China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

BEIJING — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in southern China’s metropolis Guangzhou was ordered to stay home on Saturday to be tested for the virus and a major city in the south- west closed schools as a further rise in infections was reported.

Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections have been detected in the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the National Health Commission said. China’s numbers are low, but the rise over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

The quarantine for travelers arriving in China has been shortened to five days from seven as part of changes to virus checks announced on Friday to reduce their costs and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party has said it will stick to “zero COVID” even as other countries ease travel and other restrictions and try to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the virus.

A total of 3,775 infections have been found in Guangzhou, a city of 13 million people, including 2,996 in people with no symptoms, according to the NHC. This is an increase from Friday’s total of 3,030, including 2,461 people without symptoms.

Residents of Haizhu District in Guangzhou were ordered to stay at home on Saturday during the tests, the district government announced on its social media account. One member of each household was allowed to go out to buy food.

Guangzhou, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Hong Kong, has shut schools and bus and subway services across much of the city as the number of cases rises.

Flights from Guangzhou to the Chinese capital, Beijing, and other major cities have been canceled.

Across the country, people wishing to enter supermarkets, office buildings and other public buildings are required to show negative results of a virus test taken as often as once a day. This allows authorities to detect infections in people with no symptoms.

In the southwest, the industrial city of Chongqing has closed schools in its Beibei district, which has a population of 840,000. Residents were barred from leaving a series of apartments in its Yubei district, but the city gave no indication of how many people were affected.

Earlier this year, the ruling party shifted to isolating buildings or neighborhoods with infections instead of its previous approach of suspending access to cities over costly complaints. But during epidemics, these restrictions can always extend to areas with millions of inhabitants.

Public frustration and complaints that residents are sometimes left without access to food or medicine have turned into protests and clashes with local authorities in some areas.

Elsewhere, mass testing was also carried out on Saturday in eight districts with a total of 6.6 million people in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Access to an industrial zone in Zhengzhou that houses the world’s largest iPhone factory was suspended last week following outbreaks. Apple Inc. has warned that shipments of its new iPhone 14 model will be delayed.

Despite efforts to mitigate damage to the world’s second-largest economy, forecasters say business and consumer activity is weakening after growth rebounded to 3.9% from a year earlier in the for the three months ending in September, compared to 2.2% in the first half.

Economists cut their forecast for China’s annual economic growth to just 3%, which would be among the lowest in decades.

President Xi Jinping’s government has refused to import foreign vaccines and defied demands for more information about the source of the virus, which was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Economists and public health experts say ‘zero COVID’ could stay in place for up to another year. They say millions of older people need to be vaccinated before the ruling party can consider lifting controls that prevent most foreign visitors from entering China.