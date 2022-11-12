Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ crew members for handing him a loaded gun

Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against several members of the “Rust” crew on Friday for providing him with the loaded gun he fired on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year.

Baldwin, who is awaiting a decision on whether he will face criminal charges in the shooting, accused the gunsmith and ‘Rust’ first assistant director, among other things, of negligence in a cross-complaint following a lawsuit filed against him last year by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, The New York Times reported.

Mitchell accused Baldwin of “recklessly” firing the gun that killed Hutchins, 42, as she stood next to her, causing her emotional distress.

Baldwin’s costume names Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s rookie gunsmith who was in charge of handling the weapons and ammunition on set in New Mexico, as well as assistant director David Halls, who handed over the loaded gun to Baldwin after announcing he was safe, the report said.

Sarah Zachry, the head of the team’s props department, and Seth Kenney, who provided weapons and ammunition to the set, were also named, The Times reported.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said crew members failed to provide security on set.

“This tragedy occurred because live ammunition was delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” the lawsuit alleges, according to the Times.

Baldwin last week lost his bid to launch Mitchell’s lawsuit – one of many filed against the actor after the shooting – after a higher Los Angeles County court ruled Mitchell could pursue his allegations of aggression, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence against the actor. Gutierrez-Reed and Hall are also named in her complaint.

Baldwin shot and killed Hutchinson more than a year ago on October 21, 2021, while filming a scene for the indie western at a ranch outside of Sante Fe. While practicing a cross draw on set with a Pietta Colt .45 replica, the gun discharged, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza, 49. Hutchins died of his injuries.

Baldwin and those named in his lawsuit have repeatedly denied responsibility for the shooting.

The actor said the gun accidentally detonated and he didn’t pull the trigger. However, a recent FBI forensic report revealed that the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Last month, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the fatal shooting. Criminal charges against those involved, including Baldwin, could be imminent, pending a decision from District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Last month, the production announced that filming would continue after a settlement was reached with the Hutchins estate. Her widower, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer.