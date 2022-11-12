Ask high school coach to return to football field in march, judge orders

Closing in on halftime of St. Thomas’ football game against Davidson on Oct. 8 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, coach Glenn Caruso’s newly created staff position of in-game strategy and data research assistant was about to pay major dividends.

Armed with the data that uncovered a patterned approach by the Davidson offense, and teamed with an inspired effort by the Tommies’ defense, St. Thomas was able to hold the team that scored 42 points against them the year before to 16 points in a decisive victory.

Definitely a high-five moment, but also one where a hug and a kiss on the cheek would not have been out of bounds.

Anna Caruso, a St. Thomas freshman, considers it her shining moment to date in a role crafted by her father — in many ways for her — and the latest conquest for a pair known to be two of a kind who cherish their time together.

Caruso considered himself to be “ahead of the curve” when he began relying on analytics in 2009. Over time, he developed a system that until now was more theoretical than practical.

“The system has always been in my head,” he said, “but I’ve never been willing to share it with anyone who doesn’t share my bloodline.”

Enter Anna, a Cretin-Derham Hall grad who is pursing a double major at St. Thomas in psychology and data analytics. She feels as though she has been training for the role her entire life, due in part to her parents’ efforts to make sure their kids knew their multiplication tables and how to work with fractions and decimals.

It’s an approach that Caruso says stems from a sentiment shared by his own father: As long as you can understand human nature and odds, you can do anything.

Dismissive of any concerns over whether his daughter was ready for the job due to her tender age, Caruso said, “There’s no one in the world I trust more than Anna — in any situation.”

In describing the system, Caruso said some of it is data driven, and some of it is driven by what happens in the game. Adjustments are made based on situation, circumstance and time.

Anna’s job is to chart all of that information, and if she sees trends — either on offense or defense — she brings it to her dad’s attention. If the results call for an alert, she will share the information immediately. Otherwise, the two confer after every drive.

“One of the biggest things I’ve gotten out of this season is being able to see if the other team’s risk tolerance changes during the game,” Caruso said. “Usually, you have moments in a game where teams begin taking on more risk, and you can apply that to how you play the game.”

That’s coupled with what Caruso calls the human application of the opposition.

“That’s what Anna is able to provide me with, in real time,” he said. “The system has certain benchmarks of scenarios, and it’s not only how we react to them, but how the opponent reacts to them. That’s what we’ve never had before. I had always been doing it in my mind, but I never had someone who could pull out those seminal moments and chart them.”

Anna acknowledges that she had no idea what the position entailed when her dad presented the opportunity to her, but that didn’t matter. She was simply happy to be able to continue to be close to the program, close to her dad.

In Anna’s estimation, she was all of 5 years old when she realized how much she enjoyed being around the program. Caruso’s wife, Rachael, would bring Anna and her younger brothers, Cade and True, to practice, and it was Anna who would be the last one to want to leave and the first one to ask when they could go again.

When she was old enough to attend practice on her own, she would hop on the city bus that dropped her off on the edge of campus. Not content to just be an observer, she would do what she could to help, filling water bottles and chasing down errant footballs. After games, she assisted the equipment managers with sorting uniforms.

“She is the consummate coach’s kid,” Caruso said. “It just so happens that she’s our daughter and not our son.”

The Carusos spent part of the summer prior to Anna’s senior year in high school crisscrossing the country looking at potential colleges. St. Thomas was always an option, but her parents wanted to make sure Anna knew they were open to her choosing the place she felt fit her the best.

In the end, she said St. Thomas was the clear choice academically and personally, and she would be able to continue her softball career as a member of the Tommies.

“People were saying, ‘Why would you go to the school where your dad works?’ ” Anna said. “So many people looked at it as a negative, but I see it as such a positive.”

It wasn’t until after Anna made her college choice that Caruso presented her with the opportunity be a part of his staff.

“I didn’t want that to be the reason why she chose this school,” Caruso said. “I’m very aware of the magnitude of the thoughtfulness among my players and the people who live in our home when I give them my advice. That’s not to be taken lightly, so the last thing I wanted was for Anna to pick a school because I was here.”

Caruso said he spent the year leading up to Anna’s decision secretly hoping that she would choose St. Thomas, but prepared himself for the possibility that she would opt to go elsewhere.

“Would it have hurt my heart? Yes,” he said. “But that’s a small price to pay for a kid to follow her own passion.”

Turns out, that’s exactly what Anna did. She said she couldn’t be happier with her decision and plans to be a part of the football program through graduation. Caruso said that her responsibilities undoubtedly will increase as time goes on. So, too, will the opportunities for father and daughter — two of a kind — to cherish their time together.

With tears welling up in his eyes, Caruso said, “I never would have imaged that the bond would be this strong.”