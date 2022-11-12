Brazil will be the climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva

Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the third of 12 columns on work and disability that will appear in the next 12 months — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column discussed the dilemma of revealing disabilities during job search, and the previous column reviewed concepts of disability in the workplace.

One of the biggest challenges of being a job seeker with disabilities is knowing what or how much you can do.

If your disabilities are new — such as the after-effects of a car accident, or long-haul COVID, for example — you may not know if you can do the same things you used to. Meanwhile, if you’ve lived with disabilities all your life but haven’t had work experiences yet, you can find yourself with no frame of reference.

Luckily there are occupational assessments that can evaluate a person’s abilities. Unluckily, these tools are more of a snapshot, not a reliable guide to ongoing, daily capabilities.

Hobbies and interests can provide clues, but they have limitations, too. As many of us have experienced, it’s one thing to do something well in your personal life — say, cooking a great meal or untangling a computer problem — but it’s quite another to do it over and over, at the level needed by an employer.

This point also matters to parents and others who may be helping someone with disabilities, as they can find themselves confused about which jobs the individual can actually do. Without this knowledge, it’s difficult to judge how much social capital to expend in asking others to help land a particular position.

The frustrating truth is this: The best way to know what a person can do at work is for that person to work. But often the only way to get work is to know (and communicate) what that person can do.

If you’ve found yourself in this closed loop, either as the job seeker or the person helping a job seeker, take heart. There are numerous ways to test abilities, skills, interests and limitations in a work-like setting before committing to a job search path. Here are five to start with.

1. Start out part-time. Especially for someone returning after becoming disabled, part-time or flexible scheduling can be a good way to ease back into a pattern of work.

2. Try temp work. While temporary assignments can sometimes be stressful, they can also provide insight into a variety of work options without commitment. Being straightforward with the temp recruiter will help ensure a good placement.

3. Work for friends or family members. One advantage of trial work with those who know the situation is not needing to explain as much. They may be more willing to flex the work or to offer accommodations, as well.

4. Take specialized training. Hands-on courses are available in numerous vocational areas, and often come with internships as part of the process. In this situation, choosing a program with extreme flexibility might be best, since a fast-paced course with tight deadlines could be overwhelming.

5. Work as a volunteer. Although the enrollment process can sometimes lag, signing on as a volunteer can be an ideal way to acclimate to working. Ranging from relatively simple tasks all the way to professional roles, volunteer opportunities can be found in most nonprofits.

Since the goal at this stage is to test limitations, ideal roles would include supervision, allowing for real-time feedback, as well as support in navigating problems.

If the position works out, it could provide a pipeline to an actual job. But if not, the experience can still be noted on a résumé, with the tasks clearly defined for interviewers to see. Contacts from the role could also prove helpful in connecting to job leads, or by serving as references.

And, if the position doesn’t work out, remember: That’s information, not failure. Regardless of the disappointment, gaining a better understanding was the purpose. Was it too difficult to concentrate? Did working with others become confusing or complicated? Perhaps the schedule was difficult to maintain or the duties were taxing.

Any information is valuable at this point, as it helps clarify which situations are likely to fit in the future, and which are best avoided.

For job seekers with disabilities, gaining a better understanding of capabilities is the gold standard for improving both confidence and future communication with employers.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]