Baby Holly cold case: Watch Holly Miller, who disappeared 40 years ago, reunite with her family

The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says there is a simple answer for those upset about the time it takes to count ballots and report the results:
Remove some Election Day options for voters.
Republican Bill Gates’ comments come as Arizonans wait to see if a “red wave” of GOP victories is still possible. The Republican edge to wipe out the leads Democrats have so far taken in five of the top six statewide races.
But data available Friday showed Democrats continuing to improve those leads, two of them perhaps to the point of coming out on top even if the last ballots to count – the first ballots cast on the day of the ballot – break for Republican candidates. .
In the top spots are incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who won more than 115,000 votes over Republican challenger Blake Masters, and Democrat Adrian Fontes whose lead over Mark Finchem as Secretary of State was growing. of 109,000.
More tenuous is the margin for Democrat Katie Hobbs who won less than 27,000 votes over Lake out of nearly 2.1 million ballots counted, with about 500,000 still to be counted.
Democrat Kris Mayes led Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general by about 16,000, while incumbent Democratic Schools leader Kathy Hoffman led Republican Tom Horne by less than 4,000 votes.
Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee edged out Democratic challenger Martín Quezada by more than 215,000 votes.
Final report expected next week
Gates acknowledged that Maricopa County has faced criticism because it is not expected to have the final vote tally until early next week.
This led Lake to accuse officials in the state’s most populous county of deliberately delaying the counting of ballots that would favor Republican candidates.
And some Republicans, to bolster claims of slow counting or simply incompetence, point out that Florida voters pretty much knew the outcome of the big races shortly after the polls closed.
Gates said the comparison was invalid.
“Florida does not allow mail-in ballots to be dropped off at polling places on Election Day,” he said.
Arizona yes. And County Recorder Stephen Richer, also a Republican, said the practice has exploded.
In 2014, there were only 112,000 such day polls. Last year, it had jumped to 172,000, Richer said. And this year, the number has reached 290,000.
Pima County reported about 44,000 such “late” ballots this year.
Richer said those ballots need to be reviewed, including matching signatures and verifying that the ballot in the envelope matches the information on the outside. But he said the priority for staffers on Election Day is the processing of ballots cast at polling stations.
There are other differences.
“Early voting in Florida closes the Sunday before Election Day,” Gates said. This is not the case here, where people can take ballots to voting centers or county offices or put them in drop boxes even on Monday, the day before the election, creating another batch ballots that cannot be counted until after polling day.
Additionally, when a signature on a ballot envelope does not match what election officials have on file, they contact the voter to resolve or “solve” the issue by verifying that they voted.
In Arizona, this can happen up to seven days after the election. In Florida, voters have only two days to resolve the issue.
So would Richer recommend that lawmakers scrap these polls on Election Day?
“When we are in the process that we are now, it would be nice to have them a few days earlier,” he said.
Such a change is not excluded.
“I believe Florida provides a good model to follow,” said Senator Warren Petersen, the Republican Gilbert who was just chosen by his caucus to be president of the Arizona Senate for the next two years. “They’re much bigger and have results overnight,” he said.
But Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, Richer’s counterpart in Pima County, isn’t interested in such a move.
“I think the system works,” she said. Cazares-Kelly, a Democrat, said any changes would not only confuse voters, but leave them with fewer options.
She acknowledged the increase in dropouts on election day. But Cazares-Kelly said the blame lies with politicians who fueled voter mistrust.
“There were people making active efforts to tell people that the mail cannot be trusted, that unless you drop it off in person on Election Day, your vote will not be counted,” she said. “political discourse that is not voter-centric,” she said.
She also doesn’t think Florida is a good model.
“When I think of Florida’s restrictive election laws, that’s not something I want to defend or encourage,” Cazares-Kelly said.
Besides its ban on filing on Election Day, Cazares-Kelly said Florida has a smaller window for voters to vote early, whether in person or by mail. She said it can hurt people who, for whatever reason, didn’t receive their ballot on time.
She also pointed out that Pima County does not have 24-hour drop boxes, making hand delivery the only option for those who do not receive their ballot in the mail in time to arrive at 7 p.m. on election day.
“What are people supposed to do?” she asked.
It is true that those who cast their ballots on election day will not have them counted until the end. And their votes will not be part of the first count published one hour after the polls close.
But Richer said his office told voters what they needed to fix that.
“I noted this every day in October that if you return your ballot to us before the weekend, it would be part of the 8 p.m. result,” he said.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported since 1970 and has covered state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at @azcapmedia or email [email protected]