PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Biden arrived here on Saturday, the second leg of a week-long overseas trip aimed at reassuring the global community that regardless of political unrest in the country, the United States can still be a reliable world leader.
Biden struggles to convince the world that the United States is back as Asia begins to rock
During a speech in Egypt at the COP27 climate conference, Biden touted the United States as the world leader in the fight against climate change. And in Phnom Penh for a summit of Southeast Asian nations, he immediately began trying to unite other nations to provide a counterbalance to the growing economic and military threat posed by China.
However, one of the president’s persistent challenges has been persuading fellow leaders that former President Donald Trump’s disruption of US foreign policy was an aberration, not a long-lasting change. Hours into his presidency, Biden decided to rejoin the Paris climate accords that Trump left, and after voters delivered a verdict last week on his first two years in office, he tried to signal that his declaration of renewed American leadership was not in jeopardy.
Biden hopes to quell any notion that hardliners in the GOP led by Trump, who could announce another presidential campaign in days, could take power and torpedo any promises his administration has made on climate change. Moreover, it works to unite the world against Russian aggression and to show that American commitment to the cause of Ukraine is not in jeopardy despite possible Republican scrutiny of Congress.
As he began meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he said he would address “the biggest issues of our time”, including energy, climate, health and national security, as well as the impacts nations here are feeling from Russia’s war in Ukraine. He called ASEAN “the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy”.
The president also said he hoped “to defend against significant threats to the rules-based order and threats to the rule of law,” an apparent reference to China.
Before a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Biden thanked Sen for his “clear condemnation” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Yet even Biden wouldn’t have had to look far for a reminder of the uncertainty presented by domestic politics: In the roughly 20-hour journey on Air Force One over the past few days, television screens have been settled on CNN’s total election coverage. results.
One of the big tests will come during the president’s third and final stop on Monday in Bali, when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. White House officials said they did not expect significant progress on major issues and called the meeting an effort to keep an open line of communication between the two countries. It will be the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office.
While some Democrats feared a midterm annihilation would weaken him on the world stage, top White House aides say the relatively successful outcome should be a boost. “Tuesday’s results show that the American people are sending him onto the world stage in a very strong position,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters ahead of the trip.
Biden has often noted that he faced skepticism abroad after Trump’s stormy tenure, citing a meeting of leaders from the world’s seven major economies early in his presidency. “I said, ‘America is back,’” Biden recounted. “And one of the leaders looked at me and said, ‘For how long?’ ”
“He wants to reassure people, but those assurances are very difficult given the political situation we find ourselves in. And I think Europeans are right to wonder how long we’re back,” said Samantha Gross, Fellow of the Brookings Institution. specialized in climate and energy.
Rosa Balfour, director of the Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels, said on Wednesday that if the subject of American reliability with European partners “remains a relevant question”, calmed down a bit after the results of the midterm elections.
“Everyone was very, very, very worried in European capitals,” Balfour said. “The fact that it seems there was no [Republican] wave… is actually very promising.
However, some concern remains. And although the temperature has been lowered, she said, it’s clear to those watching from afar that the fever has not come down. “Perhaps there has not been a sufficient sense of urgency for Europe to prepare for a hostile president, perhaps even more hostile than Trump, in 2024,” she said. .
Biden’s stop in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula was meant to be a visible reminder of the importance his administration places on climate change. He had originally not planned to attend, but after a long debate with advisers, he rearranged his schedule.
Ahead of his speech there, Biden met with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, who is hosting the conference and has been criticized for his dismal human rights record.
The Biden administration decided in September to withhold $130 million in security assistance for Egypt for the second year due to a range of security concerns, including arbitrary arrests, excessive pretrial detentions and torture by government jailers. Political and media freedoms were also curtailed under Sisi.
Biden and Sisi had an in-depth human rights discussion, according to White House advisers, and Biden raised specific cases and pushed for the release of pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.
“I can say emphatically that we believe Alaa Abdel Fattah should be released,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One after the stopover in Egypt. He noted the “constant debate” over whether a diplomatic resolution is best pursued by “public pressure or private engagement”, then opted for the latter.
“As for the details of our discussions with the Egyptians, I would like to leave them behind closed doors for the time being,” Sullivan said.
One of Biden’s goals during his visit to ASEAN is to signal to key allies like Japan and South Korea that the United States is backing them as China gains economic power.
“Certainly the countries of the region don’t want a big power conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan said. “But they also very much want the American presence – a forward deployed presence in the region. And the reason they want this is because they see the United States as an important anchor of peace and stability.
“There is no doubt that the president is coming with a significant value proposition for the rest of the region that says, ‘The United States is a resident power of the Pacific. We have played a crucial role in the past. Today we play an essential role. And we intend to do so in the future,” Sullivan said.
Julia Fox Blames Her ’35 Seconds’ Of Relationship With Kanye West For Her Failing Acting Career
Julia Fox and Kanye West‘s relationship lasted for barely two minutes but Julia says that is enough for her career to derail. Though Fox’s career was no good until Uncut Gems, she believes that a big role should have paved the way for her career to flourish but Kanye happened hence leading her back to… Read More »Julia Fox Blames Her ’35 Seconds’ Of Relationship With Kanye West For Her Failing Acting Career
The post Julia Fox Blames Her ’35 Seconds’ Of Relationship With Kanye West For Her Failing Acting Career appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Bob Raissman: YES Network sweating out Aaron Judge decision; Aaron Boone criticism causing tension
Among the legion of loyalists sweating out Aaron Judge’s decision on what uniform he will wear in 2023 and beyond are executives of the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network. If No. 99 takes his skills elsewhere it will be impossible for Bombers’ brass to replace the lost star power.
As long as he is in the lineup, Judge is gold, a ratings magnet. The viewership numbers he generated on YES during his home run chase were sometimes better than the ones recorded by national baseball telecasts. In the future, when fans will have to pay yet another streaming service a subscriber fee to access Yankees’ games, having Judge in pinstripes would be a huge asset when selling the product.
With Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner keeping their strategy for pursuing Judge mostly on the down-low, it’s doubtful YES suits have previewed CashBrenner’s blueprint — or process. And that includes alternate plans should Judge decide to bolt the Bronx. Nonetheless, until Judge makes his decision, YES’ Bombers business for 2023 is on hold. The Yankees TV value is worth a lot more with Judge in the Bronx. He changes assorted financial equations.
Without Judge in the lineup chasing HR history during the second half of the past season, when the Yankees were 35-35, YES would not have attracted enough eyeballs to average 368,000 viewers for the entire season, the best audience average for Yankees baseball on YES since 2011. So, if Judge is ultimately wearing Giants’ black and orange, the suits running YES will let off steam while praying a Plan “B” actually exists.
YES will cover the Judge story through its Hot Stove shows. And judging by the way the studio crew covered the Yankees postseason flop, they won’t be pulling their punches. A member of YES’ playoff studio, Yankees TV voice Michael Kay, also has his ESPN-98.7 radio platform to offer opinions on Judge’s free agent fandango.
After all the negative postseason analysis, could there be a residue of tension between the Bombers and YES, which Yankees Global Enterprises owns 26% of? We believe there is. During the postseason, Kay, Jack Curry, John Flaherty, David Cone, Jeff Nelson and Paul O’Neill were highly critical of Aaron Boone’s situational managing in both the Cleveland (ALDS) and Houston (ALCS) matchups.
Boone, who came to the manager’s gig from ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” booth, gets paid for his weekly in-season appearances on Kay’s radio show. Besides the three-year contract extension, he signed after the 2021 season, Boone also has a services-contract with YES. Boone’s tone of voice on the radio indicated his frustration with Kay’s analysis.
Yet, on YES, the other analysts, especially Flaherty and Curry, were as pointed in their critiques of some of Boone’s moves. Maybe Boone believes Kay’s criticisms were agenda driven, designed to bring more attention to his ESPN-98.7 radio show and juice the ratings. Currently, Kay’s radio show, featuring Don La Greca and Pete Rosenberg, is fighting an uphill battle in the ratings department with WFAN.
Yet Kay’s critiques, mostly directed at Boone, were not all that different from other Gasbags in the choir. Like before Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 4 at when Yankees mental skills coach Chad Bohling assembled a video of the Red Sox historic 2004 ALCS comeback from a 3-0 deficit to the Yankees. The mission was to motivate the current club before they walked the plank.
On his radio show, Kay said: “How can you be that tone deaf? Talk about bad optics. Are you out of your mind? Here’s the amazing thing, they told the media (about the video). Aaron Boone TOLD the media.”
Has Boone’s frustration over comments like this subsided? Well, for those expecting to see Boone at the upcoming shindig celebrating the Kay show’s 20th anniversary, don’t hold your breath.
SATURDAY WAKE-UP CALL
In case anyone forgot that coaching in the NFL is akin to being a brain surgeon, they got a wake-up call from all the blowback Colts owner Jim Irsay received for hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as Indy coach.
With their reliance on jargon and technical breakdowns, NFL TV analysts make the game of football seem more complicated than it really is. The mechanical analysis is just part of the NFL mystique. Considering how difficult they make their analysis seem, you would think they might applaud Irsay for putting one of the genius/TV analysts, Saturday, on the sidelines.
Maybe they should look at their own profession: If CBS could hire Tony Romo, with no TV experience, for its No. 1 NFL analyst gig (and pay him more than most NFL coaches earn) what’s wrong with Irsay taking a head-coaching flyer on Jeff Saturday?
MONDAY NIGHT FLOP
When they look at the rest of ESPN’s Monday Night Football schedule Joe Buck and Troy Aikman might be longing for their days in Fox’s NFL booth. At least there they could count on working a marquee matchup each week.
Now, Buck/Aikman are staring down the barrel of a Week 10 Washington vs. Philly “MNF” matchup, followed by San Francisco vs. Arizona, followed by Pittsburgh vs. Indy. And it doesn’t get much better the rest of the season.
Still, Buck and Aikman can take solace in the fact they are being paid well to call this dreck. ESPN is paying Buck $15 million per year, while Aikman earns $18 million. And next season flexible scheduling comes to “MNF.” This will give the NFL’s scheduling Gnomes the ability to assign more meaningful games to “MNF” down the stretch.
AROUND THE DIAL
An irate Brandon Tierney said the Brian Cashman/Aaron Boone recent press conferences didn’t have “any juice.” Was the GM and manager there to amuse Tierney? Did he want them to tango? Arm wrestle, perhaps?… On “First Take,” Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo is very consistent when it comes to getting under Domonique Foxworth’s skin. On previous occasions, Foxworth used to take out the heavy artillery on Dog but now (as a Sports Pope used to say) Foxworth is using a “peashooter.” … Considering they are going down the toilet, it’s going to be rough getting through HBO’s in-season “Hard Knocks” with the Arizona Cardinals. Getting a tour of Kliff Kingsbury’s home can’t be used — again — to kill time. And now, veteran safety Budda Baker, who starred in the first episode, is out with an ankle injury. Something tells us the crew at NFL Films will find a way to have him appear in episode two. … On his radio show, Norman Julius Esiason called Jim Irsay’s decision to hire Jeff Saturday: “Disrespectful to all other coaches out there.” NJE is just mad because Irsay fired his pal Frank Reich. … RIP Fred Hickman, 66, the mellow-mouthed sports anchor who died last week. Hickman was the first voice of YES. Hickman really made his mark working on the same team with the late great Nick Charles at CNN Sports. Hickman was solid, a rock. Charles was edgy and all-knowing. They projected different types of charisma. They were a must watch.
DUDE OF THE WEEK: DUSTY BAKER
For winning his first World Series championship as a manager. The engaging baseball lifer, 73, came to Houston in 2020, in the wake of the cheating scandal, to navigate the Astros through troubled waters. Baker came up big. He led Houston to the ALCS in 2020, and two straight World Series appearances — losing to Atlanta in 2021 and beating Philly in the recent Fall Classic. This cat knows how to manage.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: FIFA
The clown-car organizing body of soccer still doesn’t get it. Now it’s asking all 32 nations heading to Qatar for the World Cup to cool it when it comes to speaking out on alleged human rights abuses. The “request” came in the form of a letter asking the teams to just concentrate on the game itself.
DOUBLE TALK
What Derrick Rose said: “We’re trying to figure ourselves out.”
What Derrick Rose meant to say: “I’m not playing enough to figure myself out.”
Gross Direct Tax Collection Jumps 31% to Rs 10.54 Lakh Crore
New Delhi:
Gross corporate and personal income tax collection has jumped nearly 31% so far in the current financial year to Rs 10.54 lakh crore, the tax authorities said on Friday.
This includes a 41% increase in personal income tax (including securities transaction tax) and a 22% increase in corporation tax revenue over the same period l last year.
After adjusting for reimbursements, the net direct tax collections between April 1 and November 10 stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, or 61.31% of the budget estimates (BE) for the tax collection target. taxes for the full year, the department said.
The budget had estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than the Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected in the last financial year (2021-22).
Corporate and personal income tax offsets direct taxes.
“Direct tax collections up to November 10, 2022 show that the gross collections are Rs. 10.54 lakh crore, 30.69% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period last year,” according to a press release.
Refunds amounting to Rs 1.83 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and November 10, 61 percent more than what was issued in the corresponding period last year.
After adjusting for refunds, net direct tax collection stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, 25.71% higher than a year ago.
Tax collection is an indicator of economic activity in any country. The collection of Goods and Services Sold Tax (GST) has stabilized at around Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
India set to become world’s third largest economy by 2030: report
Drake Accuses Billboard Of Rigging Charts To Hurt His Performance
Drake after forging his images in Vogue magazine to promote his controversial Her Loss album with 21 Savage says since the release of his 2018 album Scorpion, Billboard has rigged the charts for him not to gain such success ever again but his goal is long-term, not short term hence he is unfazed. Truth is,… Read More »Drake Accuses Billboard Of Rigging Charts To Hurt His Performance
The post Drake Accuses Billboard Of Rigging Charts To Hurt His Performance appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
DOLPHINS (6-3) vs BROWNS (3-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 6-3 in his first season as a head coach; Kevin Stefanski is 23-20, including playoffs, in his third season as Browns coach.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Browns, 11-9, including 2-0 in postseason meetings.
Weather: 81 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 5 mph winds, 3 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 49 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: TE Hunter Long (concussion protocol); Questionable: T Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), OL Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Browns — Out: TE David Njoku (ankle), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee); Questionable: G Michael Dunn (back); Injured reserve: LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral), TE Jesse James (biceps), WR Jakeem Grant (Achilles) among 12 players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins look to win a fourth straight and get to 7-3 for the franchise’s best 10-game start since 2001 (also 7-3). …
Miami goes into its bye week after Sunday’s game. The Browns are coming off their bye after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, on “Monday Night Football” their last time out on Oct. 31. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his two highest-rated passing performances, 138.7 against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 30 and 135.7 at the Chicago Bears last Sunday. …
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets his first meeting against Miami as a former Dolphin. He is completing 63.9 percent of passes for 1,862 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions as Cleveland’s starter in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson. …
Brissett is a Dwyer High alum. The Browns also have South Florida ties with wide receiver Amari Cooper (Miami Northwestern), tight ends David Njoku (UM) and Harrison Bryant (FAU) and practice squad wide receivers Mike Harley (UM, St. Thomas Aquinas) and Anthony Schwartz (American Heritage). Assistant GM and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook is a Chaminade-Madonna and UM alum.
Young voters helped the Democrats. But experts differ on how much.
Mr. Bonier, of Democratic data firm TargetSmart, was among the first to see a rising curve in early youth voting. In an interview, he said he disagreed with Mr Shor’s analysis, but said it was far too early to make any categorical statements about what happened.
“We have seen, in the last week of early voting, that youth voting has really started to increase,” he said, “which would suggest that the idea that youth voting would emerge of the ballot was valid”. But only an analysis of all the votes will determine if that was true.
There is another theory, however, hinted at in some numbers. He argues that youth voting was down overall from 2018 – but higher in states where it counted.
Circle analysts, for example, concluded that while 27% of young voters turned out nationwide, that number rose to 31% in nine key states. Republicans did well in three – Florida, North Carolina and Ohio – but the other six were all states where Democrats won notable victories, such as Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. .
Mr. Shi of Voters of Tomorrow made the same point. “If you look at battleground states, what we see are young Democrats surging and young Republicans staying at home.” He said he believed the extremist stances of Republican candidates in those states annoyed young Democrats but had the opposite effect on Republicans.
In Wisconsin, state Democratic Party Director Ben Wikler offered his own statistic: Just before the 2018 midterm elections, the state claimed 654,000 registered voters under the age of 35. This year, he said, the comparable figure was 783,000, or 20%. increase.
He said rules allowing new voters to register the same day they cast their ballot drove some of the upside, as did an intensive effort to recruit young voters that the state’s Democratic Party launched in 2019.
