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida Legislative Assembly, the Iowa Senate, the North Carolina Senate, the South Carolina House and the Wisconsin Senate. In the gubernatorial races, they won impressive victories in Florida, Ohio and Texas, and scared Democrats in Kansas and Oregon.
Who will control Congress? Here’s when we’ll know.
Much remains uncertain. For the second election day in a row, election night ended without a clear winner. Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, looks at the state of the races for the House and Senate, and when we might know the outcome:
But in 2022, not a single state legislative chamber has gone from blue to red. A ruling party has not achieved this result in a midterm election year since at least 1934, according to Post.
Democrats say abortion rights have a lot to do with their good year. The closely watched battle over a new state Senate district in Paradise Valley, an upscale Phoenix suburb, is perhaps the starkest example: Christine Marsh, a teacher who ran on the right to abortion, seems to have defeated Nancy Barto, who was the godmother of Arizona’s new law banning abortion after 15 weeks.
As for the judiciary, about two dozen states have held elections for their high courts this year, but there has been no major shift in power despite record spending on both sides. Republicans swept three races in Ohio and added a seat on the North Carolina State Supreme Court, cementing a 5-2 conservative majority. Both of those results could have consequences: Justices in both states have rejected heavily modified maps this year. Republicans failed in Illinois, where they hoped to end the Democrats’ decades-old majority.
What’s left? The Democrats could still flip the State House in Pennsylvania and could tie the Arizona State Senate. Races for governor and state attorney general in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call.
Predictions for 2023: A wild and wild West
When the dust settles, there could be a few swing states where a divided government means a relentless fight over the ground rules of democracy.
In Arizona, Kari Lake, a former Republican TV presenter, could edge Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, by the time all the votes are counted. On Friday afternoon, Hobbs was still in the lead with around 27,000 votes, but several hundred thousand votes have yet to be counted. In the race for attorney general there, Kris Mayes, a Democrat, clung to a slight lead over Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican.
nytimes
News
No Minnesota United players were selected in MLS expansion draft
No Minnesota United players were selected by St. Louis City in the MLS expansion draft on Friday night.
MNUFC protected 12 players, but left available midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defender Alan Benitez among 14 others. Trapp and Miller had been named on a few best-available lists and in some mock drafts.
St. Louis City, which will begin play in MLS in February, selected: 1. Nico Gioacchini (Orlando City) 2. Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami); 3. Jon Bell (New England); 4. John Nelson (FC Cincinnati) 5. Jake LaCava (New York Red Bulls).
The Loons had their expansion draft before the 2017 season and had Abu Danladi taken off their unprotected list by Nashville in 2019.
News
Elderly couple die in house fire after grandfather tells ‘I’m not leaving my wife’
An elderly couple, married for 63 years, died in a house fire after the grandfather told dispatchers he ‘wouldn’t leave my wife’.
Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years.
The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms.
The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.
Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.
“My dad said, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy told 5 On Your Side.
Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, (pictured in 2013) died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years old.
The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms. The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.
Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.
Kenneth allegedly pushed wet towels under the door and prayed that the fire department would arrive soon.
By the time firefighters pushed through the thick black smoke, the couple was already dead, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“The house was full of smoke. They couldn’t see. No visibility,” Fire Chief Dan Casey told the Post-Dispatch.
The firefighters “felt around the bed, under the bed, on the bed”, but as the ground gave way they had to leave.
“The ground started to give way so they had to step back. They did it in no time,” Casey said.
When emergency personnel arrived they did not know how many people were in the house as their eldest daughter Brenda and her husband also lived in the house and dispatchers were unable to get much information from Kenneth .
Brenda and her husband were vacationing in Alabama when police contacted her after Kenneth hung up on the dispatcher.
She immediately called Andy who rushed over, but by the time he got there the fire department informed him they had died of smoke inhalation.
The home of the parents of three has always been the center of family gatherings, where their children, six grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren have enjoyed each Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“My dad said ‘I’m not leaving my wife’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy (pictured) said.
“Everyone wanted to be like them and everyone wanted to be with them. My mum and dad were salt of the earth,’ Andy told 5 On Your Side. ‘We will miss them very much. They were a pillar of the community. They were our rocks. They were our foundation. They were our wisdom.
Kenneth, a retired vice president of computer services at Community Federal Bank, had just celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday and the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage in September.
Phyllis was a retired receptionist for Prairie Farms.
Upon retirement, the couple loved to travel and had taken several trips together, Andy told the Post-Dispatch.
“They loved being together. They loved life.
Andy remembers traveling with his two sisters and parents as a child, spending three weeks exploring the South West.
The couple were also devout Catholics and had a strong marriage.
“You wanted your wedding to be like theirs. Always there for each other. Fat and thin,’ their granddaughter Ashley Kozlowski, 32, said.
dailymail us
News
Chicago Bulls seek consistency after an up-and-down start to the season: ‘It’s going to be important to be patient’
After a 13-game sprint to start the season, the Chicago Bulls are still figuring out how to find consistency.
They haven’t suffered more than two straight losses but also haven’t strung together more than two wins in a row. The team’s results often seem contradictory — a resounding road win over the powerhouse Miami Heat followed by a deflating loss to the Washington Wizards and trading double-digit wins with the Toronto Raptors on consecutive nights.
Guard Zach LaVine’s lingering left knee injury only exacerbated the unpredictability of the first three weeks of the season. But even as LaVine nears full availability, the Bulls still have plenty to smooth out to win consistently.
“To me, it’s just all the details,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Our effort has been there for the most part. I give our guys a lot of credit to see what they went through physically with how condensed (the schedule) was. I really felt like our guys’ effort is there. I don’t think the execution and the details have been.”
The start is tepid in comparison to the opening weeks of last season, which featured a four-game winning streak to begin the schedule. The Bulls went 23-10 through three months, dropping only four home games during that stretch. And they maintained that pace despite the loss of Patrick Williams to a left wrist injury in the fourth game, which significantly disrupted the starting lineup.
Despite the disparity, center Nikola Vučević feels the challenges of the opening three weeks this season have provided a more accurate barometer for the Bulls.
“These things where we’re going through some ups and downs, it’s going to be good for us to see ‘Hey, this doesn’t work, this works,’ ” Vučević said. “You learn from it and move on. Last year started off so well, it covered up all the things that were not going well. It’s just human nature to do that.”
In a reversal from the end of last season, the Bulls have found a comfort zone defensively. They entered Friday ranked fifth in defensive rating at 108.5, a stark improvement from 23rd in 2021-22. The Bulls were 10th in defense through the first three months of last season before plummeting with the losses of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to injury.
Maintaining defensive pressure will be a priority for the Bulls to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. But the offense has proved streaky.
Although Donovan balked in the preseason at describing the offense as a completely new system, the team’s focus on ball movement has produced an improved offensive pace — but also created growing pains.
“It looks good at times,” LaVine said. “Sometimes, it looks like we don’t know what we’re doing. The ball gets stuck or people are just looking. I don’t think we necessarily want it that way, but you have to go through and figure out if it’s the best thing for us. We’re not just going to abandon it after 10 games. We’ll keep working with it.”
The Bulls will always rely heavily on their three All-Stars, but the trio’s scoring pace has been slightly reduced this season: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points per game, LaVine 22 and Vučević 16.5 .
A successful offense built around their All-Stars requires the Bulls to create other options. They have thrived off the intense offense from the bench unit, which was diminished by key injuries to backup center Andre Drummond and guard Coby White, who is still sidelined with a thigh bruise.
With Drummond back in the mix and LaVine preparing to shoulder a full load of games soon, the Bulls are hoping for more lineup consistency. But last season taught them that consistency can’t come from a lack of injuries — if the Bulls are going to break out of this up-and-down cycle, they’ll need to create a rubric for offensive stability that doesn’t rely on the availability of one or two players.
“It just takes time to process,” Vučević said. “You have to be patient with it and continue to stick with it. You don’t go away from it or get frustrated if it’s not working. It’s going to be important to be patient.”
()
News
Local organization helps veteran transition from homelessness to own home – NBC Chicago
After three months of sleeping on an air mattress, Lillie Mae Choyce returned home Friday afternoon to a fully furnished house, complete with photos of her estranged family and a fully equipped kitchen.
“It was a big surprise, I love everything,” Choyce said as she walked through a Marquette Park apartment she barely recognized. “That’s so sweet…thank you Jesus,” she said. “Yes, yes, yes… that’s what I want.”
It’s been a tough road for the 63-year-old army veteran who was left homeless after the death of a friend she was staying with.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Choyce, who now has a job at FedEx. “I lived from my car.”
Choyce remembers admitting that this new house was a big change from that.
The kitchen and everything else for this one-bedroom apartment in Marquette Park was provided by Humble Design, a nonprofit that helps veterans and others transition from homelessness .
All furniture and accessories are donated and then arranged by Humble Design’s team of designers, movers and volunteers.
“We have eight people on staff,” says Julie Dickenson, the driving force behind the group.
“Four people who are movers, two who are design support… Yeah. It’s a small staff,” Dickenson said.
As for Choyce, she said she finally felt at home.
“I like the way she put it together,” Choyce said. “Especially the bedroom. I will sleep comfortably tonight.
There remains the final touch: a service plate made by hand by Julie’s father, himself a veteran of the Navy. It’s a plaque that makes this Veterans Day a day this woman, who served her country overseas, will now think Chicago calls home.
NBC Chicago
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
Twins’ Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table
No Minnesota United players were selected in MLS expansion draft
NFT Tech Announces Voting Results
Elderly couple die in house fire after grandfather tells ‘I’m not leaving my wife’
Chicago Bulls seek consistency after an up-and-down start to the season: ‘It’s going to be important to be patient’
Local organization helps veteran transition from homelessness to own home – NBC Chicago
AZA Finance Issues Correction to Erroneous Inclusion in FTX Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing
Heat, Miami-Dade terminate FTX deal, seek new arena naming rights; FTX branding already being removed
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?