Chicago Bulls seek consistency after an up-and-down start to the season: ‘It’s going to be important to be patient’
After a 13-game sprint to start the season, the Chicago Bulls are still figuring out how to find consistency.
They haven’t suffered more than two straight losses but also haven’t strung together more than two wins in a row. The team’s results often seem contradictory — a resounding road win over the powerhouse Miami Heat followed by a deflating loss to the Washington Wizards and trading double-digit wins with the Toronto Raptors on consecutive nights.
Guard Zach LaVine’s lingering left knee injury only exacerbated the unpredictability of the first three weeks of the season. But even as LaVine nears full availability, the Bulls still have plenty to smooth out to win consistently.
“To me, it’s just all the details,” coach Billy Donovan said. “Our effort has been there for the most part. I give our guys a lot of credit to see what they went through physically with how condensed (the schedule) was. I really felt like our guys’ effort is there. I don’t think the execution and the details have been.”
The start is tepid in comparison to the opening weeks of last season, which featured a four-game winning streak to begin the schedule. The Bulls went 23-10 through three months, dropping only four home games during that stretch. And they maintained that pace despite the loss of Patrick Williams to a left wrist injury in the fourth game, which significantly disrupted the starting lineup.
Despite the disparity, center Nikola Vučević feels the challenges of the opening three weeks this season have provided a more accurate barometer for the Bulls.
“These things where we’re going through some ups and downs, it’s going to be good for us to see ‘Hey, this doesn’t work, this works,’ ” Vučević said. “You learn from it and move on. Last year started off so well, it covered up all the things that were not going well. It’s just human nature to do that.”
In a reversal from the end of last season, the Bulls have found a comfort zone defensively. They entered Friday ranked fifth in defensive rating at 108.5, a stark improvement from 23rd in 2021-22. The Bulls were 10th in defense through the first three months of last season before plummeting with the losses of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to injury.
Maintaining defensive pressure will be a priority for the Bulls to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. But the offense has proved streaky.
Although Donovan balked in the preseason at describing the offense as a completely new system, the team’s focus on ball movement has produced an improved offensive pace — but also created growing pains.
“It looks good at times,” LaVine said. “Sometimes, it looks like we don’t know what we’re doing. The ball gets stuck or people are just looking. I don’t think we necessarily want it that way, but you have to go through and figure out if it’s the best thing for us. We’re not just going to abandon it after 10 games. We’ll keep working with it.”
The Bulls will always rely heavily on their three All-Stars, but the trio’s scoring pace has been slightly reduced this season: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points per game, LaVine 22 and Vučević 16.5 .
A successful offense built around their All-Stars requires the Bulls to create other options. They have thrived off the intense offense from the bench unit, which was diminished by key injuries to backup center Andre Drummond and guard Coby White, who is still sidelined with a thigh bruise.
With Drummond back in the mix and LaVine preparing to shoulder a full load of games soon, the Bulls are hoping for more lineup consistency. But last season taught them that consistency can’t come from a lack of injuries — if the Bulls are going to break out of this up-and-down cycle, they’ll need to create a rubric for offensive stability that doesn’t rely on the availability of one or two players.
“It just takes time to process,” Vučević said. “You have to be patient with it and continue to stick with it. You don’t go away from it or get frustrated if it’s not working. It’s going to be important to be patient.”
Local organization helps veteran transition from homelessness to own home – NBC Chicago
After three months of sleeping on an air mattress, Lillie Mae Choyce returned home Friday afternoon to a fully furnished house, complete with photos of her estranged family and a fully equipped kitchen.
“It was a big surprise, I love everything,” Choyce said as she walked through a Marquette Park apartment she barely recognized. “That’s so sweet…thank you Jesus,” she said. “Yes, yes, yes… that’s what I want.”
It’s been a tough road for the 63-year-old army veteran who was left homeless after the death of a friend she was staying with.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Choyce, who now has a job at FedEx. “I lived from my car.”
Choyce remembers admitting that this new house was a big change from that.
The kitchen and everything else for this one-bedroom apartment in Marquette Park was provided by Humble Design, a nonprofit that helps veterans and others transition from homelessness .
All furniture and accessories are donated and then arranged by Humble Design’s team of designers, movers and volunteers.
“We have eight people on staff,” says Julie Dickenson, the driving force behind the group.
“Four people who are movers, two who are design support… Yeah. It’s a small staff,” Dickenson said.
As for Choyce, she said she finally felt at home.
“I like the way she put it together,” Choyce said. “Especially the bedroom. I will sleep comfortably tonight.
There remains the final touch: a service plate made by hand by Julie’s father, himself a veteran of the Navy. It’s a plaque that makes this Veterans Day a day this woman, who served her country overseas, will now think Chicago calls home.
Heat, Miami-Dade terminate FTX deal, seek new arena naming rights; FTX branding already being removed
In the wake of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the naming-rights holder for the Miami Heat’s downtown Arena, the team and Miami-Dade County announced Friday they immediately will “take action to terminate” that business relationship and seek a new naming-rights partner for the team’s home alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
In the interim, the Heat are in the process of removing FTX branding from the facility, a process that began Friday, yet to designate an interim name for the facility that previously had been AmericanAirlines Arena before the naming-rights switch to FTX last year.
Due to time constraints, the building will be called FTX Arena at least for Saturday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat then next play at home on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, before leaving for a seven-day trip.
Just Wednesday, the Heat had released a statement that read, “It is far too premature for us to comment.”
Friday evening, a joint statement from the team and county then was released that read:
“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.
“We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan — sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal — is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead.”
Miami-Dade County in March 2021 agreed to a 19-year, $135 million contract with FTX for naming rights to the facility alongside Biscayne Bay, with the official renaming coming three months later.
Last month, the FTX logo was formally placed on the arena’s roof, replacing the airplane logo of American Airlines, on what had been AmericanAirlines Arena until the air carrier moved on from the sponsorship.
According to the Associated Press, “The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.”
CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had been prominently featured when the Heat’s arena deal with FTX was announced in March 2021, has resigned in the wake of FTX’s failure and seen his previous $23 billion net worth all but evaporate.
In its bankruptcy filing, FTX listed assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, with a similar estimate for liabilities.
The failure of FTX comes amid calls for stricter oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.
Mercedes, which had a Formula 1 sponsorship agreement with the company, is removing the company’s logo from its race cars.
FTX made a significant splash with its entry into the sports realm. Beyond the Heat’s arena, the company has a sponsorship-patch agreement with Major League Baseball for umpire uniforms, the naming rights for Cal-Berkley’s football field, and marketing agreements with Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Sohei Otani, among others.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem is featured in a commercial for FTX that plays inside the arena and on the team’s broadcasts. Haslem told the Sun Sentinel he was not an investor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Baby Holly cold case: Watch Holly Miller, who disappeared 40 years ago, reunite with her family
More than four decades ago, an unidentified couple was found beaten and strangled in a wooded area of Houston. Although their remains were later found, questions remained about the couple’s baby girl – what happened to Baby Holly?
After years of searching, the baby has finally been reunited with her birth family – now as a 42-year-old woman.
RELATED: Woman known as ‘Baby Holly’ found alive 40 years after parents died in Houston
In a hug over 40 years, Holly Miller hugged her grandmother Donna Casasanta, aunt Debbie Brooks and aunt Tess Welch, among other extended family members, for the first time.
“I love you. … Thank you for all your prayers,” Miller said. “God has kept me safe and protected all these years, and I just wanted you to know that.”
RELATED: ‘Baby Holly’ Biological Family Talks Finding Her Four Decades Later
Miller’s grandmother repeated three words she’s said to herself often over the years: “Never give up.”
Following an investigation, the case of the unidentified couple’s murder in 1981 went cold and the identities of the victims remained a mystery until a rift occurred last year. Forensic genealogy was able to positively identify the couple as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Once the bodies were identified, the couple’s family and authorities began a search for “Baby Holly”.
Some time after her parents were murdered, authorities discovered that Baby Holly had been left at a church in Arizona, where she was later adopted by her adoptive parents, who are not suspects in the murder of her biological parents.
After Tina and Harold Clouse’s family were informed of their murder, they told authorities they had not heard from the couple since October 1980 and wanted to know what happened to their baby girl. Soon they had their answer, Baby Holly was identified as Holly Miller, 42, a mother of five living in Oklahoma.
“I am so wonderfully blessed to have a loving and faithful family to embrace as we reunite after 41 years. My heart is overwhelmed with joy and sadness. Joy to know the family of my parents who prayed and sought for me , “Holly Miller told ABC News in a statement. “Sadness for the loss of my parents and the time we could have shared together. I hope many more gatherings with my new family will embrace and share memories together.”
Lanae Holmes, director of family advocacy at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said as they move forward, it’s important to acknowledge Miller’s experiences so far.
“The interesting thing about these kinds of cases is that we’ve learned that … we have to honor that person’s lived experience. And for Holly, she was 41,” Holmes said. “She has her own family. And she was just as excited to share her life with her biological family. It was a coming together of past and present and then being able to share it all together and really just honor the time that was lost. , but also really honoring the life and lives that Holly and her family members have lived all these years.”
Holmes added that the family will still have to deal with “conflicting and competing emotions” in conjunction with their happy reunion.
“We support the continuing law enforcement investigation into the murders of Holly’s parents,” Holmes said. “And we hope that there can be answers that come out of that, that will give this family a sense of peace, answers to really understand what happened to them. And having Holly as an example, which we will never, ever give Hope At the National Centre, there is always hope for children to be found.
“It’s these cases that really validate the work we do. And I don’t say this lightly – we will never stop looking for missing children. We will never, ever stop,” Holmes added. “It’s a case that makes us want to keep looking and keep having that hope. So while 40 years is certainly one of the longest living recoveries we’ve dealt with at the center, it doesn’t just to renew our efforts for all of the employees of the National Center, of all the families who are still there looking for their children. This is a case that gives them hope.
The investigation into the Harold and Tina Clouse murders is ongoing. The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to contact them for any information related to the case at [email protected]
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Members of a Republican congressional delegation spoke at this year’s UN climate talks on Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move during a a meeting dedicated to reducing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.
Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases such as those released by burning coal, oil and gas are driving up global temperatures, causing sea levels to rise, extreme weather conditions and species extinction.
Still, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels.
“I think we have to decide as a world: do we hate greenhouse gas emissions or do we hate fossil fuels,” said Curtis, known for founding the Conservative Climate Caucus. “It’s not the same thing.”
Like Curtis, Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., suggested that fossil fuels can be a clean form of energy, if only the carbon released by extracting and burning them could be captured and stored safely.
“One of the things we should be doing is not attacking oil and gas, it’s attacking the emissions associated with it, where it may be indistinguishable from other oil and gas technologies. renewable energy,” he told an audience in the US pavilion at the climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.
According to Graves, that would make fossil fuels “an arrow in the quiver as we try to meet our goals of energy affordability, reliability, cleanliness, exportability and supply chain security.”
Their comments echo industry efforts in recent years to separate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels in public perception. The opinions of House Republicans will likely become more important given the House’s planned shift to Republican control.
Andrea Dutton, professor of geosciences and MacArthur Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said that was not possible.
“The burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases that cause temperatures to rise rapidly, and this is the biggest contributor to global warming that we know of,” she said in an email. “It’s not a matter of belief but rather a matter of scientific evidence.”
While the fossil fuel industry has made progress in reducing emissions per unit of fuel burned – largely due to government regulation and pressure from those concerned about climate change – neither coal nor oil nor gas are far from being a clean source of energy.
One solution promoted by the industry is the idea of carbon capture, to prevent emissions from reaching the atmosphere, usually by storing exhaust gases underground. There is also nascent stage “direct air capture” that would be able to remove emissions once they are in the air.
No one has demonstrated a cost-effective way to do either on a large scale, said Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University.
“Renewables are currently the cheapest energy – even without carbon capture on fossil fuels – so adding carbon capture will never be the economically superior solution,” he said.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said switching from a fossil fuel — coal — to a slightly cleaner one — natural gas — would already result in big emissions reductions.
In the United States, natural gas has already replaced coal in many cases and is responsible for substantial reductions in one of the main greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, in recent years.
“Let them build the pipelines they need, let them build the export terminals they need,” Crenshaw told the public in Egypt, adding that the effect would be “the equivalent of giving every American solar panels, giving every American a Tesla and doubling our wind capacity.
Several experts contacted by The Associated Press said that was not an ideal solution. Natural gas is mainly composed of methane. Satellites show the powerful greenhouse gases escaping from equipment at every stage of production.
“To solve the climate crisis, we must stop emitting carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere,” said Jonathan T. Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. “The production and use of natural gas does both, so we need to stop using natural gas as soon as possible.”
Overpeck warned that any fossil fuel infrastructure being built, including for natural gas, risks becoming a stranded asset if governments are to deliver on their promises to curb climate change.
“That’s why we need to move from gas-based solutions to renewable energy-based solutions, plus battery storage, plus hydrogen,” he said in an email to the AP.
Crenshaw, the Texas lawmaker, accused “radical environmentalists” of exaggerating the threat posed by climate change and distorting the science.
“Let’s not lie to our children and scare them to death and then tell them they’re going to burn alive because of this,” he said.
Donald Wuebbles, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois, former deputy director of the Office of Science, Technology, and Policy at the White House, and former senior author of the Independent Panel on Climate Science at the UN, said the allegation was misplaced.
“Nobody says kids are going to burn to death,” Wuebbles wrote. “What we are saying is that this is an extremely serious problem, possibly the most serious problem that humanity has ever faced and we must deal with it.”
The Republican delegation spoke shortly before US President Joe Biden delivered a speech to a packed house at the same venue, where he announced additional measures to tackle methane emissions and promoted the recent proposed his administration’s climate law, designed to boost the use of rooftop solar and electric cars. .
Bet £10 on any Premier League match and get £5 FREE BETS to use In-Play on Sunday fixtures
The Premier League returns this weekend for the final round of fixtures before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar.
And readers who place an in-play bet of £10 or more (at odds of 1/2 or more) on any Premier League match and get £5 in free bets to use in-play on football matches of Sunday with Betfred, which you can exchange here*.
Place an In-Play bet of £10 or more (at odds of 1/2 or more) on any Premier League game and get £5 free bets to use in-play on Sunday football matches. – CLAIM HERE*
Arsenal currently lead the Premier League going into the final day two points clear of Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s side traveling to Wolves without a manager on Saturday night.
Reigning champions Pep Guardiola, who will rely on dropped points from Arsenal to spend Christmas top of the table, host Brentford in the midday kick-off on Saturday.
A huge game unfolds in the battle for Champions League positions as Chelsea travel to the north-east to take on Newcastle in Saturday’s tea time kick-off.
The Blues are currently six points behind the top-flight Magpies, despite having a game in hand, making it a six-point game.
A full overview of the matches:
Saturday matches (kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated):
- Manchester City v Brentford (12:30 p.m.)
- Bournemouth v Everton
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Leeds
- West Ham v Leicester
- Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30 p.m.)
- Wolves v Arsenal (7:45 p.m.)
Sunday matches:
- Brighton v Aston Villa (2 p.m.)
- Fulham v Manchester United (4:30 p.m.)
NO CHRISTMAS. 1
Wolves v Arsenal: Jesus, Martinelli and Saka will all have 1+ shots on target – 7/2
best bets
Saturday horse racing tips: daily selections from Cheltenham, Naas and Wetherby
LAUNCH
talkSPORT BET is here! Join now and get £30 free bets with the latest bookmaker
LAST LITTER
Sao Paulo Grand Prix odds, betting overview and free bets
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
