ASK IRA: Readers offer FTX Arena replacement names (Pepas Palace?)
Q: They should go back to calling it AmericanAirlines Arena, everyone knows what that is. – Wes.
A: With the FTX Arena moniker proving short-lived for the Heat, you assuredly do not go back to the name of a sponsor that no longer is an arena sponsor (although in theory if Miami-Dade were to offer a discount amid desperation, who knows?). But since this has become an issue with FTX’s failures and Friday’s announcement, we did throw it open for discussion. So here are some of the suggestions (the ones not in bad taste) that were forwarded in this direction:
“The Kitchen Area . . . because if you can’t take the Heat! You know the rest.” – Jay.
“305 Arena.” – Carlos.
“Big Face Coffee Arena.” – Pod.
“Miami Arena.” – Mike.
“The House of Culture.” – Pablo.
“Pollo Tropical Arena.” – Michael.
“The Pepas Palace.” – David.
“Guava Pastelitos House.” – Frank.
“Marlins Park.” – Ryan.
“Carnival Center.” – H.L.
“Orange Bowl by the Sea.” – Jesse.
“Joe Robbie Stadium.” – Ryan.
“No Longer FTX Arena.” – Jake.
“Riley Gardens.” – Matt.
“Have Chewy sponsor it and call it The Kennel 305.” – Mad Dog.
“Miami-Wade Arena.” – Jake.
“Miami Vice Arena.” – Dan.
“Flanigan’s Arena.” – Jaime.
“The waste of a season running it back Arena.” – Kelly.
“The Riley Center.” – E.J.
“Ira Winderman Arena.” – Martin.
Q: Say goodbye to Dru Smith and hello to Orlando Robinson as a two-way player? – Andre, Coral Gables.
A: This came in response to the news that Omer Yurtseven is now expected to miss extensive time with his ankle issue. Robinson is the undrafted big man who spent time with the Heat during summer league and training camp and now is with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. I’m just not sure he is athletic enough for the NBA level. And it still comes down to whether such a neophyte replacement would play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon as the backup to Bam Adebayo, or get merit minutes as a neophyte option ahead of Nikola Jovic. I think what the absence of Omer does is make it less likely that Nikola gets seasoning any time soon in South Dakota. As for Omer being out, it puts the Heat in a tenuous position should Bam miss time, particularly with Dewayne proving so foul prone. As for Dru, he’s off to Sioux Falls, still under Heat contract, for seasoning.
Q: Shouldn’t fans have the right to know the injury status of a player without compromising a player’s privacy? With Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo it is a slow drip. It seems as though the NBA/Miami Heat should be more transparent. Just tell us like it is. – Stuart, Miami.
A: And it can be just as frustrating on this end when it comes to gaining clarity. The last thing that benefits anybody is discussing a player’s possible return when that player actually is in no shape to return anytime soon. But I also will say this, sometimes things can turn on a dime due to something more serious arising or showing up on a test, which appears to have been the case with Omer Yurtseven. As for Victor Oladipo, if a player says he is experiencing pain, how do you quantify that to a specific period he is expected to miss?
Sainted and Tainted: Give the musicians their due
Tainted
I am tainting the Timberwolves broadcasting crew and other crews on sports channels. The Bethel College Choir was singing the National Anthem for the Timberwolves game. Instead of showing them singing, they played several past-game videos, completely missing the choir and the National Anthem.
Who cares about past games? I’m sick and tired of musicians being totally ignored. This is also true for other performers, like marching bands. Don’t the jocks realize these young people have also worked hard to perfect their skills? Give the musicians their due.
Mary Ann Herbst, Roseville
Sainted
I want to give a “Sainted” tag to a resident in our apartment building who is very thoughtful in an anonymous way. His name is Don B., and his kindness is shown by faithfully taking our Pioneer Press newspaper from the delivery man and bringing it to our apartment doors daily for years. No one asked him to. When he had a serious illness a few months ago and recovered, he came right back to his habit of bringing us our morning paper early so that we in our robes and slippers can sit with our traditional cup of coffee and read the news. We love him for it.
Judith Lagowski, St. Paul
Sainted
Our Sainted story goes to our organist extraordinaire, Bill Chouinard at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
Not only did he play for two packed services with brass and choir on Reformation Sunday, but he then came back to church at 6 p.m. to perform his annual “Tricks and Treats with The Mighty Organ” concert. His concert was complete with fitting big screen videos, many colored spooky lights, and even smoke coming from the organ. For the costume parade with the children marching around the sanctuary, he played The Jack-O-Lantern Man and then ended with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. The church walls resounded.
He needs to be Sainted for “treating” everyone with his great talents, especially the organ.
Mary Ann and Dick Papke, Blaine
The Smithsonian puts Maya Lin in the spotlight in a biographical program : NPR
Adam Stoltmann
Almost everyone who received biographical exhibits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery – Sylvia Plath, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., to name a few – are long dead.
But the museum’s latest subject, Maya Lin, is still alive and well and living up to her credentials as an architect, designer, visual artist and environmental activist.
Lin’s works include the Civil Rights Memorial in Alabama, the Langston Hughes Library in Tennessee, and What is missing? — the massive and ongoing environmental activism project she started in 2009 — and of course the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington, DC which launched his career 40 years ago.
But despite all the attention given to her work, Lin herself is someone who has avoided the limelight for decades.
“I’ve always felt like my works were public, but that’s not the case,” she said.
Under the spotlight
At 63, Lin’s desire to keep her private life to herself dates back to at least her early twenties.
The Washington Post/Getty Images
She was still a student at Yale in 1981 when her sleek, understated black granite design for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial beat out 1,400 other submissions and sparked a ruthless reaction.
“You don’t need an art education to see this memorial for what it is: a black scar,” Vietnam veteran Tom Carhart told a meeting of the United States Fine Arts Commission. United.
To this day, the artist said that she does not like to talk about this period of her life.
“Part of the controversy was my age, my race, my gender,” Lin said. “It was really unpleasant.”
So even though Lin authorized the National Portrait Gallery to commission a portrait from him in 2014, the work is included in the exhibition. A life: Maya Lin — The gallery’s curator of painting and sculpture, Dorothy Moss, said it took a lot of persuasion to get the artist to accept this first-ever exhibition dedicated to her life.
Chloe Veltman/NPR
“I said, ‘It’s the Smithsonian. We have a lot of school groups coming through. And the story of your perseverance and resilience is one that would inspire young people,” Moss said. “And so she agreed.”
Connecting Lin’s inner and outer life
The exhibit traces Lin’s life from her childhood in Ohio, through her work on the many buildings and public art projects she designed around the world, to such accolades as receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
It also offers visitors a glimpse into Lin’s vivid inner life.
His sketchbooks buzz with energy, revealing an effervescent spirit. There’s the gray-brimmed woolen hat Lin wore to help hide from the media when she was going through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial debacle. Then there’s the display case with a pair of tiny frolicking stags the artist made in silver when she was a high school student. The animated designs reflect Lin’s love for the natural world.
The exhibition touches on this passion through an interactive installation, where visitors can jot down memories of favorite places now lost to environmental destruction and attach them to a large vinyl map. The facility is part of What is missing?Lin’s multi-faceted project on climate change.
The map is covered in reminiscences of everything from a once-pristine lake, now polluted by landfills in New Hampshire, to a wildfire that ravaged wildlife and farms near the town of one’s grandfather. visitor to Spain.
“We hear, we read, we understand it’s a bit abstract,” Lin said of the limitations of typical climate change messaging. “But how do we make it personal? Because I think you have to, at the end of the day, not just communicate the facts. You have to get people to feel.”
Pete Souza/The White House
Lin said the best way to inspire people to take action is to generate empathy. For example, she What is missing?-linked 2021 public art installation, ghost forest, carried a grove of Atlantic white cedars killed by a saltwater flood to Madison Square Park in New York. The effect of walking through all those displaced trees in the middle of a bustling city was both sublime and unnerving.
Lin’s works continue to attract public attention – and, she hopes, public activism as well. But she may never really get used to living in the public eye.
“I was happy with the show,” Lin said, as she reflected on being the subject of an exhibit. “I mean, I was embarrassed. I mean, I was kind of mortified by that.”
Rubén Rosario: My journey with multiple myeloma continues
The doorbell’s back.
That’s what I call the round-shaped, intravenous infusion entry port that was carved again into my upper right chest in September and initially more than a decade ago, in 2011, after I was diagnosed with terminal stage multiple myeloma.
MM is an incurable blood cancer that overtakes healthy plasma cells and depletes the body of much-needed white blood cells, leaving the immune system extremely vulnerable to infections and life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.
More than 34,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with MM annually, according to a 2022 American Cancer Society estimate. Roughly 12,640 die of it every year. At the time of my diagnosis, according to data, more than half of people diagnosed in Stage III lived at least another 3½ years.
It has claimed the lives in recent years of notables like Colin Powell, who died of complications from COVID-19 as he was fighting the blood cancer; it also killed Walmart founder Sam Walton and one-time vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro. KARE-TV recently chronicled award-winning journalist Boyd Huppert’s successful year-long treatment after his MM diagnosis. He is now where I was a decade ago.
But after a little more than a decade of hibernation following aggressive chemotherapy, two autologous stem cell transplants and several hospitalizations to combat pneumonia and other high-risk illnesses, my once-dormant cancer nemesis gradually awoke this summer.
My oncologist, Dr. Mark Wilkowske, who directs the Frauenshuh Cancer Center in St. Louis Park, detected the gradual spike in cancerous plasma cells, and a bone marrow biopsy confirmed it in September. I was taken off Revlimid, a cancer-fighting drug I ingested daily since 2012.
Given that MM has no cure and most survivors relapse, I knew it would come back. But hearing the word “relapse” is still a jolt for me and many others in the MM and cancer-survivor world. It heralds another unwelcome call to arms, both mental and physical.
One of the first things I did was review and update my will, health care directive, beneficiary financial records and cremation/funeral arrangements. Nothing fancy. My no-frills cherry-red cremation box is patiently waiting in the basement, where it’s been for several years now.
My folks will decide service, location and where that box with my ashes will go. The only addendum request was adding two of my favorite pieces of solemn but soul-stirring music — Antonín Dvořák’s New World, Symphony 9, Largo segment, and Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. If there’s a celebration-of-life gathering, I hope they also throw in Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo, Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire among others to lighten the service playlist, but that’s up to them.
The second thing I did was relax. I’m not the woe-is-me, why-me type of person. I’m approaching 69 but a long way from throwing in the towel. This relapse, or recurrence, was caught early, unlike the first time when up to 80 percent of my plasma cells were already cancerous by the time of diagnosis detection.
Wilkowske recommended a treatment cocktail of Carfilzomib, a chemotherapy drug; Daratumumab, a monoclonal antibody; and Decadron, a steroid. Such a cocktail, which has seen good success in combating relapses, was not around when I was first diagnosed.
I’m currently into my sixth week of treatment that will last months. Other than night-following-treatment insomnia and leaving my voice sounding like Don Corleone for a few days, the cocktail regimen is tolerable so far. If the treatment doesn’t work, I could be a candidate for CAR T-cell therapy, which will require once again carving up the left chest to insert the two-headed snake Hickman IV port.
I feel good. I shoot hoops and regularly work out at the gym. I continue to live life, surrounded by an incomparable caretaker wife of 44 years, two loving adult children, and an inner circle of close friends and distant relatives.
I write on occasion and volunteer as a member of the Angel Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion steering committee. The Twin Cities-based nonprofit provides financial, emotional and other resources to cancer survivors and their children.
I draw inspiration from others dealing with similar challenges. They include David Gonzalez, also an NYC-raised super rat, as we call ourselves, and a prize-winning New York Times writer/photographer and fellow MM survivor. There is also former Pioneer Press newsroom colleague Mike Sweeney, who wrote me a touching email after he learned of my relapse.
Sweeney, 78, a Vietnam War combat Marine veteran, was diagnosed in 1997 with spinocerebellar ataxia, an incurable genetic disease that affects the nervous system. The doctors told him then he would be immobilized and die within a few years. He retired several years ago after a long career in journalism and as a newspaper union leader. I visited him recently at the Minneapolis Veterans Home.
“Like you, I keep on living my life even though the docs said I would be dead by now,” Sweeney wrote in the email.
Is this cancer a fight? An ordeal? A challenge? A journey? Yes, even a blessing, given a daily appreciation of little and big things? It’s all that. The apt descriptor depends on the mood and the day. Like Sweeney, we both will continue to punch up at what’s trying to put us down until the final bell. Pa’lante (Forward).
Democrats edge closer to control of U.S. Senate with key win in Arizona and close race in Nevada
CNN
—
With Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory on Friday night, Democrats are just one seat away from retaining control of the U.S. Senate as all eyes turn to neighboring Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is trending. more and more towards the Democrats.
The win for Kelly, who was elected in 2020 to fill the term of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, capped a string of victories for Democrats on Friday night as ballots continued to be painstakingly counted in the West. . Kelly’s loss to venture capitalist Blake Masters, which echoed former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, marked yet another voter rejection of a Trump-backed candidate that Democrats described as an extremist.
So far, Democrats will hold 49 Senate seats and Republicans 49 – meaning Democrats only need one more seat to clinch a majority in the Senate (Vice President Kamala Harris casting the vote decisive). They could hit that critical 50-seat threshold if they succeed in Nevada, where Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is closing in on Republican Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general – who called the 2020 presidential election a “rigged” and sued Trump’s name is trying to overturn Biden’s 2020 win in the Silver State.
The Nevada Senate race has been deadlocked for months, but it could ultimately determine the balance of power in the upper house. Democrats are also defending a seat in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are heading for a Dec. 6 runoff, CNN projects.
Control of the U.S. House is still at stake. But it’s clear that even if Republicans win a majority, it will be by a much thinner margin than GOP leaders had hoped. This unexpected result has already produced recriminations and doubts about Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who had hoped to emerge from these contests with a clear mandate to become the next majority leader in bedroom.
Friday night’s run of Democratic victories marked a stunning reversal of fortune for a party that appeared to be in serious trouble ahead of Tuesday’s election. Candidates like Kelly and Cortez Masto were laboring under President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, an unfavorable economic climate — with inflation and high gas prices pinching family budgets across the country — and doing against historical trends that tended to lead to heavy losses in the first midterm cycle of a new president.
But it has been a complex cycle with many different cross-currents affecting voter behavior, including the Supreme Court’s decision in June striking down abortion rights that angered many voters across the country. Republicans have also been crippled by Trump’s decision to boost far-right candidates who were loyal to him but often too extreme to appeal to swing voters who decide the election. Ultimately, many independent and moderate voters appear to have rejected candidates they viewed as too extreme or too close to Trump — and Democrats showed up in droves to protect their incumbents.
The Masters defeat in Arizona came after prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, rushed to the state in the final days of the election, warning that the very fate of the nation’s democracy lay in the balance. the ballot. Voters in Grand Canyon State also rejected the candidacy of GOP state Rep. Mark Finchem, a strident Trump-backed Holocaust denier, to become Arizona’s top election official. Instead, they will elect Democrat Adrian Fontes as Arizona’s next secretary of state, CNN reported Friday night.
The only bright spot for Republicans was in Nevada, where voters elected Republican Joe Lombardo as the state’s next governor – eliminating Democrat Steve Sisolak, CNN projected. Lombardo, the popular Clark County sheriff, had reminded voters of their struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic, when unemployment in Nevada peaked at nearly 30%. Although the economy rebounded, Lombardo had argued that Sisolak’s policies had been too restrictive and had hindered the state’s economic recovery.
In an echo of 2020, some Republicans, including Masters, are already trying to stoke controversy over the counting of ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona – suggesting the count was unreliable there due to the manipulation of certain ballot papers. The Masters and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake suggested the count was moving too slowly.
On Friday, Masters made a similar argument to Lake, calling the counting process in Maricopa County — Arizona’s largest county and home to Phoenix — “incompetent,” pointing to a problem with printers that led to that some ballots were not tabulated correctly on Tuesday. , although election officials said that issue was resolved within hours on Election Day.
Masters also accused the county of mixing uncounted ballots with already counted ballots. The Republican National Committee and the Arizona Republican Party released a statement saying the election “exposed deep flaws in Maricopa County’s election administration.” Arizona deserves better – transparency, certainty, efficiency – and above all, accurate and timely announcement of election results that can be accepted by all voters.
A spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Department of Elections told CNN’s Kyung Lah that the county office has “redundancies in place that help us ensure that each legal ballot is counted only once. “.
“Because the ballots are compiled in batches, we are able to isolate the results from those specific locations and reconcile the total ballots with the records to make sure they match. This is done in the presence of political party observers and it is a practice that has been in place for decades,” the spokesperson said.
Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, rejected Masters’ suggestion that the county should wipe the slate clean and start counting again, saying “it’s just not allowed under the law of the Arizona”. Gates said the county’s pace for counting ballots is consistent with previous years.
Asked on CNN about specific accusations from the Republican National Committee, Gates said he would prefer that they bring those concerns directly to him. “I am a Republican. Three of my board colleagues are Republicans. Raise these issues with us and discuss them with us, instead of making these baseless claims,” he said.
“Let the count continue and in the end, if they have issues that they choose to take to court, they have every right to do so, and we will let that process unfold,” Gates added.
Kelly entered the 2022 cycle well positioned to weather the headwinds facing Democrats — even in a purple state like Arizona that Joe Biden narrowly won — due to his formidable fundraising and personal brand. unique as a retired astronaut, Navy veteran and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords.
Masters, a first-time candidate, was able to navigate the GOP lead gauntlet with significant financial backing from conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel, his former boss. He appealed to Republicans by promising to prioritize immigration issues, and in a campaign video released last year he said he believed Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.
Masters then appeared to modulate his tone on the 2020 election results as well as the conservative positions he had sought in the abortion primary – in what initially appeared to be an effort to appeal to a more broadband of the Arizona electorate. (Although Republicans constitute a plurality in Arizona, independents make up about a third of the electorate and often influence close elections.)
After his primary victory in August, Masters cleaned up his website of language that included the false claim that the election was stolen. When asked by the moderator during a debate with Kelly, Masters acknowledged that he had not seen evidence of fraud in the vote count or the results of the 2020 election in any way that would have changed the result. In that debate and on the trail, Kelly had argued that the “wheels” could “come off our democracy” if Holocaust deniers like Masters were elected.
But Masters appeared to backtrack after receiving a phone call from Trump urging him to “go louder” on election denial, a conversation that was captured in a Fox documentary. In the final week of the campaign, Masters told CNN’s Lah he didn’t believe moderates were bothered by his comments about the 2020 election, insisting voters were much more focused on their concerns about inflation, crime and the border.
Throughout the campaign, Kelly portrayed Masters as a candidate who was outside the mainstream, who would jeopardize abortion rights, as well as Social Security and Medicare. In a state where lawmakers passed a new abortion ban 15 weeks earlier this year — and legal efforts are underway to ban abortion in almost all cases — Kelly’s campaign has focused without relax on Masters’ anti-abortion positions.
Masters had said he would support a national abortion ban after 15 weeks, a proposal put forward by South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. This bill includes exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.
FTX: NBA’s Miami Heat to end relationship with crypto giant and get new arena name
CNN
—
Miami Heat and the NBA’s Miami-Dade County have ended their relationship with bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and will seek a new naming rights partner for their downtown Miami arena.
The announcement came after FTX Group earlier Friday filed for bankruptcy in the United States and its CEO resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the industry’s biggest and most powerful players. cryptography.
Miami-Dade County and Miami Heat said in a joint statement late Friday that the FTX reports were “extremely disappointing” and that they would work together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena, which does not was renamed as FTX Arena last year. .
Like other crypto companies, FTX has invested heavily in sports sponsorships. FTX reportedly signed a 19-year, $135 million deal to rebrand the Miami arena in June 2021.
Additionally, Major League Baseball entered into a five-year agreement in 2021 to name FTX as its official cryptocurrency exchange. FTX is also the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.
Even college sports has ties to FTX, with the University of California, Berkeley signing a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights partnership in 2021 for the school’s football stadium.
NHL postpones World Cup of Hockey – RT Sport News
The 2024 World Cup of Hockey will be postponed until February 2025, as confirmed by the NHL in North America and its players association, the NHLPA.
“Over the past year, the NHL and the NHLPA have been working on plans to host the next World Cup of Hockey, the first international hockey tournament among the best, in February 2024,” the two parties said in a joint statement on Friday.
“Unfortunately, in the current context, it is not possible to organize the World Cup of Hockey at this time.”
The tournament is held irregularly and has been enjoyed three times by hockey fans. The United States won the inaugural event in 1996, before Canada took top honors in 2004 and 2016.
The planned 2024 edition is postponed against the backdrop of political issues such as the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which resulted in the banning of Russian teams from several international sports competitions.
Federations such as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) heeded a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russia, and the NHL was unable to confirm whether a Russian team can participate in the World Cup of Hockey.
Despite the sanctions, the NHL is allowing a number of Russian superstars like Alexander Ovechkin and Valeri Nichushkin to continue playing.
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly hinted that the Russians may be able to make the World Cup in September, saying: “Certainly we would like that and I think our Russian players would like that. So we would certainly like to welcome them credibly,” as quoted by ESPN.
The tournament was originally scheduled to take place over a 17-day period in February 2024, and it was not expected that a Europe team and a North America team would take part.
Instead, ten traditional national teams are called up to play, with two countries knocked out of a qualifying round as eight others vie for the title.
Countries like Canada, United States, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and part of the Russian team are expected to feature in 2025. Other candidates to complete the field are Switzerland, Germany, l Austria and Norway.
The host of the World Cup of Hockey in 2025 has yet to be announced, after the United States and Canada hosted in 1996, before Toronto, Canada only took over in 2004 and 2016.
